Falcons Sign Andy Dalton, Release Cooper Rush
Oct 19, 2026, 9:57 AM ETThe Atlanta Falcons have signed free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dalton started the 2026 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and threw one pass that was intercepted in Week 3 while Jalen Hurts was in the medical tent. Over 16 seasons, Dalton has completed 63% of his passes for 221 yards per game, with 254 touchdowns and 154 interceptions in 180 games. With Dalton heading to Atlanta, the team released Cooper Rush, who started two games with the team and struggled mightily. Dalton will now join Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, and Jack Strand in a deep quarterback room. While this has no fantasy implications at the moment, keep an eye on the Falcons' backup quarterback job moving forward, as Dalton could supplant Tagovailoa as the direct replacement for Penix.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
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Colts Fire General Manager Chris Ballard
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:46 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Following a 26-20 loss to the 0-5 Tennessee Titans, the Colts made changes, starting with their general manager. Ballard has been with the Colts since 2017 and has a 72-82-1 record with the team. The Colts spent two first-round picks on cornerback Sauce Gardner and signed big contracts for quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts are 2-11 in their last 13 games, and after their loss to the Titans, the team made a drastic change after Week 6. While it's unclear who will replace Ballard as general manager, this does not bode well for head coach Shane Steichen's long-term outlook in Indianapolis, nor for Jones, who has regressed markedly in 2026.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Jake Ferguson Falling Out of Starting Job
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:39 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in two of three targets for 13 yards in the 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After two drops, one resulting in an INT, in Week 5, the Cowboys rotated tight ends more often against the Packers. Ferguson played a season-low 62% of snaps and ran 55% of routes on Sunday. With Ferguson phased out, Brevyn Spann-Ford played a season-high 46% of snaps and had four receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Week 6. With wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy as the top three targets in this offense, there's little room left for Ferguson, who has struggled in 2026. Fantasy managers can safely drop the Cowboys tight end, as there are much better options on the waiver wire.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Giants Have Not Made a Decision on Their Starting Quarterback
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:30 AM ETThe New York Giants have not decided who will be the starting quarterback moving forward, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Giants have started veteran Jameis Winston since the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart. Despite the trade for Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the team has stuck with Winston. However, Winston struggled mightily in Week 6 and, with the team down three scores, was benched for McCarthy in the fourth quarter. McCarthy totaled 243 passing yards and a touchdown and nearly pulled off the comeback. Rapoport also said that once McCarthy becomes the starter, that's who they plan to start for the 2026 season. While no decision has been made on who the starter is, given how much volume both Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely are receiving in this offense, it's hard to imagine any quarterback change would diminish either's fantasy value moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Jordyn Tyson Traveling with Team to Paris in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:22 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is traveling with the team to Paris for Week 7's international game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury expected to cost him about two months. While the team hasn't opened his practice window yet, Tyson appears to be nearing a return from the injury he suffered on August 13th. The rookie receiver was selected with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft and had 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 19 touchdowns in 21 games with Arizona State. The Saints have a bye in Week 8, so there's a strong possibility the team is preparing for a Week 9 return. Fantasy managers should add Tyson if he is available in any leagues, as his immense talent and the Saints' pass-heavy offense should lead to him having a ton of volume this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: NOF Network
Harbaugh Says Cam Skattebo Was Not "Benched" in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 19, 2026, 9:10 AM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that the team didn't bench running back Cam Skattebo. When asked why Skattebo didn't get any carries in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Harbaugh said, "It wasn't by design. All those guys were taking equal reps in the first half. We were trying to see who could make something happen, who could kind of get a hot hand and earn it." Skattebo logged zero touches despite averaging 18.2 attempts over the previous five weeks. The positive news for Skattebo was that, as Harbaugh said, "No one took the bull by the horns," with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Najee Harris totaling 14 carries for 34 yards while facing the worst rushing defense in the NFL up to that point. For now, Skattebo's a stash and shouldn't be dropped by any fantasy manager, though his weekly starting value is non-existent after the team's decision.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jori Epstein
Christian Watson Outpaced in Primetime
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:57 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson totaled 64 yards on three-of-eight receiving in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It's a disappointing finish for fantasy, as the Arizona native let a would-be 26-yard touchdown slip through his grasp in the third quarter. The pass was tipped before it reached Watson, but he had his hands on it, and it looked like a makeable play. While it may not be the outcome fantasy managers hoped for, the 27-year-old is trending toward a career year and is on pace to smash his previous personal bests across the board in far fewer appearances. Even if Watson falls slightly behind second-year teammate Matthew Golden in the target hierarchy, Green Bay's target share is consolidated enough that the former's production shouldn't take too much of a hit. The Pack will get an excellent matchup next Sunday against Detroit's league-worst pass defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
MarShawn Lloyd Falls Flat in Stellar Spot
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:41 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed eight times for a total of ten yards and failed to bring in his lone target during this weekend's 23-13 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lloyd has been Green Bay's preferred backfield option in the red zone, totaling more opportunities (14) heading into Week 6 than his positional cohorts combined (nine). However, the USC product ceded a good amount of work to backfield mate Pierre Strong Jr., who was also heavily involved in the passing game. An in-game injury may have limited Lloyd's workload, though the team never disclosed the ailment, and he returned after a brief exit. Regardless, the backfield's touch distribution is set to narrow when teammate Josh Jacobs returns in Week 7. Jacobs may be eased back in after an extended absence, but Lloyd is trending down ahead of a divisional clash with the Detroit Lions.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Stays Afloat With Short TD Plunge
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:23 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams churned out 41 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Sunday night's 23-13 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. He caught both of his targets for an additional nine yards. The sixth-year pro cashed in his seventh rushing score of the campaign early in the third quarter, but he was mostly ineffective as Dallas failed to score 20 points in the second straight game. It was the fifth time this season Williams did not average four yards per carry, something that happened only six times in 2025. In fact, he's currently averaging over a full yard fewer (3.73) per tote than a healthy 4.77 a year ago. A silver lining for the former Denver Bronco is that he's scoring at a much more rapid pace than last season and is the team's clear workhorse. Dallas will try to get back on track in Week 7 against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has not been as formidable in 2026.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Again Leads Dallas in Receiving
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 2:05 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens racked up 73 yards and six receptions on 11 targets in the team's 23-13 loss to the hosting Green Bay Packers. The former Georgia Bulldog led the Cowboys in receiving yards for the second straight game, although this time he did so with fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb on the field for a full complement of snaps. For what it's worth, Lamb's 18 targets far outpaced Pickens' total, but it's another strong outing for the latter after he sat on an 8/98/1 line (13 targets) through Dallas' first two games. Due to the nature of the 25-year-old's play style, he'll always be somewhat volatile, albeit more consistent than earlier in his career. As long as quarterback Dak Prescott is right, Pickens and Lamb should remain one of the league's more intimidating WR duos. They'll look to get back in the win column next Monday night in a divisional matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
CeeDee Lamb Underwhelms Despite Massive Workload
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 19, 2026, 1:49 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb corralled nine of 18 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 23-13 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Lamb rebounded nicely from a season-low in output a week ago, although fantasy managers were left wanting more following an enormous target total. For all intents and purposes, the 27-year-old had a solid outing, but was limited by quarterback Dak Prescott's inability to manage pressure throughout the game. Fortunately for owners, Dallas' defense will afford the offense plenty of shootouts. On the flip side, Prescott's struggles against the blitz should be monitored. Hopefully, Lamb and the Cowboys can adjust their scheme before a Week 7 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
DeMario Douglas the Surprise Leader in Patriots' Receiver Room Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:44 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught seven of his eight targets for 86 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Jets. Heading into this week, it seemed like Douglas' fantasy outlook was heading in the wrong direction. After all, he was already behind Romeo Doubs on the depth chart, and he would fall even lower with the activation of A.J. Brown from injured reserve. In the end, Doubs and Brown combined for just four catches this week, leaving Douglas as Drake Maye's favorite and most productive target. We don't expect him to consistently lead the receiver room every week going forward, but it's encouraging to see that he can still be a top fantasy contributor even when his teammates are all healthy. Douglas will absolutely have some streaming appeal as a WR3/flex for Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington Steps Up as Steelers' Top Tight End on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:40 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington caught four of his six targets for 25 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers have dealt with injuries to wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), and many of their vacated targets have been distributed among the tight end position. Pat Freiermuth was the primary beneficiary over the previous two weeks with eight catches and three touchdowns during that span, but it was Washington's turn to produce this week. He now has two touchdowns over the last three weeks, and he has scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of his last four games. His usage is tough to predict with Freiermuth also in the mix, but at the very least, Washington should generate some streaming interest in 14+ team leagues going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara Salvages Fantasy Performance with a Big Receiving Touchdown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:32 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 34 yards on seven carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Giants. He also caught two of his four targets for 35 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. The highlight of his game was a 31-yard touchdown reception that accounted for more than half of his fantasy points in the win. Kamara also made history with his impressive outing, becoming just the sixth player in NFL history to reach at least 5,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 career receiving yards. Kamara is firmly entrenched in the No. 2 role behind Kendre Miller, who had 20 carries this week. However, Sunday's game showed that Kamara still has a path to RB3/flex value in fantasy football leagues, especially PPR formats. He has some fantasy appeal for Week 7 against the Steelers, even if he's somewhat touchdown-dependent.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce Leads the Eagles' Backfield in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:25 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce logged 12 carries, 35 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the Carolina Panthers. He also caught four of his five targets for 15 receiving yards. The Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries, which led to Pierce operating as the team's No. 1 running back on Sunday. The team has already lost Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) to injuries, and depth option Carson Steele (shoulder) also went down on Sunday. Barkley and Shipley could be in the mix to return in Week 7, but if not, Pierce would lead the backfield once again. He was relatively inefficient with less than three yards per carry this week, but he made up for it with the touchdown and four catches. If Pierce does earn the start next week, he'll rank as a high-end RB3 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson Underperforms Again in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:18 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson caught four of his seven targets for 32 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Wilson remains the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, but he was out-produced by both tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on Sunday afternoon. Although this was Wilson's second bust performance in a row, we're still optimistic that he can bounce back as a mid-to-low WR2 going forward. Specifically, Wilson had a tough matchup against the Rams, and the road should get easier going forward. At first glance, next week's clash with the Broncos may sound intimidating, but this Denver defense actually allowed 5+ receptions to each of the Seahawks' top three receivers last week, so Wilson should be able to contribute regardless of which cornerback is covering him. The only real lingering concern we have is that Wilson may have previously benefitted from the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr., who helped draw away some of the opponents' best cornerbacks. With Harrison gone, Wilson may get more attention from opposing defenses. Still, he should be a top-24 receiver rest-of-season, especially with the Cardinals projected for plenty of negative game script scenarios.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden's Year 2 Breakout Continues Against Dallas
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 19, 2026, 12:13 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six of his 13 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Golden put on a show on national television, leading the Packers in targets, catches, and receiving yards. It has been a spectacular second season for the former first-round pick, who now has 501 yards and three touchdowns through just six games. Green Bay got off to a slower start this season before finding a groove, but the passing game never missed a beat. Golden has been exceptional since Week 1, solidifying himself as a high-end WR2 regardless of matchup. He should continue to feast in a potential Week 7 shoutout against a divisional foe, the Detroit Lions. He has tallied at least 9.8 PPR points in every game this year and will look to keep that streak alive on Sunday afternoon.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely's Breakout in Full Swing After Another Big Game in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:42 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is certainly enjoying his first season in the Big Apple in 2026. Likely was a big contributor once again in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints, catching six of his 11 targets for 99 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old's 11 targets were second to receiver Malik Nabers' 15, and his 99 yards trailed only Nabers as well. The big game came in a contest in which veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy. Likely's production did not slow after the switch under center, and his touchdown catch came on a 24-yard hookup with McCarthy in the fourth quarter as the Giants tried to make things interesting in an eventual 34-27 loss. He has been the clear No. 2 target behind Nabers in what has been a pass-happy offense under head coach John Harbaugh. Likely is coming through on his breakout potential in New York, as he is currently the No. 1 overall in half-PPR scoring with 39 catches, 383 yards, and five touchdowns in his first six games played. He should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups for his Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
D'Andre Swift Salvages Fantasy Day With Two Rushing Touchdowns
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:33 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift only averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the 31-23 road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Week 6 with starting quarterback Caleb Williams back from a hamstring injury, carrying the ball a team-high 16 times for 44 yards. It was the second straight game in which backup Kyle Monangai was out due to thumb and toe injuries, so fantasy managers had high hopes for a high-ceiling game. The 27-year-old still had solid value on the day, but it was surely disappointing to see backup Roschon Johnson carry the ball 13 times for a team-high 51 yards while adding a touchdown of his own. The good news for fantasy managers is that Swift managed to find the end zone two times, bringing his 2026 total to six in six games. He also caught four of his five targets for 26 yards, but Johnson outgained him through the air, too, with 34 yards on two receptions. Swift salvaged what would have otherwise been a lackluster day at the office with his two scores against the Falcons. He will remain a must-start in fantasy football going into a Week 7 showdown on Thursday night at Soldier Field against the New England Patriots, regardless of whether Monangai returns following a two-game absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Andy Dalton Won't Return to Philly, Could Sign Elsewhere Soon
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:21 PM ETVeteran free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, who was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles nine days ago after he was demoted to the third-string role, told the team he is not interested in re-signing after Jalen Hurts' (calf) medical condition that has forced him to Injured Reserve, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio was told that the 38-year-old could sign with a new team as soon as Monday. Tanner McKee made the start on Sunday in the Week 6 contest against the visiting Carolina Panthers and went 26-for-45 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in the 25-14 loss in his first start with Hurts out. Rookie Cole Payton is now the backup to McKee with Hurts out for the foreseeable future, and the Eagles also added Joe Milton as the QB3 for more depth. Dalton's lone pass attempt this year against the Chicago Bears while Hurts was in the medical tent was a crucial interception in the 27-7 loss on Sept. 28. The 16-year veteran does not have much left to offer at this point in his career, but it appears he is on the verge of latching on with another organization as a veteran backup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Michael Penix Jr. Looks Sharp in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 10:53 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put together a strong performance under center during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. He completed 19-of-33 passing attempts for 225 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss. Penix was mostly reliable, but he did lose a fumble during this game. This was the first time this season that Penix threw multiple touchdowns in a game. He hasn't been a great fantasy option so far this season, but this performance should give fantasy managers some hope. We'll see what he can put together against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN