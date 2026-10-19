"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Oct 19, 2026, 4:45 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, and there is "lots of optimism" that he will be able to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Mason has been sidelined since fracturing his thumb in Week 1, but it appears he is on the doorstep of a return to the field. The 27-year-old recorded 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 before getting injured, and he tallied 758 rushing yards and six scores across 16 games with Minnesota in 2025. Upon his return, Mason will likely split carries with veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. Mason has typically not seen much involvement in his team's passing game throughout his career, which limits his fantasy upside. However, he profiles as the more physical of the two Vikings backs and could emerge as the preferred option on early downs and near the goal line. Once healthy, Mason profiles as a borderline top-24 running back with significant upside should Jones Sr. suffer an injury at any point.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Kevin Seifert
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Omar Cooper Jr. Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:37 PM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had the start of his NFL career delayed after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. However, the 22-year-old returned from IR with a bang in Week 6, recording six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Cooper Jr. nearly had a second touchdown as well, if not for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on fellow Jets wide receiver Tim Patrick that negated the score. The Jets could get back wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) from a finger injury in Week 7, which could impact Cooper Jr.'s playing time. Still, the rookie wideout looks to have an opportunity to establish himself as the WR2 in New York alongside star Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Where available, Cooper Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that running back Josh Jacobs is "in a pretty good spot" and will practice this upcoming week, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. However, Schneidman also notes that LaFleur said it's "TBD" whether Jacobs can play without being fully ramped up and could see a limited workload if he's able to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs has yet to play in 2026 due to an offseason arrest, which led to him being placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List. However, Jacobs is eligible to come off the list as of Monday and will now return to Green Bay. Jacobs has been the Packers' workhorse when available, recording nearly 2,900 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns on over 600 touches since the start of 2024. His workload concerns make him a somewhat risky start in Week 7, but he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers once he's fully back in the swing of things.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Micah Parsons Won't Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) will not return to practice this week, according to Andy Herman. The Packers continue to play it slow with Parsons, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee in late December last year in his first year with the team. Herman's best guess is that Parsons will make his season debut in 2026 on Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. The 27-year-old had his sights set on facing his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday night in Week 6, but that did not end up happening. Fantasy managers who have been stashing the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro this year must remain patient. Parsons was on his way to a career year with the Packers in 2025 before his left-knee injury, as he had 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in his 14 games a year ago. He still has the potential to be a game-wrecker for Green Bay's defense later this year if he comes back 100%.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Andy Herman
Romeo Doubs Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:18 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to the shoulder injury he suffered during New England's Week 6 win over the New York Jets, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The 26-year-old will now be sidelined for at least the Patriots' next four games, which run through Week 10. Across six games so far this season, Doubs recorded 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets. New England got superstar wideout A.J. Brown back from the IR in Week 6, which briefly bumped Doubs back into the team's WR2 role. With Doubs sidelined, Brown could see an even larger target share than usual. Patriots wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III could all see increased usage as well.--Will Brady
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Sean Mannion Will Continue to Call Plays for Eagles Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will continue to call plays, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Sirianni said that "everything's on the table" when it comes to fixing the offense, but the play-caller/coaches is/are not changing. The Eagles were hoping that the move to Mannion as the offensive coordinator would spark an improvement in an offense that constantly stalled last year. There has not been a notable improvement so far through six weeks in 2026, but there is not much that Mannion can do now with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts out for the rest of the season with blood clots. In addition to Hurts' medical condition, the Eagles have been without star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for the last two games and are down to Dameon Pierce as the starting RB. Under Mannion this year, the Eagles have the third-fewest total yards per game (255.5) and have scored the fourth-fewest points per game (17.7). Things do not figure to get much better until at least Barkley returns to Philly's backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:11 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to a groin issue, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Croskey-Merritt was already ruled out for Washington's Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and will now miss at least through Week 10. Across five games in 2026, the 25-year-old had recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns while splitting backfield work with veteran Commanders back Rachaad White. Croskey-Merritt's lack of pass-game involvement limited his fantasy upside, but he was largely Washington's preferred option on early downs. With Croskey-Merritt sidelined, Washington's backfield now looks like a true committee between White, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols, whom the team activated from the Injured Reserve on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Kendrick Bourne Earning Targets in Arizona's Revamped Receiving Corps
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 4:10 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has taken on a bigger role since Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to Houston, which makes him another potential PPR option on the waiver wire. Harrison was held out of Arizona's Week 5 game while the trade was pending, and Bourne has made the most of the two games without him, posting 10 receptions for 117 yards on 16 targets. The 31-year-old followed a 70-yard game against Detroit by catching five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His eight targets were one more than Michael Wilson saw, though Wilson and tight end Trey McBride are still prominent pieces of Arizona's passing attack. Bourne hasn't scored a touchdown this season, which limits his immediate ceiling, but his expanded slot role gives him a clearer path to steady involvement. Rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues, he's worth adding in 12-team PPR formats and deeper as a bench receiver with occasional flex appeal. Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring), who was listed as questionable for Week 6, is trending towards playing on Monday night against the hosting San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Diggs was unable to suit up in last week's tie to the division-rival New York Giants, but he appears to be trending in the right direction to make his return on Monday night in primetime in the Bay Area after ending the week with back-to-back limited practices. Fantasy managers should have played it safe and kept Diggs sidelined this week with a Monday night game. If he is officially active, it will be bad news for Terry McLaurin and rookie Antonio Williams in Washington's passing game. The 32-year-old Diggs has caught 18 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in four games so far in his first season in D.C., and if he returns on Monday, it will be the first time that he and McLaurin have worked with quarterback Jayden Daniels since Week 2, when Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Blake Grupe Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 4:01 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after getting hurt in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal on his first attempt with Los Angeles before injuring his knee while tackling returner Devin Duvernay on the ensuing kickoff. The 27-year-old had joined the Rams just last week after Harrison Mevis was released, but his debut lasted only one quarter. Without Grupe, Los Angeles failed on a two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter, then punter Ethan Evans kicked an extra point late in the fourth with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV serving as the holder. Grupe will miss at least four games, leaving the Rams searching for another kicker after consecutive weeks of special teams problems.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Tank Dell Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:52 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is expected to make his 2026 season debut Sunday against the New York Giants. According to Aaron Wilson, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that Dell is expected to play, saying, "We'll see Tank out there Sunday vs. the Giants. Very excited to see him back." Dell hasn't played in a regular-season game since suffering a severe knee injury against Kansas City in December 2024, which required multiple surgeries and kept him sidelined throughout 2025. The 26-year-old returned to practice earlier this month and logged consecutive full sessions last Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Houston's Week 6 victory over Jacksonville. His return comes with more competition for targets, especially after the acquisition of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaylin Noel's 107-yard performance against the Jaguars. Dell is worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues, but his initial snap count and involvement will show how quickly he can regain a significant offensive role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:45 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers want to see how veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) looks during pre-game workouts, but they are optimistic that he will play to close out Week 6 action against the Washington Commanders, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "My guess is we will see Mike Evans," Schefter said. Evans has been playing through fractured ribs ever since Week 3, and he came out of last week's big divisional win over the Seattle Seahawks with some Achilles soreness. The future Hall of Famer did not practice all week, but he is trending in the right direction as a game-time decision. That should be music to fantasy managers' ears who rolled the dice and left Evans in their starting lineup despite his multiple injuries. Despite consistently being on the injury report since training camp, Evans has not missed a game in his first year with the 49ers and has been productive with 24 receptions, 326 yards, and three touchdowns. The 49ers could also get veteran slot man Christian Kirk (calf) back from Injured Reserve for the first time this season on Monday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rico Dowdle Remains Part of Steelers' Two-Back Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:40 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle remains firmly in the team's offensive plans, with head coach Mike McCarthy stressing the importance of getting both Dowdle and Jaylen Warren involved. Asked about using the two backs on the field together, McCarthy told Brian Batko, "We really like both running backs a lot, and they need to touch the ball." Dowdle returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards. Warren handled 14 carries for 50 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards, holding his spot as Pittsburgh's featured back. Two-back formations give Dowdle a way to stay involved alongside Warren, though Sunday's 16-to-10 touch advantage backs up the existing hierarchy. Dowdle has some appeal as backfield depth in deeper fantasy leagues, but McCarthy's comments don't necessarily point to a more even split of touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Batko
Vikings Could Target Running Back at Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:35 PM ETThe Athletic's Alec Lewis thinks that the Minnesota Vikings could go after a running back "with home-run burst" at this year's Nov. 10 trade deadline. Jordan Mason looked destined for a big year back in training camp over the summer, but he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and landed on Injured Reserve after needing surgery. Mason could make his return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, which will help alleviate the pressure on veteran Aaron Jones Sr., but Lewis thinks that "additional depth would be advantageous." Through six weeks, the Vikings are hovering around the middle of the pack with 3.9 yards per carry, but they also rank 26th in rushing yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats. Obviously, a trade by the Vikings to add to their RB depth would be bad news for any fantasy managers who have Mason or Jones rostered. Lewis lists the Chargers' Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, the Titans' Tony Pollard, the Buccaneers' Kenny Gainwell, and the Cardinals' Tyler Allgeier as options.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Rashod Bateman "Should be OK"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was dealing with a shoulder issue throughout Sunday's Week 6 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but he came out of it OK, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "There's a little bit of optimism that he should be OK," Minter said. Bateman will most likely be on the team's Week 7 injury report and could be limited in practice throughout the week, but it seems like he has a good shot at playing in the team's next game on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a big divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 26-year-old caught five of his six targets for 62 yards in the Sunday night win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 but failed to bring in his only target on Sunday in the loss to the Browns before he departed in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It looks as though Bateman avoided a serious injury, and he might not have to miss any time at all, but the return of talented rookie Ja'Kobi Lane from Injured Reserve will be the biggest obstacle to consistent production from Bateman moving forward. Lane caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Week 6 in just his second NFL regular-season game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Keenan Allen's Steady Target Volume Boosts Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is getting enough work to matter in PPR leagues, even without a touchdown every week. His 11 targets in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans were a season high, and he turned them into eight catches for 82 yards, also season bests. Over his past three appearances, Allen has 19 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets, and he's seen at least nine targets each time. That makes the 34-year-old a worthwhile pickup in 10-team PPR leagues and deeper, with high-end WR4 value and the potential for WR2/WR3 finishes when the volume turns into production. Tight end Tyler Warren (groin) was inactive Sunday, which opened up more opportunities, but Allen had already drawn nine targets in both Week 3 and Week 5. He missed Week 4. Warren's availability will matter as Indianapolis visits Minnesota in Week 7, though Allen has shown he can command looks alongside him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sauce Gardner Week-to-Week, Expected to Miss Time With Calf Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:16 PM ETIndianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), who could not finish the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, has a mild left-calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after an MRI exam. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period. It is bad news for a Colts organization that gave the Titans their first win of the season, prompting ownership to fire long-time general manager Chris Ballard on Monday. The 25-year-old Gardner injured his calf in the third quarter of Sunday's game and will now miss at least the Week 7 contest against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The former first-rounder from 2022 out of Cincinnati was acquired by the Colts from the New York Jets last year for a first-round pick. In six games so far in 2026, he has recorded 17 tackles (13 solo) and four pass breakups. Indy will now be limited in the secondary as they get set to face Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, who is well-rested coming off the team's Week 5 bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Could Resume Practicing This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) could return to practice this week, though head coach Jesse Minter hasn't committed to a timetable. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Minter said Jackson could "potentially" practice and remains day-to-day, with the team expecting more clarity Wednesday. The two-time MVP hasn't practiced since spraining his ankle against Tennessee in Week 4 and has missed Baltimore's last two games. Tyler Huntley started both, most recently completing 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens host Cincinnati in Week 7, which gives Jackson a shot at returning for a big divisional matchup. He rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown through his first four appearances, so the state of his ankle matters a lot to his fantasy outlook if he's cleared to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Malik Willis Ready for Week 7 Despite Minor Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that quarterback Malik Willis (undisclosed) did not throw at the bye-week practice because he was dealing with something minor, but he is expected to be fine as the team prepares to face the division-rival New York Jets in Week 7, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I foresee him being good to go," Hafley said. The 27-year-old had the bye last week to recover and should have no problems suiting up this weekend as the Dolphins search for their first win of the season. Willis has predictably struggled with consistency in his first year running the offense in South Beach, and things did not get any easier once the team lost star running back De'Von Achane (knee) to a torn ACL early on. He has completed just 56.2% of his 130 pass attempts for 849 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in five starts while carrying the ball 27 times for 186 yards and two additional scores on the ground. Even against the Jets, Willis will continue to be a low-end QB2 in two-QB superflex formats, although his rushing ability does give him some upside. Willis committed three turnovers in the Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and is looking to clean things up coming out of the bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Bucs Planning for Jalon Daniels to Make Another Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:02 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return to practice on Wednesday, but that the team will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will start again in Week 7 on the road against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Daniels, an undrafted free agent from Kansas, has now played in four games (three starts) in 2026 in his first year in the NFL, going 60-for-98 passing (61.2%) for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions while adding 20 carries for 126 yards on the ground. He has yet to throw for over 200 yards in any of his three starts or have multiple touchdown passes, and if Mayfield does enough in practice this week, he could return to backup duties on Sunday against Carolina. If Daniels makes a fourth straight start this weekend, he will continue to be a low-upside, short-term QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Alec Pierce Won't Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:56 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not return to practice this week as he continues to rehab a heel injury, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Bowen does not think Pierce will come off Injured Reserve anytime soon. The 26-year-old big-play wideout aggravated his surgically repaired left heel in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has not played since. While Pierce might be making progress, he has been slow to recover, and it does not sound like he is close to a return, even though he is technically eligible to come off IR for the team's Week 7 contest this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Pierce's big-play abilities downfield make him worth stashing in most fantasy football leagues despite his injury. Until he can return, Josh Downs and veteran Keenan Allen will continue to see more targets, especially if tight end Tyler Warren (groin) misses anymore time. Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen