Kendrick Bourne Earning Targets in Arizona's Revamped Receiving Corps
Oct 19, 2026, 4:10 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has taken on a bigger role since Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to Houston, which makes him another potential PPR option on the waiver wire. Harrison was held out of Arizona's Week 5 game while the trade was pending, and Bourne has made the most of the two games without him, posting 10 receptions for 117 yards on 16 targets. The 31-year-old followed a 70-yard game against Detroit by catching five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His eight targets were one more than Michael Wilson saw, though Wilson and tight end Trey McBride are still prominent pieces of Arizona's passing attack. Bourne hasn't scored a touchdown this season, which limits his immediate ceiling, but his expanded slot role gives him a clearer path to steady involvement. Rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues, he's worth adding in 12-team PPR formats and deeper as a bench receiver with occasional flex appeal. Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Stefon Diggs Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring), who was listed as questionable for Week 6, is trending towards playing on Monday night against the hosting San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Diggs was unable to suit up in last week's tie to the division-rival New York Giants, but he appears to be trending in the right direction to make his return on Monday night in primetime in the Bay Area after ending the week with back-to-back limited practices. Fantasy managers should have played it safe and kept Diggs sidelined this week with a Monday night game. If he is officially active, it will be bad news for Terry McLaurin and rookie Antonio Williams in Washington's passing game. The 32-year-old Diggs has caught 18 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in four games so far in his first season in D.C., and if he returns on Monday, it will be the first time that he and McLaurin have worked with quarterback Jayden Daniels since Week 2, when Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Blake Grupe Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 4:01 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after getting hurt in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal on his first attempt with Los Angeles before injuring his knee while tackling returner Devin Duvernay on the ensuing kickoff. The 27-year-old had joined the Rams just last week after Harrison Mevis was released, but his debut lasted only one quarter. Without Grupe, Los Angeles failed on a two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter, then punter Ethan Evans kicked an extra point late in the fourth with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV serving as the holder. Grupe will miss at least four games, leaving the Rams searching for another kicker after consecutive weeks of special teams problems.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Tank Dell Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:52 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is expected to make his 2026 season debut Sunday against the New York Giants. According to Aaron Wilson, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that Dell is expected to play, saying, "We'll see Tank out there Sunday vs. the Giants. Very excited to see him back." Dell hasn't played in a regular-season game since suffering a severe knee injury against Kansas City in December 2024, which required multiple surgeries and kept him sidelined throughout 2025. The 26-year-old returned to practice earlier this month and logged consecutive full sessions last Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Houston's Week 6 victory over Jacksonville. His return comes with more competition for targets, especially after the acquisition of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaylin Noel's 107-yard performance against the Jaguars. Dell is worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues, but his initial snap count and involvement will show how quickly he can regain a significant offensive role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:45 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers want to see how veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) looks during pre-game workouts, but they are optimistic that he will play to close out Week 6 action against the Washington Commanders, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "My guess is we will see Mike Evans," Schefter said. Evans has been playing through fractured ribs ever since Week 3, and he came out of last week's big divisional win over the Seattle Seahawks with some Achilles soreness. The future Hall of Famer did not practice all week, but he is trending in the right direction as a game-time decision. That should be music to fantasy managers' ears who rolled the dice and left Evans in their starting lineup despite his multiple injuries. Despite consistently being on the injury report since training camp, Evans has not missed a game in his first year with the 49ers and has been productive with 24 receptions, 326 yards, and three touchdowns. The 49ers could also get veteran slot man Christian Kirk (calf) back from Injured Reserve for the first time this season on Monday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rico Dowdle Remains Part of Steelers' Two-Back Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:40 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle remains firmly in the team's offensive plans, with head coach Mike McCarthy stressing the importance of getting both Dowdle and Jaylen Warren involved. Asked about using the two backs on the field together, McCarthy told Brian Batko, "We really like both running backs a lot, and they need to touch the ball." Dowdle returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards. Warren handled 14 carries for 50 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards, holding his spot as Pittsburgh's featured back. Two-back formations give Dowdle a way to stay involved alongside Warren, though Sunday's 16-to-10 touch advantage backs up the existing hierarchy. Dowdle has some appeal as backfield depth in deeper fantasy leagues, but McCarthy's comments don't necessarily point to a more even split of touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Batko
Vikings Could Target Running Back at Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:35 PM ETThe Athletic's Alec Lewis thinks that the Minnesota Vikings could go after a running back "with home-run burst" at this year's Nov. 10 trade deadline. Jordan Mason looked destined for a big year back in training camp over the summer, but he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and landed on Injured Reserve after needing surgery. Mason could make his return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, which will help alleviate the pressure on veteran Aaron Jones Sr., but Lewis thinks that "additional depth would be advantageous." Through six weeks, the Vikings are hovering around the middle of the pack with 3.9 yards per carry, but they also rank 26th in rushing yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats. Obviously, a trade by the Vikings to add to their RB depth would be bad news for any fantasy managers who have Mason or Jones rostered. Lewis lists the Chargers' Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, the Titans' Tony Pollard, the Buccaneers' Kenny Gainwell, and the Cardinals' Tyler Allgeier as options.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Rashod Bateman "Should be OK"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was dealing with a shoulder issue throughout Sunday's Week 6 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but he came out of it OK, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "There's a little bit of optimism that he should be OK," Minter said. Bateman will most likely be on the team's Week 7 injury report and could be limited in practice throughout the week, but it seems like he has a good shot at playing in the team's next game on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a big divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 26-year-old caught five of his six targets for 62 yards in the Sunday night win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 but failed to bring in his only target on Sunday in the loss to the Browns before he departed in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It looks as though Bateman avoided a serious injury, and he might not have to miss any time at all, but the return of talented rookie Ja'Kobi Lane from Injured Reserve will be the biggest obstacle to consistent production from Bateman moving forward. Lane caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Week 6 in just his second NFL regular-season game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Keenan Allen's Steady Target Volume Boosts Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is getting enough work to matter in PPR leagues, even without a touchdown every week. His 11 targets in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans were a season high, and he turned them into eight catches for 82 yards, also season bests. Over his past three appearances, Allen has 19 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets, and he's seen at least nine targets each time. That makes the 34-year-old a worthwhile pickup in 10-team PPR leagues and deeper, with high-end WR4 value and the potential for WR2/WR3 finishes when the volume turns into production. Tight end Tyler Warren (groin) was inactive Sunday, which opened up more opportunities, but Allen had already drawn nine targets in both Week 3 and Week 5. He missed Week 4. Warren's availability will matter as Indianapolis visits Minnesota in Week 7, though Allen has shown he can command looks alongside him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sauce Gardner Week-to-Week, Expected to Miss Time With Calf Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:16 PM ETIndianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), who could not finish the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, has a mild left-calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after an MRI exam. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period. It is bad news for a Colts organization that gave the Titans their first win of the season, prompting ownership to fire long-time general manager Chris Ballard on Monday. The 25-year-old Gardner injured his calf in the third quarter of Sunday's game and will now miss at least the Week 7 contest against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The former first-rounder from 2022 out of Cincinnati was acquired by the Colts from the New York Jets last year for a first-round pick. In six games so far in 2026, he has recorded 17 tackles (13 solo) and four pass breakups. Indy will now be limited in the secondary as they get set to face Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, who is well-rested coming off the team's Week 5 bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Could Resume Practicing This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) could return to practice this week, though head coach Jesse Minter hasn't committed to a timetable. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Minter said Jackson could "potentially" practice and remains day-to-day, with the team expecting more clarity Wednesday. The two-time MVP hasn't practiced since spraining his ankle against Tennessee in Week 4 and has missed Baltimore's last two games. Tyler Huntley started both, most recently completing 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens host Cincinnati in Week 7, which gives Jackson a shot at returning for a big divisional matchup. He rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown through his first four appearances, so the state of his ankle matters a lot to his fantasy outlook if he's cleared to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Malik Willis Ready for Week 7 Despite Minor Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that quarterback Malik Willis (undisclosed) did not throw at the bye-week practice because he was dealing with something minor, but he is expected to be fine as the team prepares to face the division-rival New York Jets in Week 7, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I foresee him being good to go," Hafley said. The 27-year-old had the bye last week to recover and should have no problems suiting up this weekend as the Dolphins search for their first win of the season. Willis has predictably struggled with consistency in his first year running the offense in South Beach, and things did not get any easier once the team lost star running back De'Von Achane (knee) to a torn ACL early on. He has completed just 56.2% of his 130 pass attempts for 849 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in five starts while carrying the ball 27 times for 186 yards and two additional scores on the ground. Even against the Jets, Willis will continue to be a low-end QB2 in two-QB superflex formats, although his rushing ability does give him some upside. Willis committed three turnovers in the Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and is looking to clean things up coming out of the bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Bucs Planning for Jalon Daniels to Make Another Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:02 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return to practice on Wednesday, but that the team will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will start again in Week 7 on the road against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Daniels, an undrafted free agent from Kansas, has now played in four games (three starts) in 2026 in his first year in the NFL, going 60-for-98 passing (61.2%) for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions while adding 20 carries for 126 yards on the ground. He has yet to throw for over 200 yards in any of his three starts or have multiple touchdown passes, and if Mayfield does enough in practice this week, he could return to backup duties on Sunday against Carolina. If Daniels makes a fourth straight start this weekend, he will continue to be a low-upside, short-term QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Alec Pierce Won't Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:56 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not return to practice this week as he continues to rehab a heel injury, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Bowen does not think Pierce will come off Injured Reserve anytime soon. The 26-year-old big-play wideout aggravated his surgically repaired left heel in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has not played since. While Pierce might be making progress, he has been slow to recover, and it does not sound like he is close to a return, even though he is technically eligible to come off IR for the team's Week 7 contest this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Pierce's big-play abilities downfield make him worth stashing in most fantasy football leagues despite his injury. Until he can return, Josh Downs and veteran Keenan Allen will continue to see more targets, especially if tight end Tyler Warren (groin) misses anymore time. Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Daniel Jones Will Remain Colts' Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Jones and the Colts lost to the previously winless division-rival Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday in Week 6, dropping them to 2-4 and getting general manager Chris Ballard fired. The 29-year-old Jones has not been as sharp in 2026 as he was before his season-ending torn Achilles last year, and he went 22-for-42 for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 26-20 loss to the Titans. Both Jones and Steichen are firmly on the hot seat, even after Indy signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension with the organization in March. Jones has averaged 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a career low, and has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games this year. He may remain the starter as long as Steichen sticks around (which may not be long), but Jones will be a low-end QB2, at best, for his upcoming matchup against the 5-0 Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Elijah Arroyo Likely Headed to Injured Reserve With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is most likely headed to Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last Thursday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, which would put him out for at least four weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. As a result, the Seahawks have signed Josiah Deguara to add depth at the position behind AJ Barner. The 23-year-old was not on the fantasy football radar to begin with, given his small role on offense through the first six games of the 2026 season behind Barner. In six games, Arroyo has caught just one of his two targets for 17 yards. The former second-rounder in 2025 from Miami caught 15 passes on 26 targets for 179 yards and one touchdown in 13 regular-season games (four starts) last year as a rookie in Seattle. Arroyo's shoulder injury will definitely make Barner more interesting as a TE streamer in fantasy for at least the next four weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Kendre Miller Seeing Enough Work to Make Him a Plug-and-Play Option
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 2:01 PM ETIn a Week 6 win over the Giants, New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller led the team with 70 rushing yards on a career-high 20 carries. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) slated to miss at least one more game with the hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Miller has waiver appeal as a desperation flex play for Week 7. The Saints' matchup against the Steelers is not ideal, but with four NFL teams on bye and Miller coming off a game in which he handled over a 60% running back rush share and four red zone carries, he boasts enough of a fantasy-friendly role to make him RotoBaller's RB27 heading into the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker's Status Cemented as the Raiders Wide Receiver to Roster
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a close Week 6 loss to the Bills, and in an offense driven primarily by its tight ends, he now trails only Brock Bowers with 371 receiving yards on the season. Klint Kubiak's system has proven to work best with a genuine deep threat, and in Vegas, Tucker has filled the role admirably, averaging just under 15 air yards per target while coming down with at least four catches in his last five games. Rostered in only 45% of Yahoo leagues, Tucker should be one of the week's top waiver targets despite a tough stretch ahead against the Rams, Jets, and 49ers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Top Waiver-Target Ahead of Potential Return from Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Cardinals. With Denver's offense looking uninspired in recent weeks, the rookie could provide a spark and should be viewed as a top-priority waiver add wherever still available. In a Week 2 win over the Jaguars, Coleman led the team with 13 total touches for 58 yards. Important to remember, RJ Harvey missed that game with a hamstring injury, while J.K. Dobbins exited early with hamstring concerns of his own, but Coleman did not look out of place as the RB1 after garnering buzz throughout his first training camp. A potential three-way split upon his return could muddy the fantasy prospects of all three Broncos backs, but Coleman's well-rounded game makes him worthy of a waiver stash as Denver attempts to work through its offensive woes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Must-Add Wherever Still Available
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:24 PM ETAlready rostered in approximately two-thirds of redraft leagues, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) may not be a name at the forefront of Week 7 waiver lists, but the rookie is a priority target wherever still available. While his return from Injured Reserve is not imminent, Tyson will reportedly travel with the team ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Steelers to be played in Paris. With the Saints then scheduled for a Week 8 bye, the team may opt to take the cautious route with the eighth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Tyson boasts week-winning upside and could provide a jolt to a Saints offense that has struggled of late after a scorching-hot start to the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine's Pre-Bye Week Performance Worth Remembering
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:13 PM ETPrior to the team's Week 6 bye, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine had his most productive game in nearly a calendar year, carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards, while adding two catches and a touchdown. Given the timing of Cincinnati's down week, the veteran is still readily available on many waiver wires and is worthy of consideration with the possibility of an expanded role. Much like he did to begin the 2025 season, Chase Brown has struggled with efficiency, and it was Perine who led the team with a 51.9% running back rush share in Week 5. As a low-cost waiver add, the 31-year-old runner is well worth a pickup and stash to see if his expanded usage extends beyond the bye week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller