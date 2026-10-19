Bucs Planning for Jalon Daniels to Make Another Start
Oct 19, 2026, 3:02 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return to practice on Wednesday, but that the team will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will start again in Week 7 on the road against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Daniels, an undrafted free agent from Kansas, has now played in four games (three starts) in 2026 in his first year in the NFL, going 60-for-98 passing (61.2%) for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions while adding 20 carries for 126 yards on the ground. He has yet to throw for over 200 yards in any of his three starts or have multiple touchdown passes, and if Mayfield does enough in practice this week, he could return to backup duties on Sunday against Carolina. If Daniels makes a fourth straight start this weekend, he will continue to be a low-upside, short-term QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
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Alec Pierce Won't Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:56 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not return to practice this week as he continues to rehab a heel injury, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Bowen does not think Pierce will come off Injured Reserve anytime soon. The 26-year-old big-play wideout aggravated his surgically repaired left heel in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has not played since. While Pierce might be making progress, he has been slow to recover, and it does not sound like he is close to a return, even though he is technically eligible to come off IR for the team's Week 7 contest this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Pierce's big-play abilities downfield make him worth stashing in most fantasy football leagues despite his injury. Until he can return, Josh Downs and veteran Keenan Allen will continue to see more targets, especially if tight end Tyler Warren (groin) misses anymore time. Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Daniel Jones Will Remain Colts' Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Jones and the Colts lost to the previously winless division-rival Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday in Week 6, dropping them to 2-4 and getting general manager Chris Ballard fired. The 29-year-old Jones has not been as sharp in 2026 as he was before his season-ending torn Achilles last year, and he went 22-for-42 for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 26-20 loss to the Titans. Both Jones and Steichen are firmly on the hot seat, even after Indy signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension with the organization in March. Jones has averaged 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a career low, and has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games this year. He may remain the starter as long as Steichen sticks around (which may not be long), but Jones will be a low-end QB2, at best, for his upcoming matchup against the 5-0 Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Elijah Arroyo Likely Headed to Injured Reserve With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is most likely headed to Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last Thursday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, which would put him out for at least four weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. As a result, the Seahawks have signed Josiah Deguara to add depth at the position behind AJ Barner. The 23-year-old was not on the fantasy football radar to begin with, given his small role on offense through the first six games of the 2026 season behind Barner. In six games, Arroyo has caught just one of his two targets for 17 yards. The former second-rounder in 2025 from Miami caught 15 passes on 26 targets for 179 yards and one touchdown in 13 regular-season games (four starts) last year as a rookie in Seattle. Arroyo's shoulder injury will definitely make Barner more interesting as a TE streamer in fantasy for at least the next four weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Kendre Miller Seeing Enough Work to Make Him a Plug-and-Play Option
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 2:01 PM ETIn a Week 6 win over the Giants, New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller led the team with 70 rushing yards on a career-high 20 carries. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) slated to miss at least one more game with the hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Miller has waiver appeal as a desperation flex play for Week 7. The Saints' matchup against the Steelers is not ideal, but with four NFL teams on bye and Miller coming off a game in which he handled over a 60% running back rush share and four red zone carries, he boasts enough of a fantasy-friendly role to make him RotoBaller's RB27 heading into the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker's Status Cemented as the Raiders Wide Receiver to Roster
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a close Week 6 loss to the Bills, and in an offense driven primarily by its tight ends, he now trails only Brock Bowers with 371 receiving yards on the season. Klint Kubiak's system has proven to work best with a genuine deep threat, and in Vegas, Tucker has filled the role admirably, averaging just under 15 air yards per target while coming down with at least four catches in his last five games. Rostered in only 45% of Yahoo leagues, Tucker should be one of the week's top waiver targets despite a tough stretch ahead against the Rams, Jets, and 49ers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Top Waiver-Target Ahead of Potential Return from Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Cardinals. With Denver's offense looking uninspired in recent weeks, the rookie could provide a spark and should be viewed as a top-priority waiver add wherever still available. In a Week 2 win over the Jaguars, Coleman led the team with 13 total touches for 58 yards. Important to remember, RJ Harvey missed that game with a hamstring injury, while J.K. Dobbins exited early with hamstring concerns of his own, but Coleman did not look out of place as the RB1 after garnering buzz throughout his first training camp. A potential three-way split upon his return could muddy the fantasy prospects of all three Broncos backs, but Coleman's well-rounded game makes him worthy of a waiver stash as Denver attempts to work through its offensive woes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Must-Add Wherever Still Available
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:24 PM ETAlready rostered in approximately two-thirds of redraft leagues, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) may not be a name at the forefront of Week 7 waiver lists, but the rookie is a priority target wherever still available. While his return from Injured Reserve is not imminent, Tyson will reportedly travel with the team ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Steelers to be played in Paris. With the Saints then scheduled for a Week 8 bye, the team may opt to take the cautious route with the eighth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Tyson boasts week-winning upside and could provide a jolt to a Saints offense that has struggled of late after a scorching-hot start to the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine's Pre-Bye Week Performance Worth Remembering
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:13 PM ETPrior to the team's Week 6 bye, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine had his most productive game in nearly a calendar year, carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards, while adding two catches and a touchdown. Given the timing of Cincinnati's down week, the veteran is still readily available on many waiver wires and is worthy of consideration with the possibility of an expanded role. Much like he did to begin the 2025 season, Chase Brown has struggled with efficiency, and it was Perine who led the team with a 51.9% running back rush share in Week 5. As a low-cost waiver add, the 31-year-old runner is well worth a pickup and stash to see if his expanded usage extends beyond the bye week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Expected to Come Off Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 1:08 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) is expected to be activated from Injured Reserve and make his season debut on Monday Night Football against the visiting Washington Commanders, according to The San Jose Mercury News' Cam Inman. The 49ers are desperate for healthy receivers, so getting Kirk back will be a huge plus for San Francisco, especially if veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) cannot play on Monday night. Fantasy managers probably should not expect much from Kirk right away if he is active to close out Week 6 on Monday night, but with all of the injuries to the 49ers' receiving corps right now, he is absolutely worth a look on the waiver wire for WR depth going forward. The 29-year-old has been out through the first five weeks of the season due to a calf injury that he suffered back in training camp. In 13 games (three starts) for the Houston Texans last year, Kirk caught 28 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. He has just two touchdown catches in the last two years combined with the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, but Kirk has had a 1,000-yard season in the NFL (2022) and could have a big role for the 49ers sooner rather than later.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Cam Inman
Mike Evans Shaping Up as Game-Time Decision on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is questionable to play on Monday night against the Washington Commanders and will be a game-time decision, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Evans did not practice all week and was limited to individual conditioning on a side field. The future Hall of Famer has played two games with fractured ribs that he suffered in the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he came down with some Achilles soreness this week. There have been reports suggesting that Evans is on the wrong side of questionable, so fantasy managers who left him in their lineup might have to pivot at the last minute on Monday night if the 49ers make him inactive. With Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) already out after getting injured in last week's win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers would be down to Jacob Cowing, veteran Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins if Evans does not play against Washington. Evans has become an extreme injury risk, but he has yet to miss a game in 2026 and has caught 24 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in the Bay Area.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Cam Inman
Baker Mayfield Scheduled to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is supposed to practice on Wednesday, and the team will evaluate him this week to see what he is able to do, according to Brianna Dix of the team's official website. Bowles also added that for now, the Bucs will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will make another start. The 31-year-old Mayfield has not played since suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he could be on the verge of missing a fourth straight game this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers if he cannot do enough in practice this week. However, the fact that Mayfield is expected to return to the practice field this week is a sign of progress. The two-time Pro Bowler got off to an 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before his thumb injury. When Mayfield returns, he will be a midrange QB2 in superflex formats. After back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in his first two years with the team, Mayfield took a step back last year while battling nagging injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix
Sean Payton Not Considering Benching Bo Nix
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:37 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he has not considered making a change at quarterback after Bo Nix's struggles through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. "[Bo Nix's] going to become the byproduct of all of the things that get improved," Payton said. Nix, the former 12th overall pick in 2024 from Oregon, has played uninspired football so far this year, although the Broncos are 4-2 and in second place in the AFC West standings. The 26-year-old has completed 60.3% of his pass attempts for 1,049 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 22 rushing attempts for 37 yards and one touchdown. A report surfaced on Sunday explaining that the switch of offensive verbiage from original play-caller Davis Webb to Payton has been the primary source of Nix's struggles early this year. Nix has been hesitant to attack downfield and has established very little chemistry with new receiver Jaylen Waddle, who the Broncos gave up a first-round pick for. He has thrown for under 200 yards in four of the first six games, but he does have a prime opportunity to bounce back on the road in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Colts Will Call Peyton Manning About GM Opening
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:25 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, and Dan Patrick's sources have told him that the Colts' first call will be/has been to former quarterback Peyton Manning. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon put both Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen on clear notice back in January, so barring a significant turnaround, the Colts will likely be looking for a new head coach soon, too. It is unclear if Manning has any interest in becoming the franchise's GM, which would include ownership interest in the Colts. Ballard had been Indy's GM since the 2017 season. The Colts have started out 2-4 on the season after just losing to the previously winless Tennessee Titans 26-20 at home on Sunday in Week 6. It could be an enticing offer for Manning with an ownership stake and the ability to pick his own quarterback. The Colts gave QB Daniel Jones an extension in the offseason despite the fact that he was coming off a torn Achilles tendon. Jones has underwhelmed so far through six games, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions, but he has also been without a key weapon on offense in receiver Alec Pierce (heel). Making things more difficult for the next GM of the Colts is the fact that Indy traded their 2027 first-rounder (10th overall) to the New York Jets last year for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Since former franchise QB Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season, the Colts have made two playoff appearances (one win) and are now on their seventh different starting QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dan Patrick Show
Zach Charbonnet Could Reclaim Lead Role as Return Nears
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 12:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is a priority waiver addition as he approaches a potential return from the torn ACL he suffered during January's playoffs. Charbonnet resumed practicing on October 1, opening a 21-day window for Seattle to activate him from the physically unable to perform list. His availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Kansas City remains unconfirmed, but the 25-year-old has a strong opportunity to reclaim significant backfield work once cleared. Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, establishing himself as a valuable short-yardage and goal-line option. Emanuel Wilson has handled much of the rushing workload during his absence, including 14 carries for 52 yards in Thursday's loss to Denver, while George Holani has also contributed. Rostered in 62% of leagues, Charbonnet warrants priority waiver consideration in all formats. An initial timeshare is possible following his lengthy recovery, and rookie Jadarian Price (chest) could return from injured reserve in Week 8, but Charbonnet's touchdown potential and path to a leading role make him worth adding before his activation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Leads Giants in Touches, but Backfield Job Remains Open
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored twice on just eight touches in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but his production hasn't secured him the lead role in New York's crowded backfield. Tracy rushed six times for 18 yards and a five-yard touchdown while catching two passes for 27 yards, including a 17-yard score. His six carries nearly matched the seven he accumulated through the first five games combined, although Devin Singletary played more offensive snaps and Najee Harris started before managing just two yards on four attempts. Cam Skattebo, whose fumbling problems cost him the starting job, played only six snaps without a touch. Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged afterward that none of his running backs has established himself as the clear lead option. Rostered in 4% of leagues, Tracy is worth a speculative addition in 12-team formats, but his limited workload makes him difficult to trust against Houston in Week 7. New York also has its bye in Week 8.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Hurts Advised Not to Sleep Prior to Making London Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:31 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) reportedly started the team's Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after going roughly 36 hours without sleep. According to Tom Pelissero, doctors instructed Hurts not to sleep as a precaution after a superficial blood clot was discovered in his calf in London. The Eagles previously stated that their medical staff and doctors in London had cleared him to play, and Hurts went on to complete 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's 19-17 loss. Follow-up testing later revealed deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. Hurts will miss the remainder of the 2026 season while undergoing treatment.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Germie Bernard Sets Rookie Record, Emerges as Must-Add Receiver
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard continued his rapid emergence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting a franchise rookie record with 11 receptions for 87 yards and his first career touchdown. The 22-year-old caught the game-winning six-yard score in overtime and has now accumulated 17 receptions for 167 yards on 21 targets over his last two contests. Bernard managed just seven catches across Pittsburgh's first four games, but the injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) have accelerated his development into a prominent offensive contributor. Both receivers remain on injured reserve, giving Bernard an opportunity to solidify his role alongside DK Metcalf. Rostered in 50% of leagues, Bernard is a must-add across all formats and offers immediate WR3 value with WR2 upside in PPR leagues heading into Week 7 against New Orleans in Paris. His 12 targets against Tampa Bay trailed Metcalf by just three, another indication of the trust he's earning from Aaron Rodgers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce's Heavy Workload Makes Him a Week 7 Waiver Priority
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 11:00 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce continues to see nearly every available backfield opportunity with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined, although the production has been difficult to come by. Pierce played a career-high 61 offensive snaps in Sunday's 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, rushing 12 times for 35 yards and a two-yard touchdown while catching four of five targets for another 15 yards. He's now managed just 49 rushing yards on 23 carries over the past two games, but Philadelphia has few alternatives. Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) remain on injured reserve, while Carson Steele suffered a shoulder injury Sunday and was unable to finish the game. Pierce is rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues and remains a priority short-term addition in formats with at least 10 teams. He could handle another substantial workload against Dallas in Week 7 if Barkley isn't ready to return, making him a volume-dependent RB3/flex option despite his struggles on the ground.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Set for Limited Practice Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 10:45 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will participate in Monday's practice on a limited basis, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, with the team hoping to increase his involvement as the week progresses. The rookie hasn't played since injuring his ankle against San Francisco in Week 2, missing three consecutive games before Miami's Week 6 bye. Douglas had established a substantial role before getting hurt, playing more than 85% of the offensive snaps in both appearances while catching seven of 10 targets for 113 yards. His potential return would give quarterback Malik Willis another receiving option alongside Chris Bell and Malik Washington ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets. Douglas showed enough early-season promise to warrant attention in deeper fantasy leagues, although his availability and workload remain uncertain until he progresses further in practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques
Bam Knight Makes Case for Larger Role After Strong Week 6 Showing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 10:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight made the most of his opportunity in Sunday's 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, gaining 98 scrimmage yards despite playing fewer snaps than Tyler Allgeier. Knight rushed 15 times for 80 yards, including a 31-yard gain, and caught both of his targets for another 18 yards. Allgeier remained the lead back with 18 carries and 40 offensive snaps, but managed just 38 rushing yards and one reception for 10 yards. Knight played 32 snaps and might have seen additional work had full-body cramps not limited him during the second half. With rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined, Knight's performance gives Arizona reason to consider a more balanced backfield rotation if Love remains unavailable. Rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, Knight is worth a speculative addition in 12-team formats ahead of Sunday's matchup with Denver. His longer-term outlook is considerably less certain, as the Cardinals still view him as their third running back when Love is healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller