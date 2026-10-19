49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Oct 19, 2026, 3:45 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers want to see how veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) looks during pre-game workouts, but they are optimistic that he will play to close out Week 6 action against the Washington Commanders, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "My guess is we will see Mike Evans," Schefter said. Evans has been playing through fractured ribs ever since Week 3, and he came out of last week's big divisional win over the Seattle Seahawks with some Achilles soreness. The future Hall of Famer did not practice all week, but he is trending in the right direction as a game-time decision. That should be music to fantasy managers' ears who rolled the dice and left Evans in their starting lineup despite his multiple injuries. Despite consistently being on the injury report since training camp, Evans has not missed a game in his first year with the 49ers and has been productive with 24 receptions, 326 yards, and three touchdowns. The 49ers could also get veteran slot man Christian Kirk (calf) back from Injured Reserve for the first time this season on Monday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Rico Dowdle Remains Part of Steelers' Two-Back Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:40 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) remains firmly in the team's offensive plans, with head coach Mike McCarthy stressing the importance of getting both Dowdle and Jaylen Warren involved. Asked about using the two backs on the field together, McCarthy told Brian Batko, "We really like both running backs a lot and they need to touch the ball." Dowdle returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards. Warren handled 14 carries for 50 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards, holding his spot as Pittsburgh's featured back. Two-back formations give Dowdle a way to stay involved alongside Warren, though Sunday's 16-to-10 touch advantage backs up the existing hierarchy. Dowdle has some appeal as backfield depth in deeper fantasy leagues, but McCarthy's comments don't necessarily point to a more even split of touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Batko
Vikings Could Target Running Back at Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:35 PM ETThe Athletic's Alec Lewis thinks that the Minnesota Vikings could go after a running back "with home-run burst" at this year's Nov. 10 trade deadline. Jordan Mason looked destined for a big year back in training camp over the summer, but he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and landed on Injured Reserve after needing surgery. Mason could make his return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, which will help alleviate the pressure on veteran Aaron Jones Sr., but Lewis thinks that "additional depth would be advantageous." Through six weeks, the Vikings are hovering around the middle of the pack with 3.9 yards per carry, but they also rank 26th in rushing yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats. Obviously, a trade by the Vikings to add to their RB depth would be bad news for any fantasy managers who have Mason or Jones rostered. Lewis lists the Chargers' Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, the Titans' Tony Pollard, the Buccaneers' Kenny Gainwell, and the Cardinals' Tyler Allgeier as options.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Rashod Bateman "Should be OK"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was dealing with a shoulder issue throughout Sunday's Week 6 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but he came out of it OK, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "There's a little bit of optimism that he should be OK," Minter said. Bateman will most likely be on the team's Week 7 injury report and could be limited in practice throughout the week, but it seems like he has a good shot at playing in the team's next game on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a big divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 26-year-old caught five of his six targets for 62 yards in the Sunday night win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 but failed to bring in his only target on Sunday in the loss to the Browns before he departed in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It looks as though Bateman avoided a serious injury, and he might not have to miss any time at all, but the return of talented rookie Ja'Kobi Lane from Injured Reserve will be the biggest obstacle to consistent production from Bateman moving forward. Lane caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Week 6 in just his second NFL regular-season game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Keenan Allen's Steady Target Volume Boosts Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is getting enough work to matter in PPR leagues, even without a touchdown every week. His 11 targets in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans were a season high, and he turned them into eight catches for 82 yards, also season bests. Over his past three appearances, Allen has 19 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets, and he's seen at least nine targets each time. That makes the 34-year-old a worthwhile pickup in 10-team PPR leagues and deeper, with high-end WR4 value and the potential for WR2/WR3 finishes when the volume turns into production. Tight end Tyler Warren (groin) was inactive Sunday, which opened up more opportunities, but Allen had already drawn nine targets in both Week 3 and Week 5. He missed Week 4. Warren's availability will matter as Indianapolis visits Minnesota in Week 7, though Allen has shown he can command looks alongside him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sauce Gardner Week-to-Week, Expected to Miss Time With Calf Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:16 PM ETIndianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), who could not finish the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, has a mild left-calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after an MRI exam. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period. It is bad news for a Colts organization that gave the Titans their first win of the season, prompting ownership to fire long-time general manager Chris Ballard on Monday. The 25-year-old Gardner injured his calf in the third quarter of Sunday's game and will now miss at least the Week 7 contest against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The former first-rounder from 2022 out of Cincinnati was acquired by the Colts from the New York Jets last year for a first-round pick. In six games so far in 2026, he has recorded 17 tackles (13 solo) and four pass breakups. Indy will now be limited in the secondary as they get set to face Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, who is well-rested coming off the team's Week 5 bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Could Resume Practicing This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) could return to practice this week, though head coach Jesse Minter hasn't committed to a timetable. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Minter said Jackson could "potentially" practice and remains day-to-day, with the team expecting more clarity Wednesday. The two-time MVP hasn't practiced since spraining his ankle against Tennessee in Week 4 and has missed Baltimore's last two games. Tyler Huntley started both, most recently completing 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. The Ravens host Cincinnati in Week 7, which gives Jackson a shot at returning for a big divisional matchup. He rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown through his first four appearances, so the state of his ankle matters a lot to his fantasy outlook if he's cleared to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Malik Willis Ready for Week 7 Despite Minor Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that quarterback Malik Willis (undisclosed) did not throw at the bye-week practice because he was dealing with something minor, but he is expected to be fine as the team prepares to face the division-rival New York Jets in Week 7, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I foresee him being good to go," Hafley said. The 27-year-old had the bye last week to recover and should have no problems suiting up this weekend as the Dolphins search for their first win of the season. Willis has predictably struggled with consistency in his first year running the offense in South Beach, and things did not get any easier once the team lost star running back De'Von Achane (knee) to a torn ACL early on. He has completed just 56.2% of his 130 pass attempts for 849 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in five starts while carrying the ball 27 times for 186 yards and two additional scores on the ground. Even against the Jets, Willis will continue to be a low-end QB2 in two-QB superflex formats, although his rushing ability does give him some upside. Willis committed three turnovers in the Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and is looking to clean things up coming out of the bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Bucs Planning for Jalon Daniels to Make Another Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:02 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) will return to practice on Wednesday, but that the team will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will start again in Week 7 on the road against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Daniels, an undrafted free agent from Kansas, has now played in four games (three starts) in 2026 in his first year in the NFL, going 60-for-98 passing (61.2%) for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions while adding 20 carries for 126 yards on the ground. He has yet to throw for over 200 yards in any of his three starts or have multiple touchdown passes, and if Mayfield does enough in practice this week, he could return to backup duties on Sunday against Carolina. If Daniels makes a fourth straight start this weekend, he will continue to be a low-upside, short-term QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Alec Pierce Won't Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:56 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not return to practice this week as he continues to rehab a heel injury, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Bowen does not think Pierce will come off Injured Reserve anytime soon. The 26-year-old big-play wideout aggravated his surgically repaired left heel in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has not played since. While Pierce might be making progress, he has been slow to recover, and it does not sound like he is close to a return, even though he is technically eligible to come off IR for the team's Week 7 contest this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Pierce's big-play abilities downfield make him worth stashing in most fantasy football leagues despite his injury. Until he can return, Josh Downs and veteran Keenan Allen will continue to see more targets, especially if tight end Tyler Warren (groin) misses anymore time. Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Daniel Jones Will Remain Colts' Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:50 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Jones and the Colts lost to the previously winless division-rival Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday in Week 6, dropping them to 2-4 and getting general manager Chris Ballard fired. The 29-year-old Jones has not been as sharp in 2026 as he was before his season-ending torn Achilles last year, and he went 22-for-42 for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 26-20 loss to the Titans. Both Jones and Steichen are firmly on the hot seat, even after Indy signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension with the organization in March. Jones has averaged 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a career low, and has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in his first six games this year. He may remain the starter as long as Steichen sticks around (which may not be long), but Jones will be a low-end QB2, at best, for his upcoming matchup against the 5-0 Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Elijah Arroyo Likely Headed to Injured Reserve With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 2:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is most likely headed to Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last Thursday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, which would put him out for at least four weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. As a result, the Seahawks have signed Josiah Deguara to add depth at the position behind AJ Barner. The 23-year-old was not on the fantasy football radar to begin with, given his small role on offense through the first six games of the 2026 season behind Barner. In six games, Arroyo has caught just one of his two targets for 17 yards. The former second-rounder in 2025 from Miami caught 15 passes on 26 targets for 179 yards and one touchdown in 13 regular-season games (four starts) last year as a rookie in Seattle. Arroyo's shoulder injury will definitely make Barner more interesting as a TE streamer in fantasy for at least the next four weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Kendre Miller Seeing Enough Work to Make Him a Plug-and-Play Option
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 2:01 PM ETIn a Week 6 win over the Giants, New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller led the team with 70 rushing yards on a career-high 20 carries. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) slated to miss at least one more game with the hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Miller has waiver appeal as a desperation flex play for Week 7. The Saints' matchup against the Steelers is not ideal, but with four NFL teams on bye and Miller coming off a game in which he handled over a 60% running back rush share and four red zone carries, he boasts enough of a fantasy-friendly role to make him RotoBaller's RB27 heading into the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker's Status Cemented as the Raiders Wide Receiver to Roster
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a close Week 6 loss to the Bills, and in an offense driven primarily by its tight ends, he now trails only Brock Bowers with 371 receiving yards on the season. Klint Kubiak's system has proven to work best with a genuine deep threat, and in Vegas, Tucker has filled the role admirably, averaging just under 15 air yards per target while coming down with at least four catches in his last five games. Rostered in only 45% of Yahoo leagues, Tucker should be one of the week's top waiver targets despite a tough stretch ahead against the Rams, Jets, and 49ers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Top Waiver-Target Ahead of Potential Return from Injury
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Cardinals. With Denver's offense looking uninspired in recent weeks, the rookie could provide a spark and should be viewed as a top-priority waiver add wherever still available. In a Week 2 win over the Jaguars, Coleman led the team with 13 total touches for 58 yards. Important to remember, RJ Harvey missed that game with a hamstring injury, while J.K. Dobbins exited early with hamstring concerns of his own, but Coleman did not look out of place as the RB1 after garnering buzz throughout his first training camp. A potential three-way split upon his return could muddy the fantasy prospects of all three Broncos backs, but Coleman's well-rounded game makes him worthy of a waiver stash as Denver attempts to work through its offensive woes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Must-Add Wherever Still Available
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:24 PM ETAlready rostered in approximately two-thirds of redraft leagues, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) may not be a name at the forefront of Week 7 waiver lists, but the rookie is a priority target wherever still available. While his return from Injured Reserve is not imminent, Tyson will reportedly travel with the team ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Steelers to be played in Paris. With the Saints then scheduled for a Week 8 bye, the team may opt to take the cautious route with the eighth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Tyson boasts week-winning upside and could provide a jolt to a Saints offense that has struggled of late after a scorching-hot start to the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine's Pre-Bye Week Performance Worth Remembering
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 19, 2026, 1:13 PM ETPrior to the team's Week 6 bye, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine had his most productive game in nearly a calendar year, carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards, while adding two catches and a touchdown. Given the timing of Cincinnati's down week, the veteran is still readily available on many waiver wires and is worthy of consideration with the possibility of an expanded role. Much like he did to begin the 2025 season, Chase Brown has struggled with efficiency, and it was Perine who led the team with a 51.9% running back rush share in Week 5. As a low-cost waiver add, the 31-year-old runner is well worth a pickup and stash to see if his expanded usage extends beyond the bye week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Expected to Come Off Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 1:08 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) is expected to be activated from Injured Reserve and make his season debut on Monday Night Football against the visiting Washington Commanders, according to The San Jose Mercury News' Cam Inman. The 49ers are desperate for healthy receivers, so getting Kirk back will be a huge plus for San Francisco, especially if veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) cannot play on Monday night. Fantasy managers probably should not expect much from Kirk right away if he is active to close out Week 6 on Monday night, but with all of the injuries to the 49ers' receiving corps right now, he is absolutely worth a look on the waiver wire for WR depth going forward. The 29-year-old has been out through the first five weeks of the season due to a calf injury that he suffered back in training camp. In 13 games (three starts) for the Houston Texans last year, Kirk caught 28 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. He has just two touchdown catches in the last two years combined with the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, but Kirk has had a 1,000-yard season in the NFL (2022) and could have a big role for the 49ers sooner rather than later.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Cam Inman
Mike Evans Shaping Up as Game-Time Decision on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is questionable to play on Monday night against the Washington Commanders and will be a game-time decision, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Evans did not practice all week and was limited to individual conditioning on a side field. The future Hall of Famer has played two games with fractured ribs that he suffered in the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he came down with some Achilles soreness this week. There have been reports suggesting that Evans is on the wrong side of questionable, so fantasy managers who left him in their lineup might have to pivot at the last minute on Monday night if the 49ers make him inactive. With Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) already out after getting injured in last week's win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers would be down to Jacob Cowing, veteran Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins if Evans does not play against Washington. Evans has become an extreme injury risk, but he has yet to miss a game in 2026 and has caught 24 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in the Bay Area.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Cam Inman
Baker Mayfield Scheduled to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is supposed to practice on Wednesday, and the team will evaluate him this week to see what he is able to do, according to Brianna Dix of the team's official website. Bowles also added that for now, the Bucs will plan as if rookie Jalon Daniels will make another start. The 31-year-old Mayfield has not played since suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he could be on the verge of missing a fourth straight game this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers if he cannot do enough in practice this week. However, the fact that Mayfield is expected to return to the practice field this week is a sign of progress. The two-time Pro Bowler got off to an 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before his thumb injury. When Mayfield returns, he will be a midrange QB2 in superflex formats. After back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in his first two years with the team, Mayfield took a step back last year while battling nagging injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix
Sean Payton Not Considering Benching Bo Nix
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 12:37 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he has not considered making a change at quarterback after Bo Nix's struggles through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. "[Bo Nix's] going to become the byproduct of all of the things that get improved," Payton said. Nix, the former 12th overall pick in 2024 from Oregon, has played uninspired football so far this year, although the Broncos are 4-2 and in second place in the AFC West standings. The 26-year-old has completed 60.3% of his pass attempts for 1,049 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 22 rushing attempts for 37 yards and one touchdown. A report surfaced on Sunday explaining that the switch of offensive verbiage from original play-caller Davis Webb to Payton has been the primary source of Nix's struggles early this year. Nix has been hesitant to attack downfield and has established very little chemistry with new receiver Jaylen Waddle, who the Broncos gave up a first-round pick for. He has thrown for under 200 yards in four of the first six games, but he does have a prime opportunity to bounce back on the road in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens