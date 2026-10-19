👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Mikael Granlund Available Monday

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 5:33 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks center Mikael Granlund (upper body) will return from a one-game absence on Monday against the New York Rangers. Due to an upper-body injury, he wasn't available Friday night when the Ducks hosted Boston. Granlund has been one of Anaheim's best players this season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) in six games. His return to action will send Nikita Nesterenko to the press box as a healthy scratch. Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier is expected to drop to the third line. However, Gauthier's line change doesn't affect his fantasy value, and he will still play an important role on offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard (undisclosed) is a game-time decision on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. Girard was banged up over the weekend against Vegas but could still remain in the lineup. Having Girard would be a huge plus for the Penguins, who have traveled to Salt Lake City as clear underdogs. The 28-year-old has totaled seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games this season. If Girard isn't ready to play, Ilya Solovyov will make his season debut. While Solovyov found some success in Pittsburgh last season, fantasy managers can't count on him most nights.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 5:19 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Egor Chinakhov (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Utah. He could return from a two-game absence. Chinakhov has had a tough start to the season, registering just one goal and one assist in seven games. If he's cleared to play, Chinakhov will likely bump Ville Koivunen out of the lineup. He should link up with Evgeni Malkin on the second line and will work on the second power-play unit. Chinakhov's lone goal this season came with the man advantage, and the Penguins' power play could make some headlines Monday night as it faces a 73.3 percent penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 5:16 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss a second consecutive contest on Monday against Colorado, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He also won't be eligible to play Wednesday night against Buffalo. Tippett has joined Travis Konecny (lower body) on Injured Reserve. On Monday night, the Flyers could also be without Sean Couturier (undisclosed) and Tyson Foerster (hand). As a result, Alex Bump was recalled from the minors and could have a significant role against the Avalanche. Bump has been hot offensively in the minors, amassing eight points (seven goals, one assist) in five games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho set up Jalen Chatfield for the team's second goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. In his 10th outing of the campaign, Aho already posted his eighth assist. The Finnish forward has complemented his playmaking ability with six goals. He's one of five players with at least six goals and eight assists this season. Aho has been a point-per-game player five times in his career and looks as sharp as ever in 2026-27. He will look to build on his success on Tuesday against a weak Vancouver defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost marked his 400th career game with a multi-point effort in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist. After a bad start to the year, Frost has averaged a point per game over his last four outings. He has three goals and five points in eight games this season. Although Frost has upped his offensive performance lately, he faces a very tough matchup next against the Minnesota Wild, who hold the league's fifth-best defensive record.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov maintained his hot goal-scoring form in Sunday's clash against Columbus, netting his 10th goal of the season in a 2-1 win. Kaprizov potted the game-winning goal on the power play early in the second period. It's been a special start to the season for Kaprizov, who made history as the first Wild player to reach 10 goals before anyone else in the NHL. He's also had five assists in nine games. Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton will give Kaprizov a chance to record his first four-game goal streak since November 2025.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 9:33 AM ET

St. Louis Blues left wing Ross Johnston (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Sunday. The veteran forward missed Saturday's loss to Nashville due to a lower-body injury. With him moved to Injured Reserve, the Blues expect to be without Johnston for multiple games. The team will primarily miss Johnston's physical presence, as he's averaging 4.5 hits per game this season. Offensively, he has recorded one assist in six appearances. Defenseman Theo Lindstein replaced Johnston in the lineup over the weekend as the Blues opted for 11 forwards.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) has left the team's road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He's been sent back to Raleigh for evaluation of a lower-body injury. Jankowski missed his first game of the season on Sunday against Calgary. Early in the season, Jankowski has been one of the league's hottest goal-scorers, lighting the lamp in six straight appearances. Nicolas Deslauriers filled in for Jankowski on Sunday and contributed an assist in a 3-2 loss. The Hurricanes also hope to have Seth Jarvis (shoulder) back in the fold soon.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 19, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to miss at least one more month, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. After hip surgery, Gustavsson has started skating again, but Wild head coach John Hynes said Sunday that the Swedish netminder is "quite a ways" from returning to action. Fortunately for the Wild, Jesper Wallstedt has been in great early-season form, going 6-1-1. He has allowed 1.99 goals with a .921 save percentage. Calvin Pickard has also started one game during Gustavsson's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve Sunday, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The 25-year-old has missed five games with an upper-body injury, and it remains unclear when York can return. In his first five outings of the year, York didn't produce any offense. He's been more prominent defensively, recording 10 blocks and five hits. The Flyers' defense is also without Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), leaving Oliver Bonk to fill a top-pairing role. Bonk registered one assist, five SOG, five blocks, and two hits in four outings. Even in a larger role, he lacks fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He was also a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Ottawa and ultimately didn't play due to an upper-body injury. After recording the second 50-point campaign of his career in 2025-26, Tippett has struggled out of the gate this season, notching one goal and one assist in two games. With Tippett on the shelf, Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone played key roles against the Senators.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 5:43 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Tyson Foerster (hand) wasn't on the ice for Sunday's practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 24-year-old injured his hand when a puck hit him in Saturday's win over Ottawa. Early in the season, nothing has gone right for Foerster, who has recorded one goal and no assists in 10 appearances. Foerster will be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt against Colorado, along with Sean Couturier (undisclosed) and Owen Tippett (upper body). Philadelphia's injury situation has elevated the fantasy value of Michael Bunting, Matvei Michkov, and Porter Martone.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 5:35 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (undisclosed) missed Sunday's practice. Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Flyers captain is reportedly banged up and might have to sit out his first game of the season on Monday against Colorado. In 10 outings this season, Couturier has contributed three assists, while the entire team has struggled to generate offense. With Owen Tippett (upper body) and Tyson Foerster (hand) also ailing, the offensive woes could continue in Monday's difficult matchup. Christian Dvorak and Noah Cates will have more fantasy value if Couturier doesn't play Monday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) was added to Injured Reserve on Sunday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. The Wild captain returned to the ice for practice on Saturday, but he will miss a third consecutive game as Minnesota hosts Columbus. Before landing on the shelf, Spurgeon had a wonderful start to the season, notching five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Olli Maatta (upper body) and Brock Faber (skull) are also missing from the Wild defense, giving more ice time to the likes of Zach Bogosian and Daemon Hunt.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

Calgary Flames winger Maxim Tsyplakov will be a healthy scratch on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's had a minor role in the bottom six, averaging 11:12 of ice time. Tsyplakov has averaged nearly three hits per game this season but has contributed only one assist in six outings on the offensive end. The Flames will insert Brennan Othmann into the lineup for his second appearance of the season. Othmann is a fourth-line grinder and shouldn't generate any fantasy interest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 18, 2026, 5:08 PM ET

Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (illness) is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. The superstar forward was hurt in the previous game against St. Louis and didn't practice on Saturday due to illness. However, he won't have to miss his first game of the season. Kaprizov has played superbly in 2026-27, amassing 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in eight games. He's the league's leading goal-scorer.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 17, 2026, 5:41 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres forwards Josh Norris (concussion) and Jiri Kulich (illness) will suit up for Saturday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Kulich returns from a one-game absence, while Norris is available after clearing concussion protocol following his early exit in Thursday's overtime win against Toronto. Both players will hope to kickstart their campaigns after being limited to two points so far. Of the two, Norris has more fantasy value because he logs regular power-play time. Norris' production should increase once Buffalo improves its 10.3 percent power-play efficiency.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 17, 2026, 5:29 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens center Oliver Kapanen (lower body) will make his season debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. He will bump Owen Beck out of the lineup. Kapanen's 2026-27 debut has been delayed due to a lower-body injury he sustained just before the season started. The Swedish forward began the campaign on the shelf after playing in all 82 games last term. Kapanen had a strong rookie year, scoring 22 goals and totaling 37 points. Since he will enter the lineup on the fourth line against Buffalo, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Kapanen to make an immediate impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 17, 2026, 5:21 PM ET

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour (lower body) won't take the ice on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. He will miss a meeting with his former team after sustaining a lower-body injury in Thursday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay. Seattle will miss Montour's playmaking ability and defensive presence. The 32-year-old has registered five assists, 13 SOG, 13 blocks, and seven hits in eight games this season. Seattle called up Ty Nelson from the minors on Friday, and he could make his NHL debut. Cale Fleury is another option to replace Montour in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 17, 2026, 5:13 PM ET

Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) has been cleared to return to action on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has missed a pair of games due to illness. Unfortunately, this illness ended Johnston's 333-game Ironman streak. Before this week, he hadn't missed any action in his five-year NHL career. Johnston has tallied four assists in five games this season. He's goalless despite firing 11 attempts on net. The Blackhawks have the league's fifth-worst defensive record, giving Johnston a good chance to finally light the lamp in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Mike Evans

49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Lamar Jackson

Could Resume Practicing This Week
Daniel Jones

Will Remain Colts' Starting QB
Mike Evans

Shaping Up as Game-Time Decision on Monday
Baker Mayfield

Scheduled to Practice on Wednesday
Bo Nix

Sean Payton Not Considering Benching Bo Nix
Jalen Hurts

Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Fire General Manager Chris Ballard
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
New York Giants

Giants Have Not Made a Decision on Their Starting Quarterback
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Jordyn Tyson

Traveling with Team to Paris in Week 7
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Cam Skattebo

John Harbaugh Says Cam Skattebo Was Not "Benched" in Week 6
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
CeeDee Lamb

Underwhelms Despite Massive Workload
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Tony Bradley

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players