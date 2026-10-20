Oct 20, 2026, 4:34 PM ET

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn expects to make adjustments on both sides of the ball during the team's Week 7 bye, according to Nicki Jhabvala. Quinn stressed that the changes won't mean overhauling either system, but said the Commanders should look "more precise" when they return. Washington heads into the break at 1-4-1 following Monday's 23-17 loss to San Francisco, a game in which the 49ers built a 20-3 halftime lead and outgained the Commanders 303-90 over the first two quarters. Washington rallied in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback, which underlines the inconsistency Quinn hopes to fix. He hasn't specified any personnel or play-calling changes ahead of the team's November 1 matchup against Philadelphia.