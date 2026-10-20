Oct 20, 2026, 7:38 PM ET

The NFL said that security will be heightened for the game in Paris in Week 7 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday after civil unrest engulfed the French capital last weekend, according to The Associated Press. "There's nothing more important from our standpoint than the teams' security, the fans' security -- everybody involved with this game," executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said at the league's annual fall owners meeting. "Obviously being very vigilant in everything we do, in all of our planning on an hour-by-hour basis, working closely with the two teams." O'Reilly said the game was never in danger of not being played at Stade de France, which is on the outskirts of Paris in Saint-Denis. Around 2,400 people were arrested over the weekend, and authorities said that thousands of businesses were damaged or looted. The Saints traveled directly to Paris after playing the New York Giants on Sunday and are practicing in the area this week, while the Steelers plan to travel closer to kickoff.