Jadarian Price Still Worth Stashing Despite Backfield Uncertainty
Oct 21, 2026, 12:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on injured reserve, and his eventual workload looks increasingly uncertain with Zach Charbonnet (knee) closing in on his season debut. The first-round rookie rushed 28 times for 119 yards and caught four passes for 21 yards in three games before aggravating his chest injury in practice ahead of Week 4. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Price was doing well but gave no timetable for his return, while Charbonnet could play against Kansas City this weekend. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have handled much of the backfield work during their absences, which adds to the uncertainty around Price's eventual role. He's eligible to return in Week 8 against Chicago, so he's a reasonable drop in eight- and 10-team leagues without an available IR spot. Still, his first-round pedigree and potential second-half involvement make him worth stashing in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly for managers with IR flexibility.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Colby Parkinson's Increased Involvement Creates Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:51 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson drew six targets in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, matching Kyren Williams for second on the team behind Puka Nacua. He caught five passes for 31 yards, including a six-yard touchdown with 47 seconds remaining, after managing just four receptions across his first four appearances. Parkinson scored eight touchdowns last season, and Davante Adams' (hamstring) expected six-to-10-week absence could open up more opportunities near the goal line. Still, Tyler Higbee remains the Rams' primary receiving tight end, with 22 receptions for 234 yards over his last four games. Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is also expected to stay sidelined beyond his initial Week 8 eligibility to return from injured reserve. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, Parkinson is worth a look in 14-team formats, though his uncertain target volume leaves him dependent on touchdowns for meaningful fantasy production against Las Vegas in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Remains the RB2 in Miami's Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:36 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright has yet to capitalize on De'Von Achane's (knee) season-ending injury, leaving him firmly behind Ollie Gordon II in the backfield. Wright played just nine offensive snaps in Miami's Week 5 loss to Cincinnati, rushing six times for 11 yards after entering the game questionable with a foot injury. Gordon handled 43 snaps and 18 carries, producing 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wright has managed just 18 yards on 11 carries over his last two appearances and has yet to record a reception or touchdown this season. Miami also claimed rookie Kaytron Allen off waivers on October 9, adding another potential competitor for backfield work. Coming out of the Week 6 bye, Wright is still a pure handcuff and not a realistic fantasy starter against the New York Jets. Rostered in just 5% of leagues, he's worth holding in deeper formats with enough bench space, but Gordon has given Miami little reason to redistribute the workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa's Playing Time Drops Sharply Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:22 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa saw his role shrink considerably before the team's Week 6 bye, raising questions about his fantasy outlook after two productive performances. TeSlaa caught seven passes for 161 yards across Weeks 3 and 4, including four receptions for 95 yards against Carolina. But he failed to catch either of his two targets in Detroit's 45-21 Week 5 victory over Arizona, playing just 26 offensive snaps (39%) after logging 58 (82%) the previous week. The Lions also used tight end Brock Wright more against Arizona, with his playing time rising from 25 to 44 snaps. Whether that personnel adjustment continues is still uncertain. TeSlaa has nine receptions for 187 yards on 19 targets through five games, averaging an impressive 20.8 yards per catch, but Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta remain ahead of him for targets. He's a speculative bench stash in 14-team leagues and can be left on the waiver wire in most 12-team formats ahead of Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford's Increased Workload Signals Tight End Shakeup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 11:03 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford started Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers ahead of Jake Ferguson, but Dallas hasn't entirely handed him the position. Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 35 yards, topping his three receptions through the first five games combined. His playing time jumped from 16 snaps against Tampa Bay in Week 5 to 33 against Green Bay, while Ferguson dropped from 47 to 37 snaps and managed just two catches for 13 yards. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had promised personnel changes after the Tampa Bay loss, when Ferguson committed two costly drops, and Spann-Ford was a clear beneficiary. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, he's worth a speculative waiver addition in 14-team formats ahead of Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Ferguson still played more offensive snaps against Green Bay, though, which leaves the starting job unsettled despite Spann-Ford's increased involvement.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Expected to Explore Wide Receiver Trade Market
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 10:49 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are expected to explore trading for a wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The organization is looking for reinforcements after Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring that will sideline him for six to 10 weeks. Los Angeles has limited draft capital to work with, though, after acquiring Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie during the offseason. The Rams no longer own their first- or third-round picks in 2027, their second-round selection in 2028, or their third-round pick in 2029. Graziano suggested a player-for-player exchange could be an alternative, although no specific negotiations have been reported. Despite their 2-4 record, the Rams remain intent on competing this season. Puka Nacua is still the centerpiece of the passing attack, while Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell could see more opportunities during Adams' absence. An outside acquisition would make it harder for any of them to establish a consistent fantasy role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Titans Player Released After Altercation with Teammate
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 10:34 AM ETTennessee Titans defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was released Tuesday following a reported firearm-related incident involving offensive tackle JC Latham at practice on Oct. 15. According to reporting from Easton Freeze and Aaron Wilson, Elliott got into an altercation with Latham and was told to leave the practice field. He reportedly removed his pads and went to the players' parking area to get a gun from his vehicle before veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers stepped in and defused the situation. Sources indicated that security cameras captured the sequence of events, and no one was injured. The Titans confirmed Elliott's release following an internal review but declined to publicly disclose details of the incident. Elliott signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Tennessee this offseason and recorded 11 tackles in five appearances before sitting out Sunday's victory over Indianapolis. Metro Nashville Police reported that no complaint had been filed regarding the incident.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Josh Downs' Expiring Contract Could Factor Into Colts' Trade Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 10:19 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs could factor into the team's trade-deadline decisions after Monday's firing of general manager Chris Ballard. ESPN identified Downs and Keenan Allen as two players on expiring contracts who could help Indianapolis recoup draft capital, especially after the Colts gave up their 2027 first-round pick in last year's Sauce Gardner trade. Downs, 25, has caught 24 of 42 targets for 289 yards through six games while playing about 81% of the team's offensive snaps. His age and established role make him a potential long-term piece, but the organization has to decide whether to pursue an extension or explore his trade value ahead of the November 10 deadline. No trade negotiations involving Downs have been reported. Allen's situation is also worth watching, as the veteran has caught 26 passes in five games, and moving him could open more targets for Downs if the younger receiver stays in Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Could Emerge as Giants' Lead Running Back
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. could see a larger workload moving forward, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In six games this season, Tracy has 13 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, plus four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Giants' backfield saw a major shakeup last week, with Cam Skattebo playing just six snaps and taking no carries, despite being the team's lead back through the first five games. With Skattebo phased out and veteran Najee Harris released on Tuesday, Tracy could be in line for an increased workload in Week 7. Fantasy managers should roster Tracy in most leagues this week, as he could emerge as the lead back, assuming the Giants don't add another back at this year's trade deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:53 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could be a trade candidate at this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In four games this season, Barkley has totaled 36 carries for 182 yards and just four receptions for eight yards. With the Eagles losing four straight games and their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, out for the season with a blood clot, the team could be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Barkley is earning $16.75 million this season, but Philadelphia has already paid $15,450,100 of that through option and workout bonuses. Graziano says Barkley is a low-risk financial acquisition, but the Eagles would need to receive a high price for the former Offensive Player of the Year. Teams to watch in the Barkley sweepstakes include the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, or even his former team, the New York Giants, though that is less likely.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Vita Vea Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is a name to watch at this season's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Vea signed a one-year, $30 million deal in the offseason after requesting a trade during training camp. Although his contract expires after the 2027 season, Graziano notes that he is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027. In six games, Vea has recorded only 13 tackles, no sacks, and no tackles for loss. With the Buccaneers currently 1-5 and not getting much production from their former defensive anchor, they could look to trade the 31-year-old tackle at the deadline. Teams like the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers could be teams to watch in the Vea sweepstakes.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Jordyn Tyson Will Not Practice This Week
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:32 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will not practice this week, according to general manager Mickey Loomis. Loomis said Tyson is improving and that the team is happy with his rehab progress, but he will not be activated. Tyson suffered a hamstring injury during a joint practice in August and was placed on injured reserve, with the expectation that he would miss multiple months. Although the rookie receiver made the trip to Paris ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will be held out through the bye week, with hopes of suiting up in Week 9. Fantasy managers should continue to stash the 2026 eighth overall pick and expect Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and rookie Bryce Lance to have substantial roles in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeff Nowak
Efton Chism III a Deep-League Waiver-Target Amid Patriots WR Injuries
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:26 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III could be an intriguing option in Week 7 following injuries in the receiver room. After back-to-back solid outings in Weeks 4 and 5, Chism was held without a reception in the 26-19 win over the New York Jets. Despite his quiet showing, he played 61% of snaps even after AJ Brown returned, marking the second-highest snap count of his career. With Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) placed on injured reserve, Chism has an opportunity to be a key playmaker for an offense that is starting to find its groove. While he's not a priority target in most fantasy leagues, managers in deeper leagues can keep an eye on the 2025 undrafted receiver, especially if additional injuries plague this room.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Brandin Cooks Could See Expanded Role in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks should see an expanded role in Week 7. Over two games, Cooks has caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while playing just 34% of snaps. The veteran receiver signed with the 49ers' practice squad in late September after multiple key receivers went down early in the season. While the 49ers are 6-0, their wide receiver room is deteriorating, with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) trending towards possibly missing their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The current room includes Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and potentially Christian Kirk (calf) if he's activated off the PUP list. Although he's struggled to start his tenure with San Francisco, Cooks has a legitimate opportunity to start for one of the NFL's most high-powered passing attacks. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider rostering the 33-year-old receiver, especially if they're dealing with bye weeks and injuries this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Expected to Play in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:09 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Jacobs is expected to practice, has been in good shape, and should be active this week. Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following domestic violence charges stemming from the offseason. He has missed the first six games of the season, but was activated off the exempt list last week and appears to be trending toward his 2026 debut in Week 7. In 15 games last season, he had 234 carries for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 282 receiving yards and a touchdown on 36 receptions. With the Packers struggling to run the ball without him, Jacobs should have a major workload, assuming he's in good shape. Jacobs should be rostered in all leagues and has RB2 value against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Austin Ekeler a Short-Term, Deep-League Stash at RB in Washington
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:28 PM ETThe Washington Commanders will be on their bye in Week 7, so the next time veteran running back Austin Ekeler will take the field will be in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. The 31-year-old running back does not have much fantasy upside now that he is on the wrong side of 30, but he is on the waiver-wire radar in deep fantasy football leagues this week after the Commanders placed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on Injured Reserve. With Croskey-Merritt out in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Ekeler played only 10% of the offensive snaps for the second straight week and had just one carry for three yards. He added two catches on two targets for four yards. In three games played so far in 2026, Ekeler has only eight rushing attempts for 31 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and four receptions for 30 yards through the air. There could be some more opportunities for Ekeler as long as JCM is out, but Jeremy McNichols just returned from an IR stint and will also battle for touches behind Rachaad White. Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 3 of last year and is no longer the slippery and elusive RB in space that he once was.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.J. McCarthy a Waiver Target as he Looks to Seize Starting Job
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:18 PM ETQuarterback J.J. McCarthy's fantasy football value hit rock bottom when he lost out to Kyler Murray in Minnesota earlier this year, but the New York Giants swung a trade for him after Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury, and now he potentially has a chance to start under center for the G-Men in the Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans. The 23-year-old replaced a struggling Jameis Winston on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and made the game interesting, going 11-for-21 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Giants have not revealed their plan at the QB position yet for this weekend against Houston, but there have been rumors that it will be McCarthy making his first start of 2026. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan missed his entire first year in the NFL due to a knee injury that required surgery, and he fell flat with poor accuracy, decision-making, and injuries in his first year as the starter in Minnesota in 2025. A change of scenery might just be what the doctor ordered for a McCarthy turnaround, and while he may not have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison anymore, he has plenty of weapons in the passing game in New York as well. Fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues should be interested in adding McCarthy for depth.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tommy Tremble a Waiver-Wire Pickup After Two-Touchdown Game?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:08 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble caught all four of his targets for the second straight week for 46 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season on Sunday in the 25-14 win over the hosting Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. The 26-year-old played 68% of the offensive snaps, more than both Mitchell Evans and Darren Waller, coming out of the Week 5 bye, and he now has exactly four targets in each of the last three games. The Panthers' offense has looked much better early on this year, but Tremble still is not getting the type of volume that fantasy managers should really be chasing on the waiver wire, outside of deep two-TE leagues. Tremble has never proven to be much of a fantasy-relevant tight end in his five-plus years in the NFL, never going over 27 catches, 249 yards, or three touchdowns in a single season. He has 15 catches on 19 targets through five games in 2026 for 128 yards and two scores. Waller did not have a single reception against the Eagles, but he should still be considered the team's best red-zone weapon at the TE position as long as he is healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rookie Eli Raridon Still Mostly a Dynasty Stash at Tight End
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:00 PM ETNew England Patriots rookie third-round tight end Eli Raridon has clear pass-catching potential at the position in just his first year in the league, but Hunter Henry's presence makes him a volatile, touchdown-dependent TE2/3 option every week. The 22-year-old from Notre Dame popped for a five-catch, 57-yard game on Oct. 11 in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has played nearly 60% of the offensive snaps in each of the last three games. Through his first five NFL games, Raridon has caught nine of his 12 targets for 112 yards and one touchdown, while Henry has 19 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets in six games. If anything were to happen to Henry, Raridon could immediately have TE1 upside in an ascending offense led by young quarterback Drake Maye. Raridon has torn his ACL twice, but his pure athleticism and pass-catching ability are what make the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder interesting as a keeper stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Geno Smith has Put Himself on the QB2 Streaming Radar
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 9:47 PM ETNew York Jets veteran quarterback Geno Smith is playing much better than he did last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. In his first six games with the Jets, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed 68.9% of his 177 pass attempts for 1,336 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. The lack of interceptions is particularly noteworthy after Smith tossed a league-high 17 picks in 15 starts for the Raiders in his lone year in Sin City. The 36-year-old went 20-for-30 for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's 26-19 Week 6 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. Smith did not have eye-popping numbers, but he was impressive nevertheless and brought the Jets back in the second half to make things interesting. It has helped his cause that rookie first-round receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is back from Injured Reserve. Cooper caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Pats in his first game back. Going into a Week 7 divisional contest against the winless Miami Dolphins, Smith is an attractive QB2 streamer in superflex leagues. He is the QB19 in overall fantasy points early in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Devin Singletary Suddenly Interesting in Giants RB Committee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary had nine carries for 25 yards in the first two games of the 2026 season, but he did not resurface again until the Week 6 loss on Sunday to the New Orleans Saints. Cam Skattebo played only six offensive snaps and did not have a single rushing attempt on the day, with Singletary carrying the ball four times for 14 yards and catching his only target for a 19-yard gain. The 29-year-old obviously has not done much in New York's backfield through six weeks, but he is much more interesting as a cheap waiver-wire claim in deeper fantasy leagues with Skattebo potentially in the doghouse and after veteran Najee Harris was cut by the team on Tuesday. Singletary might be the RB3 for the G-Men behind Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he is definitely in a better position to see weekly opportunities with Harris out of the picture going into the team's Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday. In his first two years in the Big Apple with the Giants in 2024 and 2025, Singletary averaged 3.8 yards per carry and had nine rushing scores and 874 yards on the ground in 32 games played (six starts), adding 39 catches for 270 yards as a pass-catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference