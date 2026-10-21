Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out on Wednesday
Oct 21, 2026, 1:49 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith was sidelined for Indiana's final two preseason games with a left hamstring strain, and he'll next have the chance to return Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. The 27-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. Nesmith is expected to reclaim his starting role once healthy. In the meantime, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, and Kelly Oubre could see increased playing time, making them worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Walker Kessler Available for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:29 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (finger) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old jammed his left pinkie on the backboard early in training camp and will play with a splint after appearing in only two preseason games. He posted 11 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes in his debut. Kessler played just five games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn left shoulder labrum. He averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 2024-25, and playing next to Luka Doncic should give him plenty of easy looks around the rim.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:22 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry rolled his ankle during Sunday's open practice but participated fully Monday, and head coach Steve Kerr expects him to play. The 38-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last season. With Brandin Podziemski (back) and Jimmy Butler III (knee) sidelined, Curry should remain the clear offensive focal point, while De'Anthony Melton could pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Anthony Black Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:11 AM ETOrlando Magic guard Anthony Black (ankle) will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Black sprained his ankle during voluntary workouts before training camp and sat out the entire preseason, though he returned to practice Sunday as he continues to ramp up. The 22-year-old also enters the season without a rookie-scale extension after Monday's deadline passed without a deal. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals across 64 games last season. Jevon Carter and Jase Richardson could see extra backcourt minutes until Black is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Orlando Magic Daily
AJ Dybantsa Ruled Out for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 8:48 AM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. The No. 1 overall pick suffered a mild sprain in Friday's preseason finale and will be considered day-to-day afterward. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across four preseason games despite shooting 18.2% from three. Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson are candidates for extra minutes in his absence. Friday's matchup with Toronto is Dybantsa's next chance to debut, though Washington also plays Saturday in Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Coby White Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 8:40 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets despite returning to individual on-court work. White suffered the strain during training camp and missed the entire preseason, leaving Dennis Schroder in line to handle the starting point guard duties. White signed a three-year, $74 million deal in June after Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball, but his calf history remains a concern. He dealt with strains in both legs last season and missed 22 games with Chicago before being traded. Schroder averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists in 2025-26 and should carry short-term fantasy value while White is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Kon Knueppel Ruled Out for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 8:32 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Knueppel has resumed individual on-court work after missing the entire preseason, but Charlotte has yet to announce a return date. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 threes across 81 games as a rookie while leading the NBA with 273 made triples. Grayson Allen should see more opportunity while Knueppel is sidelined and carries some short-term fantasy appeal, though Knueppel's shooting volume will be difficult for Charlotte to replace.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Steven Adams Questionable For Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 20, 2026, 3:40 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. The 33-year-old underwent season-ending ankle surgery in January and returned to play 14 minutes in a preseason game against Dallas. Adams averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game last season and enters the 2026-27 campaign as Alperen Sengun's primary backup. His rebounding gives him some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues, and Clint Capela could see more minutes when Adams is sidelined. Houston is expected to manage Adams' workload early in the season, including sitting him for one game of back-to-back sets.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Fred VanVleet to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ETAccording to The Athletic, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said guard Fred VanVleet will sit out one game in back-to-back sets early in the regular season. The 32-year-old missed the entire 2025-26 campaign after tearing his right ACL. Houston will likely manage VanVleet's workload carefully as he works his way back to full strength. While his playing time could be limited early on, his ability to contribute three-pointers, assists, and steals should keep him fantasy-relevant once he returns to a full workload.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Will Guillory
Max Christie Available For Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 20, 2026, 3:10 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (foot) is available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Houston Rockets, according to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. Christie has been dealing with foot soreness but is ready to suit up for the season opener. The 23-year-old could see some ball-handling responsibilities, although he'll have to compete with Kyrie Irving and Marcus Sasser for backcourt minutes this season. Christie's playmaking ability and three-point shooting could make him a valuable streaming option in fantasy leagues throughout the 2026-27 campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Grant Afseth
Nae'Qwan Tomlin Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 20, 2026, 2:55 PM ETAccording to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (back) will miss several weeks due to a lower back stress reaction. The 25-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game last season while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Tomlin is scheduled to be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, but there's no guarantee he'll be cleared to return at that point. Given his limited production and uncertain recovery timeline, Tomlin is unlikely to be on the fantasy radar outside of deeper leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Chris Fedor
Franz Wagner Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 20, 2026, 2:42 PM ETOrlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede said Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) fully participated in Tuesday's practice and expects to play Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. If Wagner suffers a setback and is unable to suit up, Tristan da Silva could see additional minutes after making 34 starts last season. Anthony Black (ankle) could also take on an expanded role if he's cleared to play.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Jason Beede
Santi Aldama Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 20, 2026, 2:23 PM ETAccording to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com, Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May said forward Santi Aldama (knee) was limited in practice and is unlikely to play in the team's regular-season opener against Houston. However, May noted that Aldama is "getting very close" to returning. The 25-year-old missed all four preseason games while recovering from an arthroscopic right knee procedure on March 17 and an orthobiologic injection. Aldama averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 three-pointers last season. Given his extended absence, he could face a minutes restriction when he returns to action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Grant Afseth
Adem Bona Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 20, 2026, 9:53 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the New York Knicks, according to Adam Aaronson. Bona missed the entire preseason after spraining his foot with Türkiye during FIBA World Cup qualifying. With Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) out for the season and Dominick Barlow (back) sidelined for at least two weeks, Bona is in line to serve as Joel Embiid's traditional backup when healthy. He averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes last season, with rim protection providing his clearest fantasy appeal. If Bona sits, Jabari Walker and LeBron James could absorb small-ball center minutes, while Dean Wade (ankle) is also questionable. Bona's value should climb whenever Embiid misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Anfernee Simons Questionable for Sixers Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 20, 2026, 9:45 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the New York Knicks, according to PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 27-year-old missed the entire preseason with a right hamstring issue but logged a full practice Sunday. Simons remained noncommittal about his availability, telling reporters, "I can't confirm or deny that." He averaged 14.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.7 threes in 24.9 minutes across 55 games last season. Coach Nick Nurse has indicated Simons is the preferred reserve guard when healthy, while Labaron Philon Jr. would enter the rotation if he sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Dominick Barlow Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 20, 2026, 9:30 AM ETAccording to PHLY Sports' Derek Bodner, Philadelphia 76ers forward/center Dominick Barlow (back) has a lumbar spine bone stress response and will be reevaluated in two weeks. The 23-year-old missed the entire preseason and will sit out Tuesday's opener against the Knicks, with at least seven games scheduled before the two-week mark. Barlow started 59 of 71 games last season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.8 minutes. His path back to that workload was already less certain following the additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Dean Wade (ankle) and Adem Bona (foot) could see more frontcourt opportunities once healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Derek Bodner
Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 20, 2026, 9:18 AM ETThe Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Walter Clayton Jr. on Monday to finalize their opening night roster, confirming an earlier report from ESPN's Shams Charania. The 2025 No. 18 pick averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 assists across 69 rookie games, including 9.7 points and 5.7 assists in 24 appearances with Memphis, but shot 38.4 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three. Two-way guard Javon Small gets a little more breathing room, though Memphis remains crowded at guard. Sacramento is one team to watch after Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously linked the Kings to Clayton, especially with Ben Simmons (Achilles) expected to miss the season. Still, Clayton would need to carve out steady minutes before working his way back onto the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Brandon Miller Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 20, 2026, 9:11 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller (shoulder) has signed a five-year, $209 million rookie-scale extension, first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal begins in 2027-28 and comes in at $1 million above Amen Thompson's extension with Houston. Miller led Charlotte with 20.2 points per game last season while adding 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.1 three-pointers across 65 appearances. With LaMelo Ball now in Minnesota, Miller has a clear path to a larger offensive role. He returned for preseason action following May shoulder surgery, and increased usage could push the 23-year-old toward career-best fantasy production if he stays healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Nic Claxton Out Another Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 20, 2026, 9:02 AM ETChicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's season opener in Toronto after head coach Tiago Splitter said he will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, according to Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson. Splitter noted that Claxton is progressing and the timeline remains an estimate. The 27-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, a career-high 3.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks with Brooklyn last season. Jalen Smith started at center for most of the preseason and carries added fantasy appeal while Claxton is sidelined. Zach Collins (toe) practiced Monday and could also absorb center minutes if cleared for the opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Bam Adebayo Practices Again Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 19, 2026, 10:57 PM ETMiami Heat center Bam Adebayo (groin) participated in Monday's practice, Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang said. Adebayo has been dealing with a right groin injury but has now practiced two days in a row, an encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fantasy managers should have a clearer picture of the 29-year-old's availability when Miami releases its injury report Tuesday night.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Anthony Chiang
Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 19, 2026, 10:42 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports the Milwaukee Bucks waived guard Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday. The 26-year-old was productive when healthy last season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals across 38 appearances. He also shot a career-best 46.5 percent from the field but just 32.2 percent from three-point range. With Milwaukee opting to move forward with Tyler Herro and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt, Porter will look for a fresh start elsewhere. His fantasy value will depend on his next destination, but he could provide significant upside if he lands a substantial role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania