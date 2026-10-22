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J.T. Compher Probable for Thursday's Matchup

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Oct 22, 2026, 10:25 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is probable to play on Thursday against Vancouver, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. The Red Wings are expected to have him back after seven games without Compher. At the start of the season, Compher produced two scoreless performances before landing on the shelf with an undisclosed health issue. Overall, Compher's production has been trending down since the 2022-23 season, hurting his fantasy value. His return will probably bump Sheldon Dries out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. Barzal is nursing a knee injury and hasn't played this season. "We feel the inflammation is down, but we're still working with him about getting his strength back and how comfortable he feels," Darche said. "He's skating. ... We hope it's sooner, but at the end of the day, every day he's starting to skate a bit more, and we're hoping to at some point get him with the team, and then from there we go from there." With Barzal sidelined, Bo Horvat has been the Islanders' leading scorer with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:20 AM ET

Boston Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a three-year, $11.85 million contract extension. He's currently in the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million contract. In 2025-26, Khusnutdinov posted a career-high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. Early this season, his ice time has dropped slightly, but Khusnutdinov's productivity has improved to 0.5 points per game. He has two goals and three assists in 10 outings. Four of his points have come in the last five games, giving Khusnutdinov short-term fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Boston Bruins
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:15 AM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was injured in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He had a strong performance, with 17 saves on 18 SOG in a 5-1 victory, but went down early in the third frame after making a save. Samuel Ersson closed out the game and faced only one effort from the Panthers. Senators head coach Travis Green said after the game that Ullmark left with a lower-body strain and will be further evaluated on Thursday. A serious injury to Ullmark would be a major blow for the Senators. The former Vezina Trophy winner has been nearly flawless in 2026-27, going 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:27 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been unavailable up to this point after suffering a lower-body injury at practice on Sept. 28. Nugent-Hopkins brings veteran experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' lineup. The 33-year-old has averaged 0.75 points per game over the past three seasons. Through the years, Nugent-Hopkins has always enjoyed facing the Hurricanes, posting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 23 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:17 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Tyson Foerster (hand) will return from a one-game absence on Wednesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He has been nursing a hand injury and was initially considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup. Foerster will skate alongside Sean Couturier and Alex Bump, with Michael Bunting coming out of the lineup. The Flyers hope some time off has improved Foerster's form. He's sitting on one goal and zero assists through 10 outings this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:12 PM ET

Winger Patrik Laine still hopes to make an impact in the NHL, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Finnish forward is an unrestricted free agent after dealing with several health issues in the past few years. Last season, Laine suited up for just five games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. Kaplan reported that Laine has no intention of signing with a European team and is "motivated to prove people wrong." At 28, Laine still has time to turn his career around. When healthy, he can be a highly productive player. However, it's not a great sign that no NHL team is rushing to sign him despite his strong resume. In 537 career NHL games, Laine has scored 224 goals and 422 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:03 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) was activated from Injured Reserve Wednesday. This sets the stage for him to make his season debut on Thursday against Edmonton. Jarvis was initially expected to be out until November after an offseason shoulder injury. He had dealt with a shoulder issue for several years. Now that he's at 100 percent, Jarvis may be even more productive. He has reached 30 goals and 60 points in three consecutive seasons. At Wednesday's practice, Jarvis skated on the third line. He's also set to strengthen Carolina's power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Carolina Hurricanes
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:56 PM ET

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) was deemed day-to-day by head coach Spencer Carbery on Wednesday. Thompson was banged up in Tuesday's loss to Los Angeles and may miss Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. So far in 2026-27, Thompson has been inconsistent, posting a 4-3-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren, who is 1-1-0, will shoulder a heavier workload if Thompson misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:49 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (abdomen) will make his season debut on Wednesday night against Philadelphia. The veteran forward missed the start of the season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. At 34, Zucker isn't in his prime anymore, but he can still make a positive impact. Last season, he scored 25 goals and 45 points in 62 games. The Flyers have been awful so far, giving Zucker a good chance to hit the ground running. He will join the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) has been officially cleared to play on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres have been without their No. 1 defenseman for three games. Dahlin will take his usual spot on the first defensive pairing and will skate on the first power-play unit. He has had a decent start to the season, scoring two goals and recording two assists in six games. With Dahlin back in action, Dennis Gilbert is expected to exit the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:57 AM ET

Dallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen did all the scoring for the team in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory against Boston, recording his 11th career hat trick. He scored two game-tying goals at even strength during regulation and lit the lamp on a power play 3:52 into the extra frame. With his 321st career goal, Rantanen tied Olli Jokinen for the third-most among Finnish skaters in NHL history. Rantanen has potted five goals this season, adding six assists in nine games. He's among the league's most consistent scorers and looks poised for another big campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has expanded his trade list to 10 teams, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. Larkin handed in a trade request this offseason and initially was willing to join only three teams: Florida, Minnesota, and Vegas. His list of acceptable destinations now also includes Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and Colorado. With his future up in the air, the American star hasn't been at his best this season, logging five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games. He has finished four games scoreless. Given Larkin's caliber, his numbers should improve once his future is settled.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (face) wasn't able to complete Tuesday's matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Midway through the first period, he took a high stick from Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson and exited the game. Johnson's stick caught McCabe around his left eye area. McCabe was on the ice for a lengthy period before being assisted away by Toronto's medical staff. The hardworking defenseman was limited to 4:15 of ice time. Fortunately, McCabe appears to have avoided a serious injury. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said after the game that McCabe was doing "OK." 11 games into the season, McCabe is still searching for his first points. However, he leads the team with 21 blocks and ranks first among Maple Leafs defensemen with 15 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. He took his last shift with 1:09 remaining in the second period. Cirelli was a standout performer in the high-scoring game, netting two second-period goals, including the game-winner. That gives Cirelli five points (three goals, two assists) through nine games. The Lightning will need his services in Friday's tough matchup against Colorado, but Cirelli might not be available if he's banged up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) exited Tuesday's win over Washington after just four shifts. The 24-year-old was injured at practice on Monday, and that may have contributed to his early exit. Byfield has had a tough start to the season, going scoreless in six of seven outings. He's expected to be much more productive after narrowly missing a third consecutive 50-point campaign last year. Especially since Byfield has started logging 21-plus minutes of ice time regularly. Guys like Scott Laughton and Trevor Moore could see more usage if Byfield misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Los Angeles Kings PR
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) could be an option for Saturday's meeting with Buffalo, The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir reports. Due to illness, Dubois was unavailable for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday against L.A. Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday morning that Dubois is "potentially" going to return Saturday. Dubois was one of Washington's sharpest players in the first few games, posting one goal and three assists in four appearances. He'll be a welcome addition to the top six and a power play that has lagged so far.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tarik El-Bashir
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:04 AM ET

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (upper body) is day-to-day, head coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday. The Flames captain sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's win over Carolina. On Tuesday, Backlund wasn't at practice, but there's still a chance he will be ready to play in Thursday's contest against Minnesota. Backlund has been stuck in first gear at the start of the season, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games. Usually, he's been good for around 0.5 points per game, so fantasy managers can expect better production from him going forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (illness) will suit up on Tuesday against Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. His status for the game was initially in doubt after Mantha missed Monday's practice due to illness. However, he returned to the ice during Tuesday's morning skate, and the Devils will have several big guns back. Luke Evangelista (illness) will return from a three-game absence, and Connor Brown (lower body) has been cleared to make his season debut. Mantha will skate on the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
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Oct 20, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) has been officially cleared to return to the lineup on Tuesday night against Washington. He has shaken off an undisclosed injury and will be in action after missing three games. Zuccarello has one assist in three games with the Kings. His start to the season has been disappointing, but he's capable of turning things around. Last season, Zuccarello averaged nearly a point per game with the Minnesota Wild, scoring 15 goals and adding 39 assists in 54 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel had a "medical episode" on the team's airplane on Tuesday, the team announced. Pittsburgh played the Utah Mammoth on Monday, and the team plane returned to Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after takeoff when Kindel's medical episode occurred. Fortunately, the 19-year-old is conscious, alert, and in stable condition after being transported to the hospital. Kindel has amassed four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games during his sophomore campaign. Hopefully, he can return to the ice as soon as possible. The Penguins are back in action on Thursday against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
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Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

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Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

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Brandon Woodruff

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Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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Brock Bowers Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
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Jaylen Waddle Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
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Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
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Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Houston Texans

Tank Dell Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

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Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
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