Dallas Goedert Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Oct 22, 2026, 10:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) was not able to practice with the rest of the team on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. After losing quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the season, Goedert and receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are banged up going into a Week 7 matchup on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The 31-year-old Goedert did not play in Weeks 3 and 4 after spraining the MCL in his right knee, so his injury is definitely concerning as it pertains to his availability next Monday night. In the first game without Hurts on Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, Goedert was involved by backup Tanner McKee and finished with six catches on eight targets for 61 yards. Fantasy managers may want to grab an insurance policy at TE for the week with Goedert's game coming on Monday. Both of Goedert's receiving touchdowns came in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders. When healthy, Goedert could still have plenty of fantasy potential as a safety valve for the inexperienced McKee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
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Dontayvion Wicks Dealing With Ankle Injury, Misses Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Top Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was also a non-participant, so the Eagles could be down two of their top receivers for a Monday night matchup against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 if they do not return to practice in the next two days. The 25-year-old injured his ankle late in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he was able to return to the game, which gives some hope that he will be available to play on Monday night. Wicks has stepped up as Philly's WR2 behind Smith in his first year with the team, catching 19 of his 32 targets for 284 yards and one touchdown through six games. However, his fantasy value as a deep-league flex play diminished when it was announced earlier this week that star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) would miss the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should look to avoid Wicks if he is trending as a game-time decision for Monday's contest. He caught just two of four targets for 24 yards with backup Tanner McKee running the offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Jonah Coleman Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 9:35 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday and is trending toward a return from Injured Reserve for the team's Week 7 game this Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Just when it looked like Coleman might take over Denver's backfield after the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Washington suffered an ankle injury and was placed on IR. He is eligible to return this weekend and will be a big boost for the Broncos' ground game as they look to get over their offensive woes through the first six weeks of the 2026 season. The only problem is that both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are healthy, which was not the case in Week 2, when Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career touchdown against the Jags, adding three catches for 19 yards. Coleman has three-down abilities and perhaps the most fantasy upside of Denver's RBs, but he will be in a timeshare upon his return and might need to patiently await his chance. Fantasy managers looking for RB depth should be considering adding Coleman, who is rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Saquon Barkley Puts in Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:53 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. Although Barkley was not a full participant, it is still great news for this banged-up Eagles offense that the 29-year-old is on the field for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He now has a chance to return for the Eagles' Week 7 divisional matchup on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. All of Philly's offensive weapons need to be downgraded for the rest of the year in fantasy football with star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but Barkley will still be a weekly starting option at RB when he returns. The three-time Pro Bowler could have an even bigger role on offense with Hurts out to take pressure off backup QB Tanner McKee. Through four games in 2026, Barkley has averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry for 182 yards on 36 carries, but he has yet to find the end zone on the ground or through the air. If Barkley is held out for a third straight game, Dameon Pierce would serve as the Eagles' primary RB for the second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
DeVonta Smith Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. In addition to Smith, wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also missed practice. The 27-year-old has already missed two games this year due to hamstring issues, so this is something to watch as the week progresses. The Eagles could have given Smith a day off on Thursday, but we will know more on Friday and Saturday. If Smith is up in the air to play this week, it will make fantasy managers' decisions even harder with the Eagles' game on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon could be in line for heavy targets in a great matchup against Dallas if one or both of Smith and Wicks do not play. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) also missed practice on Thursday, so Philly's offense remains extremely banged up. Smith's rest-of-season outlook took a major hit when it was announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would miss the rest of the year due to blood clots. In his four games played in 2026, he has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It was encouraging to see Smith catch seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a TD from backup QB Tanner McKee in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Mike Washington Jr. Trending in the Wrong Direction
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was downgraded on Thursday and did not practice after he was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Sam Warren. Mid-week downgrades are typically not a good sign, so Washington is in serious danger of not playing in Week 7 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. If the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Arkansas cannot play this weekend, Dylan Laube would be forced into a bigger role as the backfield complement to second-year back Ashton Jeanty. Washington has not had standalone fantasy value through the first six weeks of his rookie season as the RB2 behind Jeanty, but he has been efficient with his limited work and is one of the best upside RB handcuffs in the NFL. He has seen 34 carries for 168 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding three catches on five targets for 11 yards through the air. If Washington is out in Week 7, his next chance to return will be in Week 8 on the road against the New York Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Brock Bowers Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to hamstring and calf injuries, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee just before the start of the year, and this is the first time he has been listed on the injury report with an injury besides his knee. It looks like the Raiders are just giving the star tight end a little rest early in the week. Now that he is back to a full practice, he should be fine to suit up this Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. In just four games played, Bowers has racked up 28 receptions for 382 yards and three touchdowns for his fantasy managers. Bowers should remain locked into all starting fantasy football lineups again this week. The Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first game in which Bowers did not have double-digit targets. He finished with four catches on nine targets for 70 yards. Bowers already has two 100-yard games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Brian Robinson Downgraded to Out in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:03 PM ETAtlanta Falcons backup running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was unable to practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury that had him limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. We should know more about Robinson's Week 7 status on Friday, when Atlanta releases its final injury report, but as of now, B-Rob's status is firmly up in the air. If he cannot play this Sunday at home against the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller could both be brought up from the practice squad to back up starter Bijan Robinson. Despite being behind one of the best all-around backs in the NFL, B-Rob has been a flex option for fantasy managers thanks to 53 rushing attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns in the first six games. He also has five catches on six targets for 30 yards as a receiver. If he does not gain clearance to play this weekend against San Francisco, Bijan Robinson will have an even higher fantasy ceiling as an elite RB1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Travis Kelce Stays Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 7:57 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Kelce apparently came out of the Week 6 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury, although for now the 37-year-old veteran and future Hall of Famer appears to be on the right side of questionable. If he can put in a full practice on Friday, the Chiefs could remove Kelce from the injury report altogether for the weekend. The 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro has slowed down a bit after a strong start to his 14th year in the NFL, but with bye weeks in full swing, Kelce will still be in the TE1 picture if he is active in Week 7 on Sunday night against the hosting Seattle Seahawks. Kelce will have a higher ceiling if receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) misses his second straight game. Rice has yet to practice since injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce has scored twice in five games this year while catching 20 passes for 299 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
Puka Nacua Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 6:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) left practice early on Thursday due to a calf injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. The severity of Nacua's calf injury is unknown, but mid-week injuries are typically bad news. Fantasy managers need to check for updates, as the 25-year-old's availability is now up in the air for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Veteran Davante Adams will be out anywhere from six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, so quarterback Matthew Stafford could be down both of his top receivers this weekend against the Raiders. Through the first six weeks of the season, Nacua has already missed one game due to injury and has caught 37 passes on 52 targets for 417 yards and a touchdown. He was set to be even more targeted in the Rams' passing attack with Adams sidelined, but his status is now uncertain for this weekend. Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Tutu Atwell would start in three-wide sets for L.A. if Nacua cannot play, with tight end Tyler Higbee having TE1 upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Rashee Rice Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:57 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) officially did not practice for a second straight day due to his hamstring injury on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rice has not practiced since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and did not play in this past Sunday's 22-6 victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With two missed practices under his belt this week, the 26-year-old is on the wrong side of questionable to return this Sunday night on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks. Rice will need to get back on the field in some capacity to have a shot at playing this weekend. The former second-rounder is a must-start in all fantasy lineups when he is healthy. Through four games so far in 2026, Rice has caught 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and a touchdown. The speedy Xavier Worthy caught all seven of his targets for 73 yards on Sunday as he took advantage of Rice's absence, and he will virtually be a must-start against Seattle if Rice misses a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
George Pickens on the Injury Report With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:47 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) is on the Week 7 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. The Cowboys do not play the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 until Monday night, so Pickens still has two more opportunities to upgrade to a full practice. As of right now, fantasy managers should not have any reason to doubt that the 25-year-old will not play against the Eagles. Pickens has not been as strong so far this year as he was in 2025 in what was a breakout campaign, but he has still been very solid for fantasy managers, catching 33 of his 52 targets for 428 yards and one touchdown in six games played. CeeDee Lamb has so far been slightly more productive, but fantasy managers cannot complain about his 52 targets, which are tied for eighth among all WRs. Pickens has had at least six receptions in four of his six games and has been targeted double-digit times on three occasions in Dallas' pass-happy offense. Pickens is a must-start against Philly if he is active on Monday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Dalton Schultz Puts in Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:40 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. It is a step towards playing this weekend at home against the visiting New York Giants after Schultz did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 30-year-old veteran might need to upgrade to a full participant on Friday, though, to avoid being listed as questionable going into the weekend. Injury aside, Schultz has lost value as a TE2 streamer since his 12-catch, 140-yard explosion in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when top receiver Nico Collins was sidelined with an injury. Since then, Schultz has only 12 receptions on 15 targets for 102 yards without a touchdown in four games. Houston's passing attack has perked up during their two-game winning streak, but second-year pass-catcher Jaylin Noel's emergence has not helped Schultz's cause. Neither has the addition of former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Schultz should be considered more of a low-end, touchdown-dependent TE2 going into Week 7 versus the New York Giants if he plays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
KC Concepcion Jr. Limited Again With Multiple Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:32 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (calf, quadriceps) is dealing with multiple injuries this week and was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston (foot) has also been limited in both practices this week, so they are not locks to play in Week 7 on the road against the Tennessee Titans. If we had to guess, though, we would expect both rookie pass-catchers to be active this weekend as they search for another win to stay atop the AFC North. In the first six games of his NFL career, Concepcion has caught 22 of 35 targets for 186 yards and no touchdowns while adding six rushing attempts for 11 yards. There is a lot to like about Concepcion long term, but he has been inconsistent so far, as veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson distributes the ball evenly in a passing attack that has left a lot to be desired. Fantasy managers should treat Concepcion as a WR3/flex upside play if he is active this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Dylan Sampson Continues to be Limited as his Return Nears
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:25 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. Sampson is trying to return from a knee injury that he suffered in the season opener, and if he can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, the Browns could officially activate him from Injured Reserve. The Browns should also be getting starting back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) back this weekend after he sat out of the Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. The 22-year-old Sampson entered the regular season as the change-of-pace RB2 behind Judkins, so he should return to that role upon his activation from IR. Before getting hurt in Week 1, Sampson did not have a single touch on offense. He had 65 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie last year, adding 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Sampson is an RB handcuff in deep PPR leagues if you have Judkins rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Quinshon Judkins Limited Again in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:18 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was limited in practice again on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. An ankle injury caused Judkins to miss the Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, but barring a setback in practice on Friday, the 22-year-old second-year back is on the right track to return this weekend when the Browns go on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans. In addition to Judkins, Dylan Sampson (knee) was limited for a second straight day and is on track to come off Injured Reserve to play on Sunday. It is good news for Cleveland's backfield after they were down to Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in the upset win over the Ravens. Judkins has been inefficient so far in his sophomore season with 3.0 yards per carry, but he is trending up as an RB2 play for fantasy managers against the Titans as the Browns' starting running back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Jordan Love Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:13 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (back) upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Love came down with a sore back in Sunday night's win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys, but the QB himself said there is no chance that he will sit out the Week 7 divisional clash this weekend against the Detroit Lions. Love's return to a full practice after being limited on Wednesday puts him on track to be ready to go come Sunday. Receivers Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) are also on the Week 7 injury report, but they have been limited so far this week, and the Packers are not concerned with their status for this weekend's game in Detroit. Even without starting running back Josh Jacobs at his disposal through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, Love has emerged as a weekly QB1 and a top-10 scorer at his position in fantasy. Love should be viewed as a top-five fantasy QB for his upcoming matchup against a Lions defense that has been easy to score points on.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was not seen in the early open portion of practice on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Samuel did not practice last week or play in the team's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night after he tweaked his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. With two straight missed practices to begin this week, it is looking like he will miss a second straight game as the Niners head into their Week 8 bye. The next time that fantasy managers will have Samuel available might not be until Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, the 49ers could be without veteran Mike Evans (Achilles, rib), who also has not practiced this week after aggravating his sore Achilles on Monday night. The 30-year-old Samuel had become a key weapon on offense given all the WR injuries for the team, and he had 16 catches on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games in his return to the Bay Area. Fantasy managers should be preparing to be without the veteran pass-catcher for another week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Lamar Jackson Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:58 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) "ramped up his workload" but remained limited in practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Jackson has missed Baltimore's last two games with an ankle injury, and his status for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals appears to be uncertain as well. Across four games before getting injured, the 29-year-old threw for 967 yards and six touchdowns and also collected 144 yards and a touchdown as a rusher. If Jackson is unable to return against Cincinnati, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make his third straight start. Huntley has performed adequately so far, but he's averaged just 6.0 yards per pass attempt. If Jackson remains sidelined, fantasy managers should slightly downgrade expectations for Ravens pass-catchers like wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews.--Will Brady
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Jeremiyah Love Misses Practice on Thursday, Seen Working to the Side
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:48 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) did not practice during the open portion of his team's practice on Thursday but was spotted working on the side with team trainers, per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Love missed Arizona's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos as well. Across five games in 2026, the 21-year-old has recorded 281 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 78 touches. Love initially suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason, which may have lingered into the regular season and impacted his explosiveness even in the games where he was active. If Love remains sidelined in Week 7, Cardinals backs Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will likely handle the team's backfield work against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Mike Evans Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was not participating during the open portion of the team's practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Evans is battling a lingering Achilles issue that forced him to exit early from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The veteran wide receiver has also dealt with a rib injury this season that may still be affecting him. Evans has been highly productive when healthy in 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. However, he's frequently missed practices and has left several games early due to injury. With the 49ers' bye week coming up in Week 8 following their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team could opt to give Evans an extended rest. If Evans is indeed inactive against Atlanta, 49ers wideouts Brandin Cooks, Christian Kirk (calf), and Jordan Watkins could all see expanded roles.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner