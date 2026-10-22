Jeremiyah Love Misses Practice on Thursday, Seen Working to the Side
Oct 22, 2026, 4:48 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) did not practice during the open portion of his team's practice on Thursday but was spotted working on the side with team trainers, per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Love missed Arizona's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos as well. Across five games in 2026, the 21-year-old has recorded 281 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 78 touches. Love initially suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason, which may have lingered into the regular season and impacted his explosiveness even in the games where he was active. If Love remains sidelined in Week 7, Cardinals backs Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will likely handle the team's backfield work against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
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Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was not seen in the early open portion of practice on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Samuel did not practice last week or play in the team's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night after he tweaked his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. With two straight missed practices to begin this week, it is looking like he will miss a second straight game as the Niners head into their Week 8 bye. The next time that fantasy managers will have Samuel available might not be until Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, the 49ers could be without veteran Mike Evans (Achilles, rib), who also has not practiced this week after aggravating his sore Achilles on Monday night. The 30-year-old Samuel had become a key weapon on offense given all the WR injuries for the team, and he had 16 catches on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games in his return to the Bay Area. Fantasy managers should be preparing to be without the veteran pass-catcher for another week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Lamar Jackson Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:58 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) "ramped up his workload" but remained limited in practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Jackson has missed Baltimore's last two games with an ankle injury, and his status for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals appears to be uncertain as well. Across four games before getting injured, the 29-year-old threw for 967 yards and six touchdowns and also collected 144 yards and a touchdown as a rusher. If Jackson is unable to return against Cincinnati, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make his third straight start. Huntley has performed adequately so far, but he's averaged just 6.0 yards per pass attempt. If Jackson remains sidelined, fantasy managers should slightly downgrade expectations for Ravens pass-catchers like wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews.--Will Brady
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Mike Evans Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was not participating during the open portion of the team's practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Evans is battling a lingering Achilles issue that forced him to exit early from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The veteran wide receiver has also dealt with a rib injury this season that may still be affecting him. Evans has been highly productive when healthy in 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. However, he's frequently missed practices and has left several games early due to injury. With the 49ers' bye week coming up in Week 8 following their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team could opt to give Evans an extended rest. If Evans is indeed inactive against Atlanta, 49ers wideouts Brandin Cooks, Christian Kirk (calf), and Jordan Watkins could all see expanded roles.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Adonai Mitchell Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:27 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Mitchell has not played for New York since Week 2 due to a finger injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Across two games before getting injured, the 24-year-old recorded nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. Once healthy, Mitchell profiles as the Jets' WR2 alongside star wideout Garrett Wilson. However, Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had a breakout game in Week 6, which could take some targets away from Mitchell upon his return. Mitchell is not guaranteed to provide fantasy managers with consistent production, but his big-play ability makes him a potential boom/bust flex option in deep leagues if he's active in Week 7 against the Dolphins.--Will Brady
Source: New York Jets
Woody Marks Expected to Lead Texans Backfield Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 4:20 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is expected to handle a substantial workload Sunday against the New York Giants, with offensive coordinator Nick Caley voicing confidence in his ability to lead the backfield. According to Aaron Wilson, Caley said Marks will get "a good amount of carries" while also backing Dare Ogunbowale as the team's No. 2 option. David Montgomery (groin) is expected to miss his second consecutive game, and Jawhar Jordan was placed on the practice squad injured list Wednesday, which further limits Houston's available options. Marks has received 15 carries in each of his past two appearances, combining for 118 rushing yards and six receptions for 48 yards. He finished Sunday's 34-31 victory over Jacksonville with 81 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. Caley's comments reinforce Marks' standing as Houston's primary ball carrier and give him a credible RB2/flex outlook for Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Breece Hall Upgraded to Limited Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:18 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Hall has missed the Jets' last three games with a quad injury, but it appears he is making progress and could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Across three games before getting injured, Hall logged 265 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 61 touches. Jets RB2 Braelon Allen has played very well in Hall's absence, recording 287 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 60 touches over the last three weeks. As a result, Hall may split touches with Allen to some degree upon his return. Still, Hall profiles as the lead back in New York when healthy, and he would have a favorable matchup against Miami if he's active on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: New York Jets
Baker Mayfield Practices Fully Again With Week 7 Decision Looming
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 4:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Brianna Dix, his second consecutive full session as the team weighs its starting quarterback options for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield has missed three games since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3, with rookie Jalon Daniels starting in his absence. The veteran returned to practice Wednesday wearing a glove on his injured throwing hand and split quarterback reps with Daniels. Head coach Todd Bowles was encouraged by Mayfield's performance and noted that his throwing improved as the session went on. Bowles hopes to decide Friday who will start against Carolina, and Mayfield's back-to-back full practices strengthen his chances of returning to the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brianna Dix
Chase Brown Losing Value Amid Backfield Split in Cincinnati
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:09 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has recorded 370 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 95 touches. The 26-year-old has seen at least 15 touches in every game this year. However, Brown has struggled with efficiency, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. In Cincinnati's most recent game against the Miami Dolphins before its Week 6 bye, the team may have signaled that it is moving in a different direction in the backfield. While Brown still logged 16 touches against the Dolphins, fellow Cincinnati back Samaje Perine recorded 14 catches and two receptions. Perine was more effective than Brown as well, collecting 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. If the Bengals continue to split work evenly in their backfield coming out of the bye, Brown's fantasy value could continue to fall.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Worthy Finds More Ways to Produce in Chiefs' Passing Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his Week 6 impact without a single reception longer than 19 yards. He caught all seven targets for 73 yards, leading the team in both categories during a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Against Las Vegas in Week 4, a 41-yard catch accounted for most of his 70 receiving yards. Worthy now has 143 yards across his last two appearances after totaling just 63 in his first three, and Week 6 marked his highest catch total of the season. He also drew seven targets in Week 2, making his more productive use of those opportunities the meaningful development. Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) missed the Chargers game and did not practice Wednesday, and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) remains on injured reserve. Worthy's contributions on shorter throws give him PPR flex value for Week 7 against Seattle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Absent From Start of Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) wasn't with the running back group at the start of Thursday's practice, according to Sam Warren. The rookie was limited Wednesday with both injuries, which creates uncertainty around his availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington played a season-high 34.8% of the offensive snaps in last week's 33-30 loss to Buffalo, rushing nine times for 43 yards and adding one reception for seven yards. He outgained Ashton Jeanty on the ground despite getting one fewer carry, although Jeanty scored a rushing touchdown and caught four passes for 36 yards. Washington's increased involvement was encouraging for his fantasy outlook, especially with Jeanty having dealt with foot and ankle issues earlier this season. His official Thursday practice designation hasn't been confirmed yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Saquon Barkley Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday after missing two consecutive games, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier Thursday that Barkley is expected to play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, which would be a significant boost to Philadelphia's struggling rushing attack. The 29-year-old injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 after rushing for 182 yards on 36 carries through his first four appearances. Without Barkley, the Eagles have managed just 57 rushing yards over their last two games, including 35 yards on 12 carries from Dameon Pierce in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Pierce has handled most of the backfield work during Barkley's absence, with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley also sidelined on injured reserve. Barkley's anticipated return would bring back Philadelphia's lead running back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
RJ Harvey Re-Establishes PPR Appeal With Receiving Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:20 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has caught more passes than he has logged rushing attempts this season, with 23 receptions for 163 yards on 26 targets compared with 21 carries for 81 yards across five appearances. After managing one target and no catches in Week 5, Harvey caught three of four targets for a team-high 31 yards in Denver's 17-14 overtime win over Seattle. He added six carries for 25 yards and his first touchdown of 2026, but J.K. Dobbins handled 17 rushing attempts and remains the lead option on the ground. Harvey's 10-catch Week 4 game accounts for a big chunk of his receiving production, which makes his weekly target total hard to trust. His pass-catching role still gives him deeper-league PPR flex appeal ahead of Week 7 against Arizona. That outlook comes with an added wrinkle, as Jonah Coleman (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and was back at practice Wednesday, although he hasn't been activated yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Could Pursue Running Back Help Before Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:12 PM ETThe New York Giants could explore adding a running back before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to SNY's Connor Hughes, although completing a deal may prove difficult. Hughes noted that New York made a serious push for Kenneth Walker III during free agency and showed considerable interest in drafting Jeremiyah Love, which reflects the organization's desire for an established lead back. The Giants released Najee Harris on Tuesday, leaving Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary competing for backfield opportunities. Hughes believes Skattebo is better suited to a complementary role and questions whether the second-year back will regain his previous workload after last week's demotion. Acquiring a proven starter could require significant draft compensation, which Hughes sees as a potential obstacle. No active trade negotiations have been reported, so New York's backfield hierarchy remains unsettled heading into Sunday's matchup against Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Connor Hughes
Baker Mayfield Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) said that "we've gotten to a place where it's strong enough to play" when discussing his injured right thumb and Sunday's Week 7 game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Mayfield has missed the team's last three games due to a dislocated thumb on his right hand, but he practiced in full on Wednesday, and all signs are pointing towards him returning this weekend and sending rookie Jalon Daniels back to the bench. The 31-year-old former first overall pick from Oklahoma knows how to play through injuries, and he has a nice matchup upcoming against a Panthers defense that has allowed a league-high 295.6 passing yards per game in their five games played. Mayfield was underperforming in his three games before injuring his thumb, though, and he is expected to be without one of his top wideouts in Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot). If he returns to face Carolina, Mayfield will be back on the superflex radar as a low-end QB2 option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Elijah Arroyo Having Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is having season-ending surgery on Thursday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Seahawks were expecting Arroyo to miss an extended amount of time, but the entire season is the worst-case scenario. The 23-year-old will finish his second year in the NFL with just one catch on two targets for 17 yards in six games played after posting a 15-179-1 line on 26 targets through 13 regular-season games (four starts) as a rookie in 2025. Arroyo injured his shoulder in last Thursday night's overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. His absence for the rest of the season will definitely raise teammate AJ Barner's fantasy ceiling as a TE2. The 24-year-old Barner, a former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Michigan, has yet to score this year through six weeks and has 15 catches on 24 targets for 138 yards. He had a career year in 2025 with 52 receptions, 519 yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 17 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:11 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks officially activated running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Charbonnet was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and appears to be ready to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday night in a showdown against the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old has not played yet this year due to a torn ACL that he suffered in the postseason back in January. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, so Charbonnet could have a pretty big role in Seattle's backfield right away while sharing touches with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Fantasy managers should be tempering their expectations for Charbonnet in his first game back, especially if the Seahawks' coaches put a limit on his touches for the night. But with the fourth-year back returning, he should be in play as an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers against KC. Charb has 20 rushing touchdowns in the last two years and rushed for 730 yards on 184 carries in 2025 in 16 regular-season games, so the production speaks for itself.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Josh Simmons Going on Injured Reserve With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:02 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs will place left tackle Josh Simmons (back) on Injured Reserve, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Simmons has been trying to recover from a bulging disc in his back. The 23-year-old was able to practice last week for the first time since training camp this summer, but apparently his body did not react well to the increased activity, and he will now be forced to miss at least another four games in 2026. When healthy, the former 32nd overall pick in 2025 from Ohio State is the Chiefs' long-term starting left tackle. At this point, it remains to be seen if Simmons will be able to make it back during the regular season, but if he does, Kansas City's offense and the protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blind side will be in much better hands. Injuries limited Simmons to only eight starts in his rookie campaign, and he has yet to play in his sophomore season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Aaron Jones Sr. Faces a Drastically Lowered Ceiling with Teammate's Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 2:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. was the fantasy RB12 from Weeks 2-5, but with teammate Jordan Mason (thumb) practicing in full after the team's Week 6 bye and expected to make his return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, the 31-year-old veteran is likely to find himself back in a timeshare. In a Week 1 win over the Packers, Mason handled 15 carries to Jones' 12, but his absence has given the former Pro Bowler an almost unheard-of 90.4% running back rush share while still finding involvement in the passing game. While Jones has made the most of his expanded opportunities, Mason's return will almost certainly eat into his week-winning workload, and he has fallen to RotoBaller's RB27 ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:54 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is missing another practice on Thursday and is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 7 game against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Montgomery injured his groin in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans and did not play in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London this past Sunday. The 29-year-old has not practiced since his injury and is on the verge of being ruled out for this weekend against the Giants. It means that Woody Marks is ready for another elevated workload as the team's lead back in an offense that is on the rise with quarterback C.J. Stroud playing at a high level early on. Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) is on the practice-squad injured list, so Dare Ogunbowale is likely to be Marks' backup against New York. Montgomery's fantasy stock is way down after his injury and his 2.7 yards-per-carry average on 52 rushing attempts through his first five games with Houston. The Texans' bye is coming in Week 8, so if Monty does not play this weekend, his next chance to suit up would not be until Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:50 PM ETIn a season that was kicked off with widely scrutinized travel plans ahead of the Week 1 international game between the Rams and 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest franchise to raise eyebrows with their scheduled itinerary. According to Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh's 93.7 the Fan, the Steelers are traveling to Paris on a Thursday night red-eye flight ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Saints and will reportedly travel directly to the practice field upon arrival. While the unconventional travel plans to Australia did not work out for the Rams, the Steelers will hope for a better outcome in Europe as they look to extend their two-game win streak on Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Andrew Fillipponi