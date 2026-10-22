RJ Harvey Re-Establishes PPR Appeal With Receiving Work
Oct 22, 2026, 3:20 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has caught more passes than he has logged rushing attempts this season, with 23 receptions for 163 yards on 26 targets compared with 21 carries for 81 yards across five appearances. After managing one target and no catches in Week 5, Harvey caught three of four targets for a team-high 31 yards in Denver's 17-14 overtime win over Seattle. He added six carries for 25 yards and his first touchdown of 2026, but J.K. Dobbins handled 17 rushing attempts and remains the lead option on the ground. Harvey's 10-catch Week 4 game accounts for a big chunk of his receiving production, which makes his weekly target total hard to trust. His pass-catching role still gives him deeper-league PPR flex appeal ahead of Week 7 against Arizona. That outlook comes with an added wrinkle, as Jonah Coleman (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and was back at practice Wednesday, although he hasn't been activated yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Mike Washington Jr. Absent From Start of Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) wasn't with the running back group at the start of Thursday's practice, according to Sam Warren. The rookie was limited Wednesday with both injuries, which creates uncertainty around his availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington played a season-high 34.8% of the offensive snaps in last week's 33-30 loss to Buffalo, rushing nine times for 43 yards and adding one reception for seven yards. He outgained Ashton Jeanty on the ground despite getting one fewer carry, although Jeanty scored a rushing touchdown and caught four passes for 36 yards. Washington's increased involvement was encouraging for his fantasy outlook, especially with Jeanty having dealt with foot and ankle issues earlier this season. His official Thursday practice designation hasn't been confirmed yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Saquon Barkley Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday after missing two consecutive games, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier Thursday that Barkley is expected to play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, which would be a significant boost to Philadelphia's struggling rushing attack. The 29-year-old injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 after rushing for 182 yards on 36 carries through his first four appearances. Without Barkley, the Eagles have managed just 57 rushing yards over their last two games, including 35 yards on 12 carries from Dameon Pierce in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Pierce has handled most of the backfield work during Barkley's absence, with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley also sidelined on injured reserve. Barkley's anticipated return would bring back Philadelphia's lead running back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
Giants Could Pursue Running Back Help Before Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:12 PM ETThe New York Giants could explore adding a running back before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to SNY's Connor Hughes, although completing a deal may prove difficult. Hughes noted that New York made a serious push for Kenneth Walker III during free agency and showed considerable interest in drafting Jeremiyah Love, which reflects the organization's desire for an established lead back. The Giants released Najee Harris on Tuesday, leaving Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary competing for backfield opportunities. Hughes believes Skattebo is better suited to a complementary role and questions whether the second-year back will regain his previous workload after last week's demotion. Acquiring a proven starter could require significant draft compensation, which Hughes sees as a potential obstacle. No active trade negotiations have been reported, so New York's backfield hierarchy remains unsettled heading into Sunday's matchup against Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Connor Hughes
Baker Mayfield Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) said that "we've gotten to a place where it's strong enough to play" when discussing his injured right thumb and Sunday's Week 7 game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Mayfield has missed the team's last three games due to a dislocated thumb on his right hand, but he practiced in full on Wednesday, and all signs are pointing towards him returning this weekend and sending rookie Jalon Daniels back to the bench. The 31-year-old former first overall pick from Oklahoma knows how to play through injuries, and he has a nice matchup upcoming against a Panthers defense that has allowed a league-high 295.6 passing yards per game in their five games played. Mayfield was underperforming in his three games before injuring his thumb, though, and he is expected to be without one of his top wideouts in Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot). If he returns to face Carolina, Mayfield will be back on the superflex radar as a low-end QB2 option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Elijah Arroyo Having Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is having season-ending surgery on Thursday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Seahawks were expecting Arroyo to miss an extended amount of time, but the entire season is the worst-case scenario. The 23-year-old will finish his second year in the NFL with just one catch on two targets for 17 yards in six games played after posting a 15-179-1 line on 26 targets through 13 regular-season games (four starts) as a rookie in 2025. Arroyo injured his shoulder in last Thursday night's overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. His absence for the rest of the season will definitely raise teammate AJ Barner's fantasy ceiling as a TE2. The 24-year-old Barner, a former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Michigan, has yet to score this year through six weeks and has 15 catches on 24 targets for 138 yards. He had a career year in 2025 with 52 receptions, 519 yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 17 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:11 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks officially activated running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Charbonnet was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and appears to be ready to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday night in a showdown against the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old has not played yet this year due to a torn ACL that he suffered in the postseason back in January. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, so Charbonnet could have a pretty big role in Seattle's backfield right away while sharing touches with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Fantasy managers should be tempering their expectations for Charbonnet in his first game back, especially if the Seahawks' coaches put a limit on his touches for the night. But with the fourth-year back returning, he should be in play as an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers against KC. Charb has 20 rushing touchdowns in the last two years and rushed for 730 yards on 184 carries in 2025 in 16 regular-season games, so the production speaks for itself.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Josh Simmons Going on Injured Reserve With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:02 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs will place left tackle Josh Simmons (back) on Injured Reserve, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Simmons has been trying to recover from a bulging disc in his back. The 23-year-old was able to practice last week for the first time since training camp this summer, but apparently his body did not react well to the increased activity, and he will now be forced to miss at least another four games in 2026. When healthy, the former 32nd overall pick in 2025 from Ohio State is the Chiefs' long-term starting left tackle. At this point, it remains to be seen if Simmons will be able to make it back during the regular season, but if he does, Kansas City's offense and the protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blind side will be in much better hands. Injuries limited Simmons to only eight starts in his rookie campaign, and he has yet to play in his sophomore season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Aaron Jones Sr. Faces a Drastically Lowered Ceiling with Teammate's Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 2:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. was the fantasy RB12 from Weeks 2-5, but with teammate Jordan Mason (thumb) practicing in full after the team's Week 6 bye and expected to make his return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, the 31-year-old veteran is likely to find himself back in a timeshare. In a Week 1 win over the Packers, Mason handled 15 carries to Jones' 12, but his absence has given the former Pro Bowler an almost unheard-of 90.4% running back rush share while still finding involvement in the passing game. While Jones has made the most of his expanded opportunities, Mason's return will almost certainly eat into his week-winning workload, and he has fallen to RotoBaller's RB27 ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:54 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is missing another practice on Thursday and is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 7 game against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Montgomery injured his groin in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans and did not play in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London this past Sunday. The 29-year-old has not practiced since his injury and is on the verge of being ruled out for this weekend against the Giants. It means that Woody Marks is ready for another elevated workload as the team's lead back in an offense that is on the rise with quarterback C.J. Stroud playing at a high level early on. Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) is on the practice-squad injured list, so Dare Ogunbowale is likely to be Marks' backup against New York. Montgomery's fantasy stock is way down after his injury and his 2.7 yards-per-carry average on 52 rushing attempts through his first five games with Houston. The Texans' bye is coming in Week 8, so if Monty does not play this weekend, his next chance to suit up would not be until Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:50 PM ETIn a season that was kicked off with widely scrutinized travel plans ahead of the Week 1 international game between the Rams and 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest franchise to raise eyebrows with their scheduled itinerary. According to Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh's 93.7 the Fan, the Steelers are traveling to Paris on a Thursday night red-eye flight ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Saints and will reportedly travel directly to the practice field upon arrival. While the unconventional travel plans to Australia did not work out for the Rams, the Steelers will hope for a better outcome in Europe as they look to extend their two-game win streak on Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Andrew Fillipponi
Tyler Warren Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:40 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Titans after appearing on the injury report late in the week with a groin injury, and for the second straight day, he was absent from the start of practice. In his absence on Sunday, wide receiver Keenan Allen led the team with 12 targets, which he converted into eight receptions for 82 yards, and should Warren miss another game, the 14-year veteran makes for a viable start in Week 7, even against a Vikings team that has been the most formidable against the position to begin the year. Through five weeks, Warren had been the TE6, but fantasy managers will need to monitor Friday's practice report and have a plan in place should he miss the final session of the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Kevin Bowen
Josh Jacobs Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took part in his first official practice of the season on Thursday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The Packers held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday is the 28-year-old's first full practice of the year after he was removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and allowed to rejoin the team after an off-the-field legal issue. The Packers have not officially announced whether Jacobs will be active in a Week 7 divisional tilt on the road against the Detroit Lions, but the expectation is that he will be available for the first time this year. The Packers have been getting by mostly with a backfield combination of MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, but neither RB has been effective, with the Packers averaging a league-worst 59.8 rushing yards per game. Jacobs should immediately help them improve in that category, and he should be viewed as an RB2 against Detroit's soft defense if he is officially active in Motown this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Breece Hall Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:27 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) was back on the practice field on Thursday and moving well, according to beat reporter Brian Costello. Hall has missed the past three games after injuring his quad in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Lions, and in his absence, third-year back Braelon Allen has averaged over 95 total yards per game on a 4.6-yard-per-carry average. Hall's return could make for a muddled backfield as he faces the potential of a limited snap count as he eases back to a full workload, lowering the fantasy ceilings of both backs for at least a week. In a Week 7 divisional matchup with a Dolphins team that has been among the league's most favorable matchups for fantasy running backs, both Hall and Allen can still provide value from the flex but come with the risk of eating into one another's work and should be started with tempered expectations.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Costello
Bucs Still Non-Committal on Week 7 Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:24 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that the team is ready for anything when it comes to who is in at quarterback for the Week 7 game this Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Pewter Report. Head coach Todd Bowles will make the final decision. Robinson has done preparation for rookie Jalon Daniels or Baker Mayfield (thumb) starting in Carolina. Mayfield has missed the last three games due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, but he has returned to practice this week and was a full participant on Wednesday. That would seem to indicate that Mayfield is good to go to face the Panthers, but the Buccaneers might want the veteran signal-caller to check off a few more boxes before they make the announcement. If Mayfield makes his return this weekend, he is expected to be without one of his top receivers in Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), which would be a hit to Mayfield's QB2 streaming case. The two-time Pro Bowler led the team to an 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 96 pass attempts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pewter Report
Lamar Jackson Present for the Start of Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was again spotted at the start of Thursday's practice. Jackson logged a limited session on Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction after missing not just the past two games but two straight weeks of practice. Despite exiting early from the team's Week 4 win over the Titans, Jackson was the fantasy QB9 through the first four weeks of the season, and his presence elevates the ceilings of both wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Derrick Henry. Facing a Bengals defense in Week 7 that has improved since last season but still ranks in the bottom half of the league against fantasy quarterbacks, Jackson can be started with confidence if he's able to suit up on Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
A.J. Brown Ready to Bounce Back on Thursday Night?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 12:58 PM ETNew England Patriots veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown returned from a high-ankle sprain that landed him on Injured Reserve in the Week 6 win over the division-rival New York Jets, but he struggled with drops and caught only three of his 10 targets for 27 yards in his second game with the Patriots. Brown also disappointed in his debut with New England in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught three of his four targets for 26 yards before injuring his ankle. Thursday Night Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks Brown is primed to bounce back to form on Thursday night against the hosting Chicago Bears in Week 7. "I would be shocked if AJ Brown doesn't play incredibly well tonight. He was getting back into rhythm last week coming back from injury," Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show. Brown is a difference-maker when healthy, and quarterback Drake Maye is expected to try to get his WR1 the ball early and often on Thursday night. Fantasy managers should be starting Brown this week, even after his lackluster return from injury in Week 6. Do not forget that receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is on IR and will miss the next four games, which will raise Brown's fantasy ceiling.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kirk Herbstreit
Kalif Raymond Still in Play for TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 12:41 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond is a fine low-end option in deep leagues ahead of his Thursday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. Raymond was looking like a waiver-wire steal after a hot start to 2026. The veteran's production would fizzle out just as quickly, though, as he's accumulated only eight targets over the last three weeks compared with 21 in his first three appearances. While that bodes poorly for Raymond's season-long outlook, he's still an enticing option in deeper formats and a solid DFS bet, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams healthy and dialed in. Thursday's matchup isn't particularly appealing for fantasy, but Chicago's offense will get a boost as the Pats' defense is down several players to injury. The 32-year-old lands as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Dalton Schultz Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 12:35 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) is back on the practice field on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Schultz missed practice on Wednesday, putting his availability for the Week 7 contest against the visiting New York Giants this Sunday in question. The 30-year-old veteran's status is still up in the air, but it is a good sign that he was able to return to the field for the second practice of the week. Schultz was banged up in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to go this weekend. The former fourth-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 from Stanford caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in London. He does not have a touchdown catch yet through six games and has done very little outside of his 12-catch, 140-yard game on 14 targets in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which was a game that top receiver Nico Collins missed due to injury. The emergence of second-year wideout Jaylin Noel and the addition of former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. do not strengthen the streaming case for Schultz this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Cam Skattebo Praised for Response to Week 6 Demotion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo drew praise from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for the way he handled last week's demotion. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nagy called Skattebo's response "impressive" and described him as a "true pro." The second-year back was told before Sunday's loss to New Orleans that Najee Harris would start after Skattebo committed his fourth fumble of the season against Washington in Week 5. He ended up playing just six offensive snaps without a carry or target, even though he entered the game as New York's leading rusher with 294 yards on 81 attempts. Harris was released Tuesday, which leaves Skattebo competing with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary for opportunities against Houston. Head coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged that none of his running backs has established himself as the clear lead option, so the backfield distribution is still unsettled heading into Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Duggan
Jonathan Taylor Hasn't Considered Possibility of Being Traded
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 12:32 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said he hasn't given any thought to potentially being traded following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Taylor told Jake Arthur he was "just lost for words" and "definitely upset" about Monday's decision, adding that he has reflected on what he and his teammates could have done differently to prevent the outcome. The Colts fired Ballard after a 2-4 start, although owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon stressed that the leadership change doesn't alter the team's intention to compete this season. Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August that keeps him under contract through 2028. The 27-year-old has remained a major part of Indianapolis' offense, rushing for 492 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries through six games. Trade speculation has followed the front-office shakeup, but Taylor's comments give no indication that he expects to be moved.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jake Arthur