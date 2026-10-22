Oct 22, 2026, 1:50 PM ET

In a season that was kicked off with widely scrutinized travel plans ahead of the Week 1 international game between the Rams and 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest franchise to raise eyebrows with their scheduled itinerary. According to Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh's 93.7 the Fan, the Steelers are traveling to Paris on a Thursday night red-eye flight ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Saints and will reportedly travel directly to the practice field upon arrival. While the unconventional travel plans to Australia did not work out for the Rams, the Steelers will hope for a better outcome in Europe as they look to extend their two-game win streak on Sunday.