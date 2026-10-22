George Pickens on the Injury Report With Shoulder Injury
Oct 22, 2026, 5:47 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) is on the Week 7 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. The Cowboys do not play the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 until Monday night, so Pickens still has two more opportunities to upgrade to a full practice. As of right now, fantasy managers should not have any reason to doubt that the 25-year-old will not play against the Eagles. Pickens has not been as strong so far this year as he was in 2025 in what was a breakout campaign, but he has still been very solid for fantasy managers, catching 33 of his 52 targets for 428 yards and one touchdown in six games played. CeeDee Lamb has so far been slightly more productive, but fantasy managers cannot complain about his 52 targets, which are tied for eighth among all WRs. Pickens has had at least six receptions in four of his six games and has been targeted double-digit times on three occasions in Dallas' pass-happy offense. Pickens is a must-start against Philly if he is active on Monday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
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Dalton Schultz Puts in Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:40 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. It is a step towards playing this weekend at home against the visiting New York Giants after Schultz did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 30-year-old veteran might need to upgrade to a full participant on Friday, though, to avoid being listed as questionable going into the weekend. Injury aside, Schultz has lost value as a TE2 streamer since his 12-catch, 140-yard explosion in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when top receiver Nico Collins was sidelined with an injury. Since then, Schultz has only 12 receptions on 15 targets for 102 yards without a touchdown in four games. Houston's passing attack has perked up during their two-game winning streak, but second-year pass-catcher Jaylin Noel's emergence has not helped Schultz's cause. Neither has the addition of former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Schultz should be considered more of a low-end, touchdown-dependent TE2 going into Week 7 versus the New York Giants if he plays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
KC Concepcion Jr. Limited Again With Multiple Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:32 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (calf, quadriceps) is dealing with multiple injuries this week and was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston (foot) has also been limited in both practices this week, so they are not locks to play in Week 7 on the road against the Tennessee Titans. If we had to guess, though, we would expect both rookie pass-catchers to be active this weekend as they search for another win to stay atop the AFC North. In the first six games of his NFL career, Concepcion has caught 22 of 35 targets for 186 yards and no touchdowns while adding six rushing attempts for 11 yards. There is a lot to like about Concepcion long term, but he has been inconsistent so far, as veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson distributes the ball evenly in a passing attack that has left a lot to be desired. Fantasy managers should treat Concepcion as a WR3/flex upside play if he is active this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Dylan Sampson Continues to be Limited as his Return Nears
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:25 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. Sampson is trying to return from a knee injury that he suffered in the season opener, and if he can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, the Browns could officially activate him from Injured Reserve. The Browns should also be getting starting back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) back this weekend after he sat out of the Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. The 22-year-old Sampson entered the regular season as the change-of-pace RB2 behind Judkins, so he should return to that role upon his activation from IR. Before getting hurt in Week 1, Sampson did not have a single touch on offense. He had 65 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie last year, adding 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Sampson is an RB handcuff in deep PPR leagues if you have Judkins rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Quinshon Judkins Limited Again in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:18 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was limited in practice again on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. An ankle injury caused Judkins to miss the Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, but barring a setback in practice on Friday, the 22-year-old second-year back is on the right track to return this weekend when the Browns go on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans. In addition to Judkins, Dylan Sampson (knee) was limited for a second straight day and is on track to come off Injured Reserve to play on Sunday. It is good news for Cleveland's backfield after they were down to Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in the upset win over the Ravens. Judkins has been inefficient so far in his sophomore season with 3.0 yards per carry, but he is trending up as an RB2 play for fantasy managers against the Titans as the Browns' starting running back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Jordan Love Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:13 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (back) upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Love came down with a sore back in Sunday night's win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys, but the QB himself said there is no chance that he will sit out the Week 7 divisional clash this weekend against the Detroit Lions. Love's return to a full practice after being limited on Wednesday puts him on track to be ready to go come Sunday. Receivers Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) are also on the Week 7 injury report, but they have been limited so far this week, and the Packers are not concerned with their status for this weekend's game in Detroit. Even without starting running back Josh Jacobs at his disposal through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, Love has emerged as a weekly QB1 and a top-10 scorer at his position in fantasy. Love should be viewed as a top-five fantasy QB for his upcoming matchup against a Lions defense that has been easy to score points on.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was not seen in the early open portion of practice on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Samuel did not practice last week or play in the team's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night after he tweaked his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. With two straight missed practices to begin this week, it is looking like he will miss a second straight game as the Niners head into their Week 8 bye. The next time that fantasy managers will have Samuel available might not be until Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, the 49ers could be without veteran Mike Evans (Achilles, rib), who also has not practiced this week after aggravating his sore Achilles on Monday night. The 30-year-old Samuel had become a key weapon on offense given all the WR injuries for the team, and he had 16 catches on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games in his return to the Bay Area. Fantasy managers should be preparing to be without the veteran pass-catcher for another week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Lamar Jackson Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:58 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) "ramped up his workload" but remained limited in practice on Thursday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Jackson has missed Baltimore's last two games with an ankle injury, and his status for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals appears to be uncertain as well. Across four games before getting injured, the 29-year-old threw for 967 yards and six touchdowns and also collected 144 yards and a touchdown as a rusher. If Jackson is unable to return against Cincinnati, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make his third straight start. Huntley has performed adequately so far, but he's averaged just 6.0 yards per pass attempt. If Jackson remains sidelined, fantasy managers should slightly downgrade expectations for Ravens pass-catchers like wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews.--Will Brady
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Jeremiyah Love Misses Practice on Thursday, Seen Working to the Side
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:48 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) did not practice during the open portion of his team's practice on Thursday but was spotted working on the side with team trainers, per Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Love missed Arizona's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos as well. Across five games in 2026, the 21-year-old has recorded 281 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 78 touches. Love initially suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason, which may have lingered into the regular season and impacted his explosiveness even in the games where he was active. If Love remains sidelined in Week 7, Cardinals backs Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will likely handle the team's backfield work against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Mike Evans Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:35 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was not participating during the open portion of the team's practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Evans is battling a lingering Achilles issue that forced him to exit early from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The veteran wide receiver has also dealt with a rib injury this season that may still be affecting him. Evans has been highly productive when healthy in 2026, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. However, he's frequently missed practices and has left several games early due to injury. With the 49ers' bye week coming up in Week 8 following their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team could opt to give Evans an extended rest. If Evans is indeed inactive against Atlanta, 49ers wideouts Brandin Cooks, Christian Kirk (calf), and Jordan Watkins could all see expanded roles.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Adonai Mitchell Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:27 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Mitchell has not played for New York since Week 2 due to a finger injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Across two games before getting injured, the 24-year-old recorded nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. Once healthy, Mitchell profiles as the Jets' WR2 alongside star wideout Garrett Wilson. However, Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had a breakout game in Week 6, which could take some targets away from Mitchell upon his return. Mitchell is not guaranteed to provide fantasy managers with consistent production, but his big-play ability makes him a potential boom/bust flex option in deep leagues if he's active in Week 7 against the Dolphins.--Will Brady
Source: New York Jets
Woody Marks Expected to Lead Texans Backfield Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 4:20 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is expected to handle a substantial workload Sunday against the New York Giants, with offensive coordinator Nick Caley voicing confidence in his ability to lead the backfield. According to Aaron Wilson, Caley said Marks will get "a good amount of carries" while also backing Dare Ogunbowale as the team's No. 2 option. David Montgomery (groin) is expected to miss his second consecutive game, and Jawhar Jordan was placed on the practice squad injured list Wednesday, which further limits Houston's available options. Marks has received 15 carries in each of his past two appearances, combining for 118 rushing yards and six receptions for 48 yards. He finished Sunday's 34-31 victory over Jacksonville with 81 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. Caley's comments reinforce Marks' standing as Houston's primary ball carrier and give him a credible RB2/flex outlook for Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Breece Hall Upgraded to Limited Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:18 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Hall has missed the Jets' last three games with a quad injury, but it appears he is making progress and could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Across three games before getting injured, Hall logged 265 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 61 touches. Jets RB2 Braelon Allen has played very well in Hall's absence, recording 287 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 60 touches over the last three weeks. As a result, Hall may split touches with Allen to some degree upon his return. Still, Hall profiles as the lead back in New York when healthy, and he would have a favorable matchup against Miami if he's active on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: New York Jets
Baker Mayfield Practices Fully Again With Week 7 Decision Looming
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 4:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Brianna Dix, his second consecutive full session as the team weighs its starting quarterback options for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield has missed three games since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3, with rookie Jalon Daniels starting in his absence. The veteran returned to practice Wednesday wearing a glove on his injured throwing hand and split quarterback reps with Daniels. Head coach Todd Bowles was encouraged by Mayfield's performance and noted that his throwing improved as the session went on. Bowles hopes to decide Friday who will start against Carolina, and Mayfield's back-to-back full practices strengthen his chances of returning to the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brianna Dix
Chase Brown Losing Value Amid Backfield Split in Cincinnati
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 22, 2026, 4:09 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has recorded 370 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 95 touches. The 26-year-old has seen at least 15 touches in every game this year. However, Brown has struggled with efficiency, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. In Cincinnati's most recent game against the Miami Dolphins before its Week 6 bye, the team may have signaled that it is moving in a different direction in the backfield. While Brown still logged 16 touches against the Dolphins, fellow Cincinnati back Samaje Perine recorded 14 catches and two receptions. Perine was more effective than Brown as well, collecting 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. If the Bengals continue to split work evenly in their backfield coming out of the bye, Brown's fantasy value could continue to fall.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Worthy Finds More Ways to Produce in Chiefs' Passing Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his Week 6 impact without a single reception longer than 19 yards. He caught all seven targets for 73 yards, leading the team in both categories during a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Against Las Vegas in Week 4, a 41-yard catch accounted for most of his 70 receiving yards. Worthy now has 143 yards across his last two appearances after totaling just 63 in his first three, and Week 6 marked his highest catch total of the season. He also drew seven targets in Week 2, making his more productive use of those opportunities the meaningful development. Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) missed the Chargers game and did not practice Wednesday, and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) remains on injured reserve. Worthy's contributions on shorter throws give him PPR flex value for Week 7 against Seattle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Absent From Start of Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) wasn't with the running back group at the start of Thursday's practice, according to Sam Warren. The rookie was limited Wednesday with both injuries, which creates uncertainty around his availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington played a season-high 34.8% of the offensive snaps in last week's 33-30 loss to Buffalo, rushing nine times for 43 yards and adding one reception for seven yards. He outgained Ashton Jeanty on the ground despite getting one fewer carry, although Jeanty scored a rushing touchdown and caught four passes for 36 yards. Washington's increased involvement was encouraging for his fantasy outlook, especially with Jeanty having dealt with foot and ankle issues earlier this season. His official Thursday practice designation hasn't been confirmed yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Saquon Barkley Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday after missing two consecutive games, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier Thursday that Barkley is expected to play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, which would be a significant boost to Philadelphia's struggling rushing attack. The 29-year-old injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 after rushing for 182 yards on 36 carries through his first four appearances. Without Barkley, the Eagles have managed just 57 rushing yards over their last two games, including 35 yards on 12 carries from Dameon Pierce in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Pierce has handled most of the backfield work during Barkley's absence, with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley also sidelined on injured reserve. Barkley's anticipated return would bring back Philadelphia's lead running back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
RJ Harvey Re-Establishes PPR Appeal With Receiving Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:20 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has caught more passes than he has logged rushing attempts this season, with 23 receptions for 163 yards on 26 targets compared with 21 carries for 81 yards across five appearances. After managing one target and no catches in Week 5, Harvey caught three of four targets for a team-high 31 yards in Denver's 17-14 overtime win over Seattle. He added six carries for 25 yards and his first touchdown of 2026, but J.K. Dobbins handled 17 rushing attempts and remains the lead option on the ground. Harvey's 10-catch Week 4 game accounts for a big chunk of his receiving production, which makes his weekly target total hard to trust. His pass-catching role still gives him deeper-league PPR flex appeal ahead of Week 7 against Arizona. That outlook comes with an added wrinkle, as Jonah Coleman (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and was back at practice Wednesday, although he hasn't been activated yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Could Pursue Running Back Help Before Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 3:12 PM ETThe New York Giants could explore adding a running back before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to SNY's Connor Hughes, although completing a deal may prove difficult. Hughes noted that New York made a serious push for Kenneth Walker III during free agency and showed considerable interest in drafting Jeremiyah Love, which reflects the organization's desire for an established lead back. The Giants released Najee Harris on Tuesday, leaving Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary competing for backfield opportunities. Hughes believes Skattebo is better suited to a complementary role and questions whether the second-year back will regain his previous workload after last week's demotion. Acquiring a proven starter could require significant draft compensation, which Hughes sees as a potential obstacle. No active trade negotiations have been reported, so New York's backfield hierarchy remains unsettled heading into Sunday's matchup against Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Connor Hughes
Baker Mayfield Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) said that "we've gotten to a place where it's strong enough to play" when discussing his injured right thumb and Sunday's Week 7 game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Mayfield has missed the team's last three games due to a dislocated thumb on his right hand, but he practiced in full on Wednesday, and all signs are pointing towards him returning this weekend and sending rookie Jalon Daniels back to the bench. The 31-year-old former first overall pick from Oklahoma knows how to play through injuries, and he has a nice matchup upcoming against a Panthers defense that has allowed a league-high 295.6 passing yards per game in their five games played. Mayfield was underperforming in his three games before injuring his thumb, though, and he is expected to be without one of his top wideouts in Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot). If he returns to face Carolina, Mayfield will be back on the superflex radar as a low-end QB2 option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman