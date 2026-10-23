Jordan Mason Questionable to Return in Week 7
Oct 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is questionable to come off Injured Reserve this weekend to take on the visiting Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Mason has not played since the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers due to a fractured thumb, but he practiced in full on Thursday and has been trending towards making his return against the Colts. When the 27-year-old does return, he is expected to take over a good chunk of the backfield duties to give overworked veteran Aaron Jones Sr. a breather. If the Vikings hold Mason out for another week, though, Jones will once again be an RB2 play in fantasy against the struggling Colts. Mason had a big role in Week 1 for Minnesota, carrying the ball 15 times for 59 yards and one touchdown, although he was not targeted in the passing game. If Mason is officially activated from IR and is active on Sunday, he should be treated as an RB3/flex option in his first game back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
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Khalil Herbert to Serve as Falcons' Backup RB on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 2:08 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that Khalil Herbert will be Bijan Robinson's backup running back on Sunday in the Week 7 contest against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The Falcons' RB depth will be tested this weekend after the team ruled out Brian Robinson due to a hamstring injury. Herbert, a former sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021 from Virginia Tech, will be making his first appearance on the team's game-day roster on Sunday versus San Francisco. In his five NFL seasons, he has averaged 4.7 yards per carry for 1,957 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 63 games played (13 starts), adding 54 receptions for 316 yards and two receiving scores. The reality of this weekend is that the Falcons will likely just lean more heavily on star running back Bijan Robinson as they try to give the 49ers their first loss of the 2026 season. In seven games last year with the New York Jets, Herbert had 16 carries for 52 yards and zero touchdowns on the ground. Fantasy managers should not consider him a realistic starting option this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Brian Robinson Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for the team's Week 7 matchup with the 49ers as he deals with a hamstring injury that first popped up on Wednesday's injury report. Through six weeks, Robinson has run for 211 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone four times and has been the only other running back on the roster behind All-Pro Bijan Robinson, prompting the likely practice squad elevations of both Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller, with head coach Kevin Stefanski already sharing that Herbert will serve as the team's primary backup on Sunday. While fantasy managers have needed little reason to start Bijan with confidence, the RB3 on the season could be in line for his heaviest workload to date and is RotoBaller's RB2 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Flick
Jeremiyah Love to Miss His Second Straight Game
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:48 PM ETFor the second straight week, Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been ruled out as he continues to rest the ankle that has troubled him through the start of his rookie season. Love sustained a preseason injury that he initially attempted to play through, but lacking the signature burst that made him the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he will now miss his second game of the year. In a Week 6 upset victory over the Rams, free agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier led the team with 18 carries and 19 total opportunities, but it was Bam Knight who was far more efficient, racking up 98 total yards on 17 opportunities of his own. Against a Broncos defense that has shown a dramatic improvement against the run after a rough start to the season, neither back offers hopeful upside, but both can be started in a pinch.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Darren Urban
Rashee Rice Still Not Spotted at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee), who exited the team's Week 4 win over the Raiders with a hamstring injury and has not played since, was not spotted at the start of Friday's practice, according to beat reporter Pete Sweeney. Having now missed another full week of practice, Rice is a long shot to suit up against the Super Bowl champion Seahawks on Sunday night. Without Rice in a Week 6 win over the Chargers, third-year wideout Xavier Worthy led the team with seven receptions for 73 yards, his most productive outing since Week 4 of 2025. Worthy could volume his way to another usable performance on Sunday, but against a Seahawks defense that has been the third most difficult matchup for fantasy receivers, he represents little more than a floor play.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pete Sweeney
Bucky Irving Off the Week 7 Injury Report
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter missing Wednesday's practice with an illness and logging a limited participation on Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (illness) returned to a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation into the team's Week 7 divisional matchup with the Panthers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is also expected to play after missing the past two games with an injury to his throwing hand. With Mayfield potentially limited, and the team without top receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), who has already been ruled out, Irving could see more work in the passing game than he has with the more mobile rookie Jalon Daniels under center. Against a Panthers defense that has been beatable on the ground, Irving has multiple paths to a standout performance and is RotoBaller's RB12 for Week 7.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 23, 2026, 1:12 PM ETDespite logging limited practice participation on Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Panthers. Egbuka has scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back contests after breaking a dry spell dating all the way back to Week 10 of his rookie season, but he will be unavailable for a game that projects to see starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) return from a two-game absence of his own. Mayfield has averaged only 205 passing yards in his three starts, and the Panthers have been a top-10 defense against fantasy wide receivers, making none of Tampa's remaining options particularly appealing despite a projected condensing of targets. That said, veteran Chris Godwin Jr. should be able to provide a usable floor in full-PPR formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Warren Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:59 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Friday that tight end Tyler Warren (groin) has been ruled out for a second straight game this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Warren will not be available again this weekend after he was a late addition to the team's Week 6 injury report last Saturday due to a groin injury. After missing practice all of this week, it remains to be seen if the tight end will be able to return for a Week 8 divisional contest next Sunday, Nov. 1, against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite not playing in last week's loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans, Warren remains a top-10 fantasy tight end in half-PPR scoring, catching 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns in his five games played so far in 2026. Warren needs to remain stashed in all leagues while he recovers from his groin injury as a true weekly TE1 play when he is healthy. Fantasy managers should be looking away from the Colts' TE picture with Warren out for a second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Jonathon Brooks "Trending in the Right Direction"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Friday that running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who is on Injured Reserve, is "trending in the right direction," according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. Brooks was seen jogging during the team's practice on Thursday and is making progress after having core-muscle surgery early in the 2026 season. Continued injury issues for Brooks have made Chuba Hubbard one of the biggest fantasy football values so far this year. Brooks is a stash candidate off the waiver wire for fantasy managers who need more depth at the position, but he probably will not be a realistic candidate to come off IR to play in the Week 8 contest on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has played in just five of a possible 38 regular-season games since he entered the league. In two games this year before his core-muscle injury, Brooks handled nine carries for only 30 yards and caught two of his three targets for 43 yards through the air. Right now, he is being stashed in 41% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Emeka Egbuka Considered Doubtful for Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) is doubtful to play on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 7, according to FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Egbuka got back onto the practice field on Friday, but apparently it is not enough progress after the 24-year-old was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a concussion and a foot injury. The former 19th overall pick in 2025 from Ohio State needs to be removed from starting fantasy lineups for the weekend. It is a shame that he will not get a chance to keep his momentum going this weekend in a good matchup after he caught seven of a season-high 16 targets for 48 yards and his second touchdown of the year in last Sunday's overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Egbuka expected to be out on Sunday, rookie Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson will be asked to step up in the passing game with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) back behind veteran Chris Godwin Jr. Tight end Cade Otton will also be a more attractive TE2 streamer in Carolina.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Baker Mayfield Ready to Go for Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:36 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is ready to go for Sunday's divisional contest on the road against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles told Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Mayfield will return this weekend after missing the last three games after he dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Undrafted rookie signal-caller Jalon Daniels will return to a backup role with Mayfield returning. The Panthers defense has allowed the most passing yards per game through the first six weeks of the season, so Mayfield will have a plus matchup in his return on Sunday. However, he is also expected to be without top wideout Emeka Egbuka, who is considered doubtful to play due to a concussion and foot injury. Mayfield will be back on the QB2 radar in superflex leagues against the Panthers, but fantasy managers may want to temper expectations. The two-time Pro Bowler was not exactly playing well before his thumb injury, throwing for 615 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first three games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Brian Robinson Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:31 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was not seen during the open-to-media portion of practice on Friday, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It would be Robinson's second straight missed practice this week after he was limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday. The mid-week downgrade for the 27-year-old is bad news, and he could officially be ruled out for the Week 7 contest on Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. If B-Rob cannot play, the Falcons could elevate both Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller from the practice squad to the active roster to give Bijan Robinson some backup against the 6-0 49ers. In his first year with Atlanta as the backup to Bijan, B-Rob has been efficient and productive, taking 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns in six games played. Fantasy managers who have been using him as a deep-league flex should be pivoting with Robinson looking like he will not play this weekend against San Francisco. Bijan Robinson will have an even higher ceiling this weekend if his backfield mate is inactive.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
NFL Could Play International Games in Tokyo
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:26 PM ETNFL commissioner Roger Goodell teased a future international game in Tokyo on Friday, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "Listen, Tokyo is clearly on our list, whether it's next year or the year after," Goodell said. "It's coming at some point in the near future. We're going to continue to focus on our priority markets, which a lot of them they've been in, but there are other cities; this year, we went to Rio rather than São Paulo. We're planning on playing global. That's where we're going." Earlier this week, vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said the league was "considering" playing 10 international games in 2027. The NFL is playing a record nine games outside of the United States -- three in London, one each in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City. The Los Angeles Rams are currently the only team to have marketing rights in Japan under the league's Global Markets Program.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com - Jeremy Bergman
Lamar Jackson Ready for Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) came out to the field for Friday's practice, which is an encouraging sign that he will return to action this Sunday to face the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson has been limited in the last two practices and is dealing with a left-ankle injury that has caused him to miss the last two games. Backup Tyler Huntley has played well in Jackson's absence, but after losing a close battle to the division-rival Cleveland Browns last week, the Ravens look ready to bring the two-time MVP back for a big game against Cincinnati. The 29-year-old could be listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, but all signs continue to point to Jackson returning this weekend. If he is active on Sunday, Jackson will be a must-start in all fantasy football leagues against the Bengals. The four-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in four games this year, adding 144 rushing yards and one touchdown with his legs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Tyler Warren Still Not Practicing on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:15 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is still not practicing on Friday, according to Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated. Warren popped up on the team's injury report last Saturday with a groin injury and did not play in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans. With a full week of missed practices, it seems like only a matter of time before the Colts rule the talented pass-catching tight end out for a second straight game this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran Mo Alie-Cox caught a touchdown pass on his only target of the game last Sunday against the Titans, but fantasy managers should be looking to avoid Indy's TE situation if Warren misses another game against Minnesota. The 24-year-old former 14th overall pick in 2025 from Penn State is a TE1 in fantasy when he is active, catching 30 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns in five games so far this year. If he is ruled out again this weekend, Warren's next chance to play will be in a Week 8 divisional clash on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jake Arthur
Josh Jacobs "On Track to Play" in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:09 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that running back Josh Jacobs is "on track to play" on Sunday in the Week 7 divisional showdown on the road against the Detroit Lions as long as he gets through Friday's practice and continues to trend in the right direction, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. After a legal battle kept Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list for the first six weeks of the 2026 season, the 28-year-old was reinstated on Monday and had his first full practice with the team on Thursday. Jacobs is trying to get his legs under him in order to make his season debut this weekend against the Lions. It looks like he will be active on Sunday, but fantasy managers have to wonder if the Packers will ease him back into a backfield that also includes MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. The former first-rounder by the Raiders in 2019 from Alabama is a three-time Pro Bowler and the unquestioned lead back in Green Bay after finding the end zone a whopping 28 times over the last two seasons while also rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first season with the team in 2024. If Jacobs is officially active in Detroit, he should be considered an RB2 right away for fantasy purposes.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Ashton Jeanty Averaging Just 2.8 Yards Per Carry Since Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 12:06 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was outgained on the ground by rookie Mike Washington Jr. in Week 6, rushing for 22 yards on 10 carries compared with Washington's 43 yards on nine attempts. Jeanty scored a touchdown and caught four passes for 36 yards against Buffalo, part of a 26-reception season total that keeps him in the RB2 range for PPR leagues. His rushing numbers tell a different story. Since opening the season with 102 yards against Miami, Jeanty has managed 211 yards on 75 carries, averaging 2.8 yards per attempt without reaching 60 yards in any of those five games. His workload has slipped from 23, 21 and 19 carries in Weeks 1-3 to 10 in each of his last two appearances. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Las Vegas needs production from all three running backs, giving Washington's stronger Week 6 showing added significance. Washington (foot/back) missed Thursday's practice, leaving his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 12:04 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) was limited in practice all week but has been cleared from the final Week 7 injury report and will play in Paris on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Kamara tweaked his back in the Week 6 win over the New York Giants but ended up returning to the game and finished with seven carries for 34 yards while adding two receptions on four targets for 35 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the 2026 season. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will miss at least one more game while on Injured Reserve, so this could be the 31-year-old veteran's last game with an elevated workload in New Orleans' backfield. Kamara has been a shell of his former self so far this year in his 10th year in the league, and the five-time Pro Bowler is not much more than an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 7, even with Etienne sidelined for another game. Kamara's healthy status will also make Kendre Miller a less attractive flex option in deeper fantasy setups this weekend. Kamara is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry for 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries through five games, adding 15 catches for 76 yards and another score.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
David Montgomery Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 12:00 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) will miss Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Montgomery has not practiced since injuring his groin against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 and is set to miss his second consecutive game. Woody Marks should lead Houston's backfield again after playing 78% of the offensive snaps against Jacksonville last week, finishing with 15 carries for 56 yards and two receptions for 25 yards. With Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) on the practice-squad injured list, Dare Ogunbowale is expected to handle the secondary role behind Marks, who offers RB2/flex appeal against New York. The Texans have a Week 8 bye, making their November 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers Montgomery's next opportunity to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Cole Kmet Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:51 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (right knee) is believed to have suffered a serious, likely season-ending injury during Thursday's 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kmet was carted off after injuring his knee on a fourth-quarter reception and finished with three catches for 28 yards. Head coach Ben Johnson said afterward that the injury did not look good, although further testing is needed to confirm the severity. Kmet has caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown through seven games, with Colston Loveland already serving as Chicago's primary receiving tight end. Loveland has caught 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games, including seven receptions on 12 targets Thursday. If Kmet misses extended time, reserve Sam Roush could take on additional snaps in Chicago's multi-tight-end packages.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Emeka Egbuka Returns to Practice Friday, Week 7 Status Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) returned to practice Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka was officially listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, although he worked with a trainer on the side during Thursday's session. His Friday participation level has not been confirmed, and there has been no announcement that he has cleared concussion protocol. Egbuka drew a season-high 16 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. His return to practice is encouraging, but fantasy managers will need confirmation of his availability before considering him for Sunday's lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman