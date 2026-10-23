Jordan Mason Questionable to Return in Week 7

Oct 23, 2026, 12:26 PM ET

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell teased a future international game in Tokyo on Friday, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "Listen, Tokyo is clearly on our list, whether it's next year or the year after," Goodell said. "It's coming at some point in the near future. We're going to continue to focus on our priority markets, which a lot of them they've been in, but there are other cities; this year, we went to Rio rather than São Paulo. We're planning on playing global. That's where we're going." Earlier this week, vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said the league was "considering" playing 10 international games in 2027. The NFL is playing a record nine games outside of the United States -- three in London, one each in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City. The Los Angeles Rams are currently the only team to have marketing rights in Japan under the league's Global Markets Program.