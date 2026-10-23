Brandon Woodruff Included on World Series Roster
Oct 23, 2026, 1:30 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is on the roster for the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which starts Friday night in Milwaukee. Woodruff has not pitched in a game since July 4 due to ongoing issues with his right shoulder, so it is a bit of a surprise that he was included for the Fall Classic against Tampa. He must have convinced the coaching staff during his simulated game on Tuesday. The 33-year-old former two-time All-Star saw a sharp drop in velocity earlier this year, and at one point it looked like he was on the verge of undergoing season-ending surgery. However, Woodruff turned a corner and began ramping back up for a potential late-season return. He went 2-2 during his nine regular-season starts while posting a 2.98 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings, so he was not bad at all despite dealing with a drop in velocity. It is a cool story to see Woodruff included on the roster for the organization's second trip to the World Series (first since 1982), but because of his long layoff and injury concerns, he will probably only be available out of Milwaukee's bullpen in lower-leverage spots during the Fall Classic.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
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Stephen Vogt Says He's Staying With Guardians
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:02 PM ETCleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that he will return to the team next season after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series this year, according to The Associated Press. "I'm here," Vogt said at a news conference Thursday. "I'm coming back." There were rumblings that Vogt could leave Cleveland for the Seattle Mariners' managerial opening so that he could be closer to his family's home in Washington. The former big-league catcher has led the Guardians to a division crown in each of his three seasons at the helm and has been named American League Manager of the Year twice. The 41-year-old said he has not been contacted by the Mariners, who fired Dan Wilson last month following the disappointing year after Seattle made it to the AL Championship Series in 2025. Although the M's have not reached out to Vogt, it is possible that they contact Cleveland with a trade proposal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Nick Martinez to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:49 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez will make the start in Game 1 of the World Series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Starting Martinez in Game 1 of the World Series will allow Tampa to push back their top two starters, Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta. It will be Martinez's third road outing this postseason. In starts against the division-rival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and against the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series, Martinez allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out six in nine innings pitched. The 36-year-old veteran was better on the road during the regular season, too, posting a 2.38 ERA with 55 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 94 2/3 innings. Martinez faced the Brewers on the road in his first start of the season on March 30, allowing two earned runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in six innings for a no-decision. The veteran hurler has been solid in 20 1/3 career playoff innings, going 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA, 17 strikeouts, five walks, and three holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Mitch Garver Hangs Up his Cleats
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 3:56 PM ETAfter 10 seasons in the major leagues, veteran catcher Mitch Garver has decided to call it a career and retire, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Garver has hinted at interest in both coaching and media opportunities once his playing days were over. The 35-year-old was originally drafted in the ninth round by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 out of the University of New Mexico. He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Twins before joining the Texas Rangers in 2022 and 2023. Garver spent the last three seasons of his career playing for the Seattle Mariners. In 701 total games played during the regular season, Garver hit .229/.325/.432 with a .756 OPS, 110 home runs, 324 RBI, 301 runs scored, and six stolen bases. Garver played in only 50 games this past season with the M's and hit just .175 (22-for-126) with four homers, 15 RBI, 22 walks, and 49 strikeouts in 149 plate appearances. His best season came in his third year in the league with Minnesota in 2019, when he hit a career-high 31 home runs while batting .273/.365/.630 in 93 games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Kahlil Watson Undergoes Sports-Hernia Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 3:51 PM ETCleveland Guardians outfield prospect Kahlil Watson underwent sports-hernia surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to fix his bilateral core-muscle injury, according to the team. Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia recommended a surgical intervention to address the injury after it was diagnosed as a sports hernia. Watson will start his rehab this week in Goodyear, Arizona, and his return-to-play timeline is expected to be around eight to 12 weeks. The 23-year-old former first-rounder by the Miami Marlins in 2021 made his major-league debut with Cleveland this year and played in 27 games (91 plate appearances), going 21-for-88 (.239) with just one home run, 11 RBI, nine stolen bases, and six runs scored. In 98 games at Triple-A Columbus, Watson hit .247/.361/.455 with an .816 OPS, 19 homers, 60 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored. He is considered the team's No. 14 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he should be fully healthy at spring training in 2027 as he competes for a spot on Cleveland's Opening Day roster. Despite being only 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, Watson has raw power from the left side and plenty of speed to spare.--Keith Hernandez
Source: GuardsInsider
Seth Hernandez 100% Recovered From his Oblique Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:16 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Seth Hernandez (oblique) said that he is feeling 100% healthy now and has been since about the first or second week of September, according to Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com. "Finally back home now, getting after it for the offseason. So everything's good on that half," Hernandez said. Per MLB Pipeline, Hernandez is the Pirates' top overall prospect. The 20-year-old former sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft was shut down for the season after he suffered a strained left oblique in late July while playing for High-A Greensboro. With Greensboro and Single-A Bradenton in 2026, Hernandez pitched very well, going 6-1 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 118:31 K:BB in 74 innings across his 18 starts. Not only is Hernandez the Pirates' top pitching prospect, but he is considered the top overall right-handed pitching prospect in baseball this offseason. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is a must-stash in dynasty/keeper leagues, even though it could be a long shot for him to reach the big leagues as early as 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Aiden Stepansky
Managerial Candidates Emerging For Mariners Job
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 22, 2026, 10:56 AM ETAccording to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, two former members of the Houston Astros staff -- Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler -- have emerged as serious candidates in the search for a new Seattle Mariners manager. Kanzler was on the Astros' 2022 staff and is now the Cubs farm director. And The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal added that Rocco Baldelli, the Dodgers' special assistant, is also in the mix for the Mariners job. The Mariners finished 76-86 overall and in third place in the AL West behind the Houston Astros, who finished with an 81-81 record to win the division. The Astros parted ways with Espada this offseason after the team lost to the Chicago White Sox in the postseason.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Chandler Rome, The Athletic
Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 22, 2026, 10:46 AM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays have an obvious choice for a World Series Game 1 starter against the Milwaukee Brewers in right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who has led the rotation in the past two series. But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Rays, like they often do, should stray from the conventional and choose Nick Martinez in Game 1, Rasmussen in Game 2, and Freddy Peralta in Game 3. In his article, Rosenthal argues that Rasmussen would then pitch on five days of rest instead of four, Martinez, who has pitched well on the road this postseason, will match up well on the road with Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, and Peralta wouldn't have to deal with the added pressure of pitching at his former home park in Milwaukee. The Rays have plenty of ways they could structure their pitching rotation for the World Series, but starting Nick Martinez in Game 1 would be a "plot twist" we are used to seeing from the Rays.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic
Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 22, 2026, 10:17 AM ETThe Los Angeles Angels have announced that they have declined the option in Kurt Suzuki's contract and will search for a new manager and coaching staff for next season. "Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I've seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager," Angels baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak said. Mozeliak said Suzuki has been offered to stay on the Angels staff as a special assistant. The Angels finished this season 62-100 and in last place in the American League West division, 19 games back of the division winners, the Houston Astros.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Los Angeles Angels
Orioles Hiring Jared Banner as General Manager
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:58 PM ETThe Baltimore Orioles are hiring Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jared Banner as their general manager, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Banner will work alongside incumbent Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias in Baltimore. The 41-year-old Banner has 18 years of baseball operations experience, taking over his most recent role in Chicago in 2024. He got his start with the Boston Red Sox in 2008, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career in baseball management. The Orioles have now missed the postseason in back-to-back years after consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. While Elias has spoken publicly about his desire to add to his own front office, Banner's presence could signal that Elias' job is under scrutiny from ownership heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan
Sebastian Walcott Working Out in the Outfield
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:44 PM ETTexas Rangers infield prospect Sebastian Walcott has been working out in the outfield and will likely play the outfield in an Arizona Fall League game, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Walcott missed a significant chunk of the 2026 season after undergoing internal brace surgery on his elbow last February. However, he made it back for the end of the year and mashed, hitting .322/.398/.586 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, 44 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 171 plate appearances at Double-A. The 20-year-old is widely considered one of the best prospects in all of baseball. He's mostly played on the left side of the infield, but Texas has Corey Seager and Josh Jung locked in at shortstop and third base. If Walcott is able to prove he can be effective in the outfield, he could be in the mix for an Opening Day role in Texas in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:33 PM ETChicago White Sox shortstop prospect Roch Cholowsky (wrist) is progressing well from his wrist injury and will likely be cleared to take full swings in November, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Cholowsky was the number one pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of UCLA. He logged 46 plate appearances at High-A after the draft last summer and slashed .167/.326/.333 with one home run, 10 RBI, four runs scored, and three stolen bases. Cholowsky developed right wrist tendinitis that led to him being shut down and missing the end of the minor league season. However, it appears that he is recovering well and should have a relatively normal offseason. Cholowsky is highly unlikely to open 2027 in the big leagues, but he could progress quickly through the minors if he stays healthy and produces well to start the year.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Luis Garcia Jr. Could Play Second and/or Third Base in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:18 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. could spend time at second base and possibly even third base in 2027, per the Talkin' Yanks podcast. Garcia Jr. appeared exclusively at first base and designated hitter in 2026. He has previous experience at second, but he graded out as one of the worst defenders at the position in the sport in 2025. Still, New York has a potential logjam at first base/DH between Garcia Jr., Ben Rice, and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees could also lose incumbent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to free agency over the offseason. Garcia Jr. had a breakout year at the plate in 2026, slashing .277/.309/.521 with 30 home runs, 92 RBI, 69 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 543 plate appearances split between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals. If he does regain positional eligibility at second base, his value for fantasy managers would only be improved.--Will Brady
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Max Fried's Elbow Ligaments "in a Good Place"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:11 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that starting pitcher Max Fried (elbow) got his elbow re-imaged and that his ligaments are "in a good place," per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Fried dealt with recurring bone bruise issues in his left elbow during the 2026 season, necessitating two separate stints on the injured list. However, the 32-year-old finished the year on the mound and will not require surgery over the offseason. Fried remained effective when healthy in 2026, recording a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts across 112 2/3 innings (20 starts). The veteran left-hander's 94.9 mph average fastball velocity and 24.0% strikeout rate were both right in line with his career norms. As long as Fried makes it through the offseason healthy, he profiles as a high-end starting pitcher option for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said at the team's end-of-year press conference on Wednesday that surgery is not on the table for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) and that he "fully expects" Ohtani to pitch next year, according to Katie Wood of The Athletic. Ohtani was not healthy in the second half of the season while battling through knee and biceps injuries, and he did not make a single start as a pitcher for the Dodgers after July 3. The four-time MVP was still productive, but he was not his usual self at the plate after the All-Star break, hitting .245/.325/.447 with eight home runs in the second half. The 32-year-old Japanese veteran then hit just .192 (5-for-26) with a homer, three RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base, four walks, and 10 strikeouts in eight playoff games. It should be music to Dodgers fans' ears that Ohtani will continue to be a two-way player again in 2027, and if he is at full health, he should be a must-start as both a hitter and pitcher in his 10th year in the big leagues. Overall in 2026, Ohtani hit 30 home runs, drove in 81 runs, scored 89 runs, and stole 11 bases in 135 regular-season games. He was lights-out on the mound in 14 starts before being shut down in the second half, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 95:26 K:BB in 85 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Aaron Judge Set for Follow-Up Exam For his Rib
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:35 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (rib) has a follow-up exam scheduled with Dr. Gregory Pearl regarding the rib injury that sidelined him for most of the 2026 season, general manager Brian Cashman told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We feel like we're in a good place. He can take advantage of the rest of the winter and be ready to go when Spring Training starts," Cashman said. The three-time MVP missed over three months during the regular season due to a stress fracture in his ribs, and then he missed the end of the regular season due to a calf injury that also kept him out of the postseason. It was surely a disappointing season for Judge's fantasy managers, but he should go into spring training in 2027 with a clean bill of health as he looks to bounce back and prove that he is still one of the best power hitters in baseball. The 34-year-old veteran, eight-time All-Star, and five-time Silver Slugger winner only had 237 at-bats in 2026 and hit .241/.360/.511 with an .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases. It was the first time Judge did not have over 30 home runs in a season since the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Brandon Woodruff Unlikely to Return for World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:30 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is unlikely to return to the team's World Series roster, in part because of a rule that could prevent the Brewers from replacing him if he is injured again, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. MLB rules state that a player on a playoff roster can be replaced only if he suffers an acute, non-chronic injury. According to club officials, Milwaukee fears that any injury Woodruff suffers might be viewed as recurring or pre-existing after he missed most of the 2026 season with right-shoulder issues. The 33-year-old last pitched on July 4, and two weeks after that, Woodruff announced that he would undergo season-ending surgery to fix the capsule in his right shoulder. Later in August, Woodruff changed course and avoided surgery, leaving him as a potential option later in the year. He was scheduled to face hitters on Tuesday for the first time since his injury, but even if that went smoothly, it does not sound like Woodruff will be added to the World Series roster.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Dalton Rushing Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (elbow) was scheduled to have right-elbow surgery on Wednesday, sources told Maddie Lee of The Los Angeles Times. The procedure is expected to be a hybrid internal-brace surgery, and the expected timeline to return to catching full time is nine months, with a return to hitting well before then. A partial UCL tear of his right elbow, which was diagnosed in early August, was the reason why Rushing only saw 11 plate appearances in the final two months of the regular season. He will not be able to serve as a catcher for the Dodgers for the entire first half of the 2027 season, although he could still be used as a designated hitter if he is cleared before he can return to catching duties. The reality is that fantasy managers probably will not be able to use Rushing until after the All-Star break in mid-July. The 25-year-old left-handed-hitting backstop played in 80 games in his second MLB season with the Blue and slashed .246/.328/.469 with a .788 OPS, 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 253 plate appearances as the backup to Will Smith.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee
Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:13 PM ETNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that he agreed to a new contract with the team, with a deal pending final language, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We're locked and loaded," Cashman said. The 59-year-old will continue in the job that he has held since 1998. The Yankees have won four World Series championships and 15 American League East titles under Cashman, but they have reached the World Series just once (2024) since winning their 27th title in 2009. The 17-year drought is the second-longest in franchise history, and the team's 13 straight playoff appearances without a World Series title is tied for the fourth-longest streak in MLB postseason history. The Yankees went 93-68 in 2026 -- the team's third straight 90-win season -- but they were swept in the American League Division Series by the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays after taking two from the division-rival Boston Red Sox to win the Wild-Card Series. Manager Aaron Boone will also return as the skipper of the Bronx Bombers in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Unlikely to Receive Qualifying Offer?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 9:58 PM ETNew York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is "less likely to receive the qualifying offer" this upcoming offseason, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Chisholm Jr. had an underwhelming season in 2026 for New York, hitting .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 41 stolen bases across 532 plate appearances. Still, the 28-year-old profiles as one of the better position players in this winter's free agent class, and his power/speed profile makes him a very appealing option for fantasy managers. If Chisholm Jr. receives the qualifying offer from the Yankees, he could look to accept in hopes of putting together a better platform year in 2027. If he does not, it could signal the end of his time in New York.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Austin Hedges Hoping to Return to Guardians in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 9:39 PM ETFollowing his team's ALCS loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said that he wants to return to Cleveland for the 2027 season, per Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland. Hedges has long been regarded as one of the better defensive catchers in baseball, but he's now entering free agency coming off his best offensive season since the early portion of his career. Across 247 plate appearances in 2026, the 34-year-old hit .247/.325/.377 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, and one stolen base. Regardless of where Hedges signs in 2027, he's unlikely to provide fantasy-relevant production. However, if Hedges returns to Cleveland, his presence could put a ceiling on the playing time of fellow Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey.--Will Brady
Source: News 5 Cleveland - Mason Horodyski