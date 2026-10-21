Luis Garcia Jr. Could Play Second and/or Third Base in 2027

Oct 21, 2026, 9:13 PM ET

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that he agreed to a new contract with the team, with a deal pending final language, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We're locked and loaded," Cashman said. The 59-year-old will continue in the job that he has held since 1998. The Yankees have won four World Series championships and 15 American League East titles under Cashman, but they have reached the World Series just once (2024) since winning their 27th title in 2009. The 17-year drought is the second-longest in franchise history, and the team's 13 straight playoff appearances without a World Series title is tied for the fourth-longest streak in MLB postseason history. The Yankees went 93-68 in 2026 -- the team's third straight 90-win season -- but they were swept in the American League Division Series by the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays after taking two from the division-rival Boston Red Sox to win the Wild-Card Series. Manager Aaron Boone will also return as the skipper of the Bronx Bombers in 2027.