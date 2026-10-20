Austin Hedges Hoping to Return to Guardians in 2027

Oct 19, 2026, 7:51 PM ET

Aaron Boone will return as the New York Yankees' manager for the 2027 season, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. Boone will be returning to the Bronx for his 10th season as the skipper, with the news coming more than a week after the team was eliminated in the American League Division Series by the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game sweep. The Yankees have now been eliminated in the ALDS in two straight seasons. His contract runs through next season to complete a two-year, $10.5 million extension that he signed with the Yankees in February of 2025. Boone's .583 winning percentage is tied for 17th in major-league history, and the Yankees have reached the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons while not finishing worse than two games over .500. It has extended the franchise's MLB-record streak of 34 straight winning seasons. However, they have not won a World Series since Joe Girardi led them to the title in 2009. The 17-year drought is the second-longest in franchise history. The Yankees are tied for the fourth-longest streak in MLB postseason history with 13 straight playoff appearances without a World Series title. In Boone's only World Series appearance with the Yankees in 2024, the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.