Kyle Stowers' Long-Term Future Could be at First Base
Oct 19, 2026, 9:13 PM ETMiami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said that first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers could see time at both first base and the outfield next year. Stowers was a 2025 Gold Glove finalist in left field, but due to recurring hamstring issues in 2026, his long-term future could be better suited for first base. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger, a former second-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 from Stanford, was a first-time All-Star in 2025, when he slashed .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, a career-high 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 117 games across 457 plate appearances. Stowers played in a career-high 121 games in 2026 despite his hamstring issues, but he hit just .239 (107-for-447) with 21 home runs and an elevated 31.4% strikeout rate. He also missed the final four regular-season games due to an abdominal injury. The power from the left side is certainly intriguing, but a lengthy injury history and problems with strikeouts should scare off some fantasy managers in drafts next spring. It could be worth Stowers losing outfield eligibility for him to stay at first base so that he can stay on the field more.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
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Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 9:01 PM ETMLB.com's Christina De Nicola writes that it is safe to assume that the Miami Marlins will exercise right-hander Sandy Alcantara's $21 million team option for the 2027 season rather than buy it out for $2 million after he returned to form in 2026. The 31-year-old Dominican hurler was a workhorse for the Fish in his ninth year in the majors, going 13-11 with a 3.87 ERA (4.08 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 153 strikeouts and 59 walks in a league-high 214 innings across 36 appearances (33 starts). Alcantara even made three outings out of the bullpen and went 3-for-3 in save chances towards the tail end of the regular season after the Marlins were eliminated from postseason contention. He showed in 2026 that he still has the potential to be a fantasy ace after already making two All-Star teams and becoming the Marlins' first Cy Young winner in 2022. Miami has not officially said that they will exercise Alcantara's 2027 option, but president of baseball operations Peter Bendix had nothing but good things to say about him. "With Sandy in particular, he is so meaningful to this organization," Bendix said. "That's not lost on me. That's not lost on us. Another incredible season. Really, really fun to watch him pitch. His leadership in the clubhouse, the way he handles himself, the way he sets an example for the rest of the team -- it's second to none, and it's something that I know [manager] Clayton [McCullough] really appreciates [and] I really appreciate. We value it tremendously."--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 7:51 PM ETAaron Boone will return as the New York Yankees' manager for the 2027 season, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. Boone will be returning to the Bronx for his 10th season as the skipper, with the news coming more than a week after the team was eliminated in the American League Division Series by the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game sweep. The Yankees have now been eliminated in the ALDS in two straight seasons. His contract runs through next season to complete a two-year, $10.5 million extension that he signed with the Yankees in February of 2025. Boone's .583 winning percentage is tied for 17th in major-league history, and the Yankees have reached the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons while not finishing worse than two games over .500. It has extended the franchise's MLB-record streak of 34 straight winning seasons. However, they have not won a World Series since Joe Girardi led them to the title in 2009. The 17-year drought is the second-longest in franchise history. The Yankees are tied for the fourth-longest streak in MLB postseason history with 13 straight playoff appearances without a World Series title. In Boone's only World Series appearance with the Yankees in 2024, the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Shawn Armstrong Getting Another Opening Assignment in ALCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:54 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Shawn Armstrong will serve as the opener for the Guardians again in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night against the hosting Tampa Bay Rays, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The Guardians are going to stick with what is working, as Armstrong has given up two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 7 2/3 scoreless innings so far this postseason. He threw a scoreless inning in Game 4 and 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 5 on Sunday, so Monday will be his third straight appearance in the best-of-seven series. The 36-year-old veteran and former 18th-round pick by Cleveland in 2011 from East Carolina University went 2-1 during the regular season with a 4.58 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 34:19 K:BB in 35 1/3 relief innings in his 12th year in the major leagues. Armstrong most likely will only go an inning or two at the most as he appears in the playoffs for the third straight day while trying to force a Game 7 in Tampa, with a trip to the World Series to face the Milwaukee Brewers on the line.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Freddy Peralta Starting Game 6 of ALCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 1:46 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday back in Tampa against the Cleveland Guardians on a short turnaround after the Rays won Game 5 of the series in Cleveland on Sunday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Peralta will be looking for more of the same after he picked up the win in Game 2 against Cleveland by tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts. In three postseason appearances (two starts) this year, Peralta has been money for the Rays, allowing just one earned run on seven hits (one homer) while walking four and striking out nine in 11 1/3 innings pitched for a win and a hold. He threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen in Game 4 of the ALCS in Cleveland. The veteran hurler did not face the Guardians at all during the regular season, going 10-11 on the year with a 4.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 156 strikeouts in 169 innings pitched over his 32 starts with the Rays and New York Mets. Peralta was better in his 10 regular-season starts with Tampa, posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 43:15 K:BB in 55 1/3 innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Teruaki Sato Will be Posted This Offseason
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 19, 2026, 11:01 AM ETThe Hanshin Tigers have announced that they will approve the posting of third base/right fielder Teruaki Sato to the MLB this offseason, according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan. Sato had 39 homers and 106 RBI for the Hanshin Tigers this season, while hitting .306 on his way to the Japanese Triple Crown. Sato should be one of the top hitters on the free agent market this off-season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Yakyu Cosmopolitan
Austin Wells' Slow First Half Could Be Due To Persistent Headaches
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 19, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Yankees catcher Austin Wells took several foul tips to the catcher's mask that led to headaches, which slowed down his first-half production offensively, before he was able to have a resurgent second half of the season, according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. Kuty says Wells passed concussion protocols after two specific shots to the mask but had "pressure in his head and headaches" as a result of the foul tips. Wells hit .186 this season with 14 homers and 32 RBI. Over the final three months of the season, Wells had 10 homers and 22 RBI, as he was clearly more productive over the second half of the year.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Brendan Kuty, The Athletic
Chandler Simpson Has Productive Game 5
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 19, 2026, 10:32 AM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson showed off his skills in the team's 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS on Sunday. Simpson was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a single, a stolen base, and a run scored. Simpson showed off his speed and how much of a threat he is in the run game with his second stolen base of the postseason. The speedster had 46 stolen bases during the regular season. Simpson is hitting just .238 in the postseason, but he had a nice game in Game 5 and will look to build on that back home as the Rays try to put away the Guardians and make the World Series in Game 6 at Tampa Bay.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Orioles Hire Jared Banner As New General Manager
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 19, 2026, 10:16 AM ETThe Baltimore Orioles have made a hire in their search for a new general manager, and according to the team, it is Jared Banner, the former assistant general manager with the Chicago Cubs. The Orioles say that Banner will "work alongside President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias, managing the baseball operations department on a day-to-day basis. Banner will lead the organization's player development, coaching, and performance efforts, while also partnering with Elias on strategy, staffing, and talent acquisition, among other duties." Banner recently completed his 18th season in baseball operations and has worked as assistant GM of the Cubs since 2024.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Jonathan Aranda Continues Strong Postseason in ALCS Game 5 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 10:59 PM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda was one of the key contributors in his team's 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, logging two hits and an RBI in five plate appearances. Aranda emerged as a staple at the top of the Rays lineup in 2026, hitting .274/.358/.434 with 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored across 668 plate appearances. The 28-year-old has continued his solid production in the playoffs so far, slashing .290/.353/.387 with one home run, five RBI, and four runs scored across 35 plate appearances. Tampa Bay will have a chance to advance past Cleveland and into the World Series with a win in Game 6 on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Parker Messick Struggles in ALCS Game 5 Defeat on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 10:46 PM ETCleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick did not have his best day in his team's 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 25-year-old pitched just two innings, throwing 57 pitches and allowing five hits, two walks, and two earned runs. Messick emerged as Cleveland's ace during the regular season, recording a 12-9 record with a 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 193 strikeouts across 186 1/3 innings (32 games). However, the young lefty has not been quite as effective in the postseason so far. Messick is 0-3 in his three playoff starts, allowing 17 hits, 10 walks, and nine runs (six earned) across 13 2/3 innings. Cleveland will now need to win two straight games in Tampa to advance past the Rays and move on to the World Series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Bryan Baker Logs Fifth Postseason Save in ALCS Game 5 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 10:34 PM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker continued his dominant postseason on Sunday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Baker had a breakout regular season for the Rays, pitching to a 1.44 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 41 saves across 62 1/3 innings. He's continued his excellent production in the playoffs, logging six strikeouts and five saves while allowing one hit, two walks, and zero earned runs across six innings (six games). Tampa Bay has a chance to advance to the World Series for the third time in franchise history with a win in Game 6 of the ALCS on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Drew Rasmussen Pitches Rays to Within One Win of the World Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 10:20 PM ETTampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen came through for his team with a gem in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 31-year-old allowed just four hits, one walk, and one earned run while striking out six across seven innings of work in Tampa Bay's 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Rasmussen had an excellent regular season for the Rays, recording a 16-5 record with a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts across 172 innings (30 starts). He's been even better across his three starts so far this postseason, allowing just 13 hits, three walks, and three earned runs while striking out 23 across 21 innings pitched. Thanks to Rasmussen's efforts in Game 5, Tampa Bay now holds a 3-2 series lead over Cleveland and will have a chance to advance to the World Series with a win in Game 6 on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Yandy Diaz Stars in Key ALCS Game 5 Win on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 18, 2026, 10:11 PM ETTampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz was one of the stars of his team's 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, logging three hits and scoring a run in five plate appearances. The 35-year-old was a consistent presence at the top of the Tampa Bay lineup all season long, hitting .293/.359/.446 with 22 home runs, 85 RBI, 93 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 686 plate appearances. Diaz has continued his steady production in the playoffs, slashing .314/.333/.514 with one home run, two RBI, and six runs scored across 36 postseason plate appearances. The Rays are now one win away from a trip to the World Series after taking a 3-2 series lead over Cleveland on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Bazzana Hits First Playoff Home Run in Loss to Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:31 AM ETCleveland Guardians rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana went 2-for-3 at the plate with his first career postseason home run as the Guardians came up short 7-3 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. Bazzana's home run came in the seventh inning, when the Guardians put up a little rally, but it was not nearly enough as the Rays tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. "We've been in situations where it gets tough, where it gets tighter and it gets harder a little closer to the end of the season," Bazzana said. "You've just got to fight for that next win." The 24-year-old former first overall pick in 2024 from Oregon State has struggled so far in his first nine postseason games, going 6-for-30 (.200) with the home run, two RBI, four runs scored, a stolen base, four walks, and six strikeouts in 34 plate appearances. The Australian native has been hot since the start of September, though, slashing .280/.365/.613 with six home runs, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored, and a stolen base.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jonathan Aranda has Three Hits, Two RBI in Game 4 Win Over Guardians
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:24 AM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda helped carry the offense in the 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. Aranda, batting out of the two-hole, went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk. It was nice to see Aranda do something on offense after going hitless in the first three games of the series. In seven total postseason games this October, Aranda has gone 7-for-26 (.269) at the plate with a home run, four RBI, four runs scored, one walk, and three strikeouts. The Rays are going to need their core players like Aranda to continue stepping up if they are going to win two more games necessary to get them back to the World Series. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger from Mexico followed up his first-time All-Star bid in 2025 with a nice .274/.358/.434 slash line with a career-high 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored across 155 games and 668 plate appearances during the regular season in his fifth year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Nick Martinez Helps Rays Even the ALCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:14 AM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez picked up the win in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night in the 7-3 victory in Cleveland over the Guardians. Martinez allowed just one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings of work. After Game 4 was originally postponed on Friday night due to inclement weather, the ALCS is tied at two games apiece. Martinez, who had thrown 13 scoreless innings against the Guardians this season, was in full control of his game, with the only damage against him coming on a Chase DeLauter RBI single in the first inning. Tampa will trot right-hander Drew Rasmussen out for Game 5 of the series on Sunday at Progressive Field, and he will be opposed by Guardians lefty Parker Messick. Martinez now has a 3.00 ERA with three walks and six strikeouts in nine innings in his first two postseason starts this fall. In 10 total playoff appearances in his career, Martinez holds a 3.10 ERA with five walks and 17 strikeouts in 20 1/3 frames.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Cade Povich has Elbow Surgery, Expected to be Ready for Spring Training
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:06 AM ETBaltimore Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (elbow) had surgery on Wednesday to remove loose bodies in his elbow after pitching through significant pain down the stretch this year, a source told Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Povich is expected to be ready for spring training. The 26-year-old southpaw only made eight appearances (seven starts) for the O's in his third year in the major leagues, going 2-1 with a career-best 4.38 ERA (4.99 FIP) and 1.49 WHIP with 28 strikeouts and 15 walks in 37 innings pitched in the majors. Povich had an ERA over 5.00 in each of his first two big-league seasons in Baltimore. He took a jump forward with a career-high 24.2% strikeout rate in 112 1/3 innings pitched in 2025. As long as Povich is fully healthy in spring training next year, he should be in the competition for a starting-rotation spot to begin the regular season. Povich is intriguing for his diverse arsenal and swing-and-miss stuff, but he has yet to put it all together at the major-league level.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Shohei Ohtani Plans to Pitch in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ETKnee and biceps injuries kept Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani off the mound over the final three months this year, but he said he "definitely" plans to pitch in 2027, according to Brian Murphy of MLB.com. The 32-year-old also slumped badly at the plate late in the season, so badly that the Dodgers considered benching the four-time MVP for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. It is unclear if Ohtani will have an offseason procedure. Ohtani was in the NL Cy Young picture in the first half of the season and had a 1.79 ERA while limiting hitters to a .179 average over 85 2/3 innings. But he started dealing with pain in his left knee on June 11 and last pitched on July 3 against the San Diego Padres. Over his final four starts, he allowed 12 earned runs in 24 2/3 innings. Before that, he gave up only five earned runs in 61 innings. Ohtani landed on the injured list in September, his first trip to the IL in almost three years. Depending on any offseason procedures that he has, Ohtani should be extremely attractive as both a hitter and pitcher in fantasy again in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Brian Murphy
Bryan Rincon in the Mix at Third Base for the Phillies in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:59 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski mentioned infield prospect Bryan Rincon (hamstring) as a player who could be in the mix at third base in 2027, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Incumbent Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is set to hit free agency this winter and may be unlikely to return to Philadelphia. Rincon has yet to reach Triple-A, but he dominated across 534 plate appearances at Double-A in 2026 by hitting .267/.410/.517 with 26 home runs, 67 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases. Rincon also underwent hamstring surgery at the end of the season, so he will need to get fully healthy in time for Spring Training. Still, Rincon could be a player for fantasy managers to monitor heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:47 PM ETHouston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena could be a candidate to be traded this offseason, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Rome writes that Houston's "inability to extend Pena, a free agent after 2027, makes him an ideal trade candidate" this upcoming winter. Pena has missed time due to injuries in each of the past two seasons. However, he remained highly productive when healthy in 2026, hitting .277/.325/.477 with 22 home runs, 56 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 483 plate appearances. Pena was a much better hitter at home in 2026, posting a .902 OPS in Houston compared to a .722 OPS on the road. Still, the 29-year-old's five-category potential makes him an appealing shortstop option for fantasy managers regardless of whether he remains with the Astros or gets traded ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome