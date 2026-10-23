Dominic Zvada Looks to Stay on Track Against Texans
Oct 23, 2026, 10:45 PM ETNew York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada made all three of his field goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After missing three field goals in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Zvada rebounded, making kicks from 34 and 41 yards in Week 6. Surprisingly, the Giants' offense has been very productive this season, scoring over 27 points in three straight games. They made a quarterback change from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy, who has struggled with turnovers throughout his young career. Zvada faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. However, the rookie carries some risk due to his inaccuracy throughout the season and the offense potentially struggling against this Texans defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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Garrett Wilson is an Inconsistent Option Lately
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:44 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson hasn't been a great fantasy option over the last few weeks. Wilson has put together some strong performances, but he has mixed in some duds as well. In Week 4, Wilson finished with three receptions for 27 yards. He followed that up with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. This past weekend, Wilson went back to producing duds with four catches for 44 yards in the loss to the New England Patriots. Fantasy managers can't be exactly sure what they're going to get from Wilson right now. Despite some struggles, Wilson is still someone who is viewed as a top option against the Miami Dolphins this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Giants D/ST Should Be Avoided Against Red-Hot Texans Offense
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:42 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense struggled again in Week 6 and is now a difficult D/ST to trust moving forward. The Giants allowed 34 points and 319 yards, forced one turnover, and recorded no sacks in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After losing edge rusher Brian Burns to a torn ACL in Week 4, the Giants' defense has allowed 24 or more points in three straight games. They now face a Houston Texans offense that has been red-hot in recent weeks. They've scored 26 or more points in three straight games, and quarterback C.J. Stroud has had only one turnover this season. With the Giants down Burns, Termaine Edmunds (shoulder), Greg Newsome (concussion), and potentially more in the secondary, avoid their defense at all costs in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Still a Must Start in Week 7 Despite QB Change
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:41 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a career season through six games, solidifying his status as an elite fantasy tight end. He has hauled in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After signing with the Giants in free agency, many hoped he would finally break out after leaving the crowded Baltimore Ravens tight end room. Through six games, Likely leads all tight ends in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points. Now he faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. While the tough matchup and the new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, who is now starting, add some risk, Likely remains a must-start tight end in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields' Breakout Game Could Come Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:37 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields hauled in just two of eight targets for 19 yards in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. While Fields has struggled to produce in recent weeks, he has fully taken over the WR2 role after playing a season-high 94% of snaps in Week 6. He'll continue to operate behind top targets Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, but with his high snap count, it's only a matter of time before Fields has his breakout game. It could come in Week 7 against a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While their elite pass rush could pose problems for new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Fields is positioned for a big game in Week 7 and could be a waiver-wire target next week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Looks to Extend Hot Streak Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:36 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been on a tear lately and appears fully healthy entering Week 7. Over the past three weeks, Nabers has caught 29 of 42 targets for 398 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game. While the Giants are switching from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy, Nabers continued to succeed with the former Vikings first-round pick, totaling four receptions for 95 yards in the fourth quarter. The quarterback change could end Nabers' hot streak and add risk, but it may not matter for the star receiver, who has been a volume machine. He faces the Houston Texans in Week 7, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Fantasy managers can still fire up Nabers as a solidified WR1, though he carries more risk if McCarthy struggles in his first start.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers DST Remains a Strong Fantasy Option in Week 7
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 10:34 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense came through for fantasy managers in last week's win, recording five sacks and two interceptions while allowing 19 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Pittsburgh faces the New Orleans Saints in Paris. New Orleans has shown the potential to put up points, but the offense is also committing two turnovers per game, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Pittsburgh is tied for the third-most takeaways per game while allowing the seventh-fewest points to opposing offenses. The Steelers could also get a key starter back, as safety DeShon Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable after practicing in full this week. Fantasy managers can confidently start the Steelers DST again in all formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Not a Starting Option Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary had four carries for 14 yards and added 19 yards on one reception in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After being a healthy scratch in Weeks 3-5, Singletary was active and led the team in snaps in Week 6. The Giants benched Cam Skattebo due to fumbling issues, which led to both Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. receiving more work, alongside Najee Harris, who was released earlier in the week. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Tracy are both expected to share the backfield with Singletary, and given Houston's tough matchup, Singletary isn't a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Making Case for More Work in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:32 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season in Week 6 and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season. With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards (fifth fewest) and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Workload Remains Concern Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:30 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was "benched" in Week 6, logging zero attempts in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After costing the Giants a victory in Week 5, Skattebo was limited to six snaps, while Devin Singletary (31), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29), and Najee Harris (11) each played more. With Najee Harris released by the team this week, Skattebo should be in line for more work in Week 7. However, they face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards (fifth fewest) and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Both Singletary and Tracy are expected to have roles alongside Skattebo. Given this difficult test against Houston and the second-year back still trying to gain the coaching staff's trust, Skattebo is not a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews is Quickly Losing Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been losing fantasy value in recent weeks. The veteran tight end put together his worst performance of the season during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. He hauled in one of his three targets for four yards in the defeat. The 31-year-old has been held to under 30 receiving yards in four straight games. The absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) hasn't helped Andrews' value over the last two weeks. Jackson does have a chance to return for the Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hope is that the return of Jackson boosts Andrews' value, but his fantasy value hasn't been great all season long.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.J. McCarthy Faces Tough Test Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:28 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was named the starter for their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. After Jameis Winston struggled mightily in their 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy entered with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter and nearly led a historic comeback. The former first-round pick completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and added 26 rushing yards. With the Saints playing soft coverage while holding a three-score lead, McCarthy diced them up, throwing for the most yards in a fourth quarter in franchise history. Now, he faces the treacherous Texans defense, which allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to a quarterback last season. While they've struggled to start this season, their elite pass rush and secondary make starting McCarthy extremely risky in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell is Barely Getting Involved
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:21 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been a non-factor throughout most of the season. This past weekend, Gainwell rushed the ball twice for 17 yards, while hauling in one reception for seven yards. The veteran back hasn't carried the ball more than four times in a game since the season opener. Lead back Bucky Irving is playing well right now, so the Bucs don't have a reason to give Gainwell an extended look. The Bucs haven't really been getting Gainwell into the game plan, and that's unlikely to change against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Alvin Kamara Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 23, 2026, 10:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed seven times for 34 yards and added two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in Week 6's win over the Giants. He saw significantly less work than Kendre Miller, who led the backfield with 20 carries, but he turned back the clock with a 31-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter. Kamara played just 26% of the team's snaps, the third-lowest mark among Saints running backs. With Travis Etienne Jr. eligible to return from IR after the Week 8 bye, Kamara will continue to share the backfield with Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson for at least one more week. He was also listed on the injury report with limitied sessions all week due to a back issue, but he has been cleared to play Sunday in Paris. Kamara ranks as RB32 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:15 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is hopeful to get more involved against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Williams saw a season-low 10 rushing attempts during last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. His lack of carries wasn't due to performance, as he averaged 5 yards per carry. The Rams have been getting Blake Corum more involved, and that could be a problem for fantasy managers going forward. Corum rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards during last week's loss. Williams has been rushing the ball well this season, so the Rams don't have much of a reason to shrink his workload. We'll see what happens against the Raiders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darnell Washington Offers Deep-League Appeal Against Saints
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 10:07 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 6 and could be in line for an expanded role against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With several Steelers wide receivers sidelined by injuries, Washington saw six targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week. Targets could once again be concentrated among a limited group of pass-catchers, making Washington and fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth intriguing options in this matchup. New Orleans is allowing the second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. While Freiermuth has the stronger track record, Washington is trending upward, averaging more than four opportunities per game over the past four weeks. The fourth-year pro is worth monitoring in all formats and offers streaming appeal in deeper leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Could Lose Touches
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is once again drawing another start in the backfield this weekend. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is sidelined for the second straight week. Allgeier is looking for better results after rushing for 38 yards on 18 attempts during last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Backup Bam Knight was much more efficient with 80 rushing yards on 15 carries last weekend. This could end up being a 50-50 split in the backfield after last week's results. The Broncos have allowed the second-most rushing yards this season, so the expectation is that Allgeier will be better this weekend. His value could be trending downward if he doesn't come out of the gate strong on Sunday.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Freiermuth Draws Plus Matchup in Paris
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth saw just three targets in last week's win and will look to get more involved against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Pittsburgh's receiving corps is thin due to several injuries, but fellow tight end Darnell Washington was the one who delivered a solid fantasy performance in Week 6. Still, Freiermuth has a favorable opportunity to bounce back in Paris on Sunday, as the Saints are allowing the second-most receptions and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Freiermuth has a strong rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and leads the Steelers in receiving touchdowns this season. Fantasy managers can view the 28-year-old as a viable streaming option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins is Hopeful for Better Results in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off his worst performance of the season. He hauled in two of his four targets for 22 yards during the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals were off with a bye last week, so we'll see if Higgins can bounce back this weekend. Higgins draws a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have struggled to contain wide receivers this season. Fantasy managers understandably could be a little worried after Higgins saw a season-low four targets in Week 5. Despite that, Higgins should bounce back and be a playable WR2 in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Kirk is Tagged as Questionable for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The expectation is that Kirk will return from the Injured Reserve this weekend. He has been sidelined all season due to a calf issue. His potential return comes at a good time with the 49ers desperately needing bodies at wide receiver. Both Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. Kirk could be in for a steady workload, assuming he's active this weekend. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: Josh Dubow
Tyler Shough Faces Tough Test After Productive Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 23, 2026, 9:36 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for 32 yards and another score in Week 6's 34-27 win over the Giants. His passing yardage was his second-lowest total of the season, potentially due in part to playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand. After averaging 45.0 pass attempts per game through his first four contests, Shough has averaged just 27.5 over the last two weeks. His five rushing attempts against the Giants were also his second-most of the season, and the Saints are now 2-0 when he records at least five carries. He faces a Steelers defense allowing just 204.3 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game. The difficult matchup puts Shough at QB15 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference