Oct 24, 2026, 5:44 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro sank his only field goal attempt in Week 6, but missed an extra point try in the team's win over the Commanders. The miss was Pineiro's third whiff on an extra point this season. Pineiro is now 19-for-22 on extra point attempts and 6-for-9 on field goals. Accuracy woes aside, the 49ers' efficiency on offense has stymied Pineiro's production. Pineiro leads the NFL in extra point attempts, but is near the bottom in field goal attempts. There are only three other active kickers who match Pineiro or rank below him, and two of them were on a bye last week. San Francisco's upcoming meeting with the Atlanta Falcons has the second-highest expected point total on the Week 7 slate. Pineiro looks like a safe floor play who will, at the very least, get a handful of extra points and a field goal try in a high-scoring affair.