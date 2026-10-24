Savion Williams Gets a Real Opportunity to Contribute
Oct 24, 2026, 1:59 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams continues to trend up in fantasy football after an impressive season debut last week. Williams had four catches, 32 yards, and 8.1 PPR points in his first game of the season, and with Green Bay's offense trending up, he should carry a similar outlook into this Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions. While Williams is clearly third on the depth chart behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, that's not a death sentence for his fantasy outlook. Both Watson and Golden have ranked as WR1s this year, so the No. 3 option behind them should have no trouble getting onto the fantasy radar as a low-end WR3. This week's matchup also helps his stock, as the Lions have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards and the 10th-most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in 2026. The only real concern here about Williams' outlook is the potential for Green Bay to throw the ball less with running back Josh Jacobs returning to action. However, the Packers' passing attack has been clicking so well that we don't see any reason for them to abandon that approach going forward. Long story short, a path does exist for Williams to be streamed as a WR3/flex this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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The New Orleans Saints Defense Could Deliver Another Strong Performance in Week 7
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:58 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints Defense recorded five sacks and three interceptions in Week 6's 34-27 victory over the Giants. The Saints generated pressure throughout the game, sacking Jameis Winston four times and intercepting him twice before taking down backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy once and recording another interception. Cornerback Martin Emerson was the star of the show, finishing with two interceptions and seven tackles. The Saints will face the Steelers this week, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs and surrendered at least four sacks in three separate games this season. They have been riding some momentum the last couple of weeks, and the New Orleans Saints Defense ranks as the D/ST10 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Not Enough Production to Go Around for Dylan Sampson
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:52 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, and he appears unlikely to carve out a significant fantasy role in his immediate return from injured reserve. The Browns' rushing attack has still experienced a variety of growing pains this season, and there likely aren't enough carries or rushing yards to go around for both Sampson and Quinshon Judkins to contribute as top-36 running backs in fantasy football. Judkins remains the undisputed No. 1 option on the ground in Cleveland, so Sampson should be the odd man out from a fantasy perspective. While he does offer unparalleled pass-catching upside for the Browns, the 22-year-old faces plenty of uncertainty about his volume and the value of the touches that he earns. He should be avoided in all fantasy football leagues this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Looks to Bounce Back Against Steelers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:47 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson failed to record a reception on two targets in Week 6's victory over the Giants. It was the first time he had been held without a catch since Week 3 of 2024. Prior to that outing, Johnson had been a consistent contributor, recording at least 53 receiving yards in all but one game this season. His playing time also took a dip, as he logged a 58% snap share, matching fellow tight end Noah Fant, while Oscar Delp saw 43% of the snaps. Despite the trio combining for just 10 receiving yards, Johnson should have an opportunity to bounce back against a Steelers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against tight ends. He ranks as TE14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Nailor Remains in a Minor Role for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:45 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor continues to occupy a relatively small workload for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. While he has played at least 57% of the snaps in four of five games this season, he hasn't logged more than one catch in a single game since the season opener. Although he was one of the prized offseason signings for Vegas, he certainly has not lived up to the hype through the one-third mark of the 2026 season. We don't see any sort of opportunity for him to right the ship this week, as the Rams represent a very difficult matchup. Nailor can be left on the bench or on the waiver wire in all fantasy football leagues this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Remains a Viable FLEX Option Against Steelers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:36 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele recorded three receptions for 42 yards in Week 6's win over the Giants. He continues to lead the Saints' receivers in playing time, logging a 92% snap share compared to 58% for Chris Olave and 36% for Bryce Lance against New York. Vele also maintains a consistent role in the passing game, recording at least six targets and three receptions in every game this season. He faces a tough matchup against a Steelers defense allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers and the seventh-fewest passing yards per game at 204.3. Vele's upside may depend on finding the end zone, but his consistent involvement gives him a solid fantasy floor. He ranks as WR29 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Remains a Top Fantasy Option Despite Tough Matchup
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:25 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave recorded four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 6's victory over the Giants. His yardage total was a season low, but he still found the end zone and remains the focal point of a pass-heavy Saints offense. Olave averaged 12 targets per game through the first four weeks and has averaged 6.5 over the last two, though some of the dip can be attributed to quarterback Tyler Shough's reduced passing volume as he deals with broken bones in his non-throwing hand. Olave still ranks second in the league in receiving yards (580), fourth in receptions (43), and fourth in targets (61). He faces a tougher matchup against a Steelers defense allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers but remains firmly in the WR1 ranks.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Kendre Miller Looks to Build on Solid Week 6 Performance
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:05 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller rushed 20 times for 70 yards in Week 6's win over the Giants. Miller easily outpaced his fellow backs in touches, with 22 compared to nine for Alvin Kamara and six for C.J. Donaldson. The Saints' offensive line was finally able to create some running lanes for Miller, who took advantage with a season-high 70 rushing yards. He remains fairly inefficient with the ball, however, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry in Week 6 and a career-low 3.1 yards per carry on the season. With Travis Etienne Jr. out for at least one more game, Miller should continue to see a split workload, with Kamara remaining involved. He comes in as RB29 in RotoBaller's rankings this week against a Steelers defense that ranks 13th against the run.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Emmett Johnson Should Remain on the Bench in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:42 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson continues to be an intriguing handcuff, but he lacks standalone value for fantasy football lineups against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Johnson has seen his receiving involvement increase over the last few weeks, and he ultimately finished last Sunday's game with three targets, two catches, and 18 receiving yards, as well as three carries for six rushing yards. There's no path to weekly fantasy value for Johnson as long as Kenneth Walker III is healthy, but he's a very intriguing handcuff option in case Walker ever misses any time. For now, though, the 23-year-old rookie can be left on the bench in 12+ team leagues, and he can be left on waivers in most fantasy formats with fewer than 10 teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:38 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) is expected to play in Week 7, despite being listed as questionable after missing back-to-back practices. "We're expecting him to be ready," head coach Klint Kubiak said, but he didn't provide any additional information. Washington has spent his entire rookie season so far backing up Ashton Jeanty. The 23-year-old handled a season-high 35% snap share last week with nine carries, 43 rushing yards, and a seven-yard reception. He doesn't quite have standalone value in fantasy leagues, but he remains one of the top handcuffs because he would occupy a significantly large role if Jeanty were ever to miss time. He should be rostered in 12+ team leagues, and managers who roster Jeanty in 10-team leagues should also consider adding him off the waiver wire as insurance.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Boswell A Reliable Fantasy Option in Week 7
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 10:54 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was busy in Week 6, converting four of five field goal attempts and both extra-point tries in a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He should remain an important part of Pittsburgh's offense against the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Sunday. New Orleans has been a top-15 matchup for kickers this season and is allowing the most points per game to opposing offenses. While Pittsburgh's offense isn't among the NFL's most prolific units, it has averaged more than 28 points per game since Week 3. Fantasy managers can confidently start Boswell as a top-10 kicker in this international showdown.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Could Offer Deep-League Flex Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (knee) is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Dowdle made his return to the field last week after missing three games due to injury. He rushed the ball seven times for 40 yards in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also hauled in three of his four targets for nine yards. The expectation is that he'll have a similar role in Week 7, assuming he's able to play. Jaylen Warren has played extremely well and cemented himself as the lead back in Pittsburgh. If healthy, Dowdle could offer some deep league flex value, but he isn't someone who is a must-start while Warren is healthy and getting the bulk of the playing time.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dominic Zvada Looks to Stay on Track Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:45 PM ETNew York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada made all three of his field goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After missing three field goals in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Zvada rebounded, making kicks from 34 and 41 yards in Week 6. Surprisingly, the Giants' offense has been very productive this season, scoring over 27 points in three straight games. They made a quarterback change from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy, who has struggled with turnovers throughout his young career. Zvada faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. However, the rookie carries some risk due to his inaccuracy throughout the season and the offense potentially struggling against this Texans defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson is an Inconsistent Option Lately
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 10:44 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson hasn't been a great fantasy option over the last few weeks. Wilson has put together some strong performances, but he has mixed in some duds as well. In Week 4, Wilson finished with three receptions for 27 yards. He followed that up with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. This past weekend, Wilson went back to producing duds with four catches for 44 yards in the loss to the New England Patriots. Fantasy managers can't be exactly sure what they're going to get from Wilson right now. Despite some struggles, Wilson is still someone who is viewed as a top option against the Miami Dolphins this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Giants D/ST Should Be Avoided Against Red-Hot Texans Offense
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:42 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense struggled again in Week 6 and is now a difficult D/ST to trust moving forward. The Giants allowed 34 points and 319 yards, forced one turnover, and recorded no sacks in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After losing edge rusher Brian Burns to a torn ACL in Week 4, the Giants' defense has allowed 24 or more points in three straight games. They now face a Houston Texans offense that has been red-hot in recent weeks. They've scored 26 or more points in three straight games, and quarterback C.J. Stroud has had only one turnover this season. With the Giants down Burns, Termaine Edmunds (shoulder), Greg Newsome (concussion), and potentially more in the secondary, avoid their defense at all costs in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Still a Must-Start in Week 7 Despite QB Change
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:41 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a career season through six games, solidifying his status as an elite fantasy tight end. He has hauled in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After signing with the Giants in free agency, many hoped he would finally break out after leaving the crowded Baltimore Ravens tight end room. Through six games, Likely leads all tight ends in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points. Now he faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. While the tough matchup and the new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, who is now starting, add some risk, Likely remains a must-start tight end in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields' Breakout Game Could Come Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:37 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields hauled in just two of eight targets for 19 yards in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. While Fields has struggled to produce in recent weeks, he has fully taken over the WR2 role after playing a season-high 94% of snaps in Week 6. He'll continue to operate behind top targets Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, but with his high snap count, it's only a matter of time before Fields has his breakout game. It could come in Week 7 against a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While their elite pass rush could pose problems for new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Fields is positioned for a big game in Week 7 and could be a waiver-wire target next week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Looks to Extend Hot Streak Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:36 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been on a tear lately and appears fully healthy entering Week 7. Over the past three weeks, Nabers has caught 29 of 42 targets for 398 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game. While the Giants are switching from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy, Nabers continued to succeed with the former Vikings first-round pick, totaling four receptions for 95 yards in the fourth quarter. The quarterback change could end Nabers' hot streak and add risk, but it may not matter for the star receiver, who has been a volume machine. He faces the Houston Texans in Week 7, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Fantasy managers can still fire up Nabers as a solidified WR1, though he carries more risk if McCarthy struggles in his first start.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST Remains a Strong Fantasy Option in Week 7
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 23, 2026, 10:34 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense came through for fantasy managers in last week's win, recording five sacks and two interceptions while allowing 19 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Pittsburgh faces the New Orleans Saints in Paris. New Orleans has shown the potential to put up points, but the offense is also committing two turnovers per game, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Pittsburgh is tied for the third-most takeaways per game while allowing the seventh-fewest points to opposing offenses. The Steelers could also get a key starter back, as safety DeShon Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable after practicing in full this week. Fantasy managers can confidently start the Steelers DST again in all formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Not a Starting Option Against Texans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary had four carries for 14 yards and added 19 yards on one reception in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After being a healthy scratch in Weeks 3-5, Singletary was active and led the team in snaps in Week 6. The Giants benched Cam Skattebo due to fumbling issues, which led to both Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. receiving more work, alongside Najee Harris, who was released earlier in the week. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Tracy are both expected to share the backfield with Singletary, and given Houston's tough matchup, Singletary isn't a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Making Case for More Work in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 10:32 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season in Week 6 and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season. With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller