Michael Wilson's Rebound May Have To Wait
Oct 24, 2026, 6:04 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson's first two games in the post-Marvin Harrison Jr. era produced surprisingly similar, and disappointing, stat lines. In both games, Wilson had exactly four catches and seven targets, and had 30 receiving yards in Week 5 and 32 last week. The drop in production is bizarre considering Wilson saw 30 combined targets in the two games preceding MHJ's trade to the Texans. In Week 7, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, which means Wilson's chances for a rebound game are slim. Denver has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and is giving up the eighth-fewest half-PPR points per game to the position. Wilson's day might rest on the health of Pat Surtain II (ankle), who has not played since Week 4 and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Fantasy managers can keep Wilson in their lineups as long as they can live with his WR2/3 projection.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Bam Knight A Deep League Option Against Broncos
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:01 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight saw his first significant work of the season in Week 6 against the Rams. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the lineup, Knight had 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards, significantly outgaining starter Tyler Allegier, who averaged 2.1 YPC in the contest. Knight's utilization was nearly even with Allegier's, and the former's effectiveness in his role invites reasonable speculation that another timeshare will be in the works for Week 7. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Working in a split backfield will cap Knight's potential, even in an inviting matchup. However, he could still be of use as a desperation streamer with four teams on bye in Week 7. Knight projects as an RB4 this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Temper Expectations For Tyler Allgeier Despite Increased Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:58 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier should see another game as the team's starting running back in Week 7. Jeremiah Love (ankle) has been ruled out for the second consecutive game. In Week 6, Allgeier saw a season-high 18 carries but gained only 38 rushing yards and was handily outgained by backup Bam Knight, who took 15 handoffs for 80 yards. While Allgeier had the honor of starting in Love's absence, he ceded a near-even split in snaps and opportunities to Knight. The difference in outcomes invites another timeshare for Sunday, when Arizona faces the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026. Despite the easier matchup, the likelihood of split duties caps Allgeier's prospects in Week 7. He can be included in fantasy lineups, but expectations should not exceed his RB3 projection.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jacoby Brissett Not A Good Option Against Broncos
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:53 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had another poor showing last week in what has been an up-and-down season thus far. Facing the Rams in Week 6, Brissett was held to 218 passing yards, threw an interception in his third straight game, and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season. His matchup against the Broncos in Week 7 won't be much easier. Denver has held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 200 passing yards in three of their six games this season, and their seven interceptions are tied for second-most in the league. In his three best games of 2026, Brissett averaged 283 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his three worst, he has 159.7 passing yards, one touchdown, and 1.67 picks per game. Brissett's upcoming matchup is more likely to join the latter group based on the matchup. He is a desperation starter only in deep two-QB leagues in Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Good Streaming Option Against Falcons
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:49 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST units in 2026. Atlanta's offense has been putting up points after a slow start, averaging 31.5 points per game since Week 3, but they are still prone to allowing sacks and turning the ball over. Atlanta has the seventh-highest sack rate in the NFL, and the 49ers have the fifth-highest pressure rate over the last three weeks, despite missing Nick Bosa (knee, calf), who will be out again on Sunday. The Falcons have thrown just one interception in the last three weeks, but lost three fumbles to their opponent in Week 6. Despite the shootout potential, San Francisco's D/ST is a good floor play based on their ability to get to the quarterback and their opponent's sometimes sloppy ball protection.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Looking For Get-Right Game In Potential Shootout
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:44 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro sank his only field goal attempt in Week 6, but missed an extra point try in the team's win over the Commanders. The miss was Pineiro's third whiff on an extra point this season. Pineiro is now 19-for-22 on extra point attempts and 6-for-9 on field goals. Accuracy woes aside, the 49ers' efficiency on offense has stymied Pineiro's production. Pineiro leads the NFL in extra point attempts, but is near the bottom in field goal attempts. There are only three other active kickers who match Pineiro or rank below him, and two of them were on a bye last week. San Francisco's upcoming meeting with the Atlanta Falcons has the second-highest expected point total on the Week 7 slate. Pineiro looks like a safe floor play who will, at the very least, get a handful of extra points and a field goal try in a high-scoring affair.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Line For Big Week Against Falcons
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:39 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has finished in the top seven at his position in four out of six games, scoring at least 17.0 PPR points in each of those contests. In Week 6, he caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Only Christian McCaffrey got more looks with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) out and Mike Evans leaving injured just before halftime. Both wide receivers have been ruled out for San Francisco's Week 7 game against the Falcons, positioning Kittle for a high-volume game. Atlanta has given up the seventh-most receptions and ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Through six weeks, Kittle leads tight ends in touchdowns with five, has the fourth-most receiving yards, and is the overall TE3 in fantasy. He is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into the starting lineup for Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian Kirk Could See Steady Work In Season Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has been on injured reserve since the preseason but is expected to be activated for the Week 7 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk is tagged as questionable but was a full participant in every practice this week. The veteran's timing is impeccable, as the 49ers have ruled out both Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles). Kirk will be in contention with Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins for targets behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, who led the team last week when Samuel was out and Evans exited early. If Kirk wins his position battle, it could be a lucrative day as the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2026. His unknown spot in the 49ers' pecking order caps his projection as a WR5, so he is a gamble best taken on in deep leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: David Lombardi - San Francisco Standard
Jordan Watkins Continues Climbing Depth Chart Amid WR Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:32 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins saw his snap share jump to 76% in Week 6, double that in each of his previous two games. Deebo Samuel Sr.'s (hamstring) absence and Mike Evans' (ribs, Achilles) early departure paved the way for more time on the field. That didn't translate to increased production (Watkins saw just one target, good for a 22-yard reception), but the substantial increase in playing time outdid that of Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing, the latter of whom actually saw his snaps decrease. In Week 7, the 49ers face the Falcons, who have given up the most receptions and seventh-most half-PPR points to wide receivers this year. Watkins will contend with Cooks and, if he is cleared to play, Christian Kirk (calf) for targets behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. As such, he projects as a WR5 who is best left as a deep-league dart throw for Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brandin Cooks Could Have Greater Impact Amid WR Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:22 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers receiver Brandin Cooks has not been very involved in the offense since joining the team three weeks ago, but stands to take a step forward in Week 7. In Week 6, injuries to Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) opened the door for Cooks to be on the field for more than 50% of offensive plays for the first time. Both receivers have been ruled out for Week 7, pushing Cooks up the depth chart and positioning him to soak up some of their target share. Cooks will still have to contend with Jordan Watkins and possibly Christian Kirk (calf) for looks behind George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, making him a somewhat risky start. There is the potential for a big week, as the Falcons have given up the most receptions, fourth-most receiving yards, and seventh-most half-PPR points to wide receivers. Cooks projects as a WR4 going into Week 7. His matchup elevates his ceiling, making him a worthwhile gamble in deeper leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Should See More Receiving Work In Week 7
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:12 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had his biggest game of the season in Week 6 against the Commanders. McCaffrey gained 118 scrimmage yards, extended his scoring streak to a fifth game with two touchdown runs, and logged 25 touches - his most in a game all year. McCaffrey led the team with nine catches and 10 targets with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) out of the lineup and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) forced out early due to injury. Both wide receivers will be out for Week 7, which puts McCaffrey in position to act as Brock Purdy's primary target. The Atlanta Falcons are tied for the fourth most receptions allowed to opposing running backs through Week 6. McCaffrey has four top-10 finishes under his belt already in 2026, and is projected for another one in Week 7. He should be locked into starting lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy Primed For Another QB1 Week Despite Injured WRs
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 4:57 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 264 yards and one touchdown in Week 6, good enough for his fifth top-12 finish in the first six weeks of the season. It was Purdy's highest passing total since Week 3, despite Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) sitting out and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) exiting the game early due to injury. Both receivers have been ruled out for Week 7, but Purdy seems to find success in Kyle Shanahan's system whoever he is working with. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will likely operate as Purdy's top two targets, and Brandin Cooks or Jordan Watkins are in line for more work, along with Christian Kirk (calf), who is expected to make his season debut on Sunday. The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to one interception. Even though he is missing his top wide receivers, Purdy is still a good bet for another QB1 finish in Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Savion Williams Gets a Real Opportunity to Contribute
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:59 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams continues to trend up in fantasy football after an impressive season debut last week. Williams had four catches, 32 yards, and 8.1 PPR points in his first game of the season, and with Green Bay's offense trending up, he should carry a similar outlook into this Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions. While Williams is clearly third on the depth chart behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, that's not a death sentence for his fantasy outlook. Both Watson and Golden have ranked as WR1s this year, so the No. 3 option behind them should have no trouble getting onto the fantasy radar as a low-end WR3. This week's matchup also helps his stock, as the Lions have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards and the 10th-most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in 2026. The only real concern here about Williams' outlook is the potential for Green Bay to throw the ball less with running back Josh Jacobs returning to action. However, the Packers' passing attack has been clicking so well that we don't see any reason for them to abandon that approach going forward. Long story short, a path does exist for Williams to be streamed as a WR3/flex this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
The New Orleans Saints Defense Could Deliver Another Strong Performance in Week 7
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:58 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints Defense recorded five sacks and three interceptions in Week 6's 34-27 victory over the Giants. The Saints generated pressure throughout the game, sacking Jameis Winston four times and intercepting him twice before taking down backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy once and recording another interception. Cornerback Martin Emerson was the star of the show, finishing with two interceptions and seven tackles. The Saints will face the Steelers this week, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs and surrendered at least four sacks in three separate games this season. They have been riding some momentum the last couple of weeks, and the New Orleans Saints Defense ranks as the D/ST10 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Not Enough Production to Go Around for Dylan Sampson
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:52 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, and he appears unlikely to carve out a significant fantasy role in his immediate return from injured reserve. The Browns' rushing attack has still experienced a variety of growing pains this season, and there likely aren't enough carries or rushing yards to go around for both Sampson and Quinshon Judkins to contribute as top-36 running backs in fantasy football. Judkins remains the undisputed No. 1 option on the ground in Cleveland, so Sampson should be the odd man out from a fantasy perspective. While he does offer unparalleled pass-catching upside for the Browns, the 22-year-old faces plenty of uncertainty about his volume and the value of the touches that he earns. He should be avoided in all fantasy football leagues this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Looks to Bounce Back Against Steelers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:47 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson failed to record a reception on two targets in Week 6's victory over the Giants. It was the first time he had been held without a catch since Week 3 of 2024. Prior to that outing, Johnson had been a consistent contributor, recording at least 53 receiving yards in all but one game this season. His playing time also took a dip, as he logged a 58% snap share, matching fellow tight end Noah Fant, while Oscar Delp saw 43% of the snaps. Despite the trio combining for just 10 receiving yards, Johnson should have an opportunity to bounce back against a Steelers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against tight ends. He ranks as TE14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Nailor Remains in a Minor Role for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:45 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor continues to occupy a relatively small workload for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. While he has played at least 57% of the snaps in four of five games this season, he hasn't logged more than one catch in a single game since the season opener. Although he was one of the prized offseason signings for Vegas, he certainly has not lived up to the hype through the one-third mark of the 2026 season. We don't see any sort of opportunity for him to right the ship this week, as the Rams represent a very difficult matchup. Nailor can be left on the bench or on the waiver wire in all fantasy football leagues this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Remains a Viable FLEX Option Against Steelers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:36 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele recorded three receptions for 42 yards in Week 6's win over the Giants. He continues to lead the Saints' receivers in playing time, logging a 92% snap share compared to 58% for Chris Olave and 36% for Bryce Lance against New York. Vele also maintains a consistent role in the passing game, recording at least six targets and three receptions in every game this season. He faces a tough matchup against a Steelers defense allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers and the seventh-fewest passing yards per game at 204.3. Vele's upside may depend on finding the end zone, but his consistent involvement gives him a solid fantasy floor. He ranks as WR29 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Remains a Top Fantasy Option Despite Tough Matchup
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:25 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave recorded four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 6's victory over the Giants. His yardage total was a season low, but he still found the end zone and remains the focal point of a pass-heavy Saints offense. Olave averaged 12 targets per game through the first four weeks and has averaged 6.5 over the last two, though some of the dip can be attributed to quarterback Tyler Shough's reduced passing volume as he deals with broken bones in his non-throwing hand. Olave still ranks second in the league in receiving yards (580), fourth in receptions (43), and fourth in targets (61). He faces a tougher matchup against a Steelers defense allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers but remains firmly in the WR1 ranks.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Kendre Miller Looks to Build on Solid Week 6 Performance
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 24, 2026, 1:05 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller rushed 20 times for 70 yards in Week 6's win over the Giants. Miller easily outpaced his fellow backs in touches, with 22 compared to nine for Alvin Kamara and six for C.J. Donaldson. The Saints' offensive line was finally able to create some running lanes for Miller, who took advantage with a season-high 70 rushing yards. He remains fairly inefficient with the ball, however, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry in Week 6 and a career-low 3.1 yards per carry on the season. With Travis Etienne Jr. out for at least one more game, Miller should continue to see a split workload, with Kamara remaining involved. He comes in as RB29 in RotoBaller's rankings this week against a Steelers defense that ranks 13th against the run.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Emmett Johnson Should Remain on the Bench in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:42 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson continues to be an intriguing handcuff, but he lacks standalone value for fantasy football lineups against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Johnson has seen his receiving involvement increase over the last few weeks, and he ultimately finished last Sunday's game with three targets, two catches, and 18 receiving yards, as well as three carries for six rushing yards. There's no path to weekly fantasy value for Johnson as long as Kenneth Walker III is healthy, but he's a very intriguing handcuff option in case Walker ever misses any time. For now, though, the 23-year-old rookie can be left on the bench in 12+ team leagues, and he can be left on waivers in most fantasy formats with fewer than 10 teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller