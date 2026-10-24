Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Option
Oct 24, 2026, 8:16 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz showed his upside as a PPR producer earlier this season when his team was dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver. With the receiver room much healthier and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., Schultz has faded into the background of Houston's passing game in the last few weeks. He still has multiple receptions in every game this season, but has been held to under 35 yards in each of his last four games. Schultz hasn't found the end zone this season, and he played fewer snaps last week than Foster Moreau, as the two continue to share work at the position. Schultz is still getting enough work to be a play in two-TE formats as he takes on the Giants this week, but he's only the No. 22 tight end in RotoBaller's rankings, so better options are likely available in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Tank Dell Not a Strong Play in Possible Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:07 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) has been out for almost two full years after a serious knee injury suffered in Week 16 of the 2024 season. He is officially questionable to return this week after his long recovery process, and coach DeMeco Ryans said he is "on track" to make his return against the Giants in Week 7. He'll need to be activated from IR on Saturday for that to be the case, so watch the news for that announcement. Even if he is able to play this week, the team will likely manage his workload very closely after such a significant injury. The Texans have a Week 8 bye week, so Dell will have more time to recover before their next contest. Look for the team to ease him back into the flow of the offense, even if he is ready to return. While the speedster has had big-play potential in the past, he is only the No. 84 WR in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, so he can be left on the bench in almost all formats until he has shown he's ready for a full workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Could Have a Smaller Role in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 8:00 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has multiple catches in each of his last five games, but he hasn't gone off as a regular fantasy producer since joining the Texans in a trade just before the season began. His window of opportunity to produce could be closing, with Marvin Harrison Jr. also added via trade and Tank Dell (knee) expected to make his return soon from an extended absence. Boutte's snap share dropped to 41% last week in London against the Jaguars and is in danger of sinking even more against the Giants in Week 7 if Dell is active and Harrison plays more. This week, Boutte is only the No. 72 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, making him hard to start in any format despite his big-play potential.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel An Interesting Sleeper Vs. the Giants
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:55 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has started to gather some good momentum over the last few weeks as an emerging option for QB C.J. Stroud. Noel led the team with 107 yards and a touchdown last week against the Jaguars, catching all four of his targets. He has caught every one of his 14 targets over the last four weeks, and he has found the end zone in each of the team's two wins this season over the Titans in Week 5 and the Jags in Week 4. While Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tank Dell (knee) could have larger roles on the outside moving forward, Noel workload in the slot should be mostly secure, especially with so many strong showings. The second-year receiver is in a favorable matchup this week against the Giants' banged-up secondary, and he is the WR40 in RotoBaller's Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a fringe FLEX option in deep leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Hard to Start in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:49 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off his first full week of practice with his new team after being traded from Arizona to Houston just over a week ago. In his Texans debut, he caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Week 6's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He played 12 snaps (19%) in that game, but he should be more familiar with the playbook and have a larger role this week against the Giants. Since he's still ramping up, though, and the Texans have many options at receiver, it's hard to trust him in fantasy lineups at this point. Harrison is the No. 54 WR this week in RotoBaller's PPR rankings, making him only a deep-league play at this point. He has enough long-term potential to still hold in most leagues, but until he shows he's fully integrated to the Texans' offense, he's too high-risk to start in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins A WR1 Even with More Options Available
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:24 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is still the go-to option in his team's passing game, and he brings a very high ceiling to this week's home matchup against the Giants. Collins is getting some help in the receiver room, since the team added Marvin Harrison Jr. via trade before last week's game and is looking to possibly get Tank Dell (knee) back this week as well. By his lofty standards, Collins has had back-to-back quiet games against the Titans and Jaguars and hasn't found the end zone since Week 4, when he had a huge game against Dallas. Even though C.J. Stroud is spreading the ball around a little more, Collins remains a dynamic threat that can still be a WR1, ranking as the WR9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week. The Giants have allowed seven WR touchdowns in six games and are dealing with injuries in the secondary, which should open the door for Collins to post a nice bounce-back week as a fringe top-10 receiver in Week 7.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dare Ogunbowale Expected To Be Primary Backup
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:17 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale will be the second running back for Houston this week against the Giants, with both David Montgomery (groin) and Jawhar Jordan (quad) ruled out. The veteran has been active in each of the last three games but has only played one snap, without a carry or a catch. While Woody Marks is expected to handle almost all the work in the backfield, the team is confident in Ogunbowale's ability to succeed as well, according to offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Caley said of Ogunbowale, "We have faith whoever's out there, we have faith that we're going to put them in the best position." Barring an injury to Marks, though, Ogunbowale will probably be only involved a little bit in the team's game plan. He is only the RB57 in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings, so he can be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:08 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks is in a situation that sets him up to be very busy in his Week 7 matchup with the Giants, making him a solid option for fantasy football lineups. Marks will need to carry most of the workload in the backfield for Houston with David Montgomery (groin) and Jawhar Jordan (quad) both ruled out. Jordan stepped in with Montgomery out last week and had a good game in London, but this week, the team will be even more reliant on Marks. In each of the last two games, Marks has exactly 15 carries. He finished with 62 rushing yards against the Titans and 56 rushing yards against the Jaguars, but this week, he's in a more favorable matchup against the Giants, who have allowed six running back touchdowns in six games and have allowed at least 99 rushing yards to running backs in each of the last three weeks. With plenty of work in a favorable spot, Marks is the No. 14 RB in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, making him a strong RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a good starting option in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud A Top-10 Option in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 24, 2026, 7:00 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a great game in London last week and led his team to a second straight win away from Reliant Stadium. This week, he'll look to lead his team to another win as they come home to face the Giants. In last week's win over the Jaguars, Stroud threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, giving him nine passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown to go with only one interception. He is averaging 285.7 passing yards per game and attempting an average of 36.5 passes per game. Stroud has a favorable matchup against the Giants, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to QBs this season, giving Stroud a very high ceiling in Week 7, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. more incorporated into the game plan and Tank Dell (knee) possibly returning. Stroud is the No. 9 QB in RotoBaller's rankings this week, marking the first time he has moved into the top 10 this season. He's a borderline QB starter even in single-QB formats this week and a must-start in two-QB leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Arizona Cardinals D/ST Has Streaming Potential Against Broncos
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:22 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals' defense and special teams units represent a safe floor in Week 7. After allowing 30 or more points in four straight games, they held the Rams to 16 last Sunday. While suppressing points might not be their forte, Arizona has managed to record at least three sacks in four of their first six games and has recovered a fumble in five. Over the last three weeks, they have the fourth-highest sack rate in the NFL. In Week 7, Arizona faces the Denver Broncos, whose offense is scoring just 19.0 points per game and has the second-highest rate of going three-and-out in the league. Denver has committed just six turnovers and has given up the third-fewest sacks to start the season, so the Cardinals D/ST's success this week will depend on them keeping points off the board. Given Denver's ineptitude on offense, Arizona qualifies as a floor-play streaming option in Week 7 with four teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Trey McBride A Top Option In Week 7
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:17 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride's streak of games with double-digit targets came to an end last week. McBride fell one short of extending the streak to a sixth game to start the season, getting nine targets against the Rams in Week 6. Arizona's heavy reliance on McBride has made him one of the league's most productive pass-catchers. He ranks third among all players with 65 targets and is tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the league lead in receptions, with 49. McBride can be expected to function as the Cardinals' top receiver once again in Week 7. The Broncos have not given much ground against tight ends, but George Kittle showed they can be beaten with his 70-yard, one-TD performance against them in Week 4. McBride has pushed himself into must-start territory, regardless of the matchup. Make sure to lock him into lineups for Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jalen Brooks Will Have To Wait For Production To Match Increased Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:13 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks has benefited the most from the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade to Houston. This hasn't provided Brooks with a lot of production (four receptions for 46 yards on 10 targets in the last two games), but he is seeing a drastic increase in playing time. Brooks' snap share shot up to 53% in Week 5 and stayed there last week after averaging a 5% share in Weeks 1 through 4. Week 7 is probably not the right time to bet on him taking another step forward. On Sunday, the Cardinals will face the Broncos, who are holding opponents to 230 passing yards per game and have not allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver since Week 4. Brooks is not a viable starter in fantasy for Week 7. His only utility for the time being is as a bench stash.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne's Consistent Use Could Continue In Week 7
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:08 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne seems to be one of the winners in the aftermath of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to the Texans. Bourne is still operating as a slot receiver almost exclusively in three-WR sets, but for two weeks in a row he has seen the second-most targets on the team. Arizona was held to 218 passing yards last week, and in Week 7, the Broncos represent another challenge to the Cardinals' ability to move the ball through the air. Denver has limited opponents to 230 passing yards per game and is allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. However, Bourne might find success given his matchup against Broncos slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian. McMillian has allowed the ninth-most receiving yards and 12th-most yards after the catch when in slot coverage. Bourne projects as a WR3/4 and is an interesting flex candidate given his matchup and recent body of work.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson's Rebound May Have To Wait
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:04 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson's first two games in the post-Marvin Harrison Jr. era produced surprisingly similar, and disappointing, stat lines. In both games, Wilson had exactly four catches and seven targets, and had 30 receiving yards in Week 5 and 32 last week. The drop in production is bizarre considering Wilson saw 30 combined targets in the two games preceding MHJ's trade to the Texans. In Week 7, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, which means Wilson's chances for a rebound game are slim. Denver has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and is giving up the eighth-fewest half-PPR points per game to the position. Wilson's day might rest on the health of Pat Surtain II (ankle), who has not played since Week 4 and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Fantasy managers can keep Wilson in their lineups as long as they can live with his WR2/3 projection.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bam Knight A Deep League Option Against Broncos
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 6:01 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight saw his first significant work of the season in Week 6 against the Rams. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the lineup, Knight had 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards, significantly outgaining starter Tyler Allgeier, who averaged 2.1 YPC in the contest. Knight's utilization was nearly even with Allgeier, and the former's effectiveness in his role invites reasonable speculation that another timeshare will be in the works for Week 7. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Working in a split backfield will cap Knight's potential, even in an inviting matchup. However, he could still be of use as a desperation streamer with four teams on bye in Week 7. Knight projects as an RB4 this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Temper Expectations For Tyler Allgeier Despite Increased Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:58 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier should see another game as the team's starting running back in Week 7. Jeremiah Love (ankle) has been ruled out for the second consecutive game. In Week 6, Allgeier saw a season-high 18 carries but gained only 38 rushing yards and was handily outgained by backup Bam Knight, who took 15 handoffs for 80 yards. While Allgeier had the honor of starting in Love's absence, he ceded a near-even split in snaps and opportunities to Knight. The difference in outcomes invites another timeshare for Sunday, when Arizona faces the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026. Despite the easier matchup, the likelihood of split duties caps Allgeier's prospects in Week 7. He can be included in fantasy lineups, but expectations should not exceed his RB3 projection.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jacoby Brissett Not A Good Option Against Broncos
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:53 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had another poor showing last week in what has been an up-and-down season thus far. Facing the Rams in Week 6, Brissett was held to 218 passing yards, threw an interception in his third straight game, and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season. His matchup against the Broncos in Week 7 won't be much easier. Denver has held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 200 passing yards in three of their six games this season, and their seven interceptions are tied for second-most in the league. In his three best games of 2026, Brissett averaged 283 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his three worst, he has 159.7 passing yards, one touchdown, and 1.67 picks per game. Brissett's upcoming matchup is more likely to join the latter group based on the matchup. He is a desperation starter only in deep two-QB leagues in Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Good Streaming Option Against Falcons
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:49 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST units in 2026. Atlanta's offense has been putting up points after a slow start, averaging 31.5 points per game since Week 3, but they are still prone to allowing sacks and turning the ball over. Atlanta has the seventh-highest sack rate in the NFL, and the 49ers have the fifth-highest pressure rate over the last three weeks, despite missing Nick Bosa (knee, calf), who will be out again on Sunday. The Falcons have thrown just one interception in the last three weeks, but lost three fumbles to their opponent in Week 6. Despite the shootout potential, San Francisco's D/ST is a good floor play based on their ability to get to the quarterback and their opponent's sometimes sloppy ball protection.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Looking For Get-Right Game In Potential Shootout
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:44 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro sank his only field goal attempt in Week 6, but missed an extra point try in the team's win over the Commanders. The miss was Pineiro's third whiff on an extra point this season. Pineiro is now 19-for-22 on extra point attempts and 6-for-9 on field goals. Accuracy woes aside, the 49ers' efficiency on offense has stymied Pineiro's production. Pineiro leads the NFL in extra point attempts, but is near the bottom in field goal attempts. There are only three other active kickers who match Pineiro or rank below him, and two of them were on a bye last week. San Francisco's upcoming meeting with the Atlanta Falcons has the second-highest expected point total on the Week 7 slate. Pineiro looks like a safe floor play who will, at the very least, get a handful of extra points and a field goal try in a high-scoring affair.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Line For Big Week Against Falcons
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:39 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has finished in the top seven at his position in four out of six games, scoring at least 17.0 PPR points in each of those contests. In Week 6, he caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Only Christian McCaffrey got more looks with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) out and Mike Evans leaving injured just before halftime. Both wide receivers have been ruled out for San Francisco's Week 7 game against the Falcons, positioning Kittle for a high-volume game. Atlanta has given up the seventh-most receptions and ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Through six weeks, Kittle leads tight ends in touchdowns with five, has the fourth-most receiving yards, and is the overall TE3 in fantasy. He is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into the starting lineup for Week 7.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian Kirk Could See Steady Work In Season Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 24, 2026, 5:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has been on injured reserve since the preseason but is expected to be activated for the Week 7 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk is tagged as questionable but was a full participant in every practice this week. The veteran's timing is impeccable, as the 49ers have ruled out both Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles). Kirk will be in contention with Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins for targets behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, who led the team last week when Samuel was out and Evans exited early. If Kirk wins his position battle, it could be a lucrative day as the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2026. His unknown spot in the 49ers' pecking order caps his projection as a WR5, so he is a gamble best taken on in deep leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: David Lombardi - San Francisco Standard