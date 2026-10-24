Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Steelers vs. Saints in the Paris International Game in Week 7 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and London starts/sits.
Despite the civil unrest in France, the NFL is currently set for an International Series matchup in Paris this week. To kick off Sunday's Week 7 slate, we will see the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the New Orleans Saints.
The Steelers enter this one off two consecutive wins, and victories in three of their last four, while the Saints also have some positive momentum on the heels of a Week 6 win over the New York Giants.
We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, October 25, 9:30 AM ET (Stade de France)
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Rico Dowdle - Questionable (Knee)
- Roman Wilson - IR (Finger)
- Michael Pittman Jr. - IR (Foot)
- Travis Etienne - IR (Hamstring)
Matchups We Love:
Steelers RBs
Update: Dowdle is listed as questionable
The Steelers running back room has a prime opportunity in Week 7. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points, most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season. Jaylen Warren remains the top RB in this offense after playing 75% of the team's snaps and seeing 16 touches in last week's win. Warren will be a high-end RB2, while Rico Dowdle has some flex appeal in deeper formats.
Pat Freiermuth was held in check last week, catching just two passes for 11 yards. But fantasy managers could expect a bounce-back performance from Freiermuth in Week 7. The Saints have given up the fifth-most fantasy points, fourth-most receptions, and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season, which included allowing Isaiah Likely to total 23.9 PPR fantasy points last week. He is a low-end TE1.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth with a common-sense approach to adapting to the time change and jet lag https://t.co/sAEvPYdHlU
— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 23, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has a tough matchup ahead. The Steelers have been one of the best defenses against fantasy QBs in the early going, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest passing touchdowns. Only one QB has scored above 14 fantasy points and thrown for multiple passing touchdowns against this defense this year. That makes Shough more of a QB2 this week.
Other Matchups:
Aaron Rodgers has been a reliable QB1 in recent weeks. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four straight contests. Rodgers will now face a Saints secondary that has allowed over 18 fantasy points to a QB room in three of the past four games. The veteran signal-caller will be a low-end QB1.
RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara hasn't run the ball well since Travis Etienne Jr. went down. Kamara has yet to run for over 40 yards in a game and is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry on the season. Still, the Saints running back has two top-12 fantasy RB finishes over the last three weeks, thanks to his usage in the passing game. That makes him a potential flex play against a Steelers defense that ranks 22nd in both receptions and receiving yards to RBs.
Steelers WRs
Both DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard were heavily involved in last week's win. Metcalf caught 11 of his 15 targets for 93 yards, while Bernard caught 11 of his 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. This week, both Steelers WRs will WR2 plays. The Saints have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to outside WRs and the 12th-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. That will help Metcalf (outside) and Bernard (slot) this week.
Germie Bernard Emerging as a Fantasy WR2 Against Saints
https://t.co/u0OQccEjQ3
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 24, 2026
Saints WRs
Fantasy managers can likely only trust Chris Olave in this passing attack right now. Olave will be a must-start WR1 against a Steelers secondary that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to outside WRs. As for Devaughn Vele, he will come in as more of a WR4. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks.
Juwan Johnson had his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 6. He didn't catch either of his two targets and was held to zero fantasy points. However, Johnson still has some TE1 appeal in 12+ team leagues this week. The Steelers have allowed a top-12 fantasy TE finish in three of the last four weeks. With a 15.1% target share on the season, he could be a nice start.
Pittsburgh Steelers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|DK Metcalf
|117.6
|Start
|WR
|PIT
|NO
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|115
|Start
|DEF
|PIT
|NO
|Jaylen Warren
|109.9
|Start
|RB
|PIT
|NO
|Germie Bernard
|109.1
|Start
|WR
|PIT
|NO
|Chris Boswell
|108.4
|Start
|K
|PIT
|NO
|Aaron Rodgers
|103.7
|Risky Start
|QB
|PIT
|NO
|Pat Freiermuth
|103.2
|Risky Start
|TE
|PIT
|NO
|Rico Dowdle
|102
|Risky Start
|RB
|PIT
|NO
|Darnell Washington
|101.8
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|NO
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|100.9
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|NO
|Ben Skowronek
|98.2
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|NO
|Travis Homer
|95.6
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|NO
|Lew Nichols
|95.2
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|NO
|Robert Tonyan
|94.9
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|NO
|Kaden Wetjen
|94.1
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|NO
|Eli Heidenreich
|93.3
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|NO
|Riley Nowakowski
|93.3
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|NO
|Drew Allar
|91.6
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|NO
|Mason Rudolph
|91.6
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|NO
|Will Howard
|91.6
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|NO
New Orleans Saints Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Chris Olave
|117.8
|Start
|WR
|NO
|PIT
|Tyler Shough
|107
|Start
|QB
|NO
|PIT
|Juwan Johnson
|106
|Start
|TE
|NO
|PIT
|Alvin Kamara
|105
|Start
|RB
|NO
|PIT
|Devaughn Vele
|103.5
|Risky Start
|WR
|NO
|PIT
|Kendre Miller
|102.9
|Risky Start
|RB
|NO
|PIT
|Bryce Lance
|100.1
|Sit
|WR
|NO
|PIT
|Noah Fant
|98.5
|Sit
|TE
|NO
|PIT
|CJ Donaldson
|96.5
|Sit
|RB
|NO
|PIT
|Daniel Carlson
|94.6
|Sit
|K
|NO
|PIT
|Oscar Delp
|92.7
|Sit
|TE
|NO
|PIT
|Barion Brown
|91.5
|Sit
|WR
|NO
|PIT
|Treyton Welch
|90.5
|Sit
|TE
|NO
|PIT
|Spencer Rattler
|90.3
|Sit
|QB
|NO
|PIT
|Zach Wilson
|90.3
|Sit
|QB
|NO
|PIT
|New Orleans Saints
|90
|Sit
|DEF
|NO
|PIT
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alvin Kamara, Germie Bernard, Devaughn Vele, DK Metcalf. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!