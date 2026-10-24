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Steelers vs. Saints Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Paris International Game - Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Shough, Jaylen Warren, Alvin Kamara, DK Metcalf, Chris Olave, Germie Bernard, more

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Tyler Shough - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, QB Streamers, DFS Picks

Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Steelers vs. Saints in the Paris International Game in Week 7 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and London starts/sits.

Despite the civil unrest in France, the NFL is currently set for an International Series matchup in Paris this week. To kick off Sunday's Week 7 slate, we will see the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers enter this one off two consecutive wins, and victories in three of their last four, while the Saints also have some positive momentum on the heels of a Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, October 25, 9:30 AM ET (Stade de France)

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love:

Steelers RBs

Update: Dowdle is listed as questionable

The Steelers running back room has a prime opportunity in Week 7. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points, most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season. Jaylen Warren remains the top RB in this offense after playing 75% of the team's snaps and seeing 16 touches in last week's win. Warren will be a high-end RB2, while Rico Dowdle has some flex appeal in deeper formats.

TE Pat Freiermuth 

Pat Freiermuth was held in check last week, catching just two passes for 11 yards. But fantasy managers could expect a bounce-back performance from Freiermuth in Week 7. The Saints have given up the fifth-most fantasy points, fourth-most receptions, and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season, which included allowing Isaiah Likely to total 23.9 PPR fantasy points last week. He is a low-end TE1.

 

Matchups We Hate:

QB Tyler Shough 

Tyler Shough has a tough matchup ahead. The Steelers have been one of the best defenses against fantasy QBs in the early going, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest passing touchdowns. Only one QB has scored above 14 fantasy points and thrown for multiple passing touchdowns against this defense this year. That makes Shough more of a QB2 this week.

 

Other Matchups:

QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been a reliable QB1 in recent weeks. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four straight contests. Rodgers will now face a Saints secondary that has allowed over 18 fantasy points to a QB room in three of the past four games. The veteran signal-caller will be a low-end QB1.

RB Alvin Kamara 

Alvin Kamara hasn't run the ball well since Travis Etienne Jr. went down. Kamara has yet to run for over 40 yards in a game and is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry on the season. Still, the Saints running back has two top-12 fantasy RB finishes over the last three weeks, thanks to his usage in the passing game. That makes him a potential flex play against a Steelers defense that ranks 22nd in both receptions and receiving yards to RBs.

Steelers WRs

Both DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard were heavily involved in last week's win. Metcalf caught 11 of his 15 targets for 93 yards, while Bernard caught 11 of his 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. This week, both Steelers WRs will WR2 plays. The Saints have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to outside WRs and the 12th-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. That will help Metcalf (outside) and Bernard (slot) this week.

Saints WRs 

Fantasy managers can likely only trust Chris Olave in this passing attack right now. Olave will be a must-start WR1 against a Steelers secondary that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to outside WRs. As for Devaughn Vele, he will come in as more of a WR4. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks.

TE Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson had his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 6. He didn't catch either of his two targets and was held to zero fantasy points. However, Johnson still has some TE1 appeal in 12+ team leagues this week. The Steelers have allowed a top-12 fantasy TE finish in three of the last four weeks. With a 15.1% target share on the season, he could be a nice start.

 

Pittsburgh Steelers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
DK Metcalf 117.6 Start WR PIT NO
Pittsburgh Steelers 115 Start DEF PIT NO
Jaylen Warren 109.9 Start RB PIT NO
Germie Bernard 109.1 Start WR PIT NO
Chris Boswell 108.4 Start K PIT NO
Aaron Rodgers 103.7 Risky Start QB PIT NO
Pat Freiermuth 103.2 Risky Start TE PIT NO
Rico Dowdle 102 Risky Start RB PIT NO
Darnell Washington 101.8 Sit TE PIT NO
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 100.9 Sit WR PIT NO
Ben Skowronek 98.2 Sit WR PIT NO
Travis Homer 95.6 Sit RB PIT NO
Lew Nichols 95.2 Sit RB PIT NO
Robert Tonyan 94.9 Sit TE PIT NO
Kaden Wetjen 94.1 Sit WR PIT NO
Eli Heidenreich 93.3 Sit RB PIT NO
Riley Nowakowski 93.3 Sit RB PIT NO
Drew Allar 91.6 Sit QB PIT NO
Mason Rudolph 91.6 Sit QB PIT NO
Will Howard 91.6 Sit QB PIT NO

 

New Orleans Saints Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Chris Olave 117.8 Start WR NO PIT
Tyler Shough 107 Start QB NO PIT
Juwan Johnson 106 Start TE NO PIT
Alvin Kamara 105 Start RB NO PIT
Devaughn Vele 103.5 Risky Start WR NO PIT
Kendre Miller 102.9 Risky Start RB NO PIT
Bryce Lance 100.1 Sit WR NO PIT
Noah Fant 98.5 Sit TE NO PIT
CJ Donaldson 96.5 Sit RB NO PIT
Daniel Carlson 94.6 Sit K NO PIT
Oscar Delp 92.7 Sit TE NO PIT
Barion Brown 91.5 Sit WR NO PIT
Treyton Welch 90.5 Sit TE NO PIT
Spencer Rattler 90.3 Sit QB NO PIT
Zach Wilson 90.3 Sit QB NO PIT
New Orleans Saints 90 Sit DEF NO PIT

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alvin Kamara, Germie Bernard, Devaughn Vele, DK Metcalf. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylin Noel
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Breece Hall
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Chase Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Germie Bernard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dameon Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Breece Hall
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Dameon Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top K Matchups: Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10 Streamers
Best Week 7 Kicker Streamers to Start
Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 Matchup Ratings
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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