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Victor Hedman Leaves Friday's Action Early

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Oct 24, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He logged just 5:56 of ice time in the contest. Last season, Hedman was limited to 33 outings, and he might miss some time again. In 10 games, he has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), 13 SOG, and 13 blocks. The former Norris Trophy winner has had a smaller role, averaging 14:26 of ice time. He hasn't played more than 17:45. Tampa Bay dressed seven defensemen on Friday, so a forward might replace Hedman in the lineup if he's ruled out on Saturday against Utah.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (undisclosed) didn't practice on Friday and won't dress for Saturday's contest against Toronto. Tristan Jarry will guard the Oilers crease on Saturday night. Edmonton has used Levi as the starter in back-to-back games and in four of the last five games. While he has been leaky, the Oilers have been on a winning path with Levi. He holds a 6-1-0 record this season and has allowed 3.11 goals with a .887 save percentage. Jarry has yet to lose in regulation, going 2-0-1, but he faces a difficult matchup on Saturday: the Maple Leafs have the eighth-best offense in the league, scoring 3.58 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:46 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) didn't practice on Friday. A day after helping Pittsburgh beat Florida 4-0, Malkin felt under the weather and wasn't in shape to take the ice for practice. This leaves him questionable for Saturday's tilt against Nashville. Malkin shares the team lead in goals with Nick Robertson (6) and has amassed nine points in 11 games. Egor Chinakhov (lower-body) also didn't practice after missing Thursday's game, so the Penguins' frontline could be down to bare bones this weekend. Bryan Rust (lower body), Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed), and Justin Brazeau (lower body) are also on the shelf. The injuries have given Tommy Novak a first-line role. Rutger McGroarty and Andrei Kuzmenko could also soon find themselves in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:36 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) isn't ready to return to action on Friday night against Montreal. He'll miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury. Byram skated on Friday morning in a non-contact jersey. Chicago considers him day-to-day, so it shouldn't take long before Byram is back. His next chance to return will be a matchup against Florida on Sunday. So far this season, Byram has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments, recording one assist, five SOG, and nine blocks in six games. Wyatt Kaiser's workload has significantly increased during Byram's absence, but he isn't a recommended fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:30 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will return from a four-game absence on Friday against Chicago. Matheson's absence left a big gap at the back end, as he averages 24:09 of ice time per game. The veteran blue-liner has recorded one assist, nine SOG, and 10 blocks in five games this season. Matheson will need to step up his offensive game to meet his fantasy expectations. Adam Engstrom will be scratched on Friday to make room for Matheson.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) will suit up against Colorado on Friday. He didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over Vegas, but Cirelli was apparently just banged up and isn't dealing with a serious injury. Cirelli has scored three goals and five points in nine games this season. On Tuesday, he had his best performance of the season, scoring two goals. Repeating that feat against a tough Avalanche team will be hard, though their defense hasn't been great this season, allowing three goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

Forward Dawson Mercer was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Jets got Mercer as the biggest piece in exchange for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets also acquired forward prospect Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick. A first-round pick in 2020, Mercer averaged slightly above 0.5 points per game in 420 games with the Devils. He has four assists in 10 games this season. Mercer looks like a good addition to the Jets' middle-six group, but he doesn't offer too much fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:11 PM ET

The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in exchange for forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws, forward prospect Alexander Command, forward Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), and two draft picks. The Hellebuyck trade saga is finally over, and both parties can move forward. The star goalie is heading to the Eastern Conference after becoming the NHL MVP and winning three Vezina Trophies in Winnipeg. In New Jersey, he's joining a team that has allowed only 22.0 SOG per game. The Devils rank 23rd in save percentage, and adding a netminder of Hellebuyck's caliber should improve it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (face) exited early against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He was hit in the face by a puck late in the game. There was no update on Forsling after the game, leaving him questionable for Sunday's tilt against Chicago. Forsling's production has been underwhelming this season. He has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), 13 SOG, seven blocks, and five hits in 10 games. Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov will likely have busier times if Forsling isn't available over the weekend.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nick Blankenburg (undisclosed) couldn't finish Thursday's matchup with the New York Rangers, Sportsnet's Luke Fox reports. Blankenburg entered the lineup to fill in for Marshall Rifai (lower body). Now, the Maple Leafs have suddenly lost two defensemen in quick succession. Chris Tanev (upper body) has also missed time recently, so the team's defensive depth is getting a stern test. Blankenburg has made six appearances with the Maple Leafs, recording one goal, six SOG, two blocks, and six hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Luke Fox
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets winger Nino Niederreiter (face) didn't finish Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. With 6:51 remaining in regulation, Niederreiter took a high stick to the face from teammate Tyrel Bauer. Niederreiter's 2026-27 campaign is off to a very difficult start, with no points in seven outings. He was a healthy scratch for three games at the start of the month. The 16-year veteran is averaging 12:05 of ice time, his lowest since his rookie campaign. Cole Koepke will likely get a chance to play if Niederreiter misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (upper body) missed the third period of Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. Gibson allowed one goal and made four saves before exiting the contest. The team initially announced Gibson was questionable to return. Throughout his career, Gibson has dealt with several injuries. However, it appears he isn't seriously hurt this time. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Gibson got something in his eye. Michal Postava closed out Thursday's game, making seven saves. Gibson has primarily shared the net with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed), but he isn't currently available. The American netminder is 3-3-1 for the season and has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least one week, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. The Swedish veteran was injured in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over Carolina. So far in 2026-27, Ekholm has been quiet. In 10 games, he's recorded three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, eight blocks, and five hits. However, he leads all defensemen in the league with a plus-15 rating. Ekholm's steady defense has allowed his partner, Evan Bouchard, to shine offensively. Bouchard's game might suffer with a new partner. Jake Walman is set to move up in the lineup, with Shakir Mukhamadullin filling the gap on the back end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

San Jose Sharks winger Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is set to miss time after being hurt in Thursday's win over Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Chernyshov will be out for "a little bit." Chernyshov made his first 28 NHL appearances last season and was expected to kick on in 2026-27. Yet he has struggled to make an impact. In 11 games, Chernyshov has contributed two goals and two assists. With Chernyshov unavailable, Mason Marchment could get a look on the first line, though his fantasy production has been disappointing this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) has returned home from the team's road trip. The Ducks have been traveling along the East Coast, but they were without Mintyukov on Thursday night against New Jersey. He will also miss Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia, which will mark the final game of the team's four-game trip. Mintyukov has registered two assists and 16 blocks in nine outings this season. Nick Jensen entered the lineup as Mintyukov's replacement on Thursday, but he's a non-factor in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Wennberg sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's loss to Toronto and was initially deemed day-to-day. However, his injury has proved more serious than first thought. The Swedish veteran has skated as San Jose's second-line center, contributing three assists in nine games this season. In Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky plans to use winger Collin Graf as Wennberg's replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) is set to return to the lineup on Thursday against Calgary after being activated from Injured Reserve. The Wild captain has been unavailable for four games due to an upper-body injury. After a 22-point campaign, Spurgeon hopes to regain his groove this season and has started well. Across six appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists). Olli Maatta (upper body) is also available after missing three games, giving Minnesota back two key defensive pieces.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:42 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) is a game-time decision on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Byfield sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Washington and may now miss his first game of the season. Seven games into the season, Byfield boasts only one goal and one assist. If Byfield can't play against the Islanders, Erik Haula will take over as the second-line center. Scott Laughton could also see increased usage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:36 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks. He suffered a lower-body strain in Wednesday's win over Florida, and the Senators placed Ullmark on Injured Reserve on Thursday. Ullmark has been sensational for Ottawa, posting a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Samuel Ersson will start Thursday's matchup with San Jose and should see additional work in the next few games. The team has recalled Jonas Johansson from the minors to serve as Ersson's backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (upper body) won't be in action for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Thursday. The Canadiens captain will miss time for the first time in his career. Suzuki's 546 consecutive games is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL, behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns (1,017). With Suzuki out, Montreal loses its top scorer. The 27-year-old has amassed 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen practiced on the first line Thursday in Suzuki's absence. His fantasy stock would get a major boost if Kapanen keeps the role in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wes Crosby
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
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Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
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Sidelined Against Warriors
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Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

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Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
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Anthony Cirelli

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Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

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Zach Charbonnet

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DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
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Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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