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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 7 Lineups -Justin Herbert, Dalton Schultz, MarShawn Lloyd, Jake Ferguson, Emanuel Wilson, Brian Thomas

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Dalton Schultz - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 7 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Dalton Schultz, Justin Herbert, and more.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. The remainder of the Week 7 slate kicks off in just 24 hours. While many managers are tweaking their lineups, checking the waiver wire for late-week pickups is a great way to gain an edge over your leaguemates.

Every add had to be matched with a drop. Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 7, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 7 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Terry McLaurin WR 52 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jalen Hurts QB 45 Drop in All Leagues
3 Blake Grupe K 9 Drop in All Leagues
4 Indianapolis Colts DEF 18 Drop in All Leagues
5 Tyler Bass K 20 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Jacksonville Jaguars DEF 44 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Cam Little K 62 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Kalif Raymond WR 12 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 49 Drop in Most Leagues
10 MarShawn Lloyd RB 57 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Keaton Mitchell RB 29 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Justin Herbert QB 50 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Courtland Sutton WR 57 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Roman Wilson WR 10 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 Jonathon Brooks RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 33 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Alec Pierce WR 51 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Romeo Doubs WR 52 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Tyreek Hill WR 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Roschon Johnson RB 22 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 Jacoby Brissett QB 29 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
22 Dontayvion Wicks WR 26 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
23 Makai Lemon WR 30 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
24 DeMario Douglas WR 40 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
25 Kenny Gainwell RB 44 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
26 Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
27 Brian Robinson RB 36 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 Dameon Pierce RB 60 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
29 Jadarian Price RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 Davante Adams WR 89 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Bo Nix QB 66 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
35 Jake Ferguson TE 54 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Dalton Schultz TE 44 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 Rico Dowdle RB 65 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
38 Mark Andrews TE 75 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
39 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 55 Hold in all Leagues
40 Juwan Johnson TE 80 Hold in all Leagues
41 Emanuel Wilson RB 68 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
42 TreVeyon Henderson RB 79 Hold in all Leagues
43 Josh Downs WR 85 Hold in all Leagues
44 Brenton Strange TE 48 Hold in all Leagues
45 Cam Skattebo RB 93 Hold in all Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 10)

Across six games so far in 2026, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has collected 177 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 58 touches. With star Packers back Josh Jacobs sidelined through the early portion of the season due to an offseason arrest, Lloyd has operated as Green Bay's lead back at times this year.

However, Jacobs has been removed from the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List and could return to the field as soon as Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Lloyd has also been highly inefficient as a rusher, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Once Jacobs is fully ramped up, he could completely dominate the Packers' backfield touches. In all but the deepest of leagues, Lloyd's window of fantasy relevance appears to be drawing to a close.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 13)

Despite decent usage early in the year, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has topped 25 receiving yards only once, and he's now seen just three targets in back-to-back games. With the Broncos offense struggling through six weeks, Sutton ranks as the fantasy WR78, and the red-zone opportunities that have elevated his value in recent years have all but dried up.

This year, he's seen only five red zone targets and has come down with only two catches and one touchdown. Heading into what should be a favorable Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals, Sutton is RotoBaller's WR44 and best left on the bench wherever possible.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that the team is considering simplifying their offense during their Week 7 bye after an 0-6 start, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic.

"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand," Harbaugh said, in reference to thinning the playbook. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's future is in doubt after the rough start, so it is unclear if the simplifying of the offense will involve him or not.

The Chargers rank 32nd in total expected points added per play, 25th in percentage of carries contacted at or before the line of scrimmage, first in turnovers, tied for second in pre-snap penalties, and third in total penalties.

They are shooting themselves in the foot week after week, and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the league in interceptions, is tied for first in QB hits, and ranks second in sacks taken. It is a giant mess. It is good news that the Chargers are considering doing something different, but the simplification of the offense is not guaranteed to turn Herbert's or the Chargers' season around.

With the bye this week, it has become increasingly tougher to keep Herbert rostered in single-QB fantasy formats. And coming out of the bye, it will not get any easier with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders (Cut List Ranking No. 26)

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was downgraded on Thursday and did not practice after he was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Sam Warren. Mid-week downgrades are typically not a good sign, so Washington is in serious danger of not playing in Week 7 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

If the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Arkansas cannot play this weekend, Dylan Laube would be forced into a bigger role as the backfield complement to second-year back Ashton Jeanty. Washington has not had standalone fantasy value through the first six weeks of his rookie season as the RB2 behind Jeanty, but he has been efficient with his limited work and is one of the best upside RB handcuffs in the NFL.

He has seen 34 carries for 168 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding three catches on five targets for 11 yards through the air. If Washington is out in Week 7, his next chance to return will be in Week 8 on the road against the New York Jets. He remains a worthy handcuff option to stash in deeper 12+ team leagues.

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants (Cut List Ranking No. 45)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo drew praise from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for the way he handled last week's demotion. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nagy called Skattebo's response "impressive" and described him as a "true pro." The second-year back was told before Sunday's loss to New Orleans that Najee Harris would start after Skattebo committed his fourth fumble of the season against Washington in Week 5.

He ended up playing just six offensive snaps without a carry or target, even though he entered the game as New York's leading rusher with 294 yards on 81 attempts. Harris was released Tuesday, which leaves Skattebo competing with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary for opportunities against Houston.

Head coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged that none of his running backs have established themselves as the clear lead option, so the backfield distribution is still unsettled heading into Week 7.

 

Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 7
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10 Streamers
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 7


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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