Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 7 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Dalton Schultz, Justin Herbert, and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. The remainder of the Week 7 slate kicks off in just 24 hours. While many managers are tweaking their lineups, checking the waiver wire for late-week pickups is a great way to gain an edge over your leaguemates.
Every add had to be matched with a drop. Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 7, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 7 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|52
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|45
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Blake Grupe
|K
|9
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|DEF
|18
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Tyler Bass
|K
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DEF
|44
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Cam Little
|K
|62
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|49
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|50
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|10
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|33
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|52
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|22
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|22
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|26
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|30
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|40
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|44
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|26
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|36
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|29
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Davante Adams
|WR
|89
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|54
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|75
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|55
|Hold in all Leagues
|40
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|80
|Hold in all Leagues
|41
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|68
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|42
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|79
|Hold in all Leagues
|43
|Josh Downs
|WR
|85
|Hold in all Leagues
|44
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|48
|Hold in all Leagues
|45
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|93
|Hold in all Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 10)
Across six games so far in 2026, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has collected 177 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 58 touches. With star Packers back Josh Jacobs sidelined through the early portion of the season due to an offseason arrest, Lloyd has operated as Green Bay's lead back at times this year.
However, Jacobs has been removed from the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List and could return to the field as soon as Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Lloyd has also been highly inefficient as a rusher, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Once Jacobs is fully ramped up, he could completely dominate the Packers' backfield touches. In all but the deepest of leagues, Lloyd's window of fantasy relevance appears to be drawing to a close.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (Cut List Ranking No. 13)
Despite decent usage early in the year, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has topped 25 receiving yards only once, and he's now seen just three targets in back-to-back games. With the Broncos offense struggling through six weeks, Sutton ranks as the fantasy WR78, and the red-zone opportunities that have elevated his value in recent years have all but dried up.
This year, he's seen only five red zone targets and has come down with only two catches and one touchdown. Heading into what should be a favorable Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals, Sutton is RotoBaller's WR44 and best left on the bench wherever possible.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 12)
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that the team is considering simplifying their offense during their Week 7 bye after an 0-6 start, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic.
"Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand," Harbaugh said, in reference to thinning the playbook. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's future is in doubt after the rough start, so it is unclear if the simplifying of the offense will involve him or not.
The Chargers rank 32nd in total expected points added per play, 25th in percentage of carries contacted at or before the line of scrimmage, first in turnovers, tied for second in pre-snap penalties, and third in total penalties.
They are shooting themselves in the foot week after week, and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the league in interceptions, is tied for first in QB hits, and ranks second in sacks taken. It is a giant mess. It is good news that the Chargers are considering doing something different, but the simplification of the offense is not guaranteed to turn Herbert's or the Chargers' season around.
With the bye this week, it has become increasingly tougher to keep Herbert rostered in single-QB fantasy formats. And coming out of the bye, it will not get any easier with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders (Cut List Ranking No. 26)
Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was downgraded on Thursday and did not practice after he was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Sam Warren. Mid-week downgrades are typically not a good sign, so Washington is in serious danger of not playing in Week 7 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.
If the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Arkansas cannot play this weekend, Dylan Laube would be forced into a bigger role as the backfield complement to second-year back Ashton Jeanty. Washington has not had standalone fantasy value through the first six weeks of his rookie season as the RB2 behind Jeanty, but he has been efficient with his limited work and is one of the best upside RB handcuffs in the NFL.
He has seen 34 carries for 168 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding three catches on five targets for 11 yards through the air. If Washington is out in Week 7, his next chance to return will be in Week 8 on the road against the New York Jets. He remains a worthy handcuff option to stash in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants (Cut List Ranking No. 45)
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo drew praise from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for the way he handled last week's demotion. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nagy called Skattebo's response "impressive" and described him as a "true pro." The second-year back was told before Sunday's loss to New Orleans that Najee Harris would start after Skattebo committed his fourth fumble of the season against Washington in Week 5.
He ended up playing just six offensive snaps without a carry or target, even though he entered the game as New York's leading rusher with 294 yards on 81 attempts. Harris was released Tuesday, which leaves Skattebo competing with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary for opportunities against Houston.
Head coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged that none of his running backs have established themselves as the clear lead option, so the backfield distribution is still unsettled heading into Week 7.
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 7 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 7 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 7 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 7 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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