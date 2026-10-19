Rob's Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 7 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
Despite the magnitude of injuries this season, we still haven't found that league-deciding waiver wire pick-up. With all the research and data available, and given fantasy football's sheer popularity, maybe those days are long gone. The best handcuffs are stashed, and most highly drafted rookies are held all year, not wanting to be the person who dropped "that" guy.
The waiver wire is no longer where you find a league-winner. The waiver wire is now where you look for ways to keep your head above water, managing bye weeks and the never-ending stream of injuries. The waiver wire is all about building depth and adding options.
The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7
Must-Add
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 62.0% Rostered
Charbonnet practiced all last week and seems poised to return in Week 7. Seattle's offense has struggled without a consistent running game. Charbonnet could return to a sizable workload and seems almost guaranteed to be Seattle's primary goal-line back.
He's unlikely to be available in any 12-team league, but it's worth checking. In 10-team leagues or even in 12-team leagues with short benches or no IR spots, Charbonnet could be on the waiver wire.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 28% Rostered
Coleman is eligible to come off on IR this week. It's unknown if that will happen, and we certainly don't know how this backfield will shake out between J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey. What we do know is that Dobbins and Harvey have been inconsistent.
The last time we saw Coleman, he scored 13.3 half-PPR points against one of the league's best run defenses. This will likely be an ugly three-headed backfield upon his return, but Dobbins and Harvey have struggled enough that Coleman could earn a larger role. Then there's Dobbins' injury history. Coleman is a stash for right now, but one with solid upside.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 61% Rostered
Another player unlikely to be available in any 12-team league, but after scoring just 1.6 half-PPR points in Week 5, he may have landed on the waiver wire. He scored 20.3 half-PPR points in Week 4. He's getting 8-12 carries per game and adding another 3-4 catches.
Alvin Kamara made history on this TD 😌
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XzOyYGj0Ms
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Travis Etienne Jr. is eligible to come off IR in Week 9. The Saints have a bye in Week 8, giving Kamara one more week by himself. However, they play the Steelers in Week 7, who have been incredibly stingy. That said, with bye weeks and all the injuries, plenty of fantasy managers may be desperate, so beggars can't be choosers.
RB3s and RB4s
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 34% Rostered
Kamara dealt with an injury this past weekend, which kept him out, but he returned to the game and finished with a productive stat line for fantasy managers. In Kamara's absence, Miller had 20 carries for 70 yards.
Miller will be in line to operate as the Saints' early-down back again in Week 7, in a difficult matchup against the Steelers. In Etienne's absence, Miller has gotten enough touches to stay on the RB3/RB4 radar, where he'll remain for one more week until the Saints go on bye in Week 8 and Etienne is eligible to return.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears - 5%
Kyle Monangai has missed the last two weeks, and Johnson has capitalized on his opportunities. This past weekend, he scored 13.5 half-PPR points. As long as Monangai remains out, fantasy managers can expect Johnson to have 8-12 touches. With four teams on bye in Week 7, that workload on an electric offense could be enough to crack some teams' fantasy lineups.
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers - 61% Rostered
Early in the game, Dowdle and Jaylen Warren shared the workload fairly evenly, which was surprising given how effective Warren has been in Dowdle's absence. Through the first three quarters, Warren and Dowdle were relatively even on early downs (19 to 14 snaps). Warren was still used more on third down, but over three quarters, the touches were close.
The fourth-quarter overtime changed all of that and pushed Warren solidly ahead. Still, Dowdle finished with seven carries and three targets. He also had one goal-line snap. Warren is clearly the 1A, but Dowdle should get enough volume to be on the RB4 radar and have high-contingency value if Warren misses time.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders - 56% Rostered
Washington plays the 49ers tonight, and White is set to start at running back with Jacory Croskey-Merritt already ruled out. In the four games he's been active this season, he's had at least eight touches in each, with a high of 13.
That puts him solidly on the RB4 radar. In games where the Commanders are down on the scoreboard, White will be well-positioned to lead the backfield in snaps and touches, as he's their primary back in passing situations, which they'll likely face often.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 8% Rostered
Sampson was designated to return from IR, but ultimately wasn't activated. Based on that, Sampson will likely return to the lineup in Week 7. Quinshon Judkins was also inactive this past weekend, but since he was a gametime decision, he's also likely to return to the lineup this week.
Sampson is expected to be Cleveland's primary pass-catching back, which should give him value in PPR-scoring leagues. His upside will be limited as long as Judkins is active, but he could have RB4 value in games where the Browns are likely to be trailing. Judkins' injury also makes Sampson a bit more intriguing.
Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns - 10% Rostered
This backfield is in flux a bit as fantasy managers await injury updates on Sampson and Judkins, who both missed this past weekend. Judkins was a gametime decision, and Sampson was activated from IR last week, suggesting both could return as early as Week 7.
However, if they both need another week, McLaughlin will be in play as a startable running back for fantasy managers. He had nine carries and four receptions this past weekend, scoring 7.5 half-PPR points. He led his backfield in snaps, routes, targets, and carries.
Bench Stashes
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 22% Rostered
Spears holds no standalone value. As a handcuff, his value is limited. Even if Tony Pollard misses time, Spears wouldn't be anything more than a boring RB3. However, given the plethora of injuries and ongoing bye weeks, most teams would welcome an RB3.
Spears is a bench stash because several national NFL reporters have mentioned Pollard as a potential trade candidate. That gives Spears two potential outs: Pollard getting injured or being traded.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 5% Rostered
Before Cincinnati's bye this past weekend, Perine had 14 carries for 68 yards. He also caught both of his targets for 10 yards. Chase Brown has struggled to get going this season, opening the door for Perine to get more work. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a changing of the guard here, but Cincinnati could slowly shift toward a more committee-based approach.
Perine already has high contingency value as Brown's handcuff, but if he keeps getting 8-10 touches per game, he'll have RB4 standalone value as well. It's worth stashing Perine this week to see what the workload looks like in this backfield in Week 7.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 2% Rostered
Vidal finished second on the team in routes and targets this past weekend. He tied Omarion Hampton with seven carries, but turned those attempts into just 21 yards. To be fair, Hampton was worse. Vidal didn't do much of anything this past weekend, but he scored a touchdown in Weeks 4 and 5.
This offense is dreadful right now, but Vidal is consistently mixing into the rotation. In larger, competitive leagues, Vidal deserves a roster spot. However, expectations need to be firmly kept in check. This is one of the league's worst offenses, and he's working within a committee.
Pierre Strong Jr., Green Bay Packers - 1% Rostered
Strong finished with more snaps, routes, targets, and carries than MarShawn Lloyd. Despite Lloyd's two-touchdown game in Week 5, Strong consistently worked ahead of Lloyd on Sunday Night. Neither player was effective with their touches, but Strong technically outplayed Lloyd, despite a 2.5-yard-per-carry average.
Josh Jacobs is eligible to return in Week 7, and given the team's lack of production on the ground, he'll surely become Green Bay's workhorse back. He may never come off the field with how poorly all their other backs have played. However, if one stays in the rotation, it'll likely be Strong, as he seems to be trusted more in pass protection.
Najee Harris, New York Giants - 16% Rostered
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants - 4% Rostered
This backfield is in flux, which makes it less appealing short-term, but it still has potential. Cam Skattebo didn't get a single touch this past weekend after seemingly being benched for fumbling issues. Right now, fantasy managers cannot trust any of them.
However, it still has upside: if there's no clear front-runner, anyone could become one. While this backfield is unlikely to shift toward a workhorse back, one of these guys could eventually become the 1A. The most likely outcome is that Skattebo will still be the Starter, but he's currently in the doghouse, opening the door for Harris and Tracy.
Pure Handcuffs
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 23% Rostered
- Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 28% Rostered
- Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 30% Rostered
- Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 43% Rostered
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 27% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills -6% Rostered
- Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 2% Rostered
- Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 49% Rostered
- Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys - 1% Rostered
- Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 1% Rostered
- Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 5% Rostered
- Isaiah Davis, New York Jets - 3% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - 3% Rostered
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 5% Rostered
- Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 38% Rostered
- George Holani, Seattle Seahawks - 17% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 1% Rostered
- Corey Kiner, New England Patriots - 1% Rostered
- Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 4% Rostered
- Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
- Kaytron Allen, Miami Dolphins - 1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers - 43% Rostered
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals - 6% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7
Must Add
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 50% Rostered
Roman Wilson is on IR, as is Michael Pittman Jr. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are hit-or-miss week to week. Bernard has 21 targets the last two weeks and clearly has strong chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. He's caught 17 of those 21 targets for 167 yards and a touchdown. He's scored 11.4 half-PPR points and 20.2 PPR points.
Bernard is a must-add if he's on the waiver wire. He should be viewed as a strong WR3, potentially even WR2 until Wilson and Pittman return. Once they return, it seems unlikely they'll take Bernard off the field.
WR4/5s
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 4.4% Rostered
Noel has three straight games with 10.0 or more half-PPR points, and he's gotten better each time. Every time Noel gets an opportunity, he makes the most of it. It'll be interesting to see how this receiver group in Houston shakes out with Marvin Harrison Jr. added to the fold, but there's no denying Noel's talent or big-play potential.
Jaylin Noel sold this route so well 😮💨
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qCpVInbmD1
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
C.J. Stroud is playing lights-out football right now, and the Houston offense almost entirely depends on its passing game to move the ball. If Harrison doesn't improve on what he was putting on the field in Arizona, Noel could be a very interesting second-half player.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars - 7% Rostered
Jacksonville needs him on defense, but with Brian Thomas Jr. struggling immensely on offense, his role on that side of the ball could grow. He finished this past weekend by catching all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. He was an elite receiver in college, so it shouldn't surprise anyone to see him do well on that side of the ball.
Travis Hunter breaking tackles left and right out there
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PpIhEZZvYv
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to stop playing offense and defense. Ultimately, if he doesn't see his snaps increase significantly, that may hurt his fantasy potential, but it's impossible to ignore the talent.
Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 12% Rostered
Keenan Allen below Lane has been more productive this season and historically, but I'm giving Lane the nod here because of his youth and potential. In his first game back after missing four, Lane finished with five targets, four receptions, and 40 yards. He was a preseason darling, and despite missing four games, he got back in the game.
He's locked in as Baltimore's No. 2 receiver opposite Zay Flowers. With Lamar Jackson likely back this week, Lane's value will only increase as the team's passing attack becomes more dynamic.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 4% Rostered
Cooper returned from IR and immediately popped off with six receptions on seven targets, 103 yards, and a touchdown. Adonai Mitchell is still on IR, but Cooper seems poised to remain the team's primary slot receiver, with Mitchell at X and Garrett Wilson as the flanker.
Cooper was a first-round draft pick this year, which makes him a very intriguing player. Geno Smith is playing well, and behind Wilson, the alpha on this team, there is certainly room for someone to carve out a role as the team's No. 2 receiver. Cooper has gotten the first crack, and he's made a strong case.
Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 47% Rostered
It doesn't seem like Josh Downs is going to happen. Allen is doing to him what he did to Ladd McConkey last year and Rome Odunze the year before. Over the past three games Allen has played in (inactive in Week 4), Allen has earned nine or more targets in all three games.
In that stretch, he has 29 targets, 19 receptions, 190 yards, and a touchdown. He's scored 7.0 half-PPR points in all three games, eclipsing 12.0 half-PPR points in two of them. Allen is a high-end WR4 with WR2/3 upside.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 15% Rostered
Mitchell did end up having surgery on his finger surgery, but before the injury, he got off to a hot start in Weeks 1 and 2 and was pacing for over 1,000 yards, albeit on a small sample size. The Jets desperately need more pass-catchers. I'm adding him anywhere I can. He showed real potential and even had more targets than Garrett Wilson in the first two weeks.
Fantasy managers can reasonably assume he'll return soon; otherwise, the Jets would've placed him on IR to save a roster spot. Since they didn't, we can assume he should return this week or next.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars - 47% Rostered
Thomas was benched in the second half, and while he's done very little this season, benching him keeps Meyers' spot safe. He is fresh off a 10-target performance in Week 6, his season-high. Meyers has little upside, but he's a useful WR4/5 to have on your bench. He's a starter, a full-time player on a top-10 offense.
Bench Stashes
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 19% Rostered
With Harrison now in Houston, Bourne has become Arizona's full-time player. He has 16 targets, 10 receptions, and 117 yards over the last two weeks, for 9.5 and 7.2 half-PPR points. Considering how pass-happy the Arizona offense is, Bourne should continue to see consistent volume. Fantasy managers can count on 5-12 points from the steady veteran.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 45% Rostered
He's scored over 20 half-PPR points twice and under 7.0 half-PPR points four times. He is the definition of a boom-or-bust receiver, but Kirk Cousins is playing extremely well, which raises Tucker's ceiling and improves his consistency.
An unreal grab by Tre Tucker 🙌
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/krsT0TtUX3
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Over the past five weeks, he doesn't have a single game under 5.5 half-PPR points. While Tucker's floor is pretty low, he's very capable of scoring 20+ points on any given week. That's not true for most waiver-wire options, but having a bench player who can drop 20 and potentially flip a week should appeal.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 31% Rostered
D.J. Moore missed the last two games and is expected to return after Buffalo's Week 7 bye. However, he's scored over 7.0 half-PPR points in four of his last five, including two games with over 13.0 half-PPR points.
Coleman seems to have taken a step forward this season, and while he can't be trusted as a consistent producer in our fantasy lineups, he's certainly someone we should want on our benches, especially considering Moore's injury situation.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 41% Rostered
Douglas is coming off his two most productive games of the season. He scored 20.5 and 16.1 half-PPR points over the last two weeks, catching 11 of his 13 targets for 151 yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Brown returned this past weekend, which could put his strong target numbers from the past few weeks into jeopardy. However, given his strong play and Romeo Doubs' knee injury, Douglas should remain on the bench.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 41% Rostered
Washington has eight or more targets in three games this season. He's scored 8.5 half-PPR points in three consecutive games. This offense is dreadful and offers little volume or scoring opportunity, which limits Washington's ceiling, but he's a dependable bench or injury replacement likely to deliver 7-12 half-PPR points.
Boom or Bust WRs for Deeper Leagues
- Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 29% Rostered
- Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers - 6% Rostered
- Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 33% Rostered
- Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 41% Rostered
- Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 5% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers - 5% Rostered
- Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts - 51% Rostered
- Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 43% Rostered
- Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 8% Rostered
- Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 7% Rostered
- De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 27% Rostered
- Tyreek Hill, Free Agent - 24% Rostered
Bench Stashes for Deeper Leagues
- Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 14% Rostered
- Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 3% Rostered
- Kevin Coleman Jr., Miami Dolphins - 1% Rostered
- Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars - 1% Rostered
- Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks - 7% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7
Must-Add
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 58% Rostered
Over the last three weeks, he's second to only Parker Washington in targets, receptions, and yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's had 7+ targets in each of the last three games and has scored 6.5+ half-PPR points in all three contests.
Lawrence finds Brenton Strange for a 24-yard pickup
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1QxGAULYAw
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Given Strange's strong target volume the last three weeks, he is quickly encroaching on must-start territory. While he's probably not quite there yet, Strange does need to be on rosters. His target volume and recent production make a strong case for a top-12 tight end for the rest of the season.
Stash TE2s
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 8% Rostered
Many view Brock Bowers as the Raiders' No. 1 tight end, but Mayer is. Bowers is their No. 1 receiver. Over the past four weeks, Mayer has 23 targets, 19 receptions, 211 yards, and one touchdown. He's scored double-digit half-PPR points in three out of those four contests.
Kirk Cousins finds Michael Mayer for a huge first down gain!
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sqX9lLe339
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
As teams continue to double-team Bowers, Mayer has become Cousins' No. 2 target. View Mayer as a mid-TE2 with upside in solid matchups. That's reason enough for Mayer to be on rosters, but if Bowers gets hurt again, Mayer could become a league-winner.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 16% Rostered
Okonkwo played 71% of the snaps in Week 5 and had a 68% route share. That was far less than in Week 1, suggesting he may have been on a bit of a snap count after returning from a hamstring injury. However, Okonkwo showed some of the explosiveness that made him a fantasy favorite in Tennessee.
He never lived up to the hype because he wasn't a full-time player and never got good quarterback play, but Washington seems to have both at his disposal. Okonkwo has the role, the offense, and the quarterback to be a high-end TE2 if he stays healthy and Jayden Daniels stays healthy.
Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 51% Rostered
After a slow three-game start, Henry and the Patriots have started to click. Drake Maye got off to a rough start, but as he's found his footing, Henry has found his too. He's scored 8.7, 11.9, and 12.8 half-PPR in three consecutive weeks.
A.J. Brown returned in Week 6 and was clearly knocking off the rust, as he had several drops. As Brown and Maye's chemistry improves, Henry's value could take a dip. However, it's getting hard to ignore his string of good play. Henry is a strong matchup-based streamer, but with Brown returning to the lineup, fantasy managers shouldn't feel obligated to hold onto him.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 46% Rostered
Adds for Deep Leagues
- Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams - 1% Rostered
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - 31% Rostered
- Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - 23% Rostered
- Evan Engram, Denver Broncos - 2% Rostered
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 48% Rostered
- Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4% Rostered
- Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers - 14% Rostered
- Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers - 2% Rostered
- Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 14% Rostered
- A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks - 11% Rostered
- Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers - 6% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 13% Rostered
- David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers - 1% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7
QB2s with Weekly Top-12 Upside
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders - 63% Rostered
If you're not on the Cousins bandwagon right now, it's time to get on. He's scored over 21 points in five of his six games this season. He's thrown double-digit touchdowns and for more than 240 yards in five of six games.
Perfect placement by Kirk Cousins 🎯
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mPXJDngqoo
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Right now, Las Vegas hasn't been able to get its rushing game going, forcing it to move the ball through the air. Cousins has done his part. While it's hard to rank him as a top-10 quarterback for the rest of the season, despite him scoring like one, he certainly should be viewed as a high-end QB2 with weekly top-10 upside. He needs to be rostered right now
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings - 51% Rostered
Maybe Murray just needed a few weeks in Kevin O'Connell's system. He got hurt in Week 1, so Week 3 was his first real start. He only scored 10.4. Then, in Week 4, he scored just 11.5, but T.J. Hockenson went down at the one-yard line in order to kill the clock and win the game. If he scores there, Murray finishes with a respectable 15.5.
Justin Jefferson. TRIPLE COVERAGE. 🤯
This TD pass had a 30% completion probability, per @NextGenStats
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/nbK5lLtel0
— NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 11, 2026
In Week 5, Murray finished with 18.3 points and started to look more like the player we expected. He had only 33 rushing yards combined in Weeks 3 and 4, but in Week 5 he had 10 carries for 51 yards. Murray still has dual-threat ability and could be a top-12 scorer on any given week. Minnesota was on bye this past weekend, but should have Jordan Addison back when they return to action.
Mid QB2s
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - 42% Rostered
- Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 15% Rostered
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 12% Rostered
Deep League Adds
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 7% Rostered
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 41% Rostered
- J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants - 1% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals - 36% Rostered
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 57% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 30.1% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 7
- Cleveland Browns - 20% Rostered (at Tennessee Titans)
- San Francisco 49ers - 53% Rostered (at Atlanta Falcons)
- New York Jets - 13% Rostered (vs Miami Dolphins)
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