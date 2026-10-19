Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
If you have been attempting to navigate a growing number of obstacles as you assemble your rosters, you are far from alone. Injuries continue to prevent many of you from utilizing your preferred lineups, while declining production, unpredictable workloads, and other challenges may also send you searching for options on this week's waiver wire.
The emergence of a four-team bye week will also contribute to roster dilemmas as you prepare for your matchups in Week 7. Players from the Bills, Commanders, Jaguars, and Chargers will not be available this week, which means that James Cook III, Bhayshul Tuten, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, or Kimani Vidal should not be in your lineups.
However, this article is designed to help you overcome all upcoming bye weeks along with other unwelcome hurdles that have emerged by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire. Nearly all backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 7 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 7: Buffalo, Washington, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 8: New York Giants, New Orleans, Houston, San Francisco
- Week 9: Pittsburgh, Tennessee
- Week 10: Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver
Top Priorities - Week 7 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seattle Seahawks
|62%
|Dameon Pierce
|Philadelphia Eagles
|64%
|Kendre Miller
|New Orleans Saints
|14%
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|61%
|Roschon Johnson
|Chicago Bears
|5%
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
62% Rostered
It is surprising that Charbonnet’s availability has not decreased during the past week, as he continues to progress toward a return to Seattle’s backfield rotation.
The Seahawks opened Charbonnet's 21-day practice window on October 1, and it appears that he could re-emerge when the Seahawks host Kansas City on Sunday.
Charbonnet could share touches with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani initially, but he should quickly recapture a significant workload after he resurfaces.
Charbonnet should also progress toward operating as Seattle’s lead back during the Seahawks’ upcoming matchups, and will immediately secure carries in short yardage and goal-line situations.
Zach Charbonnet finds the end zone!
Statement drive from the @Seahawks 💪
TBvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/R9LO3XgX9G
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025
Charbonnet excelled in that role during 2025, while accumulating at least three carries inside the red zone during nine different contests. He also finished fourth with 31 attempts inside the 10-yard line and was also fifth in rushing touchdowns (12).
Charbonnet should be prioritized as a roster addition where he remains available, as his rostership percentage will rise this week.
Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles - 64% Rostered
The disintegration of skill players in Philadelphia’s arsenal of weaponry includes multiple injuries that have reshaped the Eagles’ running back room.
This has launched Pierce into a temporary lead back role, while Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Will Shipley (foot), and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) remain sidelined by their current health issues.
Pierce has now secured an 87% snap share, while accumulating 23 attempts and generating 49 rushing yards since Week 5. He has also run 53 routes and collected six of his 10 targets.
Dameon Pierce punches it in for the @Eagles touchdown
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/D40ljFXa7E
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Pierce also accumulated a career-high 61 snaps, carried 12 times, and generated 35 rushing yards in Week 6, while also producing a two-yard rushing touchdown. Pierce also ran 30 routes, secured five targets, and assembled 15 receiving yards.
Barkley’s status should be monitored as the Eagles’ Week 7 matchup with Dallas approaches. However, Pierce’s potential to operate with another sizable workload has launched him among the top-tier options from the waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
34% Rostered
Miller continues to share touches with Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson in a restructured New Orleans backfield while Travis Etienne Jr. remains on injured reserve.
The Saints’ deployment of a three-man backfield delivers the ongoing potential to suppress the production of each back.
However, Miller secured a season-high 39.8% snap share, established a career high in attempts (20), while generating a season-high 70 rushing yards during New Orleans’ Week 6 matchup with the Giants.
Miller also ran five routes and captured both of his targets from Tyler Shough during the contest.
Miller has now attained a 34.2% snap share while accumulating 36 attempts and 109 rushing yards since Week 4, which encompasses the three-game sequence that Etienne has been absent.
Miller appears positioned to maintain a sizable percentage of touches during Etienne’s absence. Miller is also primed to seize an even larger workload if Kamara’s back injury forces him to the sideline.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
- 61% Rostered
Kamara’s rostership percentage had risen to 70% entering Week 5. However, his availability has increased by 9% during the past two weeks.
Kamara has now secured a 31% snap share since Week 4. He has also carried 17 times, assembled 69 rushing yards, and produced two rushing touchdowns.
Kamara has also run 38 routes, while securing nine of his 13 targets and generating 64 yards as a receiving weapon.
That includes Kamara‘s numbers in Week 6, when he registered a 26.5% snap share, while accumulating seven carries and 34 rushing yards. He also ran nine routes, while leading the Saints backfield in targets (four) and receiving yards (35).
Miller is the preferred member of the New Orleans backfield to target if you are searching for a starter in Week 7.
However, Kamara also remains a viable option as there is potential for him to deliver favorable numbers if he can fully recover from his back injury.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
5% Rostered
Kyle Monangai has now been sidelined during Chicago’s last two matchups (turf toe). This has vaulted Johnson into a restructured backfield rotation with D'Andre Swift.
It has also resuscitated Johnson’s relevance while supplying fantasy managers with a potential short-term RB3/flex option.
Johnson has now attained a 39.4% snap share since Week 5. He has also carried 18 times, generated 57 rushing yards, run 35 routes, collected seven receptions, and assembled 68 yards as a receiving weapon.
Roschon Johnson makes it a three-score game in Atlanta!
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0J2LEXb5wy
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
That includes Johnson’s numbers when the Bears traveled to Atlanta in Week 6. Johnson operated with a 40% snap share, established career highs in attempts (13) and rushing yards (51), and generated his first rushing touchdown since Week 12 of 2024.
Monangai’s status should be monitored in advance of Chicago’s Thursday Night matchup with New England.
However, Johnson can be added as a potential solution if injuries and the impending six-team bye week have created a roster crisis.
Secondary Options - Week 7 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Rachaad White
|Washington Commanders
|55%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Cleveland Browns
|10%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|8%
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|28%
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
55% Rostered
What was once a highly congested Washington backfield has recently become depleted due to multiple injuries and the departure of Kaytron Allen.
That leaves White primed to seize a sizable workload when the Commanders visit San Francisco on Monday night.
White is already leading the Commanders’ backfield in snap share (48.9%), routes run (65), targets (10), and receiving yards (53). He has also assembled 118 rushing yards with his 29 attempts.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt will be inactive (groin), and Austin Ekeler has been impacted by a chest injury. Allen was also waived by Washington on October 8.
This has provided White with an opportunity to blend his proven capabilities as a receiving weapon with an expanded workload as a rusher. It has also positioned White to establish season highs in multiple categories.
White could also emerge as a viable RB2/RB3 following Washington's Week 7 bye if Croskey-Merritt remains unavailable.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
4% Rostered
Perine has been stationed among the recommended handcuff options throughout the regular season, due to his placement directly below Chase Brown on Cincinnati’s depth chart.
However, he has also emerged as a candidate to secure standalone value if the expanded workload that he attained in Week 6 is replicated during the Bengals’ upcoming matchups.
Samaje Perine is the recipient of Joe Burrow's 2nd TD pass of the game
@CINvsMIA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2UA9FlFNbP
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Perine had registered a 33.9% snap share and a 15.7% rush share from Weeks 1-4, but he secured season-highs in both categories during Week 5 (51.6% snap share/45.2% rush share).
Brown had risen to fifth overall in rush share (69.9%) from Weeks 1-4, but his share dropped to 41.9% in Week 5. Brown has also averaged 2.2 yards per attempt since Week 4.
Perine is positioned to operate as Cincinnati’s lead back if Brown is unable to function in that capacity during the Bengals’ upcoming matchups.
Perine can also deliver RB3 production if his Week 5 usage is sustained.
Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns
10% Rostered
The evolving landscape of Cleveland’s backfield created enormous uncertainty entering Week 6.
This resulted from the convergence of injuries to Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and Raheim Sanders (hip), along with Dylan Sampson’s potential return from injured reserve.
However, Sanders was placed on injured reserve before Cleveland’s matchup with Baltimore. Judkins was inactive (ankle) during the contest, and Sampson remained on the reserve/injured list
Those factors launched McLaughlin and Audric Estime into a rotation during the contest.
McLaughlin led the Browns’ reconfigured backfield in snap share (61.7%), rushing yards (41), routes run (24), and targets (four).
Estime registered a 30% snap share, carried nine times, and assembled 19 rushing yards. He also ran six routes, but was not targeted during the matchup.
The status of Judkins and Sampson should be monitored in advance of the Browns’ Week 7 matchup at Tennessee. However, McLaughlin can function as an RB3/flex if he continues to operate as Cleveland’s temporary lead back.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
8% Rostered
Sampson was placed on injured reserve on September 15, after he sustained a knee injury in Week 1. However, Sampson was also designated to return from injured reserve on October 14.
It was unclear whether Sampson would emerge in Cleveland’s backfield rotation when the Browns hosted Baltimore in Week 6. Sampson ultimately remained on the reserve/injured list during the contest.
However, Sampson remains an intriguing roster option, as he should operate as the primary receiving weapon in the Browns’ backfield whenever he does resurface.
Sampson led Cleveland backs in targets (40), receptions (33), and receiving yards (271) during his 2025 rookie season. He also paced all backs who accumulated 40+ targets in targets per route run (28.2%) and 1.91 yards per route run (1.91).
Sampson should also ascend directly below Judkins on Cleveland's depth chart after he returns. He will also seize a significant workload if Judkins is unavailable during any upcoming matchups.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
28% Rostered
Coleman’s last appearance in Denver’s backfield rotation occurred during the Broncos’ Week 2 matchup with Jacksonville.
Coleman delivered an encouraging performance while securing a 40.3% snap share and leading the backfield in rushing yards (39), targets (three), and receiving yards (19).
Coleman also sustained a high ankle sprain during the contest and was placed on injured reserve on September 26.
However, Coleman could re-emerge for the Broncos’ Week 7 visit to Arizona, although the timeline for him to resurface is unclear.
Coleman's capabilities as a rusher and receiver could easily fuel his rise into an expanded role in Sean Payton’s offense as his rookie season progresses.
Coleman could also emerge as Denver’s temporary lead back if J.K. Dobbins is forced to the sideline, and can function proficiently as a receiving weapon during any absence by R.J. Harvey.
Those factors provide incentive to secure Coleman this week, as he could eventually become a resource on your roster.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|43%
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|22%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|30%
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|28%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|2%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|0%
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
43% Rostered
Robinson retains his place among the high-upside handcuffs again this week, as he remains cemented directly below (Bijan) Robinson on the Falcons’ depth chart.
That sustains (Brian) Robinson’s adjacency to an extensive workload if (Bijan) Robinson is unable to operate in his usual role as the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense.
(Brian) Robinson also crossed the threshold into standalone value from Weeks 2-4, while securing a 38.8% snap share and a 32.4% rush share, and soaring to RB12 (15.1 points per game).
However, (Brian) Robinson's snap share has dropped to 21.1%, while his rush share has decreased to 23.7% since Week 5. He has also been limited to nine attempts and 17 rushing yards.
He also registered season lows in snap share (20%), carries (two), and rushing yards (one) in Week 6.
However, (Brian) Robinson’s remains an unquestioned insurance policy who can provide RB1 production during any absence by (Bijan) Robinson.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
22% Rostered
Johnson resumed his role as Kansas City’s RB2 when the Chiefs returned from their Week 5 bye. That sustained his favorable placement directly below Kenneth Walker III on Kansas City’s depth chart.
Johnson attained a 28.1% snap share and secured an 11.1% rush share when Kansas City hosted the Chargers in Week 6.
Johnson also accumulated three attempts and six rushing yards, ran seven routes, and secured two of his three targets from Patrick Mahomes.
Johnson has now secured a 26.4% snap share since Week 1. He has also attained a 13.4% rush share, run 44 routes, and generated 92 receiving yards.
Johnson has yet to attain standalone value. However, his versatility fuels his ability to perform proficiently in Kansas City’s rushing attack while also operating effectively as a receiving weapon.
That preserves Johnson’s potential to deliver borderline RB1 output if Walker is forced to the sideline.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
30% Rostered
Ashton Jeanty operated with a 75.8% snap share and a 65.5% rush share from Weeks 1-4 while operating as the unquestioned lead back in Klint Kubiak’s offense.
Washington attained a 19.2.% snap share and a 20.2% rush share from Weeks 1-4, before his shares dropped to 8.3% and 5.6% in Week 5.
However, Jeanty’s snap share has declined to 55.2% since Week 5, including the 57% share that he attained in Week 6. Washington secured a season-best 33% snap share when Las Vegas hosted Buffalo in Week 6.
Washington also tied his season high with nine carries, and paced the Raiders’ backfield with 43 rushing yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
However, Washington’s big-play ability preserves his prospects of excelling if he operates with an expanded workload.
Washington also remains capable of delivering RB1 production if Jeanty is sidelined. That cements him as a premier handcuff who should be rostered in all leagues.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
28% Rostered
Black’s role in San Francisco’s offense has remained consistent during the 49ers’ last four matchups, after his usage and output in Week 1 presented the prospects of standalone value.
Black secured season-highs in snap share (43.1%) and rush share (46.7%) during the 49ers’ season opener.
He also garnered more attempts than Christian McCaffrey (14/10) and accumulated a season-best 65 rushing yards.
Black has registered a 22.8% snap share and a 21.1% rush share since Week 2. He has also averaged 5.8 carries/17.8 rushing yards per game, while accumulating seven attempts inside the red zone.
However, that does not alter his status as a top-tier handcuff. McCaffrey has attained a 79.4% snap share since Week 3, which places him fifth among all backs.
Black should secure a massive workload if McCaffrey is sidelined during any of San Francisco’s upcoming matchups. Black can also provide high-end RB2 production if that situation develops.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
2% Rostered
McGowan remains anchored among the high-upside handcuff options as he continues to operate as the RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor.
McGowan has attained an 18.5% snap share since Week 1. That percentage has also improved to 25.1% since Week 4.
D.J. Giddens is the only other back contained on the Colts’ 53-man roster, and Giddens has failed to register an offensive snap.
McGowan was averaging 2.0 attempts and 4.7 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-3. However, those averages improved to 5.0 attempts/24.7 yards per game since Week 4.
McGowan also secured a 20.5% snap share when Indianapolis hosted Tennessee in Week 6. He also assembled 27 rushing yards with his four attempts.
However, your motivation for adding McGowan remains his ongoing placement at the threshold of a massive workload if Taylor is unavailable at any point during the Colts’ upcoming schedule.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
0% Rostered
Vaki’s name is not attracting the same level of attention as handcuffs that are examined in this article.
However, his unchallenged role as Detroit’s RB2 leaves him primed to operate as the Lions’ lead back if Jahmyr Gibbs is sidelined.
Vaki enters Week 7 with a 25.6% snap share. He has also carried 15 times, assembled 51 rushing yards, run 51 routes, and has secured four of his five targets from Jared Goff.
Vaki’s numbers remain constrained by Gibbs’ extensive workload. Gibbs was third overall with a 76.7% snap share entering the Lions’ bye week. He was leading the league in touches (132) and yards from scrimmage (747).
However, Vaki would ascend into a sizable role if Gibbs is unable to operate in his usual role as the foundation of Detroit’s offense. That makes Vaki an effective insurance policy who could emerge as a valuable resource if Gibbs misses time.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 27% Rostered
- Jawhar Jordan- Houston Texans - 0% Rostered
- Bam Knight - Arizona Cardinals - 0% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 89% Rostered
- Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 78% Rostered
- Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 68% Rostered
- Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 67% Rostered
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