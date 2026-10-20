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Week 7 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Chase McLaughlin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 7 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 7 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 7
Who Should I Pickup Tool
More Waiver Wire Analysis

With another four-team bye on tap for Week 7 and many big legs returning to action after resting during the Week 6 byes, we've got plenty to talk about! Many chose to dump their bye-week kickers in place of other needs, which we agree with, but now there's a healthy waiver race to run. Between all of that, some fluid injury situations, and a new slate of matchups to explore, let's find ourselves some winners.

Thanks to our early projections, we have several streamer candidates for your consideration to win the week ahead. Outside of the handful of elite kickers, nothing is absolute in this realm, and other players are always worth your consideration. This is our chance to sift through the simple leaderboard view and extract Ks in good spots who are widely available.

We'll talk through some low-rostered kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 7. Analyzing kickers can feel like a luck-driven exercise, but there are factors we can use to increase our chances of enjoying those spike weeks. So, warm up those legs and let's chat about which kickers are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 7.

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Week 7 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Team Opp.
1 1 Will Reichard MIN IND
1 2 Spencer Shrader IND @MIN
2 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU NYG
2 4 Tyler Loop BAL CIN
2 5 Brandon Aubrey DAL @PHI
3 6 Evan McPherson CIN @BAL
3 7 Jason Myers SEA KC
3 8 Jake Bates DET GB
3 9 Eddy Pineiro SF @ATL
3 10 Trey Smack GB @DET
3 11 Matt Gay LV LAR
4 12 Cairo Santos CHI NE
4 13 Chris Boswell PIT @NO
4 14 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR TB
4 15 Chase McLaughlin TB @CAR
4 16 Harrison Butker KC @SEA
4 17 Dominic Zvada NYG @HOU
5 18 Daniel Carlson NO PIT
5 19 Nick Folk ATL SF
5 20 Andy Borregales NE @CHI
5 21 Wil Lutz DEN @ARI
5 22 Chad Ryland ARI DEN
6 23 Rams Fill-In LAR @LV
6 24 Andre Szmyt CLE @TEN
6 25 Jason Sanders NYJ MIA
6 26 Jake Elliott PHI DAL
6 27 Joey Slye TEN CLE
6 28 Riley Patterson MIA @NYJ

*Who will the Rams settle on? A reunion with Joshua Karty or Tanner Brown? They won't be high up on the list, whoever they are.

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 7

Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers, and I try to aim lower than that. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.

**Will Reichard is available in 41% of Yahoo leagues following Minnesota’s bye and is an immediate pickup for everyone. He’s matchup-proof, but facing the Colts at home is a strong play to boot.

Jake Bates (DET) vs. Green Bay Packers
 24% Rostered

Through five games, the Lions’ 4.2 red zone trips per game is near the top of the chart, though so is their touchdown rate on said trips. They had stalled out often enough in Weeks 4 and 5 to give Bates double-digit points against Carolina and Arizona. It’s hard to see Bates log four total field goals in four games, then another four FGs in Week 4’s loss to Carolina.

Those willing to gamble on that upside in a prolific offense that is cozy in a dome environment should make sure Bates is rostered. Detroit will host Green Bay and Minnesota in the coming weeks, both of which yielded totals over 50 in last year’s matchups when played in Detroit (versus 40 and under in the road ones).

Cairo Santos (CHI) vs. New England Patriots
 39% Rostered

In two full games with Caleb Williams under center and reasonable weather conditions, Santos has kicked 12 extra points and only two (long) field goals for 21 total points. Combine that with his missing a 56-yarder in Week 6, and this leads to many being down on his leg.

All I’ll highlight here is simply that the Bears are indeed a stellar offense when healthy (and not facing the Vikings in crappy weather), but they’re about to face better defenses than the Panthers and Falcons over the next couple of weeks (NE, SEA). Their bottom-tier 3.96 points per red zone entry should rise with a healthy QB, but it’s notable all the same.

Santos may be a FG volume machine if they can move the ball enough with Williams to set him up for attempts. These new kickoff rules really help field position!

Trey Smack (GB) at Detroit Lions
 30% Rostered

Smack nailed three field goals and two extra points in the win over Dallas, benefiting from the several dropped TDs by Jordan Love’s receivers. It was his first game with multiple FGs since Week 2, and now they’ll get another plus offensive matchup at Detroit.

It was critical to see this performance out of him after missing three kicks in Week 5, and Josh Jacobs’ likely return to play in Week 7 should lead to a more balanced offense that can sustain more drives. Even though we appreciate stalled drives, Green Bay being a bottom-10 offense at 21.2 points per game is not helping Smack out. It does seem his coach was correct in blaming Week 5's woes on the wind:

Chris Boswell (PIT) at New Orleans Saints (Paris, France)
 26% Rostered 

Boswell set a new season-best mark with four field goals, two from beyond 50, and both extra points in the 26-19 win over Tampa Bay. He did miss one in the 40-49 bucket, but we’re happy with the results and the overall volume seen here. If he’d also missed one of the 50+ then I’d tap the brakes.

The Steelers are proving far more capable of moving the ball compared to their first two games of the year, but they’re still not consistent enough to close out drives. This has led to 10 FGs and 10 XPs for Bos in their last four games.

Compare that to five combined FG/XP in the first two, and you can see why we’re cooking here. The obvious follow-up is that Pittsburgh will travel to France to play the Saints, who boast one of the worst defenses at 29.7 points allowed per game. Travel makes games messy, perhaps leading to a second straight seven-kick effort.

Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
 2% Rostered

It seems that Fitzgerald is being waved away as “yeah, he’s fine, but I’d rather take a name I recognize.” I would caution against that, as his 11-point standard scoring average between Weeks 2-6 is tied with Dominic Zvada (another overlooked leg) for fourth-best in that span. But Fitzgerald only kicked one FG and four XP in Week 1’s outrageous 59-37 loss to Chicago.

We know it can take a lot for kickers to break through the anchoring bias that reels in attention, so those who had an unremarkable Week 1 can go for a long time without any circling back. The Panthers are a rather potent offense in 2026, go figure, and now they’ll square up with the Bucs’ funnel defense. They’ve allowed the second-most points to opposing kickers thus far and remain a target.

Chase McLaughlin (TB) at Carolina Panthers
 16% Rostered

After almost zero utilization in Weeks 4 and 5, McLaughlin and the Jalon Daniels-led offense moved the ball enough to find four FGs and an XP against Pittsburgh. We’re expecting Baker Mayfield back for Week 7, which raises the median projection for McLaughlin and the Bucs at Carolina. The kicker sunk a tailing 53-yarder to send Sunday's game into OT, as well as enhance his historical standing:

Most have a sour impression of Mayfield after some embarrassing turnovers and early losses, but the gunslinger is good for keeping the action high. McLaughlin was the second-best kicker in Weeks 1-3 when Mayfield was active, trailing only Evan McPherson in that window.

(On that note, McPherson is another solid add, given that most rest-of-season Cincy matchups are promising. He’s only 31% rostered after the bye-week dip.)

Matt Gay (LV) vs. Los Angeles Rams
 27% Rostered

As we discussed last week, perhaps we are indeed going to treat Gay and the Raiders as someone we boost up when playing at home. The Raiders fought to a 33-30 loss to Buffalo, with Gay sinking three mid-range FGs and three XPs. Even including the gnarly day in New England, Gay is a top-six kicker at 10.7 PPG.

The good news is that we’ll now get another home game against a scrappy opponent in the Rams, who just allowed six FGs to Chad Ryland in a survivor-pool-blasting loss. Until Gay gives us a reason to doubt him within the dome, we’ll keep on riding the train to Pointsville.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Week 7 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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