Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 7 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
Week 6 brought a low-scoring slate to our doorsteps just as the first four-team bye drained the player pool, so that was fun! Here's hoping that you are coming into this article from a position of strength, but we're here for everyone. No matter the team needs, we've got you covered with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, but are percentage ranges to use for setting your bearings. Teams that still have funds, but remain active as they fall to 2-4, 1-5, or 0-6, may necessitate your one-upping their max budget if you share their positional needs. You must decide whether that bid means that much to you!
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. We're onto the second four-team bye week, which shelves the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Baker Mayfield (QB, TB) - 24% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
Mayfield had a forgettable first three games marred by five turnovers and only three touchdowns, failing to break 220 passing yards in any contest before dislocating his thumb. It was tough to witness after we pushed through an injury-laden 2025 campaign that started hot and then fizzled.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson must prove capable of delivering a recipe for success worth investing in, but the Bucs did see Mayfield average 26.8 points per game back in ‘24. We won’t be getting that back, but if Mayfield practices on Wednesday and ultimately plays in Carolina, then we can take a one-week look at whether Baker is back.
J.J. McCarthy (QB, NYG) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 15-25%
McCarthy entered Week 6 late after the Giants had fallen behind New Orleans by 24 with 11:31 remaining in the game. His first drive started with an interception, but then led three straight scoring drives that brought the game within reach. McCarthy wound up with 243 passing yards and 26 rushing before just missing the game-tying TD at the buzzer.
With Jameis Winston offering the same inconsistent slinging that McCarthy brings, but with less development potential, it’s not shocking that John Harbaugh won’t commit to who will start in Week 7 at Houston. The Texans are frightful and a Week 8 bye dampens the short-term appeal, but the McCarthy playmaking ceiling is intriguing for fantasy purposes. Is he next-gen Winston with more rushing?
John Harbaugh says they're "working through that now" on a quarterback decision between Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Not ready to name a starter for this week vs. Texans.
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 19, 2026
Dollar Bin:
*Michael Penix Jr. - Threw for a trio of TDs, but ATL scores usually come on the ground.
*Tanner McKee - Poor debut, but about to face DAL, WAS, and NYG next. Matchups galore.
*Geno Smith - Scoring should rise with a pair of first-round playmakers on the field.
*Tyler Huntley - Contingent on Lamar Jackson’s status.
*Jalon Daniels - Contingent on Mayfield’s status.
*Carson Beck - Victory over the Rams may push debut, though Jacoby Brissett wasn’t good.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Mike Washington Jr. (RB, LV) - 30% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-16%
Even if Ashton Jeanty keeps suiting up, there’s no denying that his rushing efficacy has dwindled and that the Raiders are shying from him. He had eight plays in the first quarter, 13 in the second, seven in the third, and 11 in the fourth. Jeanty had five carries in the first, three in the second, and then only two in the third and fourth. All four receptions came in the first 20 minutes as well, with one missed target in the third quarter.
#Raiders Week 6 RB Usage
- Ashton Jeanty: 57% snaps, 10 carries, 18 routes, 6 targets (58 yds, TD)
- Mike Washington: 33% snaps, 9 carries, 11 routes, 1 target (50 yds)
Washington out touched Jeanty 6 to 2 in 2nd Half
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 18, 2026
Washington would turn his 10 touches into 50 total yards, with 43 yards on nine carries that shines compared to Jeanty’s 10-22-1 line. We’d seen Washington take a step behind Dylan Laube in Week 5, but if Jeanty misses time, then it’s MWJ who is elevated.
Samaje Perine (RB, CIN) - 5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
Nothing new to see here after Cincinnati kicked its feet up for the early bye after Perine logged 78 total yards and a score on 16 touches to Chase Brown’s 60 yards and a fumble on 16 opportunities. Pathways to the Cincinnati offense should be taken seriously, even if you don’t think Perine can move many needles.
Coach Zac Taylor said they’d take the rushing duties on a game-by-game basis, just as Joe Burrow shouted out Perine’s reliability over his tenure with the team. They’ll need their best to hang with a Ravens team that may get Lamar Jackson back.
Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - 34% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
Miller had to watch both Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson find paydirt in Week 6’s win over the Giants, but those two also combined for just 16 carries+targets to Miller’s 22 (70 total yards). Those needing a one-week volume play can look to Miller for Week 7 in France before the Week 8 bye, as Travis Etienne Jr. could return after that.
Roschon Johnson (RB, CHI) - 5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-9%
Desperation Bid: 9-12%
Johnson produced 51 rushing yards and a TD on 13 carries, adding another 34 yards on two catches, though he also lost a fumble. D’Andre Swift is not going to rumble with 30 touches in a game, so Johnson could be a factor for as long as Kyle Monangai (toe) sits. And Monangai has a short week to clear before Thursday’s game against New England.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (RB, NYG) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Tracy was the rusher who scored twice on a messy day that saw Cam Skattebo all but benched, unless you ask Coach Harbaugh. He only had 18 yards on six carries, but turned two catches into 27 yards and TD No. 2. This left Devin Singletary with 33 yards on five touches, and Najee Harris turning four carries into two yards.
The odds are against Tracy, or anyone but Skattebo, wresting fantasy-viable control over the room. But if anyone can, Tracy is the one who took the biggest step forward in doing so. Those in dire straits for an RB have to toss a few bucks to see where this leads.
Bam Knight (RB, ARI) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-6%
With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out, Knight and Tyler Allgeier ran a nearly even split with their touches, but Knight’s 98 total yards more than doubled Allgeier’s 48 despite battling cramps in the second half. This doesn’t erase the solid career that Allgeier has had, or the 3.3 YPC figure that Knight compiled last year (career 3.7). But can he repeat that form against Denver?
Dollar Bin:
*James Conner - Surely some team in need will soon send a late pick for Conner?
*Dylan Sampson - Pathway to strong PPR value, even if Quinshon Judkins is active.
*Audric Estime - Goal-line role if Judkins is out.
*Jawhar Jordan - 50 yards and a TD, ran better than Woody Marks.
*Jaleel McLaughlin - Has some juice, but viable if Judkins and Sampson remain out.
*Seth McGowan - Averaging roughly 5.0 YPC on 15 carries over his last three games, overlooked handcuff w/ stellar O-line.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR, BAL) - 12% rostered
FAAB Bid: 15-20%
Aggressive Bid: 20-27%
Desperation Bid: 27-35%
Returning from a Week 1 wrist fracture, Lane had four catches for 40 yards with Tyler Huntley, but the role and talent are far more valuable than the box score will show. Lamar Jackson could return and lift the entire offense up, all while Rashod Bateman deals with a minor shoulder issue and Mark Andrews battles an effectiveness issue.
It appeared that Devontez Walker was the one to really step into more work once Bateman exited, with Lane’s role largely held to the perimeter (90.5% wide rate). It’s possible they were easing him in. But Walker/Bateman shouldn’t affect Lane’s upside, especially if Andrews can’t deliver.
There’s room for Lane to be the No. 2 with Zay Flowers. Not only does the coaching staff praise his talent in being a receiver downfield, but we also get blocking kudos, which can be a hurdle for playing time to many a promising prospect.
"I thought Ja'Kobi did some really nice things." https://t.co/kwNKqaI7dw
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 19, 2026
Omar Cooper Jr. (WR, NYJ) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
The injuries to the Jets have created a cycle of guys popping up with strong performances while others recover, and Cooper is this week’s highlight. With Adonai Mitchell (finger) still down, Cooper was the next man up after recovering from a Week 1 ankle injury that had delayed the fireworks. He gave us a 6-103-1 line that could’ve had a second TD on top if not for pesky penalties.
It was encouraging to see the first-round pick able to get behind the secondary after dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Questions will remain about how reliable Cooper can be when Breece Hall and Mitchell join Cooper, Garrett Wilson, and Kenyon Sadiq on the field. But this team picked Cooper early, and these immediate results have to be respected.
DeMario Douglas (WR, NE) - 8% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
“Pop” Douglas turned in a 7-86-1 line on eight targets with a fumble lost on a day where A.J. Brown couldn’t do much in his return to play, and Romeo Doubs left with a shoulder injury. AJB should be fine, but Doubs has already been placed on the IR and will be out until at least Week 11. Douglas (and Efton Chism III for deep-leaguers) is in play with a resurgent Drake Maye.
Brandin Cooks (WR, SF) - 7% rostered
Christian Kirk (WR, SF) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
The 49ers didn’t have to press much during a Monday Night Football rout of the Commanders, which led to little action for the ancillary Niners after Mike Evans left due to his Achilles. George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are the primary receivers here, but the routes will be there if Evans can’t go.
Kirk is the most talented if he can be activated from the IR after dealing with a calf injury, while Cooks, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing will also see the field.
Jaylin Noel (WR, HOU) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Noel’s playing time has grown with solid results, which led to four catches for 107 yards and a TD in Week 6’s win. His role in the slot should be largely unaffected by Marvin Harrison Jr.’s acquisition, but Tank Dell’s return would threaten the volume. Noel’s talent and recent play is worth a shout, but the floor will be low with such a crowded room.
Travis Hunter (WR, JAX) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
While Josh Cameron was overtaking Brian Thomas Jr., Hunter also saw four targets on a season-high nine offensive plays. The resulting four catches for 59 yards and a score (on top of an interception!) stoked the embers from last year’s WR highlights, which leads to heavy speculation going into their Week 7 bye.
We don’t need Hunter to be an every-down player, but even limited duties can lead to fireworks with how electric he is with the ball in his hands. His 39 yards after the catch and 15 after contact led the team. BTJ being traded might help you feel more comfortable investing here, but the chances will be there anyway.
Travis Hunter breaking tackles left and right out there
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PpIhEZZvYv
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Dollar Bin:
*Kendrick Bourne - Seven more targets in Week 6, tied with Michael Wilson.
*Caleb Douglas - Don’t forget the 5-94-0 line from Week 1 before the ankle injury.
*Konata Mumpfield - Davante Adams’ hamstring injury will cede some work, though Rams love 13 personnel.
*Antonio Williams - Week 7 bye will temper things, but Terry McLaurin injury clears a path.
*Treylon Burks - Lower talent ceiling than AW, but downfield role still notable sans “F1.”
*Cyrus Allen - Interesting talent but role must grow after only four routes run.
*Jalen Royals - Ran 26 routes, yet still less production than Allen.
*Dontayvion Wicks - Regular starter going against Dallas’ defense.
*Makai Lemon - Ditto
*Ryan Flournoy - Bad defense + lackluster TE play leads to more as No. 3 WR.
*Jahan Dotson - Has cleared 50 yards in three straight with Michael Penix Jr., clear No. 2 WR.
*Malachi Fields - Darnell Mooney's neck injury could shift a couple more secondary targets to Fields.
*Jauan Jennings - Trade to a better role incoming? SF reunion?
*Tank Dell - Hype could lead to a quick trade chip if he flashes in eventual ‘26 debut.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Tyler Higbee (TE, LAR) - 35% rostered
Colby Parkinson (TE, LAR) - 1% rostered
Terrance Ferguson (TE, LAR) - 13% rostered*
FAAB Bid: 3-4% / 2-3% / 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5% / 3-4% / 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 5-8% / 4-6% / 15-25%
Higbee had four catches for 22 yards and a lost fumble while Parkinson secured five of his six targets for 31 yards and a late TD. This could signal a momentum swing on the TE totem pole, but in the wake of Adams’ severe hamstring injury, it’s more likely that the Rams will need both of them until Terrance Ferguson is back.
Ferg remains a plus stash if you’re blessed with the IR slots. While Mumpfield carries some appeal, the Rams are happy to lean on their TEs and have Puka Nacua be the only WR on the field. There may be frustration as the TE TD roulette plays out, but Ferguson is the most likely to line up in the slot and play that Brock Bowers-esque WR/TE hybrid role.
Michael Mayer (TE, LV) - 8% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-6%
The hot-and-cold usage heated back up against the Bills for a 7-95-0 line on nine targets, which is the same as Brock Bowers. Many had hopped aboard after Mayer’s 10 targets in Week 4 led to an 8-82-0 line, only to be rugpulled for a lonely two-yard catch in Week 5. The Raiders will face tough opponents over the next month, but it’s nice to see Mayer’s usage stay high with Jalen Nailor back. And he's far from a plodder:
The effort by Michael Mayer to stay in bounds 👏
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/SNB1LXE7Yp
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) - 14% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-6%
Gesicki is coming off his bye following a meager one-catch Week 5 at Miami. At least it was a four-yard touchdown! His four TDs on 12 receptions is not a rate we can lean on, yet it’s clear they want him as the slot receiver. Volume for anyone beyond Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can be thin, but Cincy moves through the air and Gesicki will always be an afterthought for defenses.
Darnell Washington (TE, PIT) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-5%
Washington was the No. 3 receiver with Pat Freiermuth’s calf injury limiting his usage, which left the 6-foot-6 TE to see a 4-25-1 line on six targets. That’s not much compared to the 12 targets for Germie Bernard or DK Metcalf’s 15 looks, but Washington’s five red zone targets over the last three weeks match Bernard for the team lead in that span.
Dollar Bin:
*Josh Cuevas -Outtargeted Mark Andrews 5-3 with a 43-20 air yard advantage on half the routes.
*Eli Raridon - More involvement with Doubs needing the IR on tap?
*Brevyn Spann-Ford - Starter over Jake Ferguson, but wound up in 50/50 snap share with 5-3 target edge.
*Will Mallory - Yes, Mo Alie-Cox scored, but it was Mallory who saw six targets to MAC's one after being activated.
*Tommy Tremble - Saw the valuable RZ looks over Darren Waller, but far from a trend.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Cleveland Browns Defense (at TEN) - 20% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
The Browns are now 4-2 on the heels of a fifth consecutive game with three sacks and at least one turnover. After we saw the Jaguars hang 34 on Cleveland in Week 1, the Browns haven’t allowed more than 24 in a contest (averaging 17.6) with a sweet matchup against Cam Ward on deck.
Ward and the Titans won against Indianapolis this past weekend, but the signal-caller only threw for 102 yards with one TD and one INT. The game was won on special teams and defense, but don’t go thinking that Tennessee’s outlook has changed. So it’s Cleveland here, and Cincinnati in Week 8.
New York Jets Defense (vs. MIA) - 13% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
Though the Jets couldn’t find a sack on Drake Maye, they still generated two fumble recoveries in the seven-point loss. And we still remember that they blew up Cleveland for eight sacks in Week 5, with the Dolphins skewing far closer to the Browns than the Patriots. Miami may be healthier with Caleb Douglas back, but they’re a long way from removing themselves off the streaming radar.
New Orleans Saints Defense (vs. PIT) - 10% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-4%
They’re unlikely to hold many teams to under 20 points, but their last two games have led to seven total sacks and six turnovers against the Vikings and Giants. Pittsburgh can play a grittier game, yet Aaron Rodgers has absorbed five sacks in two of the last three games. If you think that playing in France will enhance the sloppiness, then here’s an avenue for you.
Carolina Panthers Defense (vs. TB) - 28% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-4%
For those who want nothing to do with Mayfield on the offensive side of the ball, you can utilize the Panthers D to pick on his turnover-happy tendencies. Perhaps rust and aggression will blend quite poorly and supply plenty of opportunities to capitalize on. The Panthers sport an above-average blitz rate and can raise the temperature quickly.
Tennessee Titans Defense (vs. CLE) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
If you believe that the Browns will remain without a ground game to lean on in Week 7, then the Titans are in a prime spot to repeat the winning effort in Indy. They tormented Daniel Jones to the tune of six sacks, three turnovers, and special teams points. Cleveland has been winning, but they’ve still eaten an NFL-high 24 sacks. Can we build on that?
More Waiver Wire Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!