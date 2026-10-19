👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 7 TE Options Include Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kyle Pitts - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

In This Article hide
Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Another week, another round of byes.

Four more teams are on bye. Tight end lovers will have to live without Jacksonville’s Brenton Strange and Buffalo’s Dalton Kincaid, but otherwise the position is quite all right. The main men are playing and healthy for the most part. But if you need a tight end because you do not like your current options, you came to shop at the right store.

Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end position for Week 7, starting with a top-5 tight end at season’s start who might have been dropped after a horrendous start:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Let’s be honest. I know Kyle Pitts Sr. has had an inconsistent career and has gone through stretches where you wonder if he should be on a fantasy team, but no one should have given up on him this year. I know he had two catches for 20 yards in his first three games. Pitiful. Someone with his track record should not have been dropped, though.

Pitts is making those who gave up on him look more foolish than the Seattle Seahawks look for letting Kenneth Walker III sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now that Michael Penix Jr. is back running the offense and can throw passes 10 times better than Cooper Rush can, Pitts’ numbers and fantasy value are back to their above-average level.

Pitts has racked up 13 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns (two on Sunday) over his last three games, which coincide with Penix’s return. If he is available on your waiver wire because a numbskull dumped him for New York’s Kenyon Sadiq a couple of weeks ago, grab him quicker than a handyman grabs a new hammer at Lowe’s.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry was basking in the glow of top target A.J. Brown sitting on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, but even with Brown’s return in Week 6, the stats did not slow down for New England’s dependable pass catcher. He posted his third straight good game in a row versus a NY Jets team he usually fares well against – four catches for 48 yards and a TD.

Thursday night Henry will run routes against a Chicago defense that one week looks like a replica of the classic 1985 Bears defense, and another week looks like an XFL defense. Pick up Henry and do not be surprised if he has a 50-yard game with another touchdown, especially now that quarterback Drake Maye has suddenly fixed his flaws.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

It seems that millions of fantasy footballers are not sold on Mike Gesicki, as he is available in plenty of leagues despite catching four touchdown tosses from Joe Burrow in the first five games of the campaign. I am not sold on him, either. Here is why.

Gesicki only has 17 targets, whereas top targets Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have 43 and 38, respectively. So we know where he stands on the target totem pole in Cincinnati. That said, Gesicki turns his targets into touchdowns, so as a one-week stopgap, he is perfect. Just do not expect a huge year over the long haul.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

I cannot figure out the pecking order of the Raiders' passing attack. One week, TE1 Brock Bowers dominates the targets. Next week, speedster Tre Tucker stops getting overlooked, and he gets plenty of passes thrown his way. Then TE2 Michael Mayer gets his day in the sun and is blessed with nine or 10 targets. Then the roles will reverse. It is a head-scratching situation for fantasy managers.

After having one measly target in Week 5, Mayer had nine targets in Week 6 that he turned into seven catches for 95 yards. Who knows how the target total will go in Week 7 against the disappointing L.A. Rams, but I think Mayer has a better chance of getting in the six-to-eight range than having one again.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville’s TE1 is racking up the points and PPR leagues in recent weeks. Brenton Strange has 19 catches for 207 yards over his past three games (two in London). The problem continues to be that Strange is a stranger to the end zone. He has not caught a TD pass since Week 1 and only has seven total during his four-year career.

Strange is on bye this week, so he is not an option if you need immediate help due to your normal starting tight end being on bye. I like him as a more consistent season-long option than the aforementioned Gesicki. However, his target share is more level and not swinging high and low from week to week.

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh cannot afford to lose pass catchers on a weekly basis as it has been. Receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are out with injuries, so more targets to tight ends should be on the horizon.

Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth keep flip-flopping who the more valuable fantasy tight end on the team is. Washington won the honor in Week 6 with his four receptions, with one being a touchdown.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson returns after missing one week due to a bye, which hopefully allows him to regain his marbles after suffering a concussion early in his Week 5 contest. Hockenson had 13 catches in his last full game and faces Indianapolis’ 28th-ranked pass defense this weekend, so he is definitely a tight end to keep an eye on as a waiver pickup.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The future Rams franchise tight end is probably phenom Terrance Ferguson, who is currently on the injured reserve. But the past and present at the position is Tyler Higbee.

He has battled a career-threatening knee injury and Father Time to post 22 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown over his last four games. Ferguson should return in a couple of weeks, however, and tight end teammate Colby Parkinson scored a TD against Arizona on Sunday, too.

Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

It is official. Bryce Young is the second coming of Joe Montana, or at worst, Jake Delhomme. Young threw Tommy Tremble four passes for 46 yards, including two touchdowns. What does this mean for Darren Waller, who had been the team’s TE1 all season long until this week’s game? Fantasy managers may need to see how this shakes out over the next week or two.

Foster Moreau, Houston Texans

Two catches, two touchdowns. The only thing Foster Moreau could have done better in London on Sunday morning was get a little more distance on his TD catches (1-yard TD and 6-yard TD). While Dalton Schultz still gets more playing time and targets, Moreau is the touchdown-dependent one doing the dirty work in the end zone.

Josh Cuevas, Baltimore Ravens

Let’s hear it for Josh Cuevas, who gets his name in the column for the first time in 2026! The fifth-round rookie from Alabama had the best day of his very short career by catching four passes for 44 yards and Baltimore’s lone touchdown on Sunday. This might lead to a bigger role in the Ravens offense from here on out, especially since incumbent Mark Andrews looks a step slower.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Brenton Strange, Darnell Washington, T.J. Hockenson, Tyler Higbee, Tommy Tremble, Foster Moreau, and Josh Cuevas. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Brenton Strange, Darnell Washington, T.J. Hockenson, Tyler Higbee, Tommy Tremble, Foster Moreau, and Josh Cuevas. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Brenton Strange, Darnell Washington, T.J. Hockenson, Tyler Higbee, Tommy Tremble, Foster Moreau, and Josh Cuevas:

Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Cuevas
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Hunter Henry
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Cuevas
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Michael Mayer
vs
Tommy Tremble
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darnell Washington
vs
Josh Cuevas
Darnell Washington
vs
Eli Raridon
Darnell Washington
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darnell Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Darnell Washington
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darnell Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tommy Tremble
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tommy Tremble
vs
Eli Raridon
Tommy Tremble
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tommy Tremble
vs
Michael Mayer
Tommy Tremble
vs
Darnell Washington
Tommy Tremble
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tommy Tremble
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tommy Tremble
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tommy Tremble
vs
Hunter Henry
Tommy Tremble
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Cuevas
vs
Eli Raridon
Josh Cuevas
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Josh Cuevas
vs
Tommy Tremble
Josh Cuevas
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Cuevas
vs
Darnell Washington
Josh Cuevas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Cuevas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Cuevas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Cuevas
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Cuevas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matthew Golden

Year 2 Breakout Continues Against Dallas
Isaiah Likely

Breakout in Full Swing After Another Big Game in Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers

Momentum Growing for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel
Jonathan Taylor

Bounces Back with Stellar Week 6 Performance
DeVonta Smith

Heavily Targeted in Return in Action
Drake Maye

Stays Hot in Week 6 Win
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Malik Nabers

Continues Dominant Stretch with Monster Week 6
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Chuba Hubbard

Continues Strong Season with Big Week 6
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Season-High Receiving Performance
Germie Bernard

Rookie Germie Bernard has Breakout Game in Win
Caleb Williams

Extremely Efficient in Return From Injury
Kenneth Walker

Historic Start to the Season Continues in Week 6
Carnell Tate

is Beginning to Find his Groove
Travis Kelce

Plays Through Ankle Injury vs. Chargers
Tyler Shough

Totals Four Touchdowns In Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Suffers Late Non-Contact Injury in Loss to Cardinals
Cam Skattebo

Gets Zero Touches in Loss
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Concussion
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Colston Loveland

Has Best Game of the Season vs. Falcons
A.J. Brown

Struggles With Drops in Week 6 Return
Omar Cooper Jr.

Scores Touchdown in Week 6 Return
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Tony Bradley

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Noah Penda

Expected to Miss Significant Time with Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Jackson

Named Clippers' Starting Center for Week 1
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown