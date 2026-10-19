👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups - Top Fantasy Football WR Adds for Week 7 Include Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Omar Cooper Jr.

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Caleb Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.

In This Article hide
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 6 showed the impact of the waiver wire, especially at wide receiver. Germie Bernard stole the spotlight with another huge game, looking like an early waiver-wire league winner who could make a major impact down the stretch.

That's the beauty of the waiver wire. Players who weren't even on the fantasy radar a few weeks ago can suddenly emerge as potential difference-makers. Bernard looks like that exact type of pickup. Last week, we highlighted him in this article. He was only 1% rostered at the time.

Of course, not every breakout will translate into sustained production. The key is identifying receivers with the talent and opportunity to build on their recent success. With that in mind, let's look at eight sleeper wide receivers worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 12% rostered

Ja'Kobi Lane generated plenty of buzz during the preseason before dealing with an injury. There's a clear path for him to emerge as the Ravens' No. 2 wide receiver. Baltimore could use another playmaker in its passing game, giving the rookie an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role.

The biggest reason for optimism is Lamar Jackson's potential return. Jackson almost played in Week 6, so there's a reasonable chance that he'll be back in the lineup against the Bengals in Week 7.

Lane hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 40 yards in the loss versus the Browns, already showing that he can get involved in the offense. This is a pickup with a lot of upside.

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 7% rostered

Jaylin Noel is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in Houston's passing attack. The second-year receiver has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, including a breakout Week 6 performance against the Jaguars where he caught four passes for 107 yards and a score.

The Texans are becoming a pass-heavy offense, partly due to significant improvement from C.J. Stroud, and also due to their non-existent running game. Noel gives Houston another explosive playmaker who can stretch the field.

Suddenly, the Texans have a formidable trio at wideout with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Noel.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 7% rostered

Caleb Douglas made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, catching five of seven targets for 94 yards against the Raiders in Week 1. Unfortunately, the rookie has been sidelined by injury since Week 2, but there's reason to believe he could become a valuable fantasy contributor once he's healthy.

Miami is coming off its bye week, and Douglas could return as soon as Week 7. The Dolphins have a wide-open opportunity at wide receiver, giving Douglas a legitimate chance to establish himself as a key part of the passing attack. We've already seen what he's capable of when given the opportunity.

At just 7% rostered, Douglas is an intriguing stash who could pay off down the stretch.

Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers - 5% rostered

Christian Kirk has an opportunity to revive his fantasy value in San Francisco, where injuries have left the 49ers desperate for help at wide receiver. With Deebo Samuel Sr. and De'Zhaun Stribling sidelined and Mike Evans also dealing with an injury, there's a clear path for Kirk to earn a meaningful role in the passing game.

Unlike most receivers available on the waiver wire, Kirk has a proven track record of fantasy production. In Kyle Shanahan's offense, anyone can produce. Just look back to the spike weeks that Kendrick Bourne gave us last year.

At just 5% rostered, Kirk is worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially in full-PPR.

 

Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 4% rostered

Jerry Jeudy finds himself on this list again because he's still a viable trade candidate ahead of the NFL deadline. The veteran receiver is coming off his best game of the season, catching all four of his targets for 69 yards against the Ravens in Week 6.

While Jeudy hasn't been much of a factor this year, we've seen him produce at a high level in the past. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track, especially if he lands in a more productive passing offense.

There's no guarantee Cleveland will move Jeudy, but it's extremely likely, as the team is in a youth movement, looking to get Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. more involved.

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 4% rostered

Omar Cooper Jr. is one of the most exciting waiver-wire pickups available this week. The rookie first-round pick returned from a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 and immediately made an impact, catching six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. His 48-yard score showed off the big-play ability that made him such an intriguing prospect.

The Jets have been looking for another reliable weapon alongside Garrett Wilson, and Cooper looks capable of filling that role, especially with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined.

At just 4% rostered, Cooper should be a priority waiver-wire target in all formats.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 3% rostered

Chris Bell is another intriguing rookie worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially with Miami's wide receiver situation creating opportunities for younger players. Much like Douglas, Bell has the talent to make an impact if he can carve out a consistent role in the passing game.

The Dolphins have a wide-open competition for targets, and Bell has the upside to emerge as a legitimate contributor.

Remember, he was returning from a torn ACL, so perhaps the bye week allowed him to get healthier.

Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs - 1% rostered

Jalen Royals is an intriguing deep-league stash with Kansas City dealing with several injuries at wide receiver. The second-year wideout caught two of four targets for 24 yards against the Chargers in Week 6, showing signs of increased involvement in the passing game.

What's especially encouraging is that Royals drew more targets than fellow sleeper Cyrus Allen, who caught both of his targets for 27 yards. With Tyquan Thornton sidelined by a serious ankle injury and Rashee Rice dealing with a hamstring issue, there's an opportunity for Royals to carve out a larger role alongside Xavier Worthy.

At just 1% rostered, Royals is worth monitoring in deeper leagues.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Omar Cooper Jr. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Omar Cooper Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Omar Cooper Jr.:

Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Bam Knight
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brandin Cooks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaelon Black
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Royals
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Demario Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Washington
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Germie Bernard
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
KC Concepcion
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Royals
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylin Noel
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylin Noel
vs
Demario Douglas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jalen Royals
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylin Noel
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylin Noel
vs
Audric Estime
Jaylin Noel
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jaylin Noel
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jaylin Noel
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jaylin Noel
vs
Darnell Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Bam Knight
Jaylin Noel
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylin Noel
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylin Noel
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylin Noel
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylin Noel
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylin Noel
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaylin Noel
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Hurts

Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Fire General Manager Chris Ballard
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
New York Giants

Giants Have Not Made a Decision on Their Starting Quarterback
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Jordyn Tyson

Traveling with Team to Paris in Week 7
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Cam Skattebo

John Harbaugh Says Cam Skattebo Was Not "Benched" in Week 6
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
CeeDee Lamb

Underwhelms Despite Massive Workload
DeMario Douglas

the Surprise Leader in Patriots' Receiver Room Sunday
Matthew Golden

Year 2 Breakout Continues Against Dallas
Isaiah Likely

Breakout in Full Swing After Another Big Game in Week 6
Harold Fannin Jr.

Turns in a Second Consecutive Bust Performance
Blake Corum

Continues Gaining Value After Another Strong Performance
Los Angeles Chargers

Momentum Growing for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel
Emeka Egbuka

Career-High Target Total Leads to a Touchdown
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Scores Twice as Giants Shift to Four-Man Backfield
TreVeyon Henderson

Fumbles as Fantasy Outlook Spirals Downward
Jonathan Taylor

Bounces Back with Stellar Week 6 Performance
DeVonta Smith

Heavily Targeted in Return in Action
Drake Maye

Stays Hot in Week 6 Win
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Malik Nabers

Continues Dominant Stretch with Monster Week 6
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Chuba Hubbard

Continues Strong Season with Big Week 6
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Season-High Receiving Performance
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Tony Bradley

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)
Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes