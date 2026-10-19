Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.
Week 6 showed the impact of the waiver wire, especially at wide receiver. Germie Bernard stole the spotlight with another huge game, looking like an early waiver-wire league winner who could make a major impact down the stretch.
That's the beauty of the waiver wire. Players who weren't even on the fantasy radar a few weeks ago can suddenly emerge as potential difference-makers. Bernard looks like that exact type of pickup. Last week, we highlighted him in this article. He was only 1% rostered at the time.
Of course, not every breakout will translate into sustained production. The key is identifying receivers with the talent and opportunity to build on their recent success. With that in mind, let's look at eight sleeper wide receivers worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 12% rostered
Ja'Kobi Lane generated plenty of buzz during the preseason before dealing with an injury. There's a clear path for him to emerge as the Ravens' No. 2 wide receiver. Baltimore could use another playmaker in its passing game, giving the rookie an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role.
The biggest reason for optimism is Lamar Jackson's potential return. Jackson almost played in Week 6, so there's a reasonable chance that he'll be back in the lineup against the Bengals in Week 7.
Lane hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 40 yards in the loss versus the Browns, already showing that he can get involved in the offense. This is a pickup with a lot of upside.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 7% rostered
Jaylin Noel is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in Houston's passing attack. The second-year receiver has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, including a breakout Week 6 performance against the Jaguars where he caught four passes for 107 yards and a score.
This double move from Jaylin Noel 😮💨
Peep the tea celebration ☕️ https://t.co/aHK8wNVH3Y
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 18, 2026
The Texans are becoming a pass-heavy offense, partly due to significant improvement from C.J. Stroud, and also due to their non-existent running game. Noel gives Houston another explosive playmaker who can stretch the field.
Suddenly, the Texans have a formidable trio at wideout with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Noel.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 7% rostered
Caleb Douglas made an immediate impact in his NFL debut, catching five of seven targets for 94 yards against the Raiders in Week 1. Unfortunately, the rookie has been sidelined by injury since Week 2, but there's reason to believe he could become a valuable fantasy contributor once he's healthy.
Miami is coming off its bye week, and Douglas could return as soon as Week 7. The Dolphins have a wide-open opportunity at wide receiver, giving Douglas a legitimate chance to establish himself as a key part of the passing attack. We've already seen what he's capable of when given the opportunity.
At just 7% rostered, Douglas is an intriguing stash who could pay off down the stretch.
Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers - 5% rostered
Christian Kirk has an opportunity to revive his fantasy value in San Francisco, where injuries have left the 49ers desperate for help at wide receiver. With Deebo Samuel Sr. and De'Zhaun Stribling sidelined and Mike Evans also dealing with an injury, there's a clear path for Kirk to earn a meaningful role in the passing game.
Unlike most receivers available on the waiver wire, Kirk has a proven track record of fantasy production. In Kyle Shanahan's offense, anyone can produce. Just look back to the spike weeks that Kendrick Bourne gave us last year.
At just 5% rostered, Kirk is worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially in full-PPR.
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 4% rostered
Jerry Jeudy finds himself on this list again because he's still a viable trade candidate ahead of the NFL deadline. The veteran receiver is coming off his best game of the season, catching all four of his targets for 69 yards against the Ravens in Week 6.
While Jeudy hasn't been much of a factor this year, we've seen him produce at a high level in the past. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track, especially if he lands in a more productive passing offense.
There's no guarantee Cleveland will move Jeudy, but it's extremely likely, as the team is in a youth movement, looking to get Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. more involved.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 4% rostered
Omar Cooper Jr. is one of the most exciting waiver-wire pickups available this week. The rookie first-round pick returned from a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 and immediately made an impact, catching six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. His 48-yard score showed off the big-play ability that made him such an intriguing prospect.
Omar Cooper Jr. wasted no time making an impact in his return to the Jets lineup.
6 REC, 103 REC YDS, 17.2 AVG, 1 TD vs Patriots
The rookie topped 100 yards and scored his first career NFL touchdown in his first game back from IR.
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 18, 2026
The Jets have been looking for another reliable weapon alongside Garrett Wilson, and Cooper looks capable of filling that role, especially with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined.
At just 4% rostered, Cooper should be a priority waiver-wire target in all formats.
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 3% rostered
Chris Bell is another intriguing rookie worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially with Miami's wide receiver situation creating opportunities for younger players. Much like Douglas, Bell has the talent to make an impact if he can carve out a consistent role in the passing game.
The Dolphins have a wide-open competition for targets, and Bell has the upside to emerge as a legitimate contributor.
Remember, he was returning from a torn ACL, so perhaps the bye week allowed him to get healthier.
Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs - 1% rostered
Jalen Royals is an intriguing deep-league stash with Kansas City dealing with several injuries at wide receiver. The second-year wideout caught two of four targets for 24 yards against the Chargers in Week 6, showing signs of increased involvement in the passing game.
What's especially encouraging is that Royals drew more targets than fellow sleeper Cyrus Allen, who caught both of his targets for 27 yards. With Tyquan Thornton sidelined by a serious ankle injury and Rashee Rice dealing with a hamstring issue, there's an opportunity for Royals to carve out a larger role alongside Xavier Worthy.
At just 1% rostered, Royals is worth monitoring in deeper leagues.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
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