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Week 7 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Houston Texans DST Defense - Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., IDP, D/ST Rankings

Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 7 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 7 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.

In This Article hide
Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.

Last week, several of my Tier 1 defenses performed well. The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 1) scored 10 fantasy points, the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 3) scored 16 fantasy points, the New England Patriots (No. 4) scored six fantasy points, and the Baltimore Ravens (No. 7) scored nine fantasy points.

Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 7 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!

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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
1 1 Houston Texans vs. NYG 89% 16.5
1 2 Minnesota Vikings vs. IND 82% 18
1 3 Cleveland Browns at TEN 20% 18.5
1 4 Denver Broncos at ARI 88% 19.5
1 5 New York Jets vs. MIA 14% 17.25
1 6 Tennessee Titans vs. CLE 2% 20
1 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at NO 87% 20.75

1. Houston Texans D/ST vs. NYG

HOU favored by 9.5, Total ~42.5

It remains to be seen whether Jameis Winston or J.J. McCarthy will start for the New York Giants in Week 7. Either way, this Texans D/ST is the No. 1 unit of the week. The Texans have tallied at least three sacks in four of their last five games, and this Giants offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterback in recent weeks. New York has allowed 16 sacks since Week 2.

The Texans D/ST should be in every lineup this week. Although this unit hasn't been as elite as in prior years, it's still getting to the quarterback at a high level and forcing turnovers. Houston has forced six turnovers (three fumbles and three interceptions) over the last four weeks. That should play a part in this game as well, with Winston/McCarthy having a history of turning over the ball at a solid clip.

2. Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs. IND

MIN favored by 5.5, Total ~41.5

This Vikings defense returns from its Week 6 bye with a fantastic Week 7 matchup. The Vikings D/ST will go up against a Colts offense that hasn't figured it out on offense yet. Daniel Jones has thrown six interceptions in six weeks, and the Indianapolis offensive line just gave up a season-high six sacks in last week's loss to the Titans.

That makes this Vikings D/ST a must-start unit this coming week. Minnesota's defense ranks first in EPA/play, second in pass rush win rate, second in pressure rate, first in blitz rate, and tied for second in sacks per game through the first six weeks. Don't overthink this one; start this unit with confidence.

3. Cleveland Browns D/ST at TEN

CLE favored by 1.5, Total ~39.5

The Cleveland Browns defense is on a roll right now. After a poor performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns have put together five straight strong defensive games. They have tallied at least three sacks in five straight contests and have allowed fewer than 20 points in four of those games.

Now this group will face the Titans in Week 7. Tennessee has scored 20 points or fewer in five of its six contests, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in four consecutive contests. Given that the Browns had the second-best pressure rate in Week 6, this D/ST is a top play this weekend. The Titans also rank 29th in pass-block win rate this season.

4. Denver Broncos D/ST at ARI

DEN favored by 4.5, Total ~43.5

The Denver Broncos defense will be a top play in Week 7. This unit has scored at least 14 fantasy points in three of its last four games and has recorded 10 sacks over the past two weeks. Denver totaled five sacks and three takeaways against the Chargers in Week 5, and had five sacks with three more takeaways against the Seahawks in Week 6.

While the Cardinals have shown they can score, the Broncos D/ST is too good to sit this week. Arizona has allowed multiple sacks in four of its last five games, and Jacoby Brissett has thrown an interception in three straight games. This Denver D/ST should be started in most cases, especially since this group ranks top-10 in EPA/play.

5. New York Jets D/ST vs. MIA

NYJ favored by 5, Total ~39.5

Starting defenses against this Dolphins offense have worked wonders early in the season. Each defense that has faced this Dolphins offense has scored at least eight fantasy points and finished as a top-10 unit that week. That bodes well for a New York Jets D/ST that has performed better than expected over the last few weeks.

The Jets have scored at least six fantasy points in three consecutive games. They forced four turnovers over the past two weeks and just had an eight-sack game against the Browns in Week 5. With the Dolphins allowing 2.8 sacks per game, this is a prime opportunity for the Jets to rack up some fantasy points. This defense ranks seventh in pass rush win rate.

6. Tennessee Titans D/ST vs. CLE

CLE favored by 1.5, Total ~39.5

The Tennessee Titans had their best defensive performance of the season in Week 6. They recorded six sacks, forced three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble), and held the Indianapolis Colts to only 20 points. That performance should give fantasy managers enough confidence to start them in a plus matchup against the Browns.

Cleveland has given up the most sacks in the NFL through six weeks (24). Considering the Titans have tallied multiple sacks in five straight games, and the Browns rank 22nd in pass-block win rate, this D/ST has some fantasy appeal this week.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers at NO

PIT favored by 3, Total ~44.5

The Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST will be a high-floor play in Week 7. This Steelers defense ranks seventh in EPA/play, ninth in total sacks, and just put together a complete performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past week. Pittsburgh tallied a season-high five sacks and forced two turnovers while holding the Buccaneers to only 19 offensive points.

This matchup is definitely a bit tougher on paper, especially after the Saints just scored 34 points last week. However, New Orleans ranks 26th in pass-block win rate, and Tyler Shough is playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand. Shough also struggled the last time he played a top defensive unit, throwing for only 96 yards and two interceptions against the Vikings a few weeks ago.

 

Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
2 8 Seattle Seahawks vs. KC 96% 20
2 9 Kansas City Chiefs at SEA 85% 22.5
2 10 San Francisco 49ers at ATL 52% 23

8. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. KC

SEA favored by 2.5, Total ~42.5

The Seattle Seahawks face a tough Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Seahawks defense still has some fantasy potential this week. Seattle ranks first in pass rush win rate and second in EPA/play. The Seahawks have played well against other top offenses this season, including scoring nine fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 5. That makes this D/ST a top-10 play.

9. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST at SEA

SEA favored by 2.5, Total ~42.5

The Kansas City Chiefs had their best defensive game of the season in Week 6. The Chiefs sacked Justin Herbert four times, forced two turnovers, and gave up a season-low six points. Now this D/ST will face a Seahawks offense that has struggled over the past two weeks. Seattle has allowed 10 sacks in its last two games, and Sam Darnold has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last four contests.

10. San Francisco 49ers D/ST at ATL

SF favored by 4.5, Total ~50.5

Even though the Falcons have a decently high implied point total this week, the San Francisco 49ers D/ST will be a top-10 play this week. The 49ers just tallied five sacks and forced four turnovers against the Seahawks in Week 5, and the Falcons offense had a hard time moving the ball for the majority of last week's game. Michael Penix Jr. was sacked five times in the loss.

 

Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
3 11 Carolina Panthers vs. TB 28% 20.75
3 12 Dallas Cowboys at PHI 15% 20
3 13 Miami Dolphins at NYJ 0% 22.25

11. Carolina Panthers D/ST vs. TB

CAR favored by 3, Total ~44.5

The Panthers defense has played well since allowing 59 points in the season opener. This unit has allowed 21 points or fewer in three of its last four games, which included allowing only 14 points to the Eagles last week. It remains to be seen whether Baker Mayfield (thumb) will be healthy enough to play. If he isn't, Jalon Daniels will draw another start. He was sacked five times last week.

12. Dallas Cowboys D/ST at PHI

DAL favored by 4.5, Total ~44.5

This is definitely a favorable matchup for the Cowboys. Tanner McKee will be starting once again in Week 7, and the Cowboys could rack up the fantasy points with him under center. However, Dallas has its own problems on the defensive side. This group ranks 31st in EPA/play and and 22nd in pass rush win rate. That's why this D/ST comes in at No. 12 this week.

13. Miami Dolphins D/ST at NYJ

NYJ favored by 5, Total ~39.5

The Miami Dolphins could be worth a look in some formats. Although this unit has had its struggles through the first six weeks, the Jets offense hasn't exactly been electric to begin the season. Geno Smith has been sacked at least three times in five straight games and has been sacked a league-leading 19 times since Week 2. Miami's D/ST has some appeal in 14+ team leagues.

 

Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
4 14 Los Angeles Rams at LV 89% 21
4 15 Indianapolis Colts at MIN 52% 23.5
4 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR 7% 23.75
4 17 Arizona Cardinals vs. DEN 1% 24
4 18 New Orleans Saints vs. PIT 10% 23.75

Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.

The Rams defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This unit has the talent to put together a complete performance regardless of matchup. The problem is that this Raiders offense has been able to score this season. That's why the Rams D/ST is lower ranked on this list for Week 7.

As for the Colts, Buccaneers, Cardinals, and Saints, these four defenses are really risky to start. Indianapolis just let the Titans score 26 points last week. The Panthers have been one of the better offenses in football this year (downgrade the Buccaneers D/ST). Arizona has allowed at least 30 points in four of its last five games, and New Orleans has given up over 30 points three different times this season.

 

Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
5 19 Chicago Bears vs. NE 23% 23.75
5 20 Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN 83% 24
5 21 New England Patriots at CHI 90% 26.75
6 22 Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL 52% 24.5
6 23 Detroit Lions vs. GB 14% 24.75
6 24 Cincinnati Bengals at BAL 19% 27
6 25 New York Giants at HOU 10% 26
6 26 Atlanta Falcons vs. SF 4% 27.5
6 27 Green Bay Packers at DET 15% 27.75
6 28 Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAR 7% 26.5
Los Angeles Chargers BYE
Buffalo Bills BYE
Washington Commanders BYE
Jacksonville Jaguars BYE

The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 7.

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