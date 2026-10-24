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Best Week 7 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Trey Smack - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

The top Week 7 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 7 matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! Navigating the kicker position is a sneaky way to gain an edge over your opponent. With many reliable kicking options like Tyler Bass and Cam Little off on bye, managers may be forced to turn to the waiver wire.

As always, we will look at some widely available streaming options who could be the missing piece to your Week 7 lineup.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 7? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 7

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Trey Smack (GB) @ Detroit Lions
35% Rostered 

When looking at the O/U totals on the Week 7 slate, one game stands out. On Sunday afternoon, the Lions and Packers will meet in a game with a massive 53.5 O/U on DraftKings, suggesting both offenses will be busy. As a result, both kickers, Jake Bates and Trey Smack, will be popular streaming targets.

While Bates is the rostered option, let's turn to Green Bay and spotlight rookie Trey Smack. Smack made headlines in the preseason, earning him the starting job and carrying that momentum early into the campaign.

In Weeks 1 and 2, Smack went 5-for-5 on field goals and missed only one of his four extra points.

During this stretch, Smack hit one 50+ yard field goal. However, he then hit a brief skid, going 2-for-5 over his next three games, which likely sent him to the waiver wire in most formats. Fortunately, he bounced back Sunday night, kicking all three field goals against the Cowboys to get his second double-digit fantasy-point outing of the season.

With the Packers in prime scoring position all afternoon, Smack is a great pick for both floor and upside, as he has shown he can convert from longer ranges.

Brandon McManus (LAR) @ Las Vegas Raiders
2% Rostered

Brandon McManus will make his Rams debut this weekend after the team parted ways with Harrison Mevis and placed Blake Grupe on the IR. McManus is an experienced NFL kicker but had a down season in 2025. With the Packers, he posted a low 80.0% FG%, a stark drop from the 95.2% rate he posted the year prior.

Despite the drop in production, he joins a productive Rams offense that will face a Raiders defense that has surrendered 27.0 PPG, the seventh-most in the sport. While streaming a kicker making his season debut is a bit risky, he will join a prime situation and should have several opportunities to get accustomed against a weak Raiders defense.

Chase McLaughlin (TB) @ Carolina Panthers
20% Rostered

Chase McLaughlin endured a cold stretch while the Tampa offense stumbled but bounced back in a big way in Week 6. Facing the Steelers, McLaughlin attempted four field goals and converted all of them. This marked the second time this season the veteran kicker has attempted at least four field goals in a game and ended a two-game stretch in which he scored single-digit fantasy points.

While the Buccaneers could be without top wideout Emeka Egbuka, QB Baker Mayfield will return, which will provide much-needed stability. This weekend, they will face a Panthers defense that has begun to turn the corner but has still allowed a modest 24.6 PPG this season.

Prior to limiting Jake Elliott to two field goals, they allowed four field goals to Bates in Week 4 and seven points to Andre Szmyt in Week 3.

Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7% Rostered

The final streaming option is on the other side of this matchup. Ryan Fitzgerald has been a consistent weekly option this season but has yet to earn the respect of fantasy managers, as he sits on over 90% of waiver wires.

Over five games (six weeks), Fitzgerald has gone 11-for-11 on field goals but has struggled on extra points (11-for-15), his Achilles heel. Despite this, he has still averaged 8.8 PPR points per game and has attempted at least two field goals in all but one game this season.

On Sunday, Fitzgerald will face a Tampa defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, which puts him in one of the best situations on the slate. Last Sunday, the Steelers scored 26 points against Tampa Bay, and much of the work came from Chris Boswell, who went 4-for-5.

With Bryce Young playing the best football of his career, managers in deeper formats should target Fitzgerald with confidence, despite his low rostership rate.

 

Week 7 Kicker Rankings

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 7

Rank Player Team
1 Will Reichard MIN
2 Spencer Shrader IND
3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU
4 Brandon Aubrey DAL
5 Evan McPherson CIN
6 Jake Bates DET
7 Tyler Loop BAL
8 Chris Boswell PIT
9 Jason Myers SEA
10 Trey Smack GB
11 Matt Gay LV
12 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR
13 Eddy Pineiro SF
14 Cairo Santos CHI
15 Chase McLaughlin TB
16 Harrison Butker KC
17 Dominic Zvada NYG
18 Daniel Carlson NO
19 Nick Folk ATL
20 Andy Borregales NE
21 Wil Lutz DEN
22 Chad Ryland ARI
23 Andre Szmyt CLE
24 Brandon McManus LAR
25 Jason Sanders NYJ
26 Jake Elliott PHI
27 Joey Slye TEN
28 Zane Gonzalez MIA

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 7 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Ryan Fitzgerald, Trey Smack, Chase McLaughlin, Brandon McManus. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Ryan Fitzgerald, Trey Smack, Chase McLaughlin, Brandon McManus:

Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cairo Santos
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Loop
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Bates
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Daniel Carlson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Nick Folk
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Wil Lutz
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chad Ryland
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Will Reichard
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon McManus
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Sanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Elliott
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Green Bay Packers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Detroit Lions
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Miami Dolphins
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jared Wayne
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon McManus
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Green Bay Packers
Trey Smack
vs
Detroit Lions
Trey Smack
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Trey Smack
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Smack
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Trey Smack
vs
Miami Dolphins
Trey Smack
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Trey Smack
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Trey Smack
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Smack
vs
Barion Brown
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cairo Santos
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Butker
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Matt Gay
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Nick Folk
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Trey Smack
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Andy Borregales
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jason Myers
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Wil Lutz
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chris Boswell
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chad Ryland
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Loop
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jake Bates
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Brandon McManus
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Evan McPherson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jason Sanders
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jake Elliott
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Joey Slye
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Will Reichard
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Detroit Lions
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Zavier Scott
Brandon McManus
vs
Andre Szmyt
Brandon McManus
vs
Jason Sanders
Brandon McManus
vs
Chad Ryland
Brandon McManus
vs
Jake Elliott
Brandon McManus
vs
Wil Lutz
Brandon McManus
vs
Joey Slye
Brandon McManus
vs
Andy Borregales
Brandon McManus
vs
Nick Folk
Brandon McManus
vs
Daniel Carlson
Brandon McManus
vs
Dominic Zvada
Brandon McManus
vs
Harrison Butker
Brandon McManus
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Brandon McManus
vs
Cairo Santos
Brandon McManus
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Brandon McManus
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Brandon McManus
vs
Matt Gay
Brandon McManus
vs
Trey Smack
Brandon McManus
vs
Jason Myers
Brandon McManus
vs
Chris Boswell
Brandon McManus
vs
Tyler Loop
Brandon McManus
vs
Jake Bates
Brandon McManus
vs
Evan McPherson
Brandon McManus
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Brandon McManus
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Brandon McManus
vs
Spencer Shrader
Brandon McManus
vs
Will Reichard
Brandon McManus
vs
Green Bay Packers
Brandon McManus
vs
Detroit Lions
Brandon McManus
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Brandon McManus
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Brandon McManus
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon McManus
vs
Miami Dolphins
Brandon McManus
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Brandon McManus
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Brandon McManus
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Brandon McManus
vs
LaJohntay Wester

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 Matchup Ratings
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 7
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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