The top Week 7 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 7 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! Navigating the kicker position is a sneaky way to gain an edge over your opponent. With many reliable kicking options like Tyler Bass and Cam Little off on bye, managers may be forced to turn to the waiver wire.
As always, we will look at some widely available streaming options who could be the missing piece to your Week 7 lineup.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 7? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 7
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Trey Smack (GB) @ Detroit Lions
35% Rostered
When looking at the O/U totals on the Week 7 slate, one game stands out. On Sunday afternoon, the Lions and Packers will meet in a game with a massive 53.5 O/U on DraftKings, suggesting both offenses will be busy. As a result, both kickers, Jake Bates and Trey Smack, will be popular streaming targets.
While Bates is the rostered option, let's turn to Green Bay and spotlight rookie Trey Smack. Smack made headlines in the preseason, earning him the starting job and carrying that momentum early into the campaign.
Look at Matt LaFleur’s face after Trey Smack just hit a 59-yard field goal.
He’s one of us… 😂 https://t.co/mnUe3VfFwJ
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) August 22, 2026
In Weeks 1 and 2, Smack went 5-for-5 on field goals and missed only one of his four extra points.
During this stretch, Smack hit one 50+ yard field goal. However, he then hit a brief skid, going 2-for-5 over his next three games, which likely sent him to the waiver wire in most formats. Fortunately, he bounced back Sunday night, kicking all three field goals against the Cowboys to get his second double-digit fantasy-point outing of the season.
With the Packers in prime scoring position all afternoon, Smack is a great pick for both floor and upside, as he has shown he can convert from longer ranges.
Brandon McManus (LAR) @ Las Vegas Raiders
2% Rostered
Brandon McManus will make his Rams debut this weekend after the team parted ways with Harrison Mevis and placed Blake Grupe on the IR. McManus is an experienced NFL kicker but had a down season in 2025. With the Packers, he posted a low 80.0% FG%, a stark drop from the 95.2% rate he posted the year prior.
Despite the drop in production, he joins a productive Rams offense that will face a Raiders defense that has surrendered 27.0 PPG, the seventh-most in the sport. While streaming a kicker making his season debut is a bit risky, he will join a prime situation and should have several opportunities to get accustomed against a weak Raiders defense.
Chase McLaughlin (TB) @ Carolina Panthers
20% Rostered
Chase McLaughlin endured a cold stretch while the Tampa offense stumbled but bounced back in a big way in Week 6. Facing the Steelers, McLaughlin attempted four field goals and converted all of them. This marked the second time this season the veteran kicker has attempted at least four field goals in a game and ended a two-game stretch in which he scored single-digit fantasy points.
While the Buccaneers could be without top wideout Emeka Egbuka, QB Baker Mayfield will return, which will provide much-needed stability. This weekend, they will face a Panthers defense that has begun to turn the corner but has still allowed a modest 24.6 PPG this season.
Prior to limiting Jake Elliott to two field goals, they allowed four field goals to Bates in Week 4 and seven points to Andre Szmyt in Week 3.
Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7% Rostered
The final streaming option is on the other side of this matchup. Ryan Fitzgerald has been a consistent weekly option this season but has yet to earn the respect of fantasy managers, as he sits on over 90% of waiver wires.
Over five games (six weeks), Fitzgerald has gone 11-for-11 on field goals but has struggled on extra points (11-for-15), his Achilles heel. Despite this, he has still averaged 8.8 PPR points per game and has attempted at least two field goals in all but one game this season.
On Sunday, Fitzgerald will face a Tampa defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, which puts him in one of the best situations on the slate. Last Sunday, the Steelers scored 26 points against Tampa Bay, and much of the work came from Chris Boswell, who went 4-for-5.
With Bryce Young playing the best football of his career, managers in deeper formats should target Fitzgerald with confidence, despite his low rostership rate.
Week 7 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 7
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|4
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|5
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|7
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|8
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|9
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|10
|Trey Smack
|GB
|11
|Matt Gay
|LV
|12
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|14
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|15
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|16
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|17
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|18
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|19
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|20
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|21
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|22
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|24
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|25
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|26
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|27
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|28
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 7 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Ryan Fitzgerald, Trey Smack, Chase McLaughlin, Brandon McManus. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Ryan Fitzgerald, Trey Smack, Chase McLaughlin, Brandon McManus:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!