John's best fantasy football kicker streamers and K rankings for Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10 in 2026. NFL kicker streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
The majority of fantasy football managers are likely very familiar with streaming kickers. It often makes the most sense to ignore the position entirely in fantasy drafts and focus on skill position players.
It's usually better to draft defenses before kickers, too, because there are usually a handful of NFL defenses that stay elite for many seasons. As far as kickers, even the highly talented ones can fall off quickly or be replaced after missing a few kicks in a row.
Such a mercurial position in terms of fantasy scoring requires a bit more attention on the waiver wire and with free agent pickups, but that's what we're here for. So let's dive into the best kicker streamers, and some fool's gold picks, for the next four weeks in fantasy football for 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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K Strength of Schedule: Weeks 7-10
This article will explore the best kicker streamers for the next four weeks in fantasy football. Kicker is one of the most popular positions to stream for a reason -- often, a player's fantasy scoring isn't as dependent on their talent as much as it is on their matchups and overall offensive and defensive matchups.
- “Temporary” Streamer: K facing a weak defense in Week 7
- “Part-Time” Streamer: K with multiple soft matchups in the next four weeks
- “Recruit” Streamer: K with a favorable upcoming schedule that makes him ideal to stash
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: K who theoretically seems viable for fantasy, but can be ignored
Week 7 K Streamers
Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Yahoo Rostership: 2%
- Over-Under: 44.5
- Line: PIT -3
The Saints taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 should create plenty of opportunity for their kicker, Daniel Carlson, to have a performance more reminiscent of his glory days with the Las Vegas Raiders. There was a time when he was simply an elite fantasy football option at his position.
He finished as the No. 3, No. 1, and No. 1 kicker overall in three consecutive seasons in fantasy from 2020 to 2022. He's also missed no more than three kicks in a season in his career, though he's missed two this year. New Orleans just hasn't attempted a lot of field goals this season.
So Carlson is outside the top-25 in fantasy football. But owing to the Steelers solid red zone defense, they actually allow the most fantasy points to kickers in the NFL this year, with 12.8 PPG, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
#Rauders kicker Daniel Carlson just drilled a 62-yard FG.
A bomb.
https://t.co/rKfdGydFZ9
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023
Carlson didn't travel with the Saints to Paris, as he remained in the United States for the birth of his child. But he's now with the team and expected to start. And don't be surprised if Pittsburgh stops the Saints in the red zone early and often.
New Orleans doesn't have much of a run game right now, though they do have a solid red zone tight end threat in Juwan Johnson. Expect Carlson to make at least four field goal attempts and handle a few extra points.
Andre Szmyt, Cleveland Browns (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 1%
- Over-Under: 36.5
- Line: CLE -2.5
Nobody who's watched either the Cleveland Browns or the Tennessee Titans' games this season expects this game to be a shootout. The Titans are coming off their first win of the season over the Indianapolis Colts, but their woes are far from fixed.
The Browns have also been a lower-scoring team the past few weeks. Their kicker, Andre Szmyt, has played fine, but hasn't seen a ton of field goal attempts yet. At just nine on the season, he could use a boost. That should come against Tennessee.
ELECTRIC ANDRE SZMYT
#BALvsCLE on Fox https://t.co/j2so7EjRD9
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2026
When playing the Titans, NFL offenses typically don't need to worry about putting up a ton of points. The Titans are tied for the worst offense in the NFL, with just 14.0 points per game scored. Cleveland may let their defense do the heavy lifting and opt to play more conservatively.
That could lead to fewer attempts to get the ball into the end zone and more field goals for Szmyt, who has made eight of his nine field goal attempts and 12 of his 13 extra point tries this season. He's accurate enough to have a nice game.
Dominic Zvada, New York Giants (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Houston Texans
- Yahoo Rostership: 10%
- Over-Under: 42.5
- Line: HOU -10
The Houston Texans are expected to blow out the New York Giants in Week 7, as you can see from the line above. And their offense has been rolling, as quarterback C.J. Stroud appears to be playing even better now than he was in his rookie season.
But Zvada has been a surprise in fantasy football this year, and is the 11th-ranked kicker despite being rostered in just 10 percent of fantasy football leagues. Despite all odds, the Giants offense has still been moving the ball somewhat effectively.
John Harbaugh in his post game confirms that Dominic Zvada has won the kicking job. Here is every kick he made this preseason. Kicks from 53, 45, 43 and 32 yards all good. Perfect on his extra point attempts as well. https://t.co/FGVLaBdHBe
— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 29, 2026
The Giants aren't a "sexy" team to have a kicker from, as they've had turmoil at the quarterback position this season, and their offense has a lot of question marks. But Zvada, an undrafted free agent signing out of Michigan, has been genuinely awesome from long range.
This season, he's missed three of his 16 field goal attempts, but made five kicks from 50 or more yards out, which has more than made up for the whiffs. He should be a solid streamer for Week 7 against the Texans, who are stiff in the red zone, but allow the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.
Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Yahoo Rostership: 8%
- Over-Under: 49.5
- Line: SF -2.5
Folk's one fantasy point in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears was a forgettable performance by him, but it's not like he had many opportunities. Before that game, he had a nice stretch, with 31 fantasy points combined in each of his previous three games.
He's been a solid fantasy option since Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned from injury. He threw three touchdown passes last week against the Chicago Bears, so the offense moved the ball well, they just didn't attempt many field goals.
NICK FOLK GAME-WINNING 56-YARD FIELD GOAL
@nyjets https://t.co/b6RHw7q1ka
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
Folk has missed three field goal attempts this season, but nailed four from between 40 and 49 yards out and one from over 50 yards out. He's made a habit of that in recent seasons, and owing to that, he has been a solid fantasy streaming option for a while now.
Recruit K Streamers for Week 8
Looking forward to Week 8, we should target the kickers that are facing the defenses that allow the most fantasy points to kickers (obviously), and we see two repeat names, as two kickers with solid matchups in Week 7 also face weak defenses vs kickers for fantasy football in Week 8.
This makes it easier on you, because you can hold that kicker for two weeks in a row and start them in both these games as long as nothing goes catastrophically wrong for them in Week 7.
- Andre Szmyt, Cleveland Browns (1% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 8 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons (8% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 8 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Again, these aren't the sexiest picks to make, but the kicker position in fantasy football is about as unglamorous as it gets anyway.
Fool’s Gold K Streamer to Avoid
Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers
- Week 7 Opponent: Detroit Lions
- Yahoo Rostership: 38%
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7. While you may want to start their kicker, Trey Smack, as he's coming off a 12-point game against the Dallas Cowboys, it might be better to reconsider.
It's true that Detroit has a truly horrendous defense this season. While you might think that makes this a solid kicker matchup, their D is so bad that they can't stop opponents from getting into the end zone, so opposing kickers simply don't have many opportunities for the moneymakers.
A few extra points is worth much less than some long field goal attempts. Smack is a very risky start in such a matchup.
TE Streaming Action Plan
- Week 7: Stream Andre Szmyt versus the Tennessee Titans
- Week 8: Stream Nick Folk versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 9: Stream Cairo Santos versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 10: Stream Cameron Dicker versus the Houston Texans
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