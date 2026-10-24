Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 7 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
The last Sunday in October is Week 7 in the NFL season, and it's the second straight week that features a 10-game slate for the main DFS fantasy football contests on DraftKings. While it's also National Tight Ends Day (unofficially), we're here to focus on the other pass catchers - the wide receivers. From the 20 teams in action, some strong matchups stand out. Getting the right wide receiver at the right salary is key to fantasy football success, since receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 7.
For Week 7, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Matchup: Cam Taylor-Britt/Charvarius Ward (Indianapolis Colts)
Pricing: $7.3K DK, $8.4K FD
The Vikings are back in action after their bye last week, and they'll look to stay undefeated as they host the Colts. Jefferson missed one week with an ankle injury but was able to return in Week 5, catching six of seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the team's 10-point win in New Orleans.
3 on 1? No problem for Justin Jefferson 😌
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/QQsYW9NIhO
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Jefferson hasn't hit 100 yards in any game this season since the Vikings have been a little more conservative with Kyler Murray at QB. With the benefit of the bye week to get him more acclimated to the offense and Jefferson's ankle a little healthier, the Vikings should be ready to attack a vulnerable Colts' secondary in week 7.
Indianapolis has allowed the 10th-most yards per target (8.6) to opposing wide receivers this season, and an average of just under 150 receiving yards per game to the position. Jefferson has a 25% target share in his four games this season, and he always brings a high upside with his big-play potential.
He has the fifth-highest PFF grade of the 108 WRs graded by PFF, and he'll be facing Cam Taylor-Britt, who isn't ranked, and Charvarius Ward, who ranks 50th of 107 CBs. The Colts have only the 27th highest coverage grade of the 32 teams in the NFL. While he'll likely be covered by Taylor-Britt and Ward most of the day, he could also get some snaps against Justin Walley, who ranks 89th in coverage grades of the 107 CBs that PFF graded. Walley is in the 87th percentile in yards allowed per coverage snap, so Jefferson should feast if coach Kevin O'Connell can isolate him in that matchup.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Matchup: Dax Hill/DJ Ivey/DJ Turner II (Cincinnati Bengals)
Pricing: $6.9K DK, $7.8 FD
Zay Flowers is another player getting plenty of targets and bringing elite upside in a favorable matchup this week. Flowers could get an extra boost with Lamar Jackson's potential return. Jackson has missed two games with an ankle injury and is questionable for Week 7 against the Bengals. While he has been out, Tyler Huntley stepped in at QB.
Flowers has worked well with Huntley, catching a total of 14 of his 20 targets in Huntley's two starts with 119 receiving yards.
Huntley to Flowers for 32 yards
A huge connection on third-and-long!
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/l9IWWaJZRS
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2026
Jackson's return will give the overall offense a higher ceiling and could mean even bigger things for Flowers. He has been getting plenty of targets, ranking fourth in the entire NFL in target share behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DeVonta Smith, and Puka Nacua. Flowers has 42 targets in his five games and has a good chance to be busy again this week, regardless of which QB is under center.
Flowers has the eighth-highest PFF grade of all WRs, and he'll be matched up against the Bengals, who have one of the 10 lowest PFF coverage grades as a team. Dax Hill has a 51.6 PFF coverage grade, which ranks 82nd among the 107 CBs PFF graded. DJ Ivey is unranked, and DJ Turner II (64.2 coverage grade) is a little better, but none of them come close to being a tough matchup for Folowers, who is locked in so far this season.
He still comes at a discount this week, with Jackson uncertain, but Flowers is an option to have on your radar even if he works with Huntley for another week at this mid-range salary.
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! https://t.co/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Matchup: Roger McCreary (Detroit Lions)
Pricing: $6K DK, $6.7K FD
After three straight wins following their Thursday Night Football loss to the Falcons, the Packers will take on the Lions, who are coming out of their bye week in Detroit. The Lions have given up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers in the league, and Jordan Love has been airing it out, focused heavily on Golden and Christian Watson.
Golden actually has more targets this year than Watson, and his 25.8% target share leads the team. He lines up on the left side most of the time, which would put him against Roger McReary of the Lions for most of this contest.
While Golden is the 23rd-ranked receiver in PFF grades, McRreary is only the 89th CB, with a 47.1 coverage grade.
In what has a good chance to be a high-scoring contest against the Lions, Golden has a very high upside based on the disparity of PFF grades. He has at least 100 yards and a touchdown for at least 23 DraftKings points in three of his last four games. Last week against the Cowboys, he had six catches on his season-high 13 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown.
MATTHEW GOLDEN STAYS HOT
DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/SnMOJ4LTsZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
Whether the Packers win or lose, Golden is in a great place to continue his production and still comes at an especially affordable salary on DraftKings.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
Matchup: Chris Johnson (Miami Dolphins)
Pricing: $4.1K DK, $5.1K FD
After sustaining an ankle injury in Week 1, Cooper missed four games on the IR before returning last week in the first game in which he was eligible. The rookie first-round pick from Indiana was a dynamic force for the Jets against the Patriots in his return, catching six of his seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y88N5gruHa
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Cooper doesn't have enough snaps yet to have a PFF grade, but he'll be in a favorable matchup this week against the Dolphins' secondary. The Dolphins rank 24th out of the 32 NFL teams in coverage grades on PFF.
In his limited action, 69% of his routes have come out of the slot. If he continues to work out of the slot against Miami, he'll likely go up against Chris Johnson in a favorable matchup. Johnson has a decent 67.2 coverage grade, but Cooper could find even more success when he's matched up against Jason Marshall Jr. (55.5 coverage grade) on the outside.
Cooper has a substantial 27.6% target share in his limited work, and even though he doesn't have a large enough sample size for a grade, he is in a great spot as a value play just over $4,000 on DraftKings, bringing a very high ceiling after last week's delayed breakout.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans
Matchup: Dru Phillips (New York Giants)
Pricing: $3.9K DK, $5.5K FD
Noel is another slot receiver looking to build on a big game from last week. The second-year receiver has over 11 DraftKings points in each of his last three games and had his best game of the season against the Jaguars in London, finishing with four catches for 107 yards and his first touchdown of the year.
This double move from Jaylin Noel 😮💨
Peep the tea celebration ☕️ https://t.co/aHK8wNVH3Y
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 18, 2026
The Texans added Marvin Harrison Jr. in a big trade before Week 6, and it looks like Tank Dell may be making his long-awaited return to the depth chart at wide receiver as well. Both Harrison and Dell are primarily outside options, though, meaning Noel should still have a clear path to playing time in the slot.
PFF grades Noel as the No. 15 WR of the 108 WRs with PFF grades. For some context, he's just behind his teammate Nico Collins (No. 11) and Malik Nabers (No. 13) and just ahead of Garrett Wilson (No. 18) and Christian Watson (No. 21). Getting such a well-graded option at such a low price makes Noel an attractive play, and he should be in a favorable matchup.
He will be lined up against Giants CB Dru Phillips in the slot most of the time, according to PFF projections, and Phillips has the 62nd-best coverage grade of 107 graded CBs. Phillips has a 59.2 coverage grade, creating a nice disparity that indicates a mismatch for Noel.
QB C.J. Stroud has hyped up Noel multiple times this season, and even though he didn't go off while Collins was out, he is starting to step into a larger role, and with better options on the outside, he might have even more space to operate over the middle out of the slot. If you're looking for a bargain WR in a mismatch, Noel is a strong option to consider in Week 7.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!