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Draymond Green Downgraded to Out Against Phoenix

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Oct 24, 2026, 8:42 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns with bilateral low-back soreness. The 36-year-old has averaged 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 26.0 minutes through two games, serving as Golden State's main facilitator. Stephen Curry (knee), Brandin Podziemski (back), and Al Horford (back) are also unavailable, leaving the Warriors without several key pieces. Yaxel Lendeborg should have more opportunities to create after filling the box score with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists Friday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:26 PM ET

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) has been diagnosed with a low-grade right high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The injury typically carries a four-to-six-week recovery window, though Orlando has not announced an official timetable. The 23-year-old opened the season averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 69.6% from the field. Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane should shoulder more of the offense in his absence, while Tristan da Silva is the leading candidate to move into the starting lineup after scoring 14 points with four threes in the opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:20 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been diagnosed with a left knee bone bruise and has no timetable for his return, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The 22-year-old was injured Friday against Utah when Zion Williamson fell into his leg, cutting short a strong start to the season that included 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the opener. Derik Queen now has a chance to take on a much larger role after averaging 11.0 points and 8.5 rebounds off the bench through two games. Karlo Matkovic should also pick up frontcourt minutes, but Queen carries the stronger fantasy upside while Missi is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:13 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Al Horford (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to bilateral lower-back soreness injury management. The 40-year-old is sitting the second leg of Golden State's first back-to-back after recording three points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes against Memphis on Friday. With Draymond Green (back) doubtful and Charles Bassey (knee) questionable, two-way rookie Graham Ike could be pressed into another sizeable role. Yaxel Lendeborg should also remain heavily involved after putting up 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:06 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to right knee injury management, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Curry hinted at the decision after Friday's 111-108 loss to Memphis, when he scored 24 points in 30 minutes. The 38-year-old is averaging 23.5 points through two games while going 18-for-18 from the free-throw line. With Brandin Podziemski (back) also out and Draymond Green (back) doubtful, Brandon Williams and De'Anthony Melton should have more opportunities in the backcourt. Curry's availability on future back-to-backs will be worth monitoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 24, 2026, 7:59 PM ET

Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart (forearm) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a left forearm strain. The 32-year-old was a late addition to the injury report and had been in line to start with Fred VanVleet (knee) sitting the second leg of the back-to-back. Smart has averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes through two games. Reed Sheppard (knee) returns at a good time for Houston and should get a longer look on the ball with Smart and VanVleet both unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
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Oct 24, 2026, 7:51 PM ET

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (knee) is set to return Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks after sitting out Friday's win over San Antonio, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory. The 22-year-old had three points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 16 minutes in the opener against Dallas before missing one game with a left knee bone bruise. With Fred VanVleet (knee) and Marcus Smart (forearm) both out, Sheppard has a clear path to more minutes and ballhandling work alongside Amen Thompson. He averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 threes, and 1.5 steals last season, making Saturday a good opportunity to show what he can do with a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
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Oct 24, 2026, 7:42 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's home opener against the San Antonio Spurs due to rest, according to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. The 34-year-old is coming off a 24-point effort in Friday's win over Indiana and has averaged 19.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes through two games since returning from ACL surgery. Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is also unavailable, leaving Dallas short on creators and opening the door for Marcus Sasser to see more run while Naji Marshall takes on a bigger share of the ballhandling. Irving's usage on back-to-backs will be worth tracking as Dallas continues to manage his return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
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Oct 24, 2026, 7:34 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will miss Saturday's home opener against the San Antonio Spurs after an MRI revealed a mild left shoulder sprain, according to Marc Stein. Flagg will be re-evaluated next week after landing hard following Aaron Nesmith's flagrant foul late in Friday's win over Indiana. The reigning Rookie of the Year opened the season with 32 points against Houston, making the early setback a frustrating one for fantasy managers. Dallas plays three times next week beginning Monday in Miami. Naji Marshall should have a larger role while Flagg is sidelined, while P.J. Washington remains heavily involved after posting 20 points and 13 rebounds Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:52 AM ET

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) will continue to be evaluated after leaving Friday's 115-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sore right ankle, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Banchero exited early in the third quarter before briefly returning, but he did not play in the fourth. The former No. 1 overall pick finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes. He has opened the season with averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, so Orlando would have a sizeable hole to fill if he misses Sunday's game in New York. Tristan da Silva would be one of the main candidates for a larger frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:45 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) said he "probably" won't play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The 38-year-old scored 24 points in 30 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to Memphis, finishing 11-for-11 at the line. Golden State is taking a cautious approach with Curry after he appeared in only 43 games last season, and Saturday marks the second half of a back-to-back. With Brandin Podziemski (back) also sitting, De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams could see more backcourt work, while Yaxel Lendeborg should remain heavily involved after posting 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:39 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (back) said he will not play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The 23-year-old missed Wednesday's opener with lower-back soreness before returning Friday for 18 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes against Memphis. Podziemski was seen using a heating pad on his back during the game but called the issue "nothing too serious" afterward. Stephen Curry also said he probably won't play the second night of the back-to-back, which could push De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard into heavier backcourt minutes in Phoenix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:31 AM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) will have his left knee evaluated Saturday in Denver after exiting Friday's 120-119 loss to Utah. Missi went down in the second quarter when Zion Williamson fell into his leg and needed help getting off the court. The former first-round pick opened the season with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana, making his potential absence a significant one for fantasy managers. Derik Queen would be the first player in line for a larger frontcourt role after posting 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes Friday, with Karlo Matkovic also likely to see more work at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:22 AM ET

Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (undisclosed) exited Friday's 128-111 win over the Miami Heat midway through the third quarter and did not return. Thompson appeared to roll his right ankle after stepping on Andrew Wiggins' heel and limped to the locker room shortly afterward. He finished with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had no postgame update, leaving Thompson's status for Sunday in Philadelphia unclear. Ron Holland II replaced him after the injury and could take on a larger role if Thompson can't play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zachary Weinberger
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:15 AM ET

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (thigh) exited Friday's 128-111 win over the Miami Heat in the second quarter with a right thigh injury and did not return. Duren grabbed at his right leg after making a move against Giannis Antetokounmpo and headed straight to the locker room, finishing with four points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 10 minutes. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had no update afterward, leaving Duren's status for Sunday in Philadelphia up in the air. Paul Reed started the second half and delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, putting him in position for a larger role if Duren sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zachary Weinberger
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:09 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will be evaluated over the next couple of days after exiting Friday's 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers with left shoulder soreness. Flagg landed hard after Aaron Nesmith's flagrant foul late in the first half and finished with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 17 minutes. His status for Saturday against San Antonio is now in doubt, with Monday's game in Miami potentially affected as well. Naji Marshall opened the second half in Flagg's spot and could see a larger role if the reigning Rookie of the Year misses time, while Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington would have more room to pick up the scoring and playmaking slack.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Noah Weber
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:57 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Stewart has been sidelined since suffering a moderate left ankle sprain in Memphis' Oct. 5 preseason opener in Atlanta. The 25-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes across 58 games for Detroit last season before joining Memphis in an offseason trade. With Zach Edey, Cameron Boozer, and Quinten Post also competing for frontcourt minutes, Stewart may be eased back initially, but his shot-blocking gives him some fantasy appeal once his workload grows.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:52 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Coward was listed as doubtful with a left wrist sprain after posting seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over Utah. GG Jackson II will replace him in the starting lineup after producing 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes off the bench in the opener. Jackson should have a better path to minutes and shots while Coward is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:28 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will not return to Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to left shoulder soreness. Flagg exited late in the first half after taking a hard foul from Aaron Nesmith on a breakaway and landing on his shoulder. The reigning Rookie of the Year had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 17 minutes before departing. With Dallas back in action Saturday against San Antonio, his turnaround will be worth monitoring. If Flagg can't go, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington would be the most likely options to soak up extra frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:23 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (mouth) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after requiring stitches for a cut inside his right cheek. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year recorded 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City. With Tobias Harris (calf) sidelined, Johnson should retain a meaningful second-unit role after averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.3 minutes across all 82 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
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Oct 23, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets in Austin. Fox emerged from Tuesday's 116-104 season-opening loss to Oklahoma City with a right wrist sprain but went through Friday's shootaround before being cleared. The 28-year-old opened the season with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal on 6-for-9 shooting across 32 minutes. With San Antonio visiting Dallas on Saturday to finish a back-to-back, Fox's workload and wrist will be worth monitoring before the second leg.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Draymond Green

Downgraded to Out Against Phoenix
Paolo Banchero

Diagnosed with High Ankle Sprain
Yves Missi

Out Indefinitely with Knee Bone Bruise
Al Horford

Unavailable Against Suns
Stephen Curry

Ruled Out Saturday Against Suns
Marcus Smart

Sidelined Against Atlanta
Reed Sheppard

Back in Action for Rockets on Saturday
Kyrie Irving

Ruled Out for Saturday's Home Opener
Cooper Flagg

to be Re-Evaluated Next Week
John Marino

Now Week-to-Week
Jared McCann

Ruled Out Saturday
John Gibson

Facing the Flames Saturday
Devon Levi

to Miss Several Weeks
Logan Thompson

Won't Play Against Sabres
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday
VEG

Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Unavailable Saturday
Christian Kirk

Activated from IR, Will Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Officially Activated Ahead of Week 7 Return
Tank Dell

Added to Texans' 53-Man Roster, Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Activated, Will Play in Week 7
Dallas Goedert

Cleared for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Saquon Barkley

Questionable for Monday Night
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Bengals
Dallas Goedert

Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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