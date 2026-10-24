Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game

Oct 24, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon matched his season high with four points in Friday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He scored a goal and added three assists, including one power-play helper. 11 games into the season, MacKinnon averages nearly two points per game, with seven goals and 13 assists. Yet fantasy managers may feel a bit disappointed with his recent performances, as MacKinnon has finished three of his last five outings scoreless. Still, MacKinnon is one of the best in the business when it comes to offensive production, and it should only be a matter of time before he finds consistency.