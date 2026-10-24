Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Cowboys vs. Eagles. Week 7 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Makai Lemon, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Makai Lemon, and more. Which Cowboys and Eagles players should you start or sit in Week 7?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 7, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|CeeDee Lamb
|125.6
|Start
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|George Pickens
|118.8
|Start
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Dak Prescott
|113.7
|Start
|QB
|DAL
|PHI
|Javonte Williams
|110.9
|Start
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Brandon Aubrey
|105.4
|Start
|K
|DAL
|PHI
|Dallas Cowboys
|102.3
|Risky Start
|DEF
|DAL
|PHI
|Ryan Flournoy
|102.1
|Risky Start
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|101.3
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|PHI
|Jake Ferguson
|100.8
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|PHI
|Jonathan Mingo
|99.7
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|KaVontae Turpin
|99.7
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Luke Schoonmaker
|98.1
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|PHI
|Tyler Goodson
|96.2
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Camden Brown
|94.9
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Hunter Luepke
|93.7
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Emari Demercado
|93.6
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Sam Howell
|91.8
|Sit
|QB
|DAL
|PHI
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams remains the clear No. 1 running back for his team as they head into a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could see increased volume, as the Cowboys may opt to run the ball more heavily if they build up an early lead. Philadelphia will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) for the remainder of the season, and are relying on backup Tanner McKee to lead their passing attack.
That's not ideal for their offense, which was already struggling before Hurts was placed on injured reserve. Williams has seen just 23 total rush attempts and four receptions in his last two games, though those were contests in which Dallas struggled.
He still managed double-digit PPR fantasy points, and saw 17 targets in his first four games. His ceiling has been capped by the Cowboys' struggles on offense, though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb working his way back to full health should help with that. Williams is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues, as he has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is primed for a bounce-back.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys
Though Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy scored 12.0 and 17.0 PPR fantasy points in his last two games, he's still better left on the bench for a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were forced to pass heavily in Week 5 and Week 6, but now face an Eagles team without its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis).
Flournoy had a nice touchdown grab in Week 6, but that was in garbage time as the Cowboys tried to close the gap when the game was already out of reach. Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a stranglehold on a dominant combined target share -- the two combined for 29 targets last week as quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 54 passes.
Flournoy should have predictable upside in games that Lamb misses, but even then, Pickens would be the clear top wideout. And there's a sizable talent gap between the two top WRs here and everyone else on the team. Flournoy remains a dynasty league stash as normal and a potential waiver-wire pickup candidate if Lamb or Pickens miss time.
Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Saquon Barkley
|107.4
|Start
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Dallas Goedert
|106.8
|Start
|TE
|PHI
|DAL
|Dameon Pierce
|102.1
|Risky Start
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Makai Lemon
|101.2
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Darius Cooper
|100.1
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Tanner McKee
|100
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|DAL
|Johnny Mundt
|97
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|DAL
|Elijah Moore
|95.7
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Carson Steele
|93.8
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Britain Covey
|93.7
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|E.J. Jenkins
|93.7
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|DAL
|Hollywood Brown
|93.7
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Jaydon Blue
|91.9
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Cole Payton
|91.3
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|DAL
|Joe Milton III
|91.3
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|DAL
|Jake Elliott
|88.2
|Sit
|K
|PHI
|DAL
|Philadelphia Eagles
|80.8
|Sit
|DEF
|PHI
|DAL
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he would reclaim the lead role if available, although his initial workload remains uncertain.
Barkley has missed the past two games since suffering his injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, but returned to practice Thursday and was limited in the first two Week 7 sessions. He would face a Dallas defense allowing an NFL-worst 149.8 rushing yards per game through six contests, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce, who handled 12 carries and scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, would remain the primary alternative if Barkley cannot play.
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he carries TE1 appeal against Dallas. Goedert missed practice Thursday and Friday after aggravating the knee injury that previously sidelined him for two games, but returned Saturday and expressed confidence in his availability.
His clearance is particularly significant with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) ruled out and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also battling an injury, and he has drawn 17 targets over his past two games, converting them into 12 receptions for 99 yards. The veteran should remain a prominent receiving option for Tanner McKee.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Makai Lemon. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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