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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Cowboys vs. Eagles. Week 7 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Makai Lemon, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Makai Lemon, and more. Which Cowboys and Eagles players should you start or sit in Week 7?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 7, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
CeeDee Lamb 125.6 Start WR DAL PHI
George Pickens 118.8 Start WR DAL PHI
Dak Prescott 113.7 Start QB DAL PHI
Javonte Williams 110.9 Start RB DAL PHI
Brandon Aubrey 105.4 Start K DAL PHI
Dallas Cowboys 102.3 Risky Start DEF DAL PHI
Ryan Flournoy 102.1 Risky Start WR DAL PHI
Brevyn Spann-Ford 101.3 Sit TE DAL PHI
Jake Ferguson 100.8 Sit TE DAL PHI
Jonathan Mingo 99.7 Sit WR DAL PHI
KaVontae Turpin 99.7 Sit WR DAL PHI
Luke Schoonmaker 98.1 Sit TE DAL PHI
Tyler Goodson 96.2 Sit RB DAL PHI
Camden Brown 94.9 Sit WR DAL PHI
Hunter Luepke 93.7 Sit RB DAL PHI
Emari Demercado 93.6 Sit RB DAL PHI
Sam Howell 91.8 Sit QB DAL PHI

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams remains the clear No. 1 running back for his team as they head into a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could see increased volume, as the Cowboys may opt to run the ball more heavily if they build up an early lead. Philadelphia will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) for the remainder of the season, and are relying on backup Tanner McKee to lead their passing attack.

That's not ideal for their offense, which was already struggling before Hurts was placed on injured reserve. Williams has seen just 23 total rush attempts and four receptions in his last two games, though those were contests in which Dallas struggled.

He still managed double-digit PPR fantasy points, and saw 17 targets in his first four games. His ceiling has been capped by the Cowboys' struggles on offense, though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb working his way back to full health should help with that. Williams is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues, as he has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is primed for a bounce-back.

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys

Though Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy scored 12.0 and 17.0 PPR fantasy points in his last two games, he's still better left on the bench for a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were forced to pass heavily in Week 5 and Week 6, but now face an Eagles team without its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis).

Flournoy had a nice touchdown grab in Week 6, but that was in garbage time as the Cowboys tried to close the gap when the game was already out of reach. Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a stranglehold on a dominant combined target share -- the two combined for 29 targets last week as quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 54 passes.

Flournoy should have predictable upside in games that Lamb misses, but even then, Pickens would be the clear top wideout. And there's a sizable talent gap between the two top WRs here and everyone else on the team. Flournoy remains a dynasty league stash as normal and a potential waiver-wire pickup candidate if Lamb or Pickens miss time.

 

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Saquon Barkley 107.4 Start RB PHI DAL
Dallas Goedert 106.8 Start TE PHI DAL
Dameon Pierce 102.1 Risky Start RB PHI DAL
Makai Lemon 101.2 Sit WR PHI DAL
Darius Cooper 100.1 Sit WR PHI DAL
Tanner McKee 100 Sit QB PHI DAL
Johnny Mundt 97 Sit TE PHI DAL
Elijah Moore 95.7 Sit WR PHI DAL
Carson Steele 93.8 Sit RB PHI DAL
Britain Covey 93.7 Sit WR PHI DAL
E.J. Jenkins 93.7 Sit TE PHI DAL
Hollywood Brown 93.7 Sit WR PHI DAL
Jaydon Blue 91.9 Sit RB PHI DAL
Cole Payton 91.3 Sit QB PHI DAL
Joe Milton III 91.3 Sit QB PHI DAL
Jake Elliott 88.2 Sit K PHI DAL
Philadelphia Eagles 80.8 Sit DEF PHI DAL

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he would reclaim the lead role if available, although his initial workload remains uncertain.

Barkley has missed the past two games since suffering his injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, but returned to practice Thursday and was limited in the first two Week 7 sessions. He would face a Dallas defense allowing an NFL-worst 149.8 rushing yards per game through six contests, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce, who handled 12 carries and scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, would remain the primary alternative if Barkley cannot play.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he carries TE1 appeal against Dallas. Goedert missed practice Thursday and Friday after aggravating the knee injury that previously sidelined him for two games, but returned Saturday and expressed confidence in his availability.

His clearance is particularly significant with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) ruled out and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also battling an injury, and he has drawn 17 targets over his past two games, converting them into 12 receptions for 99 yards. The veteran should remain a prominent receiving option for Tanner McKee.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Makai Lemon. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Javonte Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
George Kittle
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Dameon Pierce
Javonte Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Javonte Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Javonte Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Javonte Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Javonte Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Javonte Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Javonte Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Javonte Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Javonte Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Kendre Miller
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Javonte Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Javonte Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Javonte Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Javonte Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Javonte Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Javonte Williams
vs
Roschon Johnson
Javonte Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Javonte Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Javonte Williams
vs
Ted Hurst
Javonte Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Colby Parkinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Javonte Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Javonte Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Javonte Williams
vs
Cade Otton
Javonte Williams
vs
Brandin Cooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Darnell Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Javonte Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Javonte Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
vs
George Holani
Javonte Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Javonte Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Javonte Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Goodson
Javonte Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Javonte Williams
vs
Corey Kiner
Javonte Williams
vs
CJ Donaldson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Wright
Javonte Williams
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Javonte Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Javonte Williams
vs
Dylan Laube
Javonte Williams
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Sione Vaki
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Javonte Williams
vs
Audric Estime
Javonte Williams
vs
Isaiah Davis
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Javonte Williams
vs
Hunter Luepke
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Dillon
Javonte Williams
vs
Julius Chestnut
Javonte Williams
vs
Khalil Herbert
Javonte Williams
vs
Rasheen Ali
Javonte Williams
vs
Trevor Etienne
Javonte Williams
vs
Demond Claiborne
Javonte Williams
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
Zavier Scott
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan James
Javonte Williams
vs
Adam Prentice
Javonte Williams
vs
Patrick Ricard
Javonte Williams
vs
Deuce Vaughn
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Woody Marks
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
vs
Devonta Smith
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Sam Laporta
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Breece Hall
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Michael Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Pickens
vs
Dameon Pierce
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Germie Bernard
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
Javonte Williams
George Pickens
vs
Carnell Tate
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Tony Pollard
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
Ollie Gordon II
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Denzel Boston
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Emanuel Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
Braelon Allen
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Pickens
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Pickens
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Pickens
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Travis Kelce
George Pickens
vs
Colston Loveland
George Pickens
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Mason
George Pickens
vs
Demario Douglas
George Pickens
vs
Rome Odunze
George Pickens
vs
Keenan Allen
George Pickens
vs
Kendre Miller
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Higbee
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
vs
Samaje Perine
George Pickens
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Pickens
vs
Blake Corum
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
George Pickens
vs
Hunter Henry
George Pickens
vs
Alvin Kamara
George Pickens
vs
Kendrick Bourne
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Addison
George Pickens
vs
Jaylin Noel
George Pickens
vs
RJ Harvey
George Pickens
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Pickens
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Rico Dowdle
George Pickens
vs
Bam Knight
George Pickens
vs
Michael Mayer
George Pickens
vs
Roschon Johnson
George Pickens
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Pickens
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Pickens
vs
KC Concepcion
George Pickens
vs
Ted Hurst
George Pickens
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Mark Andrews
George Pickens
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Pickens
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Pickens
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
George Pickens
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Pickens
vs
Darren Waller
George Pickens
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Pickens
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
George Pickens
vs
Konata Mumpfield
George Pickens
vs
Cade Otton
George Pickens
vs
Brandin Cooks
George Pickens
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Pickens
vs
Malik Washington
George Pickens
vs
Darnell Washington
George Pickens
vs
Kalif Raymond
George Pickens
vs
Makai Lemon
George Pickens
vs
Caleb Douglas
George Pickens
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Savion Williams
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Watkins
George Pickens
vs
Malachi Fields
George Pickens
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Pickens
vs
Christian Kirk
George Pickens
vs
Jahan Dotson
George Pickens
vs
Rashod Bateman
George Pickens
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Pickens
vs
Tez Johnson
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Royals
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Nailor
George Pickens
vs
Efton Chism III
George Pickens
vs
Adonai Mitchell
George Pickens
vs
Jauan Jennings
George Pickens
vs
Troy Franklin
George Pickens
vs
Kyle Williams
George Pickens
vs
Laquon Treadwell
George Pickens
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Pickens
vs
Elic Ayomanor
George Pickens
vs
Jerry Jeudy
George Pickens
vs
Cody White
George Pickens
vs
Jacob Cowing
George Pickens
vs
Zachariah Branch
George Pickens
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
George Pickens
vs
Chris Bell
George Pickens
vs
Dohnte Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Bryce Lance
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Brooks
George Pickens
vs
Darnell Mooney
George Pickens
vs
Tank Dell
George Pickens
vs
Cyrus Allen
George Pickens
vs
Colbie Young
George Pickens
vs
Tory Horton
George Pickens
vs
Darius Cooper
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Whittington
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
George Pickens
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Brycen Tremayne
George Pickens
vs
Bo Melton
George Pickens
vs
Calvin Ridley
George Pickens
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
George Pickens
vs
Isaiah Williams
George Pickens
vs
Devontez Walker
George Pickens
vs
Charlie Jones
George Pickens
vs
John Metchie III
George Pickens
vs
Isaiah Bond
George Pickens
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
George Pickens
vs
Tim Patrick
George Pickens
vs
Jahdae Walker
Makai Lemon
vs
Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Savion Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Brandin Cooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Makai Lemon
vs
Devin Singletary
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Darren Waller
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Kirk
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Evan Engram
Makai Lemon
vs
Cam Skattebo
Makai Lemon
vs
Jahan Dotson
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashod Bateman
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Ted Hurst
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Tez Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Gunnar Helm
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
George Holani
Makai Lemon
vs
Roschon Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Eli Raridon
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Royals
Makai Lemon
vs
Bam Knight
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Nailor
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Efton Chism III
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Justice Hill
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Troy Franklin
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Noah Fant
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Will Mallory
Makai Lemon
vs
Alvin Kamara
Makai Lemon
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonah Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Noah Gray
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Cody White
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacob Cowing
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendre Miller
Makai Lemon
vs
Zachariah Branch
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Dylan Sampson
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Bell
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
Cole Kmet
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Colston Loveland
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Bryce Lance
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Goodson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Mooney
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Tommy Tremble
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Seth McGowan
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Corey Kiner
Makai Lemon
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tank Dell
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Germie Bernard
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Cyrus Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Colbie Young
Makai Lemon
vs
Tory Horton
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Whittington
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Melton
Makai Lemon
vs
Calvin Ridley
Makai Lemon
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Devontez Walker
Makai Lemon
vs
Charlie Jones
Makai Lemon
vs
John Metchie III
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Bond
Makai Lemon
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Makai Lemon
vs
Tim Patrick
Makai Lemon
vs
Jahdae Walker
Makai Lemon
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Makai Lemon
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Makai Lemon
vs
Velus Jones Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Zavion Thomas

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Bengals
Dallas Goedert

Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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