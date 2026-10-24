RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Bryce Young, Kyler Murray, Carnell Tate, and more.
The Sunday slate for Week 7 kicks off in a few hours, which means it's a great time to drop some bold predictions. While these may seem unlikely, these players have prime matchups to greatly outperform their projections.
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Kyler Murray, Tyler Higbee, Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, and more.
Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, Bruno Mule, and Aidin Ebrahimi.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Bryce Young Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 7
Young has quietly been one of the biggest surprises in fantasy football this season, ranking as the QB4 in fantasy points per game. Carolina's offense has been extremely pass-heavy, with Young averaging an impressive 309.8 passing yards per game. That kind of volume gives him a legitimate shot at another big fantasy performance.
This week, Young faces Tampa Bay in a matchup that could turn into a shootout. Baker Mayfield is expected to return for the Buccaneers, which should give their offense a boost. If Tampa Bay can put points on the board, Carolina may need to keep throwing to stay competitive.
Bryce Young zipped that one in there for a gain of 19 yards.
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sheposB5tk
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The Panthers carry a 24-point implied team total, suggesting oddsmakers project the Panthers to move the ball in this one. Young has already shown he can pile up passing yards, and Carolina's willingness to lean on him makes this an appealing fantasy matchup.
With Mayfield back, the game has the potential to feature plenty of back-and-forth scoring. Even if the Panthers fall behind, that could work in Young's favor by creating more passing opportunities, particularly in the second half.
- Frank Ammirante
J.J. McCarthy Continues His Ascension
He's no longer "Nine"; he's now "18." And "18" might actually reach his potential. I predicted J.J. McCarthy would come off the bench and lead a scoring drive for the Giants in Week 4, but it turns out I was just a few weeks too early.
J.J. McCarthy ready to step up for Big Blue 🗽
NYGvsHOU – Sunday 1:00pm ET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kxBmFJH4lX
— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2026
Down 34-10 early in the fourth quarter against the Saints, McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston. He threw an interception during his first drive to seemingly end the game, but once he got the ball back with nine (no pun intended) minutes left, he led one of the most ferocious and unlikely comeback attempts in NFL history.
McCarthy threw dimes all over the field, bringing the team 14 yards away from an improbable tie. He threw for 243 yards, led his offense to 17 points in the fourth quarter, and made his QB1 case to head coach John Harbaugh.
Harbaugh yielded and named McCarthy as the team's starter against Houston, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. With Jalen Hurts out for the season and the Cowboys and Commanders having two of the worst defenses in the league, the 3-2-1 Giants might be the favorites to win the NFC East this season.
The Texans' once-feared passing defense currently ranks 27th in fewest passing yards allowed, and McCarthy could unleash more of those gorgeous deep balls if the Giants go down early.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Carnell Tate Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 7
Tate has quietly emerged as a legitimate WR1 in his rookie season, with his usage suggesting that even bigger fantasy performances could be coming. He's commanding a massive 49.1% air yard share and 24.9% target share, giving him the type of opportunity we typically see from established No. 1 receivers.
This week, Tate faces a Cleveland defense that ranks first in single-high coverage rate. That's an intriguing matchup for the rookie, who has been particularly effective against these defensive looks. Tate is averaging an impressive 2.32 yards per route run against single-high coverage, demonstrating his ability to exploit this coverage.
Carnell Tate came up with his first NFL touchdown when Tennessee needed it most.
6 REC, 70 REC YDS, 1 TD vs Colts
Performances like this are keeping Tate right in the OROY conversation.
https://t.co/G2j07DnUWT
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 18, 2026
The Browns defensive approach could create opportunities for Tate to get loose downfield. With nearly half of his team's air yards coming his way, he doesn't need double-digit receptions to deliver a big fantasy performance. A couple of explosive catches could be enough to push him into the top 15.
What makes Tate especially appealing is the combination of volume and matchup. He's already earning targets at a WR1 rate, and Cleveland's tendency to play single-high coverage should give him opportunities to win downfield. If Cam Ward connects with him on even one deep shot, Tate could easily outperform expectations this week.
- Frank Ammirante
Kyler Murray Scores 30+ Fantasy Points Against the Colts
Murray carried 10 times for 51 yards against the New Orleans Saints after totaling 33 rushing yards in his previous two appearances. Coming out of Minnesota's Week 6 bye, I expect that involvement to continue.
Murray also went 24 of 30 for 229 yards and a touchdown in the win. Across his last three games, he has 644 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
He has yet to score on the ground this season, so this prediction needs a much bigger scoring day than he has supplied lately.
Kyler Murray connects with Justin Jefferson for the first down!
MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GFV66eyEFw
NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Indianapolis offers an opening through the air. The Colts have allowed 10 passing touchdowns through six games and 7.6 yards per pass attempt.
Their secondary opened the practice week without Sauce Gardner (calf) and Justin Walley (knee), giving Minnesota another potential advantage if those absences extend to Sunday.
The Vikings have their own receiving concerns. Justin Jefferson was limited by his ankle Wednesday, while Jordan Addison practiced fully. T.J. Hockenson was also a full participant as he worked through concussion protocol.
I am betting on Murray getting enough help from that group to turn a couple of drives into passing touchdowns.
The ground production takes him the rest of the way. My call is 260 passing yards, two passing scores, 60 rushing yards, and his first rushing touchdown of 2026. With no turnovers, that produces 30.4 fantasy points.
- Bruno Mule
Tyler Higbee Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 7
Tyler Higbee has quietly emerged as a reliable fantasy option in recent weeks, topping 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games. The veteran tight end has become an important part of the Rams' passing attack, and his role could grow even further with Davante Adams sidelined.
The biggest development is the lack of healthy receiving options in Los Angeles. Adams is out, while Terrance Ferguson isn't ready to return. That leaves Higbee as the No. 2 target behind Puka Nacua, giving him a realistic path to another productive performance.
Tyler Higbee is making big plays today 💪
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Mm4Z3DNMmd
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
Higbee's recent production is particularly encouraging because he's providing consistent receiving numbers rather than relying entirely on touchdowns. With fewer established pass catchers available, Matthew Stafford could look his way even more frequently, especially on third downs and in the red zone.
The matchup against Las Vegas also has shootout potential, which makes Higbee even more appealing. If both offenses can move the ball consistently, the Rams may need to remain aggressive through the air. With Higbee already producing 60-plus yards regularly, a similar performance combined with a touchdown would be enough for a top-five fantasy finish.
- Frank Ammirante
Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft Have a Duel for the Ages
Let's celebrate National Tight Ends Day in style! This Sunday marks the eighth annual TE Day, and it'll feature a juicy matchup between two of the game's best: Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft.
SAM LAPORTA WIDE OPEN TD ON 4TH DOWN
@DETvsAZ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/917KQRTeOv
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Kraft will have an easy time against the woeful Lions defense, which has allowed the most receiving yards (545) and PPR points per game (31.9) to TEs so far this season.
However, I predict LaPorta will go toe-to-toe with him, and the two players will have a duel for the ages. The Packers have allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (208), but they have yet to face a QB/TE duo like Jared Goff and LaPorta.
LaPorta has recorded PPR TE10, TE5, and TE3 finishes in three out of his five games against Green Bay, while Kraft has scored three touchdowns against Detroit in five games.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Germie Bernard Posts His First 100-Yard Game and Scores Against the Saints
I am calling for eight catches, 108 yards, and a touchdown from Bernard in Paris. His first 100-yard game would follow two weeks in which he approached that mark through very different receiving performances.
Against Indianapolis, Bernard caught six passes for 80 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per reception. At Tampa Bay, he needed 11 catches to reach 87 yards, with a long gain of just 19.
The rookie has shown he can contribute through reception volume as well as a more efficient afternoon.
Pittsburgh's injuries help explain the change in his workload. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are on injured reserve, and Bernard has become an important option for Aaron Rodgers.
He caught the six-yard touchdown that ended last week's game in overtime, giving the Steelers a 26-19 win.
Steelers take the lead in OT 🔥
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/As1KkSab2G
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The 11-catch total came in a game where Rodgers attempted 49 passes. DK Metcalf also caught 11, so Bernard's projection needs room for both a lower passing volume and a productive teammate.
New Orleans has allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt and 10 passing touchdowns through six games. Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight outings, and I expect Bernard to catch one again.
The yardage requires the bigger improvement. Pairing something closer to his Indianapolis efficiency with his recent reception volume would get him past 100 without needing a long touchdown.
- Bruno Mule
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Germie Bernard, Carnell Tate.
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