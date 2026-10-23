Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 7 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 7 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 7 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 6 saw some unexpected performances that we called in this article last week. Tre Tucker was one of the biggest hits of the week as we recommended starting him as a high-upside flex option. Tucker went on to catch five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 26.7 PPR fantasy point day.
Let's dive into every Week 7 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 7!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 EST Game (Paris)
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints
Matchups We Love:
Steelers RBs
The Steelers running back room has a prime opportunity in Week 7. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points, most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season. Jaylen Warren remains the top RB in this offense after playing 75% of the team's snaps and seeing 16 touches in last week's win. Warren will be a high-end RB2, while Rico Dowdle has some flex appeal in deeper formats.
JAYLEN WARREN JUST RAN STRAIGHT THROUGH THE ENTIRE COLTS DEFENSE 😱 @steelers https://t.co/WsM2nCdApZ
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2026
Pat Freiermuth was held in check last week, catching just two passes for 11 yards. But fantasy managers could expect a bounce-back performance from Freiermuth in Week 7. The Saints have given up the fifth-most fantasy points, fourth-most receptions, and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season, which included allowing Isaiah Likely to total 23.9 PPR fantasy points last week. He is a low-end TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has a tough matchup ahead. The Steelers have been one of the best defenses against fantasy QBs in the early going, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest passing touchdowns. Only one QB has scored above 14 fantasy points and thrown for multiple passing touchdowns against this defense this year. That makes Shough more of a QB2 this week.
Other Matchups:
Aaron Rodgers has been a reliable QB1 in recent weeks. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four straight contests. Rodgers will now face a Saints secondary that has allowed over 18 fantasy points to a QB room in three of the past four games. The veteran signal-caller will be a low-end QB1.
RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara hasn't run the ball well since Travis Etienne Jr. went down. Kamara has yet to run for over 40 yards in a game and is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry on the season. Still, the Saints running back has two top-12 fantasy RB finishes over the last three weeks, thanks to his usage in the passing game. That makes him a potential flex play against a Steelers defense that ranks 22nd in both receptions and receiving yards to RBs.
Steelers WRs
Both DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard were heavily involved in last week's win. Metcalf caught 11 of his 15 targets for 93 yards, while Bernard caught 11 of his 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. This week, both Steelers WRs will WR2 plays. The Saints have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to outside WRs and the 12th-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. That will help Metcalf (outside) and Bernard (slot) this week.
Saints WRs
Fantasy managers can likely only trust Chris Olave in this passing attack right now. Olave will be a must-start WR1 against a Steelers secondary that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to outside WRs. As for Devaughn Vele, he will come in as more of a WR4. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks.
Juwan Johnson had his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 6. He didn't catch either of his two targets and was held to zero fantasy points. However, Johnson still has some TE1 appeal in 12+ team leagues this week. The Steelers have allowed a top-12 fantasy TE finish in three of the last four weeks. With a 15.1% target share on the season, he could be a nice start.
Injuries:
None
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Matchups We Love:
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers is a must-start WR1 play this week against the Bengals. Flowers ranks sixth in fantasy points per game, eighth in receptions per game, and fifth in receiving yards per game among all WRs this season. He now gets a matchup against a Bengals secondary that has given up the most fantasy points to slot WRs over the last three weeks. You're starting Flowers in all formats.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews' fantasy value is obviously declining. He has scored under six PPR fantasy points in three of his last four games and is coming off a one-catch, four-yard performance against the Browns last week. However, Andrews has some TE1 appeal in deeper leagues this week. Lamar Jackson could return from his injury, and the Bengals have given up the fourth-most receptions and second-most receiving yards to opposing TEs.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow will enter this Week 7 matchup against the Ravens trending up. He has scored above 22 fantasy points in three straight games and has thrown eight passing touchdowns during this stretch. While Baltimore has given up the third-fewest passing touchdowns this season, Burrow is still a solid QB1 start this week.
QB Lamar Jackson
There is a chance that Lamar Jackson returns in Week 7. He practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday, and that could put him on track to play on Sunday. If he suits up, Jackson will be a strong QB1 play against a Bengals defense that has given up the fifth-most rushing yards per game to opposing QBs this season. If he can't go, Tyler Huntley will be a solid QB2 play in Superflex formats.
Derrick Henry will remain a must-start RB1 in Week 7. He ranks as the RB8 in fantasy points per game, RB5 in rush yards per game, and RB4 in rush touchdowns per game through the first six weeks. Henry should be in all lineups against the Bengals. Cincinnati just recently let Ollie Gordon II rush for 88 yards and one touchdown.
RB Chase Brown
In the Bengals' last game before the bye, Chase Brown posted his worst fantasy numbers of the season. He scored just seven PPR fantasy points and had a season-low 41.9% rush share. But fantasy managers should still be starting Brown as an RB2 against the Ravens this week. He has seen at least 15 touches in every game this season
Bengals WRs
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are solid starts against the Ravens secondary this week. Baltimore has given up the 11th-most fantasy points, seventh-most receptions, and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this year. Chase is always a must-start WR1, while Higgins will come in as a solid WR2. Higgins has scored over 14 PPR fantasy points in three of his last four games.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki has been a touchdown machine early on. He has caught a touchdown in four of his five games this season. However, Gesicki will be a riskier TE1 play this week. He only caught one pass in his last game back in Week 5 and hasn't totaled more than 40 receiving yards since Week 1. He is the clear fourth option in this offense, making him more of a TE2.
Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson (ankle)
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard hasn't exactly been a reliable RB2 for fantasy managers this season. The veteran back has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and has finished outside the top-24 at the position in four of six contests. Unfortunately, it's hard to trust him as an RB2 against the Browns this week. Cleveland has given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest rushing touchdowns to opposing backs this year.
Harold Fannin Jr. hasn't been involved much in the passing game in recent weeks. He has caught just two passes for 13 yards over the past two weeks and has seen only seven targets in that stretch. Now Fannin will face a Titans secondary that has given up the second-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs. Since not one TE has totaled more than 30 yards against this defense this season, Fannin is a risky TE1.
Other Matchups:
Deshaun Watson has posted mediocre fantasy numbers in each of the past three weeks. He has scored 13.9 fantasy points (Week 4), 12.2 fantasy points (Week 5), and 9.5 (Week 6) across those three games. This recent stretch of games makes Watson more of a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats. The Titans have also just allowed one QB to score more than 19 fantasy points.
QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward should only be started in extreme situations in Superflex formats in Week 7. He has scored under eight fantasy points in back-to-back games and has thrown for more than 200 yards just once this season. Ward should be not be started in most cases, especially against a Browns defense that has given up the 13th-fewest passing yards.
Quinshon Judkins did not play last week due to an ankle injury, but all signs point to him returning in Week 7. In his return, Judkins will be a low-end RB2 play. Although he has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in four of his five games this season, the Titans have allowed five ddifferent rushers to total at least 60 yards on the ground this season. That could help Judkins have a solid floor.
Titans WRs
Despite the concerns surrounding Ward, there is actually some potential for both Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson in this game. Tate has commanded an elite 29.7% target share over the last three weeks and has finished as a WR1 in two of his past three games. That puts Tate in the high-end WR3 terriroty.
As for Robinson, he could be a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues against a Browns defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to slot WRs this year.
Denzel Boston had his first big bust performance of the season in Week 6, catching just one pass for 15 yards. While his fantasy floor in his Browns outfield remains low, the rookie could be a solid flex play this week. The Titans have given up the third-most receptions and seventh-most receivng yards to opposing WRs. Boston's 44.8% receiving air yards share on the season makes him a potential fantasy start.
Injuries:
- Quinshon Judkins (ankle)
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Matchups We Love:
QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray has a ton of fantasy potential this week. The Colts have given up the 11th-most fantasy points, 12th-most fantasy points, and seventh-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. After Murray finished with his best fantasy output (18.3 fantasy points) his last time out, he could be a solid QB1 play this week. Indianapolis has allowed three QBs to score over 20 fantasy points through six weeks.
Vikings RBs
Jordan Mason is expected to return to this Vikings backfield in Week 7. That complicates things in ths backfield, as Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. will likely split the work almost evenly. Still, both have some flex potental this week. The Colts have allowed a top-2 RB finish three times already and have given up five total touchdowns on the ground. Jones is the slightly better play since Mason is just returning in his first game back.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones should not be started in many Superflex leagues this week. Jones has scored under 13 fantasy points in five of six games and has yet to throw multiple passing touchdowns in a game this season. Now he gets the worst matchup of the week against the Vikings. Minnesota has given up the fewest fantasy points and fewest passing touchdowns.
Jonathan Taylor being on this list doesn't change whether you should start him. Taylor is still a must-start RB1 in all formats. However, this is a tougher matchup for the Pro Bowl running back. The Vikings have given up the fewest fantasy points, fourth-fewest rush yards, and fifth-fewest rush touchdowns to opposing RBs this season. Expectations should be tempered.
Colts WRs
It's hard to trust both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen in fantasy this week. Downs is definitely a must-sit in most formats after scoring under nine PPR fantasy points for the third straight game last Sunday. As for Allen, he's a lower-end WR3 in this matchup. He has been the preferred top target in this Colts offense over the last few weeks, but this Vikings defense has given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season.
TE Tyler Warren
It remains to be seen whether Tyler Warren will suit up in Week 7. He missed last week's contest with a groin issue and did not practice on both Wednesday and Thursday to begin the week. That puts his availability for Sunday in jeopardy. If he suits up, he will come in as a low-end TE1 in this tough matchup against Minnesota's secondary.
Other Matchups:
Vikings WRs
Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will be back on the field together for the first time since Week 4. Jefferson will be a must-start WR1 in this matchup against the Colts, while Addison will be more of a WR4. Addison has scored in double figures in PPR formats just once this season, and the Colts have allowed only two WRs to score over 15 PPR fantasy points.
T.J. Hockenson played only two snaps in Week 5 after suffering a concussion in the Vikings' win over the Saints. With the bye week coming at the perfect time, Hockenson will be ready to go for Sunday's tilt against the Colts. Hockenson will be a low-end TE1 in all formats in Week 7. Indianapolis just allowed Freiermuth to score 21.5 PPR fantasy points two weeks ago.
Injuries:
- Tyler Warren (groin)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Matchups We Love:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith could be a viable QB2 play in Superflex formats this week. Even though Smith has scored under 14 fantasy points in three consecutive games, he gets a plus matchup against this Dolphins secondary in Week 7. Miami has given up the seventh-most fantasy points and fifth-most passing touchdowns to QBs this season.
RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall has missed the last three weeks with a quad issue, but his limited participation in Thursday's practice is an encouraging sign for his availability for Sunday. If Hall returns, he'll likely be limited in his first game back, but he has a favorable matchup against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed a 15+ PPR scorer to a running back in all five of its games. That will make Hall a solid RB2 play.
Jets WRs
The Jets have a few viable fantasy WRs for Week 7. Garrett Wilson will be a solid WR2 option against this Miami secondary. He has scored above 23 PPR fantasy points in two of his last four games. Then, there's Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. Mitchell could return this week from his finger issue, which could hurt Cooper's fantasy value.
Both Mitchell and Cooper will be riskier flex options against a Miami defense that ranks third in fantasy points allowed to the psoiton.
Malik Washington will continue to have a high fantasy floor in Week 7. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three straight games and now gets a plus matchup against the Jets secondary. New York has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to slot WRs over the last four weeks. Washington is a high-floor WR3 play this weekend.
TE Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq hasn't produced much over the last few weeks. He didn't catch a pass in Week 4, caught just two passes for three yards while playing 19% of snaps in Week 5, and caught only one pass for 12 yards last week. So, fantasy managers shouldn't be starting Sadiq in most cases. However, if you need a deep-league sleeper, Sadiq is one. The Dolphins have given up the fourth-most fantasy points and the third-most receptions to the position.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis had hs best fantasy performance back in Week 5 before the Dolphins bye. He threw for 137 yards, rushed for a season-high 74 yards, and totaled two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). For this week, Willis will come in as a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats. The Jets have given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest passing yards to QBs through six weeks.
RB Ollie Gordon II
Ollie Gordon II has stepped up as the lead back in this Dolphins offense since De'Von Achane went down. Gordon rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown in Week 4 and then rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown in Week 5. He'll come in as a low-end RB2 this week. The Jets have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to opposing backs this season, and if Miami can keep this game close, Gordon should have a solid floor.
Injuries:
- Breece Hall (quad)
- Adonai Mitchell (finger)
New York Giants at Houston Texans
Matchups We Love:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been on a heater over the last few weeks. He has scored over 20 fantasy points in three straight games and just finished as the overall QB3 in Week 6 behind a 312-yard, three-touchdown performance. Stroud will now get a plus matchup against a Giants secondary that has struggled to stop opposing QBs. New York has allowed a QB2 fantasy finish in back-to-back weeks, making Stroud a solid QB1 play.
Matchups We Hate:
RB Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo was in the doghouse last week after a key fumble in Week 5 against the Commanders. Skattebo saw just six snaps and didn't touch the ball in the team's loss. Even though the Giants released Najee Harris earlier this week, Skattebo is still a must-sit. It remains to be seen what his role will be like moving forward, and the Texans have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs this season.
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers has posted elite fantasy numbers over the last three weeks, ranking as the WR10 (Week 4), WR4 (Week 5), and WR1 (Week 6). Most of those performances, though, came with Jameis Winston under center. The Giants will turn to J.J. McCarthy in Week 7. With McCarthy starting and Nabers likely seeing the Derek Stingley Jr. shadow, he'll be a WR2 this week.
TE Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely has finished as the overall TE1 in back-to-back weeks. He caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 and caught six passes for 99 yards and one touchdown in Week 6. In Week 7, it will be tough for Likely to finish as a high-end option at the position. The Texans have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs. Likely will be a low-end TE1.
Other Matchups:
McCarthy will draw his first start of the season against the Texans in Week 7. In relief of Winston last week, McCarthy threw for 243 yards and one touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, the young signal-caller will be more of a QB2 play this week in a semi-solid matchup. Houston just allowed Lawrence to throw for 306 yards and four touchdowns last week.
RB Woody Marks
David Montgomery will miss another week with a groin issue, which means that Woody Marks will lead this Houston backfield again. Last week, Marks played 78% of the team's offensive snaps and had a 60% rush share. He'll now come into this matchup as a solid mid-tier RB2. His projected volume will give him a high fantasy floor against a Giants defense that just let Kamara finish as the overall RB12 in Week 6.
Texans WRs
The Houston Texans have several viable fantasy WRs that fantasy managers can plug into their lineup for this week. Nico Collins will be a low-end WR1 after scoring in double figures in PPR formats for the fourth straight time this year.
WHAT A CATCH FROM NICO COLLINS
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FSlix6VI5c
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Jaylin Noel has some flex appeal after totaling 107 yards and one touchdown last week. Noel only ran 20 routes last week, but his 24% target-per-route run rate over the past two weeks makes him a potential start in 12+ team leagues.
Dalton Schultz can't be trusted as a TE1 this week against the Giants. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in four straight contests and only played 40% of the team's offensive snaps against the Jaguars last week. New York has also allowed just one TE to finish as a top-14 option at the position this season. Keep Schultz on your bench this weekend.
Injuries:
- David Montgomery (groin)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Matchups We Love:
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving has not been a productive fantasy option in recent weeks. Irving has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and only ran for 46 yards last week against the Steelers. However, this is a prime spot for Irving to explode. The Panthers have given up the fifth-most fantasy points and third-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs. He'll come in as a low-end RB1.
TE Cade Otton
Cade Otton could be a potential TE start in deeper leagues on Sunday. Although Otton has yet to score in double figures in PPR formats in any game this season, this matchup against the Panthers is a favorable one. Carolina has allowed over 12 PPR fantasy points to a TE in three straight contests. With Baker Mayfield set to return, the Buccaneers playmaker has a nice floor.
Matchups We Hate:
Chuba Hubbard has been one of the most consistent fantasy running backs to start the season. He has finished as an RB1 in all five games and has rushed for at least 120 yards in back-to-back contests. While this matchup is on the tougher side against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs, Hubbard should still be in all fantasy lineups.
Other Matchups:
Mayfield is set to return this week after missing the past three weeks with a thumb injury. Mayfield wasn't a viable fantasy option before his injury, but he has some fantasy in Superflex formats or deeper one-quarterback leagues this week. The Panthers have allowed a 20+ point fantasy scorer to the QB position in two of the past three weeks. Mayfield will come in as a high-end QB2.
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young has been one of the bigger fantasy surprises at the QB position to begin the season. He has finished as a QB1 in four of his five games and leads all quarterbacks in passing yards per game. That's enough reason to start Young as a low-end QB1 this week. The Buccaneers have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of their past five contests.
WR Emeka Egbuka
It remains to be seen whether Emeka Egbuka will play in Week 7. He has yet to practice this week with a concussion and foot issue. Considering Egbuka is still in the concussion protocol, his chances of suiting up are in jeopardy. If he suits up, he will be a lower-end WR2 with Mayfield back. If he misses, Chris Godwin Jr. would get a slight bump.
However, Godwin would still be a lower-end WR3 against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs.
Panthers WRs
Both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker will be strong starts this week against the Buccaneers. McMillan ranks top-10 at the position in fantasy points per game, receiving yards per game, and receiving yards per game, and Coker has an elite 30.6% target share in his three full games played. Both WRs will come in as strong WR2 plays. Tampa Bay just let both DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard both total over 20 PPR fantasy points last week.
Darren Waller was extremely quiet in last week's win over the Eagles. He was held without a catch and ran the second-fewest routes in a game this season (18). With that in mind, Waller should not be started in most formats. The veteran has scored under seven PPR fantasy points in consecutive contests, and the Buccaneers haven't allowed a TE to total over 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 2.
Injuries:
- Baker Mayfield (thumb)
- Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot)
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love:
49ers WRs
The San Francisco 49ers could be down several wide receivers in this. Both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. have not practiced this week, which could leave Christian Kirk (if he's activated off IR), Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing as the top three wide receivers in this offense for Sunday. Assuming both Evans and Samuel are out, those other three WRs will be lower-end flex options even in a plus matchup.
Matchups We Hate:
Michael Penix Jr. is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 6, throwing for 225 yards and three touchdowns. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a similar fantasy game in Week 7. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and the 10th-fewest passing yards to opposing QBs this season. Penix will be a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats.
Some fantasy managers could be looking to start Kyle Pitts in Week 7 after back-to-back solid fantasy performances. He caught five passes for 42 yards and one touchdown in Week 5 and caught five passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6. But Pitts is a risky TE1 play this weekend. The 49ers have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position and have yet to allow a receiving touchdown to a TE this season.
Other Matchups:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will come in as a strong QB1 option against the Falcons in Week 7. Purdy has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in five of six contests and ranks second in passing touchdowns through six weeks. Considering Atlanta has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and 11th-most passing touchdowns this season, the 49ers signal caller is a nice start.
Bijan Robinson will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats. No explanation needed on this one.
Christian McCaffrey finally had that big fantasy game last week. He scored 30.7 PPR fantasy points while seeing a season-high 25 touches. McCaffrey will be a strong RB1 play this weekend against the Falcons. Atlanta has given up the fifth-most receptions to opposing RBs this season, giving the veteran running back plenty of fantasy upside.
WR Drake London
Drake London has been a consistent fantasy option since Michael Penix Jr. took over the starting job in Week 3. London has seen at least 10 targets in three of his last four games and is averaging 117.5 receiving yards per game in four contests with Penix. That's enough reason to start the Falcons playmaker in all formats.
George Kittle could see more receiving work with both Evans and Samuel dealing with injuries. Last week, Kittle caught five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown en route to a 17.9 PPR fantasy point day. The 33-year-old tight end should be started in all formats this week against a Falcons defense that just let Colston Loveland score 18.5 PPR fantasy points last week.
Injuries:
- Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring)
- Mike Evans (Achilles)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
Matchups We Love:
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix has not been a viable fantasy option for most of the season. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and has thrown for under 200 yards in four different contests. But if there's ever a week for Nix to go off, it's Week 7 against the Cardinals. Arizona has given up the fourth-most fantasy points and the second-most passing touchdowns to QBs this season. Nix will be a potential QB1 play.
Tyler Allgeier will draw another start in Week 7 with Jeremiyah Love already ruled out. While the results weren't there for Allgeier last week (5.8 PPR fantasy points), the opportunities were. He saw 18 carries and had a 51.4% rush share in his first game without Love. That workload, plus this favorable matchup against the Broncos' 27th-ranked run defense, makes him a solid RB2.
Broncos WRs
The Broncos WR duo of Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle get a great matchup this week against the Cardinals secondary. Arizona has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. The problem is that both Sutton and Waddle's recent production makes them lower-end options despite the plus matchup. Sutton will be a WR4, while Waddle is a WR3.
Matchups We Hate:
Jacoby Brissett has been very hit-or-miss for fantasy managers this season. He has scored over 25 fantasy points in two games and under 14 fantasy points in three different games. Unfortunately, it's hard to expect another 25+ fantasy performance from Brissett in Week 7. The Broncos have allowed under 14 fantasy points to a QB in back-to-back contests. That makes Brissett a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats.
Michael Wilson has been a major disappointment over the last two weeks. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in two straight games and was held to under 35 receiving yards in both contests. Things could get even tougher for him in Week 7 if Patrick Surtain II suits up. Surtain returned to practice earlier this week, and his return would push Wilson to the WR3 range.
Other Matchups:
Broncos RBs
J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both have some appeal in lineups this week. Dobbins has operated as the team's lead rushing back, seeing at least 17 carries in back-to-back games. Harvey has operated as the team's lead receiving back, totaling 19 receptions over the last four weeks.
This week, Dobbins will be a low-end RB2 because the Cardinals rank 29th in rushing yards allowed, and Harvey will be a riskier flex option because Arizona ranks first in receptions allowed to RBs.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride should be in all fantasy lineups this week against the Broncos. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in every game this season.
Injuries:
- Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Matchups We Love:
QB Jordan Love
Jordan Love could have a field day against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Lions have given up the most fantasy points, passing yards, and passing touchdowns to QBs this year. Every quarterback who has faced this Detroit secondary has finished as a top-6 fantasy QB on the week. Start Love with confidence this weekend.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats. He has finished as a top-3 fantasy RB in four of his five games.
Packers WRs
Both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden could be in for a big day. The Lions rank 31st in fantasy points allowed, 31st in receptions allowed, 31st in receiving yards allowed, and 24th in receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing WRs this season. That makes Watson a must-start WR1, and Golden a must-start WR1.
TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft has been a better fantasy option over the last few weeks. He has caught at least five passes in three straight games and has seen at least seven targets in three of the last four games. Now Kraft gets a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed, receptions allowed, and receiving yards allowed to opposing TEs. He is a must-start TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta being in this section doesn't necessarily mean fantasy managers should sit him. He ranks as the TE4 in fantasy points per game and has scored above 19 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. However, expectations should be tempered for the young playmaker this week. The Packers have haven't allowed a top-10 fantasy TE finish since Week 1.
Other Matchups:
QB Jared Goff
At home and in a game with a high over/under, Jared Goff is a solid QB1 play this week. He has scored at least 19 fantasy points in four straight games and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four of his five contests. Even though the Packers have let only one QB (Carson Wentz) finish as a top-16 option this season, Goff has strong QB1 potential this week.
RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs will return to the field in Week 7 after beginning the season on the commissioner's exempt list. Jacobs could be a bit rusty in his first game action of the season on Sunday, but he will come in as a middle-of-the-pack RB2 against the Lions. Detroit has allowed two different RBs to score 25+ fantasy points in a game this season, and Jacobs should see plenty of opportunities in his first game back.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will enter Week 7 looking to tear apart this Green Bay secondary. St. Brown is always a must-start WR1, while Williams will be a riskier WR3 play. Although Williams has scored over 16 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games, his 15.4% target share is a major concern. The Packers have also allowed the second-fewest yards per completion to WRs, making the speedy playmaker hard to trust.
Injuries:
None
Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders
Matchups We Love:
Matthew Stafford will come in as a low-end QB1 in this potential high-scoring affair. Stafford has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in three of the last five weeks and gets a fantastic matchup against the Raiders this weekend. Las Vegas has allowed a top-10 fantasy QB in back-to-back weeks, which incuded Drake Maye scoring 39.5 fantasy points against this defense back in Week 5.
Kyren Williams didn't do much in last week's loss, scoring a season-low 9.7 PPR fantasy points. But expect the Pro Bowl running back to get back on track this weekend against the Raiders. Las Vegas has given up the seventh-most fantasy points and second-most rush yards to opposing backs this season. Williams will be a mid-tier RB1 for Week 7.
TE Tyler Higbee
With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) still on injured reserve, Tyler Higbee should continue to see consistent targets in this offense. The veteran has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games and has run at least 26 routes in four straight contests. With the Raiders ranking 26th in fantasy points allowed to the position, Higbee is a low-end TE1 this week.
Matchups We Hate:
WR Tre Tucker
Tucker was on the love list last week and went on to score 26.7 PPR fantasy points. This week, Tucker is on the hate list and is a risky WR3 play against a tough Rams secondary. Los Angeles ranks eighth in yards allowed per completion, fourth in fantasy points allowed, first in receptions allowed, and second in receiving yards allowed to opposing WRs this season.
Kirk Cousins ➡️ Tre Tucker for the TD!
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Gl1Uln47Gx
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Raiders TEs
This section is really about Michael Mayer, as Brock Bowers will remain a must-start TE1 in all formats despite the tough matchup. Mayer is coming off his best game of the season, catching seven passes for 95 yards and scoring 16.5 PPR fantasy points. However, Mayer will be more of a TE2 play this week against a Rams defense that hasn't allowed a top-12 TE finish through six weeks.
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will look to carry his strong early season performances into Week 7. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in four of the last five weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in five of six contests. Cousins will now face a Rams secondary that has allowed three QBs to score over 22 fantasy points this season. That will put the veteran on the low-end QB1 range in 12+ team leagues.
Ashton Jeanty has simply not been efficient on the ground in recent weeks. He has rushed for under 60 yards in five straight games and has been held to under 30 rush yards in back-to-back contests. Still, Jeanty should be started in most formats as an RB2 on Sunday. His work in the receiving game has helped stay afloat despite the poor rushing numbers.
WR Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua left practice early on Thursday with a calf issue. His injury is definitely one to monitor in the coming days. If he suits up, you are starting him as a WR1. If he misses, Konata Mumpfield could be a potential flex option in some formats.
Injuries:
- Puka Nacua (calf)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
Patrick Mahomes will have his toughest challenge yet. Mahomes will face a Seahawks defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest passing yards to opposing QBs this season. Seattle also hasn't allowed a 200-yard passer through six weeks. That makes Mahomes more of a QB2 play than a QB1 option this week.
QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold won't be a viable fantasy option on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Darnold has scored under 15 fantasy points in three straight games, and the Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Fantasy managers should only be starting Darnold in extreme cases in Superflex formats.
Seahawks RBs
This Seahawks backfield could be a mess in Week 7. Zach Charbonnet could return this weekend, which means Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani could all split reps moving forward. With the Chiefs also ranking second in rush yards allowed per game this season, it's best to avoid this whole backfield until we see who emerges.
This might be a tough matchup for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but you aren't sitting him in any scenario. He leads the WR position in fantasy points per game this season.
Chiefs WRs
All signs point to Rashee Rice missing his second straight game on Sunday with a hamstring injury. His continued absence will mean more opportunities for Xavier Worthy in the passing game. Worthy caught seven passes for 73 yards in last week's win. However, Worthy will be more of a low-end WR3 this week against a Seattle secondary that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to WRs.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce has been a bit quiet in the passing game over the last few weeks. He has caught four passes or fewer in three straight games and has finished outside the top-12 at the TE position in consecutive contests. On top of that, Kelce gets a tough matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to TEs. Kelce is still a low-end TE1 with a safe floor, but expectations should be tempered.
Other Matchups:
RB Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker in a revenge game against the team that didn't want to pay him in the offseason. Sign me up. He's a must-start RB1.
Injuries:
- Rashee Rice (hamstring)
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Matchups We Love:
QB Tanner McKee
Tanner McKee made his first start of the season last week. In that first start, he threw for 215 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall QB22 on the week. This week, McKee should post better fantasy numbers in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys' secondary. Dallas has allowed a QB to score over 20 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. That makes McKee a potential QB2 in Superflex formats
Cowboys WRs
Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens should be in most lineups this week. Lamb should definitely be in all lineups as a strong WR1 play, while Pickens will be a high-end WR2. The Eagles have given up the third-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Last week, the duo of Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan combined for 12 catches and 186 yards against this secondary.
The Cowboys have not been able to stop WRs this season. Matthew Golden had 22.4 PPR fantasy points last week. Emeka Egbuka totaled 17.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 5. Nico Collins totaled seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. That bodes well for DeVonta Smith in Week 7. Smith will be a solid WR2 play after totaling 20.5 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers last weekend.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has not been his usual fantasy self this season. He has scored above 19 fantasy points just once and has finished outside the top-12 at the QB position in three of the last four weeks. Still, Prescott will come in as a low-end QB1 on Monday night. The Eagles have allowed four different QBs to score over 19 fantasy points in a game since Week 2.
There's a strong chance that Saquon Barkley returns from his hamstring injury in Week 7. If he does, you're starting him as a solid RB1 against this Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed, 25th in rushing yards allowed, and 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed to opposing RBs in 2026.
Javonte Williams continues to be a workhorse running back for this Cowboys team. He ranks sixth among all running backs in rush share percentage (69.7%) this season and has scored a rushing touchdown in all but one game. Therefore, Williams will be a solid start this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just let Hubbard rush for 120 yards on the ground last week.
Dallas Goedert scored 12.1 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers last week. He'll now be a low-end TE1 play against the Cowboys this week. Goedert saw eight targets with McKee under center in Week 6, and Dallas allowed five receptions to Tucker Kraft last Sunday.
Injuries:
- Saquon Barkley (hamstring)
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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