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Nikita Kucherov Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer

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Oct 25, 2026, 10:17 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov broke the franchise's all-time scoring record in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth. The three-time Art Ross Trophy winner entered the contest tied with Steven Stamkos at 1,137 points. He took the top spot with a power-play assist. Had it not been for injury issues at the start of the decade, Kucherov would have set the record a long time ago. He's been a point-per-game player since his fourth season in the league, and Kucherov's 1.58 points-per-game average since 2021-22 is remarkable. Kucherov has opened the new campaign with a run of 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 11 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 25, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

San Jose Sharks winger Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is week-to-week. After sustaining an upper-body injury earlier this week, Chernyshov didn't play on Saturday against Boston, and his absence isn't expected to be limited to only a couple of games. So far this season, Chernyshov has been quiet, recording four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 games. Collin Graf took Chernyshov's spot on the top line Saturday night. He was a non-factor offensively, finishing scoreless. Chernyshov's injury could also improve Mason Marchment's position within the team. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy (lower body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against Nashville, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports. He has been out for five games and is likely to miss at least one more contest. Despite having a limited role, Roy was productive at the start of the season, posting four points (two goals, two assists) in six games. He isn't expected to maintain that scoring rate when he returns, as Roy averages less than 12 minutes of ice time per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ewan Rawal
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game on Sunday against Florida. On Saturday, Byram practiced with the team for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury, but he wore a non-contact jersey. He still has no set timeline for his return, but now that he's back on the ice, Byram could be ready to rejoin the lineup soon. Once he's back in action, Byram will hope to recover from a poor start to the season. He has one assist in six games. Ethan Del Mastro is filling in for Byram on defense, but he has zero fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel (undisclosed) won't play on Sunday against the New York Islanders. On Friday, he was given an injection as part of treatment for an undisclosed injury. Steel has one goal and two assists in 10 games this season. His absence could allow David Perron to make his Stars debut. Perron joined the Stars only recently after failing to land a contract in the offseason. He's had some strong stretches in the league, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect big things from Perron now that he's 38.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (lower body) is day-to-day, the team announced before Saturday's matchup with Utah. Hedman suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's loss to Colorado. While Hedman's role has declined this season, it's great news for Tampa Bay that the team captain isn't expected to be out long-term. Hedman is averaging a career-low 14:26 of ice time. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games. Emil Lilleberg was a new face on Lightning's defense against Utah, but he didn't have a good day at the office, going minus-two in a 5-4 overtime loss.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

Utah Mammoth defenseman John Marino (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Saturday, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports. He exited the lineup at the start of the week and was initially deemed day-to-day. Marino has five points (two goals, three assists) in nine outings, showing improvement over his usual offensive production. He will miss his third consecutive game on Saturday against Tampa Bay, with Nick DeSimone expected to continue serving as Marino's replacement on the back end. In his first couple of outings this season, DeSimone has averaged 13:01 of ice time and shouldn't generate any fantasy interest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brogan Houston
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:45 PM ET

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (lower body) will miss his first game of the season on Saturday against Minnesota. His absence may extend to multiple games after the team placed him on Injured Reserve. Despite a three-game scoreless streak, McCann remains among Seattle's most productive players. He has opened the season with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games. Jani Nyman and Curtis Douglas are the options to replace McCann in the lineup, while Kaapo Kakko is set to take his spot on the first line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:37 PM ET

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (eye) will start on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames. The veteran netminder missed the third period of Thursday's win over Vancouver after something got into his eye. A team doctor removed it after the game, so Gibson is good to go Saturday. He will enter the matchup with a 3-3-1 record. Gibson has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage. While Gibson has been far from his best, he has won back-to-back outings and will face a favorable matchup Saturday: the Flames are averaging the second-fewest goals in the NHL (2.11).--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:32 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (undisclosed) will be unavailable for a "few weeks," Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. He landed on Injured Reserve after being hurt in Thursday's matchup with Carolina. Levi has been the Oilers' primary starter this season, going 6-1-0. He has a 3.11 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Tristan Jarry will start Saturday night against Toronto and will have a heavier workload until Levi returns. Jarry has been in fine early-season form, posting a 2-0-1 record and a 2.97 goals-against average, though his .873 save percentage could be better.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) won't dress for Saturday's affair against the Buffalo Sabres. He sustained a lower-body injury earlier this week and is day-to-day. Thompson is 4-3-0 for the season, allowing 2.90 goals with a .901 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren, who holds a 1-1-0 record, will start Saturday night. On paper, this is a decent matchup for Lindgren against a team that has averaged only 2.80 goals per game. Mitchell Gibson will dress as the backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) will return to action on Saturday against Buffalo, ending a five-game absence. He is finally ready to return after missing a couple of weeks due to illness. Washington will also welcome back Justin Sourdif (illness) after a two-game absence, giving the team a nice boost at center. Before he caught an illness, Dubois was off to a productive start to the season. The 28-year-old has amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. Dubois has an impressive career record against the Sabres, with eight goals and 13 assists in 20 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:14 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitchell Marner (personal) will sit out a second straight game on Saturday against Columbus. Earlier this week, Marner left the team to be with his wife as they prepare to welcome their second child. Any team would miss a player of Marner's caliber, especially in his current form. The former Maple Leaf has recorded at least one point in seven consecutive outings. Marner is the third-highest scorer on his team, with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. With Marner unavailable, Alexander Holtz entered the lineup on Thursday against St. Louis and had an assist. While Holtz enjoyed a productive season debut, he isn't known as a scorer and should be avoided in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 24, 2026, 5:07 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) won't play on Saturday night against Nashville. The veteran star missed Friday's practice due to illness. He returned to the ice Saturday morning, but Malkin won't suit up for the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Malkin has had a decent start to the season, scoring six goals and nine points in 11 games. Avery Hayes will replace him in the lineup against Nashville. Hayes has been a prolific player in the AHL and should draw some DFS interest on Saturday. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 24, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon matched his season high with four points in Friday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He scored a goal and added three assists, including one power-play helper. 11 games into the season, MacKinnon averages nearly two points per game, with seven goals and 13 assists. Yet fantasy managers may feel a bit disappointed with his recent performances, as MacKinnon has finished three of his last five outings scoreless. Still, MacKinnon is one of the best in the business when it comes to offensive production, and it should only be a matter of time before he finds consistency.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 24, 2026, 10:21 AM ET

New York Rangers winger Eeli Tolvanen (personal) didn't practice on Friday, The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports. Tolvanen was unavailable for personal reasons, and it's unclear if he will join the team for Saturday's tilt against Ottawa. After signing a one-year deal in September, Tolvanen had a strong start in New York, putting together a three-game goal streak early in the season. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 games. Newly signed Luke Glendening could make his Rangers debut if Tolvanen can't play on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Baugh
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Oct 24, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) could be back in action on Saturday against Anaheim, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Finnish blue-liner practiced on Friday after missing nine games. Ristolainen has one goal, four SOG, seven blocks, and four hits in three games this season. With him and Cam York (upper body) out, Oliver Bonk has been thrust into a first-pairing role on defense. Bonk has performed well, notching four assists in the five games, but his fantasy appeal will take a big hit once the Flyers' defense is healthy again.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
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Oct 24, 2026, 10:09 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (face) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with Washington, Jane McNally of the Sabres' official site reports. Kulich took a puck to the face at Friday's practice and didn't finish the session. After recovering from a blood clot, Kulich has recorded three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, and seven hits in eight games this season. If Kulich can't play on Saturday, the Sabres are likely to use Tyson Kozak as his replacement. Kozak hasn't shown any signs in his young career that he can become a fantasy factor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jane McNally
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Oct 24, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Desharnais underwent an appendectomy and will be out 4-6 weeks, the team announced Friday. He was placed on Injured Reserve. Desharnais has been Washington's unsung hero this season, leading the team with a plus-nine rating. He ranks second with 22 hits and is third with 14 blocks. Offensively, Desharnais has chipped in with three assists in nine games. To cover for Desharnais' absence, the team will likely insert Dylan McIlrath back into the lineup on Saturday against Buffalo, but he should remain a free agent in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 24, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He logged just 5:56 of ice time in the contest. Last season, Hedman was limited to 33 outings, and he might miss some time again. In 10 games, he has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), 13 SOG, and 13 blocks. The former Norris Trophy winner has had a smaller role, averaging 14:26 of ice time. He hasn't played more than 17:45. Tampa Bay dressed seven defensemen on Friday, so a forward might replace Hedman in the lineup if he's ruled out on Saturday against Utah.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 23, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (undisclosed) didn't practice on Friday and won't dress for Saturday's contest against Toronto. Tristan Jarry will guard the Oilers crease on Saturday night. Edmonton has used Levi as the starter in back-to-back games and in four of the last five games. While he has been leaky, the Oilers have been on a winning path with Levi. He holds a 6-1-0 record this season and has allowed 3.11 goals with a .887 save percentage. Jarry has yet to lose in regulation, going 2-0-1, but he faces a difficult matchup on Saturday: the Maple Leafs have the eighth-best offense in the league, scoring 3.58 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Anthony Black

Upgraded to Questionable for Sunday
Jabari Walker

Exits Saturday's Win with Knee Injury
Igor Chernyshov

Out Week-to-Week
Cedric Coward

Could Return Sunday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out Versus Kings
Nicolas Roy

Doubtful for Sunday
Gui Santos

Leaves Saturday's Game with Knee Soreness
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Sunday
Ausar Thompson

Iffy for Sunday
Sam Steel

Out Sunday
Victor Hedman

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mike Washington Jr.

a Game-Time Decision for Week 7
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Return to Lead Role in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Rams Optimistic Puka Nacua Will Play vs. Raiders in Week 7
Breece Hall

Unlikely to Play in Week 7
Charles Bassey

Set to Debut Against Suns
Jalen Duren

Ruled Out for Sunday
Oso Ighodaro

Out for Suns' Home Opener
Luke Kennard

Available Against Warriors
Draymond Green

Downgraded to Out Against Phoenix
Paolo Banchero

Diagnosed with High-Ankle Sprain
Yves Missi

Out Indefinitely with Knee Bone Bruise
Al Horford

Unavailable Against Suns
Stephen Curry

Ruled Out Saturday Against Suns
Marcus Smart

Sidelined Against Atlanta
Reed Sheppard

Back in Action for Rockets on Saturday
Kyrie Irving

Ruled Out for Saturday's Home Opener
Cooper Flagg

to be Re-Evaluated Next Week
Jonah Coleman

Denver Broncos Activate Jonah Coleman from Injured Reserve
John Marino

Now Week-to-Week
Jared McCann

Ruled Out Saturday
John Gibson

Facing the Flames Saturday
Devon Levi

to Miss Several Weeks
Logan Thompson

Won't Play Against Sabres
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday
VEG

Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Unavailable Saturday
Christian Kirk

Activated from IR, Will Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Officially Activated Ahead of Week 7 Return
Tank Dell

Added to Texans' 53-Man Roster, Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Activated, Will Play in Week 7
Dontayvion Wicks

Ruled Out for Week 7
Dallas Goedert

Cleared for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Saquon Barkley

Questionable for Monday Night
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Bengals
Dallas Goedert

Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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