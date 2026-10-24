Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out for Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Wicks did not practice at all this week as he deals with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has recorded 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets across six games this season and could have had a chance to be the Eagles' WR1 against Dallas. Instead, Philadelphia will be without both Wicks and star wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) on Monday night. The Eagles' injuries at wide receiver could open a path for rookie wideout Makai Lemon to assume a lead role in his team's passing game alongside tight end Dallas Goedert. Still, the overall health of the team's offense is a major question mark, with backup quarterback Tanner McKee set to make his second straight start in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Dallas Goedert Cleared for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 4:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he carries TE1 appeal against Dallas. Goedert missed practice Thursday and Friday after aggravating the knee injury that previously sidelined him for two games, but returned Saturday and expressed confidence in his availability. His clearance is particularly significant with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) ruled out and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also battling an injury, and he has drawn 17 targets over his past two games, converting them into 12 receptions for 99 yards. The veteran should remain a prominent receiving option for Tanner McKee.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Saquon Barkley Questionable for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 4:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he would reclaim the lead role if available, although his initial workload remains uncertain. Barkley has missed the past two games since suffering his injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, but returned to practice Thursday and was limited in the first two Week 7 sessions. He would face a Dallas defense allowing an NFL-worst 149.8 rushing yards per game through six contests, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce, who handled 12 carries and scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, would remain the primary alternative if Barkley cannot play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Keenan Allen a Solid Wide Receiver Streamer Option in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 4:08 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has recorded 26 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown on 40 targets. While the 34-year-old is only averaging 8.7 yards per reception, he's currently seeing eight targets per game. In Week 7, Allen and the Colts will face the fearsome Minnesota Vikings defense. With his ability to win in the short and intermediate areas, Allen could continue his role as the security blanket for Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. Additionally, Indianapolis will be without tight end Tyler Warren (groin) for the second straight week. With Warren sidelined in Week 6, Allen logged eight catches for 82 yards on 11 targets. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Allen profiles as a high-floor PPR streamer for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 4:04 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, depriving quarterback Tanner McKee of his leading receiver. Smith missed all three Week 7 practices after returning from a two-game absence against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, when he caught seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown, and has now missed three of Philadelphia's past four games. With Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also dealing with an injury, rookie Makai Lemon and Hollywood Brown could see additional targets against Dallas. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who has been cleared to play, is another potential beneficiary of Smith's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Bengals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 3:44 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which leaves Tyler Huntley primarily a Superflex or two-quarterback league option against Cincinnati. Jackson will miss his third consecutive game after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tennessee Titans on October 4. The two-time MVP returned to practice but remained limited in all three Week 7 sessions, admitting Friday that he was still experiencing discomfort when running. Huntley is expected to make his third straight start after completing 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown while adding 28 rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, when Baltimore scored just 10 points.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Brandin Cooks a Waiver Option With Expanded Receiving Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 3:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks is a speculative addition in 12-team leagues for managers seeking immediate receiver help, but his limited target production makes him a risky Week 7 flex option. He could see his largest workload of the season against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, with Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) ruled out, and the matchup is favorable, as Atlanta has surrendered the most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers this season. Cooks took over Evans' outside receiver role after the veteran exited Monday's win over the Washington Commanders, playing a season-high 32 offensive snaps (52%), but he caught just one of two targets for 13 yards and has only two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown across three games. Jordan Watkins played 47 snaps against Washington, while Christian Kirk (calf) is questionable after practicing fully throughout the week and could return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Offers Stash Appeal as Backfield Opens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 3:03 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is worth adding in 12-team leagues for his potential to earn a larger role, but he is a stash and not a recommended Week 7 starter, even with Tyler Badie (thumb) ruled out and an opportunity to rejoin the backfield in Week 7. Coleman practiced fully throughout the week and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, pending activation from injured reserve. Before his injury, the rookie played 40.3% of Denver's offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, rushing 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 19 yards. That workload came with RJ Harvey sidelined and J.K. Dobbins leaving the game early, and both remain part of Denver's backfield, although Dobbins has averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 81 attempts this season. Head coach Sean Payton has also indicated that he will be mindful of Coleman's workload in his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Draws Waiver Interest After Two-Touchdown Performance
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 2:48 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a speculative waiver addition in 12-team leagues, more attractive as a bench stash than an immediate starter because of the uncertain workload and the Giants' Week 8 bye. He has an opportunity to expand his role after head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Friday that he has earned more carries. Tracy rushed six times for 18 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, adding two receptions for 27 yards and another score. The Giants subsequently released Najee Harris, leaving Tracy, Devin Singletary, and Cam Skattebo competing for backfield opportunities. Singletary played 31 offensive snaps against the Saints compared to Tracy's 29, while Skattebo was limited to six snaps without a touch, and Harbaugh also praised Skattebo's practice performance, leaving the Week 7 distribution uncertain. The Houston Texans have allowed just 3.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs, a difficult matchup for a crowded backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Will Mallory a Risky Week 7 Streamer Against Vikings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 2:33 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory is a difficult fantasy start and belongs on benches in typical 12-team leagues, even though he should remain involved against the Minnesota Vikings with Tyler Warren (groin) ruled out for a second consecutive game. Mallory returned from a thumb injury in Week 6 and led Indianapolis tight ends with 43 offensive snaps, ahead of Mo Alie-Cox (31) and Drew Ogletree (30). He drew six targets, the third-most on the team, but converted them into just two receptions for 20 yards. The matchup is the problem: Minnesota has held opposing tight ends to 16 catches for 221 yards and no touchdowns through five games, a particularly difficult challenge for an inexperienced receiving option, though his opportunity gives him some desperation-streamer appeal in deeper formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller a Priority Week 7 Waiver Add as Backfield Role Expands
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is a priority waiver add as his share of the backfield grows during Travis Etienne Jr.'s (hamstring) absence, and the increased workload makes him a viable RB2 or flex option against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, particularly for managers seeking immediate help in 10-team and deeper leagues. His offensive snap rate increased from 31% in Week 5 to 44% against the New York Giants, when he handled 20 of New Orleans' 33 running back carries. Miller rushed for 70 yards, while Alvin Kamara managed seven attempts and CJ Donaldson had six. Kamara (back) was limited throughout the practice week but carries no injury designation, and he remains involved in the passing game after recording 35 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Miller's receiving contribution has been minimal, with two catches for zero yards in Week 6. Etienne could return after the Saints' Week 8 bye, which potentially limits Miller's longer-term value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield Headed for Uptick in Volume, Possible No. 1 Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 2:13 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield should handle an increased target and snap count against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. At worst, Mumpfield is expected to operate as the No. 2 wide receiver with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve. However, he could potentially occupy the No. 1 role if Puka Nacua (calf) also sits out Sunday's contest. Some of Adams' vacated targets will go to tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, but Mumpfield should also handle more volume than usual. Last week, in a game where Adams departed early, Mumpfield played a 47% snap share, which was his highest mark since Week 3. This Sunday, he should build upon last week's relatively modest stat line of three targets, two catches, and 15 receiving yards. Fortunately for the 24-year-old, Vegas is allowing the third-most touchdowns and 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Mumpfield checks in as the overall WR47 in RotoBaller's latest Week 7 rankings, and he would climb even higher if Nacua ends up being ruled out.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson a Late-Week IR Stash With Future Target Potential
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 2:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is worth stashing in 12-team and deeper leagues, particularly for managers with an available IR spot who can afford to wait for his return. A larger receiving opportunity could be awaiting him following Davante Adams' hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline the veteran wideout for six to 10 weeks. Ferguson led the Rams' tight ends in routes run over the first two games and caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 2. Tyler Higbee has since handled a substantial receiving role, accumulating 246 yards through six games, and will remain competition for targets when Ferguson returns. The wait is the catch: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ferguson is not expected to be ready when first eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 8, with no firm timetable established.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) expects to play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, he said Saturday, after tweaking the same knee injury that sidelined him for Weeks 3 and 4, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He missed practice Thursday and Friday before returning Saturday, supporting his optimism. Goedert has produced since coming back from that absence in Week 5, catching 12 passes for 99 yards on 17 targets across two games, including six receptions for 61 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also dealing with injuries, the veteran should remain a prominent target for Tanner McKee if cleared to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Jordan Mason Expected to Be Activated Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:47 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has RB3/flex appeal against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 if he is activated, because he should immediately reclaim a substantial portion of the rushing workload and cut into early-down opportunities for Aaron Jones Sr. Mason is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday, barring any setbacks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He missed four games after fracturing his thumb in the season opener and undergoing surgery, but he practiced in full throughout the week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. In Week 1, Mason led Minnesota with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Jones handled 12 carries for 40 yards and a score. Jones has since shouldered 85 carries over four games, but the Vikings originally planned to rotate the two backs before Mason's injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Samaje Perine Offers Late-Week PPR Appeal After 14-Carry Outing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:36 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is a worthwhile late-week waiver pickup in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues, with potential flex value for managers needing immediate running back help. He took on a considerably larger rushing workload in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, carrying 14 times for 68 yards, more than his combined rushing attempts from the previous four games, while adding two receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown managed 39 yards on 13 carries and lost a fumble. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher indicated that the backfield split could depend on Cincinnati's rushing approach, particularly when the team favors downhill runs that suit Perine's strengths. Brown still holds the advantage in the passing game, with 24 receptions compared to Perine's seven this season, and the Baltimore Ravens have allowed just 3.8 yards per carry, which makes for a difficult Week 7 matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Returns to Practice Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is a starting fantasy tight end if he plays Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, and his chances improved when he returned to practice Saturday after missing the team's previous two sessions, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. His participation level and final injury designation have not been confirmed, so managers should account for the risk of Monday's late kickoff. The volume is there: Goedert has remained heavily involved in Philadelphia's passing attack, drawing 17 targets over the past two games, including eight from Tanner McKee in Week 6, when he caught six passes for 61 yards against the Carolina Panthers. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also dealing with injuries, Goedert could remain one of McKee's primary receiving options if cleared.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Spencer Shrader A Worthwhile Starter Despite Unfavorable Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:18 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is the best player at his position in fantasy football this season. He's made all 18 of his field goal attempts and 12 of his 13 extra point tries so far this year. The matchup in Week 7 is quite ugly, though -- the opposing Minnesota Vikings defense should feast on the vulnerable Colts offense. We could see a truly hideous showing from Indy, who is missing their top wideout and No. 1 tight end to injuries. Shrader has been accurate, but the problem could come in the form of the Colts not moving the ball into field goal range enough to make things competitive. Additionally, Indy has a poor defense this year, and the Vikings could build up an early lead and force the Colts to go for it on fourth downs and try to reach the end zone at the expense of more field goal attempts for Shrader. It's fine to start him this week, but his chances of having a big game are diminished by the brutal defense on the other side of the ball.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dontayvion Wicks Remains Sidelined With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is difficult to trust in fantasy lineups for Monday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after missing Saturday's practice, his third consecutive absence, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He appeared positioned for more opportunities with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also struggling to practice, but his own injury now threatens to keep him sidelined, and McLane previously indicated that Wicks was trending toward missing Monday's game. Wicks drew eight targets while Smith was absent in Week 5, catching five passes for 63 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Smith back and Tanner McKee starting in Week 6, he managed just two receptions for 24 yards on four targets against the Carolina Panthers, despite the potential opening in Philadelphia's receiving corps.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
DeVonta Smith Absent From Practice Again Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is a player to plan around losing Monday night after missing a third straight practice Saturday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith returned from a two-game absence in Week 6 and immediately commanded 14 targets, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, but his continued hamstring trouble threatens to send him back to the sidelines after just one game. McLane previously reported that Smith was trending toward missing Monday's contest, and the latest absence reinforces those concerns. Philadelphia has not officially ruled him out of the Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but managers should strongly consider a healthy Sunday replacement rather than depending on his availability Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Josh Downs Remains Bench Material For Brutal Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has not been a productive fantasy wideout this season despite what looked like expanded opportunities for him. He seemed set for more looks in the passing game due to the injuries to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) and TE1 Tyler Warren (groin). That hasn't come to pass, as he's scored single-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been unproductive, to be fair, but he's also targeted his outside receivers at a higher rate -- veteran wideout Keenan Allen out-targeted Downs in Week 6, and it's hard to see why that might change. The Vikings should pummel Jones all game with their blitz-heavy scheme -- they've done an amazing job at pressuring opposing signal-callers this year. Downs is shaping up to be a huge fantasy disappointment this year, and should not be in starting lineups anywhere.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN