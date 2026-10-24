Will Mallory a Risky Week 7 Streamer Against Vikings
Oct 24, 2026, 2:33 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory is a difficult fantasy start and belongs on benches in typical 12-team leagues, even though he should remain involved against the Minnesota Vikings with Tyler Warren (groin) ruled out for a second consecutive game. Mallory returned from a thumb injury in Week 6 and led Indianapolis tight ends with 43 offensive snaps, ahead of Mo Alie-Cox (31) and Drew Ogletree (30). He drew six targets, the third-most on the team, but converted them into just two receptions for 20 yards. The matchup is the problem: Minnesota has held opposing tight ends to 16 catches for 221 yards and no touchdowns through five games, a particularly difficult challenge for an inexperienced receiving option, though his opportunity gives him some desperation-streamer appeal in deeper formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Kendre Miller a Priority Week 7 Waiver Add as Backfield Role Expands
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is a priority waiver add as his share of the backfield grows during Travis Etienne Jr.'s (hamstring) absence, and the increased workload makes him a viable RB2 or flex option against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, particularly for managers seeking immediate help in 10-team and deeper leagues. His offensive snap rate increased from 31% in Week 5 to 44% against the New York Giants, when he handled 20 of New Orleans' 33 running back carries. Miller rushed for 70 yards, while Alvin Kamara managed seven attempts and CJ Donaldson had six. Kamara (back) was limited throughout the practice week but carries no injury designation, and he remains involved in the passing game after recording 35 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Miller's receiving contribution has been minimal, with two catches for zero yards in Week 6. Etienne could return after the Saints' Week 8 bye, which potentially limits Miller's longer-term value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield Headed for Uptick in Volume, Possible No. 1 Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 2:13 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield should handle an increased target and snap count against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. At worst, Mumpfield is expected to operate as the No. 2 wide receiver with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve. However, he could potentially occupy the No. 1 role if Puka Nacua (calf) also sits out Sunday's contest. Some of Adams' vacated targets will go to tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, but Mumpfield should also handle more volume than usual. Last week, in a game where Adams departed early, Mumpfield played a 47% snap share, which was his highest mark since Week 3. This Sunday, he should build upon last week's relatively modest stat line of three targets, two catches, and 15 receiving yards. Fortunately for the 24-year-old, Vegas is allowing the third-most touchdowns and 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Mumpfield checks in as the overall WR47 in RotoBaller's latest Week 7 rankings, and he would climb even higher if Nacua ends up being ruled out.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson a Late-Week IR Stash With Future Target Potential
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 2:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is worth stashing in 12-team and deeper leagues, particularly for managers with an available IR spot who can afford to wait for his return. A larger receiving opportunity could be awaiting him following Davante Adams' hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline the veteran wideout for six to 10 weeks. Ferguson led the Rams' tight ends in routes run over the first two games and caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 2. Tyler Higbee has since handled a substantial receiving role, accumulating 246 yards through six games, and will remain competition for targets when Ferguson returns. The wait is the catch: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ferguson is not expected to be ready when first eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 8, with no firm timetable established.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) expects to play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, he said Saturday, after tweaking the same knee injury that sidelined him for Weeks 3 and 4, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He missed practice Thursday and Friday before returning Saturday, supporting his optimism. Goedert has produced since coming back from that absence in Week 5, catching 12 passes for 99 yards on 17 targets across two games, including six receptions for 61 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also dealing with injuries, the veteran should remain a prominent target for Tanner McKee if cleared to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Jordan Mason Expected to Be Activated Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:47 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has RB3/flex appeal against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 if he is activated, because he should immediately reclaim a substantial portion of the rushing workload and cut into early-down opportunities for Aaron Jones Sr. Mason is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday, barring any setbacks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He missed four games after fracturing his thumb in the season opener and undergoing surgery, but he practiced in full throughout the week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. In Week 1, Mason led Minnesota with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Jones handled 12 carries for 40 yards and a score. Jones has since shouldered 85 carries over four games, but the Vikings originally planned to rotate the two backs before Mason's injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Samaje Perine Offers Late-Week PPR Appeal After 14-Carry Outing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:36 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is a worthwhile late-week waiver pickup in 10-team and deeper PPR leagues, with potential flex value for managers needing immediate running back help. He took on a considerably larger rushing workload in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, carrying 14 times for 68 yards, more than his combined rushing attempts from the previous four games, while adding two receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown managed 39 yards on 13 carries and lost a fumble. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher indicated that the backfield split could depend on Cincinnati's rushing approach, particularly when the team favors downhill runs that suit Perine's strengths. Brown still holds the advantage in the passing game, with 24 receptions compared to Perine's seven this season, and the Baltimore Ravens have allowed just 3.8 yards per carry, which makes for a difficult Week 7 matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Returns to Practice Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is a starting fantasy tight end if he plays Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, and his chances improved when he returned to practice Saturday after missing the team's previous two sessions, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. His participation level and final injury designation have not been confirmed, so managers should account for the risk of Monday's late kickoff. The volume is there: Goedert has remained heavily involved in Philadelphia's passing attack, drawing 17 targets over the past two games, including eight from Tanner McKee in Week 6, when he caught six passes for 61 yards against the Carolina Panthers. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also dealing with injuries, Goedert could remain one of McKee's primary receiving options if cleared.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Spencer Shrader A Worthwhile Starter Despite Unfavorable Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:18 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is the best player at his position in fantasy football this season. He's made all 18 of his field goal attempts and 12 of his 13 extra point tries so far this year. The matchup in Week 7 is quite ugly, though -- the opposing Minnesota Vikings defense should feast on the vulnerable Colts offense. We could see a truly hideous showing from Indy, who is missing their top wideout and No. 1 tight end to injuries. Shrader has been accurate, but the problem could come in the form of the Colts not moving the ball into field goal range enough to make things competitive. Additionally, Indy has a poor defense this year, and the Vikings could build up an early lead and force the Colts to go for it on fourth downs and try to reach the end zone at the expense of more field goal attempts for Shrader. It's fine to start him this week, but his chances of having a big game are diminished by the brutal defense on the other side of the ball.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dontayvion Wicks Remains Sidelined With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is difficult to trust in fantasy lineups for Monday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after missing Saturday's practice, his third consecutive absence, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He appeared positioned for more opportunities with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also struggling to practice, but his own injury now threatens to keep him sidelined, and McLane previously indicated that Wicks was trending toward missing Monday's game. Wicks drew eight targets while Smith was absent in Week 5, catching five passes for 63 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Smith back and Tanner McKee starting in Week 6, he managed just two receptions for 24 yards on four targets against the Carolina Panthers, despite the potential opening in Philadelphia's receiving corps.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
DeVonta Smith Absent From Practice Again Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 1:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is a player to plan around losing Monday night after missing a third straight practice Saturday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith returned from a two-game absence in Week 6 and immediately commanded 14 targets, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, but his continued hamstring trouble threatens to send him back to the sidelines after just one game. McLane previously reported that Smith was trending toward missing Monday's contest, and the latest absence reinforces those concerns. Philadelphia has not officially ruled him out of the Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but managers should strongly consider a healthy Sunday replacement rather than depending on his availability Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Josh Downs Remains Bench Material For Brutal Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has not been a productive fantasy wideout this season despite what looked like expanded opportunities for him. He seemed set for more looks in the passing game due to the injuries to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) and TE1 Tyler Warren (groin). That hasn't come to pass, as he's scored single-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been unproductive, to be fair, but he's also targeted his outside receivers at a higher rate -- veteran wideout Keenan Allen out-targeted Downs in Week 6, and it's hard to see why that might change. The Vikings should pummel Jones all game with their blitz-heavy scheme -- they've done an amazing job at pressuring opposing signal-callers this year. Downs is shaping up to be a huge fantasy disappointment this year, and should not be in starting lineups anywhere.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Zachariah Branch a Speculative Deep-League Play for Falcons
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 1:07 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch has yet to post a big game in his brief NFL career, but for those managers in deep leagues scouring the wire for a lottery ticket, the 2026 third-rounder could be an option. The University of Georgia product has garnered exactly two targets in each of the last five games, hauling in all but one of them. It has amounted to nine catches for 55 scoreless yards, but although it isn't much, it is at least consistent. The 5-foot-10 receiver muffed two kick returns last week, and although coach Kevin Stefanski stated that he would not lose his role there, perhaps eventually he will, and maybe the team will look to get him more involved on offense. Regardless, with a ranking of No. 77 overall at WR for RotoBaller, the 22-year-old could be a very deep league consideration this week and a speculative stash for the weeks ahead.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum a Solid RB3/Flex with Potential Volume Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has been a consistent RB3/flex option lately, and that trend should continue in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 27-year-old has played less than 30% of the offensive snaps in five of six games so far, but he has carved out solid volume when he's on the field. Specifically, over the last two weeks combined, he has 61 rushing yards, five catches, 71 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. He has posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in both of those contests, although his final output admittedly benefitted significantly from touchdowns. We would expect Corum to have a sizable role again this week, especially since Los Angeles is expected to run the ball more because of two major injuries at wide receiver. Davante Adams (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable but trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. The potential increased workload is just one part of the full story. Corum should also benefit from this week's matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the second-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026. Corum checks in as the RB30 in RotoBaller's latest Week 7 rankings, making him a worthwhile starter in 12+ team leagues and even some 10-team formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Loop a Good Kicking Option Boosted By Potential QB Return
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 1:05 PM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop is a solid fantasy kicking option in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have allowed double-digit fantasy points to kickers in three out of five games. The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans kickers were the only two not to reach double digits, but one plays for arguably the worst offense in the NFL, while the other could've had a much bigger fantasy day if he didn't miss a 58-yard field goal. Tyler Loop has been decent fantasy-wise this season, but that is understandable given the injuries the Ravens have sustained on offense. With Ja'Kobi Lane ramping up playtime and Lamar Jackson potentially returning after missing the last two weeks, the Ravens offense may be in the best spot it has been all season. In what could be a shootout, fantasy managers can do much worse than Tyler Loop at kicker in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo Kicker Fantasy Points Against Bengals
Kyren Williams Should Return to a More Substantial Workload in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams saw a reduced workload last week, likely due to an unexpected negative game script environment. He should bounce back with significant volume in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with the Rams expected to take on a more run-heavy approach this week. Los Angeles is expected to run the ball more because of two major injuries at wide receiver. Davante Adams (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable but trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. Williams should step up with more rushing volume, as well as a more substantial role in the passing game. Despite last week's blemish, he still ranks as the overall RB6 in running back scoring this season, and we would expect him to turn in another top-10 finish this week. Vegas has allowed the second-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026. Williams ranks as RotoBaller's overall RB5 in PPR leagues for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen Hard to Trust in Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen scored 16.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 6 as the clear No. 1 pass-catcher for his team, but he should probably be benched in Week 7 in anticipation of the toughest defensive test (by far) his team will face this season. The Colts will head northwest to face the vicious Minnesota Vikings defense. They've allowed just 27.1 PPR fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and their blitz-heavy scheme has wrecked opposing offensive game plans all season. Additionally, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been unproductive this year and has turned the ball over nine times while scoring just five total touchdowns. Allen would normally be a nice PPR-scam style player who catches a lot of passes but doesn't gain a ton of yardage, but in this matchup, it's better to leave him on the bench and look elsewhere for good fantasy football wideout production.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Baltimore Ravens D/ST a Low Floor Fantasy Option Against Bengals
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:58 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens defense/special teams unit is not a great starting option in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The most points a D/ST has amassed against the Bengals offense so far this season is nine, which came in Week 1, a week the Bengals are notorious for struggling. In Weeks 2-4, the Bengals produced solid offensive numbers against highly reputable defenses in the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Burrow has thrown just three interceptions so far, and the Bengals are averaging 25.6 points per game. With Lamar Jackson potentially returning, this matchup could turn into a high-scoring affair, likely hurting the Ravens D/ST even more. The unit has been a mid-tier fantasy option so far this season, and at best that will continue in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo D/ST Fantasy Points Against Bengals Offense
Jonathan Taylor A Must-Start Despite Tough Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:57 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to face one of the nastiest defenses in the NFL in the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. They've locked down opposing running backs to the clip of just 14.6 PPR fantasy points per game, which is by far the lowest mark in the NFL this season. Taylor is an awesome player and elite fantasy back, and should not be left out of starting lineups for any reason, but all signs point to the Colts having a miserable day on offense, which will be hard to overcome. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is starting in Week 7, though he's played poorly this season. And he'll be without his No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 tight end, as both Alec Pierce (heel) and Tyler Warren (groin) won't play in the matchup. Even in the absence of Pierce, Taylor hasn't been a go-to option in the passing game, which hurts his ability to overcome tough matchups in fantasy football through PPR reception points. Start Taylor in all leagues, but be prepared for a disappointing game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dylan Sampson a Waiver Pickup After IR Activation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:47 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns activated running back Dylan Sampson (knee) from Injured Reserve on Saturday, and he will make his return on Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans after a five-game absence due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Quinshon Judkins is returning this weekend as well from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, so Cleveland's backfield is returning to full health after they were forced to rely on Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in their Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. While the 22-year-old Sampson will not be a recommended starting fantasy RB this weekend in his return from IR, he will be in play as a waiver-wire consideration now that he is healthy, at least as a handcuff for Judkins' managers. The former fourth-rounder from Tennessee had 65 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie in 2025, adding 33 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets through the air. Sampson's abilities as a pass-catcher make him a more attractive RB stash in point-per-reception formats. He is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Ja'Kobi Lane an Intriguing Flex With Potential QB Upgrade in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will be playing his third career game in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-round rookie is trending up after returning from injury, putting up four catches for 40 yards in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns despite no Lamar Jackson. With a potential Lamar return, Lane has a chance to make his mark against a Bengals secondary that will be much more focused on stopping Zay Flowers. It is also promising that he played 54 percent of the snaps, more than fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman's 30 percent. The Ravens so far this season have struggled to get consistent production out of non-Zay Flowers pass catchers, but Lane has a chance to step up and fill that role starting this week. Given all the positive indicators, Lane is an interesting Flex option in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Ja'Kobi Lane RotoBaller