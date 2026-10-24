Zachariah Branch a Speculative Deep-League Play for Falcons
Oct 24, 2026, 1:07 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch has yet to post a big game in his brief NFL career, but for those managers in deep leagues scouring the wire for a lottery ticket, the 2026 third-rounder could be an option. The University of Georgia product has garnered exactly two targets in each of the last five games, hauling in all but one of them. It has amounted to nine catches for 55 scoreless yards, but although it isn't much, it is at least consistent. The 5-foot-10 receiver muffed two kick returns last week, and although coach Kevin Stefanski stated that he would not lose his role there, perhaps eventually he will, and maybe the team will look to get him more involved on offense. Regardless, with a ranking of No. 77 overall at WR for RotoBaller, the 22-year-old could be a very deep league consideration this week and a speculative stash for the weeks ahead.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Josh Downs Remains Fantasy Football Bench Material For Brutal Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has not been a productive fantasy wideout this season despite what looked like it would be expanded opportunities for him. He seemed set for more looks in the passing game due to the injuries to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) and TE1 Tyler Warren (groin). That hasn't come to pass, as he's scored single-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been unproductive, to be fair, but he's also targeted his outside receivers at a higher rate -- veteran wideout Keenan Allen out-targeted Downs in Week 6, and it's hard to see why that might change. The Vikings should pummel Jones all game with their blitz-heavy scheme -- they've done an amazing job at pressuring opposing signal-callers this year. Downs is shaping up to be a huge fantasy disappointment this year, and should not be in starting lineups anywhere.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum a Solid RB3/Flex with Potential Volume Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has been a consistent RB3/flex option lately, and that trend should continue in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 27-year-old has played less than 30% of the offensive snaps in five of six games so far, but he has carved out solid volume when he's on the field. Specifically, over the last two weeks combined, he has 61 rushing yards, five catches, 71 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. He has posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in both of those contests, although his final output admittedly benefitted significantly from touchdowns. We would expect Corum to have a sizable role again this week, especially since Los Angeles is expected to run the ball more because of two major injuries at wide receiver. Davante Adams (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable but trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. The potential increased workload is just one part of the full story. Corum should also benefit from this week's matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the second-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026. Corum checks in as the RB30 in RotoBaller's latest Week 7 rankings, making him a worthwhile starter in 12+ team leagues and even some 10-team formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Loop a Good Kicking Option Boosted By Potential QB Return
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 1:05 PM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop is a solid fantasy kicking option in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have allowed double-digit fantasy points to kickers in three out of five games. The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans kickers were the only two not to reach double digits, but one plays for arguably the worst offense in the NFL, while the other could've had a much bigger fantasy day if he didn't miss a 58-yard field goal. Tyler Loop has been decent fantasy-wise this season, but that is understandable given the injuries the Ravens have sustained on offense. With Ja'Kobi Lane ramping up playtime and Lamar Jackson potentially returning after missing the last two weeks, the Ravens offense may be in the best spot it has been all season. In what could be a shootout, fantasy managers can do much worse than Tyler Loop at kicker in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo Kicker Fantasy Points Against Bengals
Kyren Williams Should Return to a More Substantial Workload in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 1:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams saw a reduced workload last week, likely due to an unexpected negative game script environment. He should bounce back with significant volume in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with the Rams expected to take on a more run-heavy approach this week. Los Angeles is expected to run the ball more because of two major injuries at wide receiver. Davante Adams (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable but trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. Williams should step up with more rushing volume, as well as a more substantial role in the passing game. Despite last week's blemish, he still ranks as the overall RB6 in running back scoring this season, and we would expect him to turn in another top-10 finish this week. Vegas has allowed the second-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026. Williams ranks as RotoBaller's overall RB5 in PPR leagues for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen Hard to Trust in Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen scored 16.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 6 as the clear No. 1 pass-catcher for his team, but he should probably be benched in Week 7 in anticipation of the toughest defensive test (by far) his team will face this season. The Colts will head northwest to face the vicious Minnesota Vikings defense. They've allowed just 27.1 PPR fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and their blitz-heavy scheme has wrecked opposing offensive game plans all season. Additionally, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been unproductive this year and has turned the ball over nine times while scoring just five total touchdowns. Allen would normally be a nice PPR-scam style player who catches a lot of passes but doesn't gain a ton of yardage, but in this matchup, it's better to leave him on the bench and look elsewhere for good fantasy football wideout production.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Baltimore Ravens D/ST a Low Floor Fantasy Option Against Bengals
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:58 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens defense/special teams unit is not a great starting option in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The most points a D/ST has amassed against the Bengals offense so far this season is nine, which came in Week 1, a week the Bengals are notorious for struggling. In Weeks 2-4, the Bengals produced solid offensive numbers against highly reputable defenses in the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Burrow has thrown just three interceptions so far, and the Bengals are averaging 25.6 points per game. With Lamar Jackson potentially returning, this matchup could turn into a high-scoring affair, likely hurting the Ravens D/ST even more. The unit has been a mid-tier fantasy option so far this season, and at best that will continue in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo D/ST Fantasy Points Against Bengals Offense
Jonathan Taylor A Must-Start Despite Tough Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:57 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to face one of the nastiest defenses in the NFL in the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. They've locked down opposing running backs to the clip of just 14.6 PPR fantasy points per game, which is by far the lowest mark in the NFL this season. Taylor is an awesome player and elite fantasy back, and should not be left out of starting lineups for any reason, but all signs point to the Colts having a miserable day on offense, which will be hard to overcome. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is starting in Week 7, though he's played poorly this season. And he'll be without his No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 tight end, as both Alec Pierce (heel) and Tyler Warren (groin) won't play in the matchup. Even in the absence of Pierce, Taylor hasn't been a go-to option in the passing game, which hurts his ability to overcome tough matchups in fantasy football through PPR reception points. Start Taylor in all leagues, but be prepared for a disappointing game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dylan Sampson a Waiver Pickup After IR Activation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:47 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns activated running back Dylan Sampson (knee) from Injured Reserve on Saturday, and he will make his return on Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans after a five-game absence due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Quinshon Judkins is returning this weekend as well from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, so Cleveland's backfield is returning to full health after they were forced to rely on Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in their Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. While the 22-year-old Sampson will not be a recommended starting fantasy RB this weekend in his return from IR, he will be in play as a waiver-wire consideration now that he is healthy, at least as a handcuff for Judkins' managers. The former fourth-rounder from Tennessee had 65 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie in 2025, adding 33 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets through the air. Sampson's abilities as a pass-catcher make him a more attractive RB stash in point-per-reception formats. He is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Ja'Kobi Lane an Intriguing Flex With Potential QB Upgrade in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will be playing his third career game in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-round rookie is trending up after returning from injury, putting up four catches for 40 yards in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns despite no Lamar Jackson. With a potential Lamar return, Lane has a chance to make his mark against a Bengals secondary that will be much more focused on stopping Zay Flowers. It is also promising that he played 54 percent of the snaps, more than fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman's 30 percent. The Ravens so far this season have struggled to get consistent production out of non-Zay Flowers pass catchers, but Lane has a chance to step up and fill that role starting this week. Given all the positive indicators, Lane is an interesting Flex option in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Ja'Kobi Lane RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Best Left Out Of Fantasy Football Lineups In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is an unproductive passer and rusher this season, and is set to face the ferocious Minnesota Vikings defense on the road in Week 7. It's a nightmare matchup for a signal-caller that has thrown six interceptions, lost three fumbles, and thrown just four touchdown passes on the year. His rushing upside has also been nerfed heavily thanks to an Achilles tendon tear late last season that he's still recovering from. The Colts offensive line hasn't been as great this year as it was in previous seasons, and that's resulted in Jones being sacked 15 times in his first six games. The Colts are also without their top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), who's still on injured reserve. And his No. 1 tight end, Tyler Warren (groin), has also been ruled out. Minnesota has allowed just 8.4 PPR fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season, an astoundingly low mark that's 2.8 points fewer than the second-place Seattle Seahawks and a massive outlier. Jones should not be started in any leagues, even superflex and 2QB leagues, in this horrendous Week 7 matchup.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman a Bench Stash Against the Bengals
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:37 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) logged two full practices in a row and is good to go for Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman has had two good games and four quiet games so far this season, and has been mostly dependent on injuries to his fellow receivers to get more opportunity. His best game of the season came in Week 2 when Zay Flowers was out, putting up seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. He also managed five receptions for 62 yards in Week 5, but with rookie Ja'Kobi Lane getting eased into the lineup after returning from injury, Bateman played just 30% of snaps last week. While a Lamar Jackson return does boost his value, he is simply not reliable enough to be in fantasy lineups. Unless you are in a very deep league banking on a huge Lamar passing game, Bateman is best left on fantasy benches in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Rashod Bateman RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert a Deep-League Dart Throw in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert will step into the backup role in place of Brian Robinson (hamstring) this week, with the latter set to miss Week 7 due to injury. Herbert will spell Bijan Robinson against the 49ers, but expectations for fantasy should be tempered. Though Brian Robinson was able to find some success in recent weeks around the goal line, Herbert's opportunities could be few and far between this week as the fifth-year pro makes his 2026 debut. He played in just seven games last season for the Jets, totaling a meager 16 carries all season for 52 yards and no touchdowns. 2024 wasn't much more bountiful, earning just 36 carries all season as a member of both the Bears and the Bengals. The Virginia Tech product may be worth a bench stash in the event Brian Robinson's injury turns into a multi-week absence, or if anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson, but as for this week, Herbert isn't on the starting radar in most leagues. He could be a DFS tournament stab in the unlikely case he vultures a touchdown, but as RotoBaller's No. 68 running back overall this week, the 28-year-old shapes up as an RB6 or desperation Flex play in deep leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aubrey A Fringe Starting Option In Fantasy Football In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's fantasy value has plummeted this season, and even more so when you compare it to previous seasons he had. The former No. 1 kicker in fantasy football sits outside the top-20 scorers at his position this season thanks to a Dallas offense that's regressed substantially since last year. He also has missed a whopping 25 percent of his field goal attempts and whiffed on one of his 15 extra point tries. His 75 percent field goal accuracy ranks near the bottom of the league, and his 12 total attempts is a middling number even when not accounting for some kickers missing a game due to bye weeks. We may see him have more luck against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, as they should struggle to move the ball on offense, giving Dallas more flexibility to opt for field goals instead of having to push the ball into the end zone. Still, Aubrey is better left out of starting lineups for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rookie Wideout Antonio Williams has Big Opportunity Going Forward
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:33 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams will have an elevated role in his team's passing attack for the rest of the 2026 season with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) expected to miss the rest of the year after he injured his knee in Monday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The 22-year-old 71st overall pick in the third round from Clemson has caught 18 of his 26 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown in his first six NFL games with the Commanders. The demand for Williams remains low with the Commanders on their bye in Week 7, but starting in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, the young pass-catcher will be much more intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup for WR depth, as he will have a chance to become Washington's WR2 behind veteran Stefon Diggs. Most of Williams' competition for targets will come from former first-rounder Treylon Burks. In Monday's loss to the 49ers, Williams caught three passes for the third straight game for 50 yards, which was his second-highest receiving total through six contests. He has been a steady contributor early on, but his fantasy ceiling will be raised for the rest of the season with McLaurin out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ryan Flournoy Out Of Fantasy Football Starting Consideration For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThough Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy scored 12.0 and 17.0 PPR fantasy points in his last two games, he's still better left on the bench for a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were forced to pass heavily in Week 5 and Week 6, but now face an Eagles team without its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis). Flournoy had a nice touchdown grab in Week 6, but that was in garbage time as the Cowboys tried to close the gap when the game was already out of reach. Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a stranglehold on a dominant combined target share -- the two combined for 29 targets last week as quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 54 passes. Flournoy should have predictable upside in games that Lamb misses, but even then, Pickens would be the clear top wideout. And there's a sizable talent gap between the two top WRs here and everyone else on the team. Flournoy remains a dynasty league stash as normal and a potential waiver-wire pickup candidate if Lamb or Pickens miss time.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Konata Mumpfield a Deep Waiver Target Amid Rams' WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has suddenly become intriguing as a deep-league waiver-wire addition going into the team's Week 7 road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve and star receiver Puka Nacua questionable to play on Sunday due to a calf injury he suffered in practice on Thursday. The 24-year-old former seventh-round selection in 2025 from Pittsburgh only has eight receptions on 17 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown in six games so far this year, but he should take on an elevated role in the Rams' passing game this weekend, even if Nacua is cleared to play. Mumpfield caught 10 of his 23 targets for 92 yards and just one touchdown in 17 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025, mostly serving as WR depth behind Nacua and Adams. But now that both top pass-catchers are ailing, Mumpfield becomes an interesting deep-league option at the position, potentially for as long as Adams remains sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Javonte Williams In Midrange RB1 Territory In Fantasy Football For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:21 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams remains the clear No. 1 running back for his team as they head into a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could see increased volume, as the Cowboys may opt to run the ball more heavily if they build up an early lead. Philadelphia will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) for the remainder of the season, and are relying on backup Tanner McKee to lead their passing attack. That's not ideal for their offense, which was already struggling before Hurts was placed on injured reserve. Williams has seen just 23 total rush attempts and four receptions in his last two games, though those were contests in which Dallas struggled. He still managed double-digit PPR fantasy points, and saw 17 targets in his first four games. His ceiling has been capped by the Cowboys' struggles on offense, though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb working his way back to full health should help with that. Williams is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues, as he has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is primed for a bounce-back.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews a TE2 With Upside in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews practiced fully all week and will play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is coming off a quiet performance in Week 6 and will be looking to bounce back in a big way. The veteran tight end hasn't had the greatest season, but does have an interesting case for a breakout game in Week 7. The Bengals defense has struggled against tight ends this season, giving up huge games to Dalton Schultz (12 receptions for 140 yards) and Brenton Strange (seven receptions for 95 yards). They rank 25th against tight ends in fantasy despite those two aforementioned names being the best tight ends they've played all season, and not allowing a single tight-end touchdown. With DJ Turner and the Bengals' secondary heavily focused on Zay Flowers, Andrews could get more volume than usual. He is certainly a boom-or-bust option, but a potential Lamar Jackson return and a great matchup make Andrews more interesting than usual in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo Tight End Fantasy Points Against Bengals
Nick Folk an Intriguing Option at Kicker in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk has been solid as of late, but was not a factor in last week's loss to the Bears. The veteran did not attempt a field goal, but did convert his lone extra point attempt, making him a perfect 13-for-13 on the season. The former Pro-Bowler was 6-for-6 in the three games prior to last week with a long of 48 yards, and is 9-for-12 on the season, with two of his three misses coming from beyond 50 yards. This week's matchup against the 49ers has a surprisingly large expected total (49.5), with the Falcons owning a 23.5-point implied team total, so there could be a decent amount of scoring in this one. With the game being in Atlanta, the kickers will not have to compete with the elements inside the dome, so this could be a sneakily lucrative spot for Folk. The 41-year-old ranks as the No. 19 kicker overall at RotoBaller, and makes for an intriguing streaming option this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson A Fantasy Bench Candidate For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:16 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is likely better left out of starting lineups for his team's Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, hasn't scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in Week 2, is a low-volume receiving player, and has been entirely dependent on multi-touchdown games for fantasy relevance this season. Dallas has struggled to move the ball at times, and Ferguson has not been a big part of the game plan all season. He has just two games with five or more targets, which isn't a recipe for fantasy football success. Most of Dallas' passing offense now flows through wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and it's not unreasonable to expect contests where each have double-digit targets. That doesn't leave a lot of room left over for the other pass-catchers, especially as WR Ryan Flournoy and RB Javonte Williams each get a few per game. Touchdown receptions are difficult to predict. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a starting TE for Week 7.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN