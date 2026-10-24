Kyren Williams Should Return to a More Substantial Workload in Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 1:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams saw a reduced workload last week, likely due to an unexpected negative game script environment. He should bounce back with significant volume in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with the Rams expected to take on a more run-heavy approach this week. Los Angeles is expected to run the ball more because of two major injuries at wide receiver. Davante Adams (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable but trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. Williams should step up with more rushing volume, as well as a more substantial role in the passing game. Despite last week's blemish, he still ranks as the overall RB6 in running back scoring this season, and we would expect him to turn in another top-10 finish this week. Vegas has allowed the second-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026. Williams ranks as RotoBaller's overall RB5 in PPR leagues for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Keenan Allen Off Fantasy Starting Radar For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen scored 16.2 PPR fantasy points in Week6 as the clear No. 1 pass-catcher for his team, but he should probably be benched in Week 7 in anticipation of the toughest defensive test (by far) his team will face this season. The Colts will head northwest to face the vicious Minnesota Vikings defense. They've allowed just 27.1 PPR fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and their blitz-heavy scheme has wrecked opposing offensive game plans all season. Additionally, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been unproductive this year, and has turned the ball over nine times while scoring just five total touchdowns. Allen would normally be a nice PPR-scam style player that catches a lot of passes but doesn't gain a ton of yardage, but in this matchup, it's better to leave him on the bench and look elsewhere for good fantasy football wideout production.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor A Must-Start Despite Tough Week 7 Matchup
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:57 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to face one of the nastiest defenses in the NFL in the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. They've locked down opposing running backs to the clip of just 14.6 PPR fantasy points per game, which is by far the lowest mark in the NFL this season. Taylor is an awesome player and elite fantasy back, and should not be left out of starting lineups for any reason, but all signs point to the Colts having a miserable day on offense, which will be hard to overcome. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is starting in Week 7, though he's played poorly this season. And he'll be without his No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 tight end, as both Alec Pierce (heel) and Tyler Warren (groin) won't play in the matchup. Even in the absence of Pierce, Taylor hasn't been a go-to option in the passing game, which hurts his ability to overcome tough matchups in fantasy football through PPR reception points. Start Taylor in all leagues, but be prepared for a disappointing game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dylan Sampson a Waiver Pickup After IR Activation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:47 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns activated running back Dylan Sampson (knee) from Injured Reserve on Saturday, and he will make his return on Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans after a five-game absence due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Quinshon Judkins is returning this weekend as well from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, so Cleveland's backfield is returning to full health after they were forced to rely on Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in their Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. While the 22-year-old Sampson will not be a recommended starting fantasy RB this weekend in his return from IR, he will be in play as a waiver-wire consideration now that he is healthy, at least as a handcuff for Judkins' managers. The former fourth-rounder from Tennessee had 65 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie in 2025, adding 33 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets through the air. Sampson's abilities as a pass-catcher make him a more attractive RB stash in point-per-reception formats. He is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Ja'Kobi Lane an Intriguing Flex With Potential QB Upgrade in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will be playing his third career game in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-round rookie is trending up after returning from injury, putting up four catches for 40 yards in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns despite no Lamar Jackson. With a potential Lamar return, Lane has a chance to make his mark against a Bengals secondary that will be much more focused on stopping Zay Flowers. It is also promising that he played 54 percent of the snaps, more than fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman's 30 percent. The Ravens so far this season have struggled to get consistent production out of non-Zay Flowers pass catchers, but Lane has a chance to step up and fill that role starting this week. Given all the positive indicators, Lane is an interesting Flex option in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Ja'Kobi Lane RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Best Left Out Of Fantasy Football Lineups In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is an unproductive passer and rusher this season, and is set to face the ferocious Minnesota Vikings defense on the road in Week 7. It's a nightmare matchup for a signal-caller that has thrown six interceptions, lost three fumbles, and thrown just four touchdown passes on the year. His rushing upside has also been nerfed heavily thanks to an Achilles tendon tear late last season that he's still recovering from. The Colts offensive line hasn't been as great this year as it was in previous seasons, and that's resulted in Jones being sacked 15 times in his first six games. The Colts are also without their top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), who's still on injured reserve. And his No. 1 tight end, Tyler Warren (groin), has also been ruled out. Minnesota has allowed just 8.4 PPR fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season, an astoundingly low mark that's 2.8 points fewer than the second-place Seattle Seahawks and a massive outlier. Jones should not be started in any leagues, even superflex and 2QB leagues, in this horrendous Week 7 matchup.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman a Bench Stash Against the Bengals
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:37 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) logged two full practices in a row and is good to go for Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman has had two good games and four quiet games so far this season, and has been mostly dependent on injuries to his fellow receivers to get more opportunity. His best game of the season came in Week 2 when Zay Flowers was out, putting up seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. He also managed five receptions for 62 yards in Week 5, but with rookie Ja'Kobi Lane getting eased into the lineup after returning from injury, Bateman played just 30% of snaps last week. While a Lamar Jackson return does boost his value, he is simply not reliable enough to be in fantasy lineups. Unless you are in a very deep league banking on a huge Lamar passing game, Bateman is best left on fantasy benches in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Rashod Bateman RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert a Deep-League Dart Throw in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert will step into the backup role in place of Brian Robinson (hamstring) this week, with the latter set to miss Week 7 due to injury. Herbert will spell Bijan Robinson against the 49ers, but expectations for fantasy should be tempered. Though Brian Robinson was able to find some success in recent weeks around the goal line, Herbert's opportunities could be few and far between this week as the fifth-year pro makes his 2026 debut. He played in just seven games last season for the Jets, totaling a meager 16 carries all season for 52 yards and no touchdowns. 2024 wasn't much more bountiful, earning just 36 carries all season as a member of both the Bears and the Bengals. The Virginia Tech product may be worth a bench stash in the event Brian Robinson's injury turns into a multi-week absence, or if anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson, but as for this week, Herbert isn't on the starting radar in most leagues. He could be a DFS tournament stab in the unlikely case he vultures a touchdown, but as RotoBaller's No. 68 running back overall this week, the 28-year-old shapes up as an RB6 or desperation Flex play in deep leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aubrey A Fringe Starting Option In Fantasy Football In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's fantasy value has plummeted this season, and even more so when you compare it to previous seasons he had. The former No. 1 kicker in fantasy football sits outside the top-20 scorers at his position this season thanks to a Dallas offense that's regressed substantially since last year. He also has missed a whopping 25 percent of his field goal attempts and whiffed on one of his 15 extra point tries. His 75 percent field goal accuracy ranks near the bottom of the league, and his 12 total attempts is a middling number even when not accounting for some kickers missing a game due to bye weeks. We may see him have more luck against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, as they should struggle to move the ball on offense, giving Dallas more flexibility to opt for field goals instead of having to push the ball into the end zone. Still, Aubrey is better left out of starting lineups for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rookie Wideout Antonio Williams has Big Opportunity Going Forward
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:33 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams will have an elevated role in his team's passing attack for the rest of the 2026 season with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) expected to miss the rest of the year after he injured his knee in Monday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The 22-year-old 71st overall pick in the third round from Clemson has caught 18 of his 26 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown in his first six NFL games with the Commanders. The demand for Williams remains low with the Commanders on their bye in Week 7, but starting in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, the young pass-catcher will be much more intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup for WR depth, as he will have a chance to become Washington's WR2 behind veteran Stefon Diggs. Most of Williams' competition for targets will come from former first-rounder Treylon Burks. In Monday's loss to the 49ers, Williams caught three passes for the third straight game for 50 yards, which was his second-highest receiving total through six contests. He has been a steady contributor early on, but his fantasy ceiling will be raised for the rest of the season with McLaurin out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ryan Flournoy Out Of Fantasy Football Starting Consideration For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThough Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy scored 12.0 and 17.0 PPR fantasy points in his last two games, he's still better left on the bench for a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were forced to pass heavily in Week 5 and Week 6, but now face an Eagles team without its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis). Flournoy had a nice touchdown grab in Week 6, but that was in garbage time as the Cowboys tried to close the gap when the game was already out of reach. Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a stranglehold on a dominant combined target share -- the two combined for 29 targets last week as quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 54 passes. Flournoy should have predictable upside in games that Lamb misses, but even then, Pickens would be the clear top wideout. And there's a sizable talent gap between the two top WRs here and everyone else on the team. Flournoy remains a dynasty league stash as normal and a potential waiver-wire pickup candidate if Lamb or Pickens miss time.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Konata Mumpfield a Deep Waiver Target Amid Rams' WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has suddenly become intriguing as a deep-league waiver-wire addition going into the team's Week 7 road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve and star receiver Puka Nacua questionable to play on Sunday due to a calf injury he suffered in practice on Thursday. The 24-year-old former seventh-round selection in 2025 from Pittsburgh only has eight receptions on 17 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown in six games so far this year, but he should take on an elevated role in the Rams' passing game this weekend, even if Nacua is cleared to play. Mumpfield caught 10 of his 23 targets for 92 yards and just one touchdown in 17 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025, mostly serving as WR depth behind Nacua and Adams. But now that both top pass-catchers are ailing, Mumpfield becomes an interesting deep-league option at the position, potentially for as long as Adams remains sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Javonte Williams In Midrange RB1 Territory In Fantasy Football For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:21 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams remains the clear No. 1 running back for his team as they head into a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could see increased volume, as the Cowboys may opt to run the ball more heavily if they build up an early lead. Philadelphia will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) for the remainder of the season, and are relying on backup Tanner McKee to lead their passing attack. That's not ideal for their offense, which was already struggling before Hurts was placed on injured reserve. Williams has seen just 23 total rush attempts and four receptions in his last two games, though those were contests in which Dallas struggled. He still managed double-digit PPR fantasy points, and saw 17 targets in his first four games. His ceiling has been capped by the Cowboys' struggles on offense, though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb working his way back to full health should help with that. Williams is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues, as he has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is primed for a bounce-back.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews a TE2 With Upside in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews practiced fully all week and will play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is coming off a quiet performance in Week 6 and will be looking to bounce back in a big way. The veteran tight end hasn't had the greatest season, but does have an interesting case for a breakout game in Week 7. The Bengals defense has struggled against tight ends this season, giving up huge games to Dalton Schultz (12 receptions for 140 yards) and Brenton Strange (seven receptions for 95 yards). They rank 25th against tight ends in fantasy despite those two aforementioned names being the best tight ends they've played all season, and not allowing a single tight-end touchdown. With DJ Turner and the Bengals' secondary heavily focused on Zay Flowers, Andrews could get more volume than usual. He is certainly a boom-or-bust option, but a potential Lamar Jackson return and a great matchup make Andrews more interesting than usual in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo Tight End Fantasy Points Against Bengals
Nick Folk an Intriguing Option at Kicker in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk has been solid as of late, but was not a factor in last week's loss to the Bears. The veteran did not attempt a field goal, but did convert his lone extra point attempt, making him a perfect 13-for-13 on the season. The former Pro-Bowler was 6-for-6 in the three games prior to last week with a long of 48 yards, and is 9-for-12 on the season, with two of his three misses coming from beyond 50 yards. This week's matchup against the 49ers has a surprisingly large expected total (49.5), with the Falcons owning a 23.5-point implied team total, so there could be a decent amount of scoring in this one. With the game being in Atlanta, the kickers will not have to compete with the elements inside the dome, so this could be a sneakily lucrative spot for Folk. The 41-year-old ranks as the No. 19 kicker overall at RotoBaller, and makes for an intriguing streaming option this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson A Fantasy Bench Candidate For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:16 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is likely better left out of starting lineups for his team's Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, hasn't scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in Week 2, is a low-volume receiving player, and has been entirely dependent on multi-touchdown games for fantasy relevance this season. Dallas has struggled to move the ball at times, and Ferguson has not been a big part of the game plan all season. He has just two games with five or more targets, which isn't a recipe for fantasy football success. Most of Dallas' passing offense now flows through wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and it's not unreasonable to expect contests where each have double-digit targets. That doesn't leave a lot of room left over for the other pass-catchers, especially as WR Ryan Flournoy and RB Javonte Williams each get a few per game. Touchdown receptions are difficult to predict. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a starting TE for Week 7.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Lions, Sam LaPorta Likely to Reach an Agreement Before Free Agency
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:15 PM ETThe situation between the Detroit Lions and tight end Sam LaPorta is not great right now, but it is "more likely than not" that the two sides will eventually reach an agreement on a contract extension before free agency next March, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. "(Lions GM) Brad Holmes does not like losing his draft picks, especially his high ones," a league source said. The Lions have recently taken their time to get contract extensions to come together for their big players, most recently with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The franchise tag for LaPorta in 2027 would be around $17.5 million fully guaranteed with no salary cap flexibility. LaPorta said earlier this week that he was frustrated by the Lions' apparent lack of interest in getting something done. Contract issues aside, the 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from Iowa has had a strong rebound season in 2026 so far, catching 27 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets in his first five games. He should be considered a top-five fantasy TE coming off the team's bye against the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Colby Parkinson Capable of Achieving Fantasy Relevance in No. 2 Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson may be the No. 2 option on the depth chart, but he has a decent chance to carve out standalone value in fantasy football against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Although it's rare for a No. 2 tight end to get onto the fantasy radar, the Rams are a unique case this week because they could be without both of their top receivers. Davante Adams (hamstring) has already been placed on injured reserve with a potentially season-ending issue, while Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable for Week 7 and trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. The Rams' wide receiver depth falls off after Adams and Nacua, so if both receivers can't play, Parkinson would presumably be Matthew Stafford's No. 2 target behind fellow tight end Tyler Higbee. The matchup this week also works in Parkinson's favor, as the Raiders have surrendered the third-most catches, third-most touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Parkinson ranks as RotoBaller's TE19 in half-PPR leagues this week, which makes him a potential starter in two-tight-end leagues or deeper formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb Has Detonation Potential In Fantasy Football In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:09 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will get a very favorable matchup for fantasy football in Week 7, when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles. In the past few seasons, they've been excellent at slowing down opposing wide receivers. That's not the case this year, as they allow the third-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Lamb also plays in the slot often, which should keep him away from Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee). Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy, and already has two games with over 35 PPR fantasy points to his name. He's dominated the team in target share, and clearly reclaimed his throne as the clear WR1 for Dallas while his teammate, George Pickens, has been much less involved. Lamb is already a must-start in all leagues, and this could be another one of his monster outings. Expect at least 13 targets, 10 catches, 100 yards, and a touchdown or more for Week 7 for Lamb.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Eagles Non-Committal on Potentially Shutting DeVonta Smith Down
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would not say whether the team is considering shutting down wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) given his ongoing hamstring injury that has him questionable to play on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. The 27-year-old did not play in Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury, but he returned in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers to catch seven of his 14 targets for 75 yards and his second touchdown of the season with backup quarterback Tanner McKee running the offense. It was an encouraging performance in the first game without QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is out for the rest of the season, but Smith's hamstring issue has resurfaced and has him in danger of missing a third game in 2026. He will at least need to practice in some fashion on Saturday to have a chance to play on Monday night against Dallas. As of right now, fantasy managers should not be banking on Smith suiting up to close out Week 7 action. Fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is also up in the air to play this week after not practicing on Thursday or Friday. If both Smith and Wicks are inactive, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper would be McKee's top two receiving targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Los Angeles Rams Remain a Top-12 D/ST for Week 7 Despite Tough Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:06 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST should continue to be started in most fantasy football leagues. The Rams have one of the league's most talented defenses on paper, even with Myles Garrett (knee) on injured reserve. This is a balanced unit that can win against the run or the pass in any given matchup, which should give them a boost against a Las Vegas Raiders offense that has been surging lately. To its credit, the Raiders are enjoying a remarkable turnaround under Kirk Cousins, as Vegas has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to D/ST units this season. Based on fantasy points per game, defenses are having more trouble against the Raiders than against a team like the Bills. Still, this Los Angeles defense is talented, well-coached, and capable of forcing several turnovers. We wouldn't pivot away from them in fantasy matchups, even against the Raiders. They rank #11 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 7 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller