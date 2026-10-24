Colby Parkinson Capable of Achieving Fantasy Relevance in No. 2 Role
Oct 24, 2026, 12:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson may be the No. 2 option on the depth chart, but he has a decent chance to carve out standalone value in fantasy football against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Although it's rare for a No. 2 tight end to get onto the fantasy radar, the Rams are a unique case this week because they could be without both of their top receivers. Davante Adams (hamstring) has already been placed on injured reserve with a potentially season-ending issue, while Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable for Week 7 and trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice. The Rams' wide receiver depth falls off after Adams and Nacua, so if both receivers can't play, Parkinson would presumably be Matthew Stafford's No. 2 target behind fellow tight end Tyler Higbee. The matchup this week also works in Parkinson's favor, as the Raiders have surrendered the third-most catches, third-most touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Parkinson ranks as RotoBaller's TE19 in half-PPR leagues this week, which makes him a potential starter in two-tight-end leagues or deeper formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Daniel Jones Best Left Out Of Fantasy Football Lineups In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is an unproductive passer and rusher this season, and is set to face the ferocious Minnesota Vikings defense on the road in Week 7. It's a nightmare matchup for a signal-caller that has thrown six interceptions, lost three fumbles, and thrown just four touchdown passes on the year. His rushing upside has also been nerfed heavily thanks to an Achilles tendon tear late last season that he's still recovering from. The Colts offensive line hasn't been as great this year as it was in previous seasons, and that's resulted in Jones being sacked 15 times in his first six games. The Colts are also without their top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), who's still on injured reserve. Minnesota has allowed just 8.4 PPR fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season, an astoundingly low mark that's 2.8 points fewer than the second-place Seattle Seahawks and a massive outlier. Jones should not be started in any leagues, even superflex and 2QB leagues, in this horrendous Week 7 matchup.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman a Bench Stash Against the Bengals
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:37 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) logged two full practices in a row and is good to go for Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman has had two good games and four quiet games so far this season, and has been mostly dependent on injuries to his fellow receivers to get more opportunity. His best game of the season came in Week 2 when Zay Flowers was out, putting up seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. He also managed five receptions for 62 yards in Week 5, but with rookie Ja'Kobi Lane getting eased into the lineup after returning from injury, Bateman played just 30% of snaps last week. While a Lamar Jackson return does boost his value, he is simply not reliable enough to be in fantasy lineups. Unless you are in a very deep league banking on a huge Lamar passing game, Bateman is best left on fantasy benches in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Rashod Bateman RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert a Deep-League Dart Throw in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert will step into the backup role in place of Brian Robinson (hamstring) this week, with the latter set to miss Week 7 due to injury. Herbert will spell Bijan Robinson against the 49ers, but expectations for fantasy should be tempered. Though Brian Robinson was able to find some success in recent weeks around the goal line, Herbert's opportunities could be few and far between this week as the fifth-year pro makes his 2026 debut. He played in just seven games last season for the Jets, totaling a meager 16 carries all season for 52 yards and no touchdowns. 2024 wasn't much more bountiful, earning just 36 carries all season as a member of both the Bears and the Bengals. The Virginia Tech product may be worth a bench stash in the event Brian Robinson's injury turns into a multi-week absence, or if anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson, but as for this week, Herbert isn't on the starting radar in most leagues. He could be a DFS tournament stab in the unlikely case he vultures a touchdown, but as RotoBaller's No. 68 running back overall this week, the 28-year-old shapes up as an RB6 or desperation Flex play in deep leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aubrey A Fringe Starting Option In Fantasy Football In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's fantasy value has plummeted this season, and even more so when you compare it to previous seasons he had. The former No. 1 kicker in fantasy football sits outside the top-20 scorers at his position this season thanks to a Dallas offense that's regressed substantially since last year. He also has missed a whopping 25 percent of his field goal attempts and whiffed on one of his 15 extra point tries. His 75 percent field goal accuracy ranks near the bottom of the league, and his 12 total attempts is a middling number even when not accounting for some kickers missing a game due to bye weeks. We may see him have more luck against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, as they should struggle to move the ball on offense, giving Dallas more flexibility to opt for field goals instead of having to push the ball into the end zone. Still, Aubrey is better left out of starting lineups for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rookie Wideout Antonio Williams has Big Opportunity Going Forward
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:33 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams will have an elevated role in his team's passing attack for the rest of the 2026 season with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (knee) expected to miss the rest of the year after he injured his knee in Monday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The 22-year-old 71st overall pick in the third round from Clemson has caught 18 of his 26 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown in his first six NFL games with the Commanders. The demand for Williams remains low with the Commanders on their bye in Week 7, but starting in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, the young pass-catcher will be much more intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup for WR depth, as he will have a chance to become Washington's WR2 behind veteran Stefon Diggs. Most of Williams' competition for targets will come from former first-rounder Treylon Burks. In Monday's loss to the 49ers, Williams caught three passes for the third straight game for 50 yards, which was his second-highest receiving total through six contests. He has been a steady contributor early on, but his fantasy ceiling will be raised for the rest of the season with McLaurin out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ryan Flournoy Out Of Fantasy Football Starting Consideration For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThough Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy scored 12.0 and 17.0 PPR fantasy points in his last two games, he's still better left on the bench for a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were forced to pass heavily in Week 5 and Week 6, but now face an Eagles team without its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis). Flournoy had a nice touchdown grab in Week 6, but that game in garbage time as the Cowboys tried to close the gap when the game was already out of reach. Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a stranglehold on a dominant combined target share -- the two combined for 29 targets last week as quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 54 passes. Flournoy should have predictable upside in games that Lamb misses, but even then, Pickens would be the clear top wideout. And there's a sizable talent gap between the two top WRs here and everyone else on the team. Flournoy remains a dynasty league stash as normal a and potential waiver wire pickup candidate if Lamb or Pickens miss time.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Konata Mumpfield a Deep Waiver Target Amid Rams' WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has suddenly become intriguing as a deep-league waiver-wire addition going into the team's Week 7 road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve and star receiver Puka Nacua questionable to play on Sunday due to a calf injury he suffered in practice on Thursday. The 24-year-old former seventh-round selection in 2025 from Pittsburgh only has eight receptions on 17 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown in six games so far this year, but he should take on an elevated role in the Rams' passing game this weekend, even if Nacua is cleared to play. Mumpfield caught 10 of his 23 targets for 92 yards and just one touchdown in 17 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025, mostly serving as WR depth behind Nacua and Adams. But now that both top pass-catchers are ailing, Mumpfield becomes an interesting deep-league option at the position, potentially for as long as Adams remains sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Javonte Williams In Midrange RB1 Territory In Fantasy Football For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:21 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams remains the clear No. 1 running back for his team as they head into a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could see increased volume, as the Cowboys may opt to run the ball more heavily if they build up an early lead. Philadelphia will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) for the remainder of the season, and are relying on backup Tanner McKee to lead their passing attack. That's not ideal for their offense, which was already struggling before Hurts was placed on injured reserve. Williams has seen just 23 total rush attempts and four receptions in his last two games, though those were contests in which Dallas struggled. He still managed double-digit PPR fantasy points, and saw 17 targets in his first four games. His ceiling has been capped by the Cowboys' struggles on offense, though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb working his way back to full health should help with that. Williams is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues, as he has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is primed for a bounce-back.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews a TE2 With Upside in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews practiced fully all week and will play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is coming off a quiet performance in Week 6 and will be looking to bounce back in a big way. The veteran tight end hasn't had the greatest season, but does have an interesting case for a breakout game in Week 7. The Bengals defense has struggled against tight ends this season, giving up huge games to Dalton Schultz (12 receptions for 140 yards) and Brenton Strange (seven receptions for 95 yards). They rank 25th against tight ends in fantasy despite those two aforementioned names being the best tight ends they've played all season, and not allowing a single tight-end touchdown. With DJ Turner and the Bengals' secondary heavily focused on Zay Flowers, Andrews could get more volume than usual. He is certainly a boom-or-bust option, but a potential Lamar Jackson return and a great matchup make Andrews more interesting than usual in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo Tight End Fantasy Points Against Bengals
Nick Folk an Intriguing Option at Kicker in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk has been solid as of late, but was not a factor in last week's loss to the Bears. The veteran did not attempt a field goal, but did convert his lone extra point attempt, making him a perfect 13-for-13 on the season. The former Pro-Bowler was 6-for-6 in the three games prior to last week with a long of 48 yards, and is 9-for-12 on the season, with two of his three misses coming from beyond 50 yards. This week's matchup against the 49ers has a surprisingly large expected total (49.5), with the Falcons owning a 23.5-point implied team total, so there could be a decent amount of scoring in this one. With the game being in Atlanta, the kickers will not have to compete with the elements inside the dome, so this could be a sneakily lucrative spot for Folk. The 41-year-old ranks as the No. 19 kicker overall at RotoBaller, and makes for an intriguing streaming option this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson A Fantasy Bench Candidate For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:16 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is likely better left out of starting lineups for his team's Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, hasn't scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in Week 2, is a low-volume receiving player, and has been entirely dependent on multi-touchdown games for fantasy relevance this season. Dallas has struggled to move the ball at times, and Ferguson has not been a big part of the game plan all season. He has just two games with five or more targets, which isn't a recipe for fantasy football success. Most of Dallas' passing offense now flows through wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and it's not unreasonable to expect contests where each have double-digit targets. That doesn't leave a lot of room left over for the other pass-catchers, especially as WR Ryan Flournoy and RB Javonte Williams each get a few per game. Touchdown receptions are difficult to predict. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a starting TE for Week 7.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Lions, Sam LaPorta Likely to Reach an Agreement Before Free Agency
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:15 PM ETThe situation between the Detroit Lions and tight end Sam LaPorta is not great right now, but it is "more likely than not" that the two sides will eventually reach an agreement on a contract extension before free agency next March, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. "(Lions GM) Brad Holmes does not like losing his draft picks, especially his high ones," a league source said. The Lions have recently taken their time to get contract extensions to come together for their big players, most recently with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The franchise tag for LaPorta in 2027 would be around $17.5 million fully guaranteed with no salary cap flexibility. LaPorta said earlier this week that he was frustrated by the Lions' apparent lack of interest in getting something done. Contract issues aside, the 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from Iowa has had a strong rebound season in 2026 so far, catching 27 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets in his first five games. He should be considered a top-five fantasy TE coming off the team's bye against the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
CeeDee Lamb Has Detonation Potential In Fantasy Football In Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:09 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will get a very favorable matchup for fantasy football in Week 7, when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles. In the past few seasons, they've been excellent at slowing down opposing wide receivers. That's not the case this year, as they allow the third-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Lamb also plays in the slot often, which should keep him away from Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee). Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy, and already has two games with over 35 PPR fantasy points to his name. He's dominated the team in target share, and clearly reclaimed his throne as the clear WR1 for Dallas while his teammate, George Pickens, has been much less involved. Lamb is already a must-start in all leagues, and this could be another one of his monster outings. Expect at least 13 targets, 10 catches, 100 yards, and a touchdown or more for Week 7 for Lamb.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Eagles Non-Committal on Potentially Shutting DeVonta Smith Down
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 12:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would not say whether the team is considering shutting down wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) given his ongoing hamstring injury that has him questionable to play on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. The 27-year-old did not play in Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury, but he returned in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers to catch seven of his 14 targets for 75 yards and his second touchdown of the season with backup quarterback Tanner McKee running the offense. It was an encouraging performance in the first game without QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is out for the rest of the season, but Smith's hamstring issue has resurfaced and has him in danger of missing a third game in 2026. He will at least need to practice in some fashion on Saturday to have a chance to play on Monday night against Dallas. As of right now, fantasy managers should not be banking on Smith suiting up to close out Week 7 action. Fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is also up in the air to play this week after not practicing on Thursday or Friday. If both Smith and Wicks are inactive, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper would be McKee's top two receiving targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Los Angeles Rams Remain a Top-12 D/ST for Week 7 Despite Tough Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:06 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST should continue to be started in most fantasy football leagues. The Rams have one of the league's most talented defenses on paper, even with Myles Garrett (knee) on injured reserve. This is a balanced unit that can win against the run or the pass in any given matchup, which should give them a boost against a Las Vegas Raiders offense that has been surging lately. To its credit, the Raiders are enjoying a remarkable turnaround under Kirk Cousins, as Vegas has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to D/ST units this season. Based on fantasy points per game, defenses are having more trouble against the Raiders than against a team like the Bills. Still, this Los Angeles defense is talented, well-coached, and capable of forcing several turnovers. We wouldn't pivot away from them in fantasy matchups, even against the Raiders. They rank #11 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 7 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson Trending Up, but Still a Boom/Bust Flex Option in Week 7
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 12:05 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson garnered five targets in Week 6, converting them into three catches for 87 yards and a score, his second touchdown of the season, with both of them coming in the last three games. The Penn State product has had at least 54 yards receiving in each of the last three games and has become the team's deep threat. The former first-rounder owns a 16.6 average depth of target (ADOT), which is more than six yards longer than Drake London's ADOT (10.0), and has earned 34.3 percent of the team's air yards through six weeks. Week 7's matchup could prove challenging, though, as the San Francisco defense is allowing just 209.8 yards passing per game (11th-fewest) and ranks as the 23rd-overall defense in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, limiting opposing wideouts to only five touchdowns in six games. The 49ers defense has allowed 13 plays of 20 yards or more through the air so far, but even though that sounds like a lot, it actually makes them one of the 10 best teams at limiting big plays to receivers. So, although the 26-year-old's fantasy arrow is trending up, he still ranks as the No. 61 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller, making him a boom/bust Flex/WR5 option in Week 7.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers a Borderline WR1 With Starting QB in Question
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 12:04 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been great so far heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. In the five games he has played, he has posted double-digit half-PPR points in each one. The 26-year-old receiver is the clear top target and has been efficient, catching at least 80 percent of his targets, except for last week's loss. With Lamar Jackson missing the last two games but potentially returning this week, his efficiency should return to that 80 percent level while also maintaining his average of 10 targets per game from the last three weeks. Top Bengals cornerback DJ Turner has been a nuisance to opposing WR1s this season, but fantasy managers shouldn't be deterred by that given the combination of Lamar's potential return and Flowers's consistent volume. The floor might be slightly lower than usual, especially if Lamar doesn't end up playing, but fantasy managers should feel good about starting Flowers in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Zay Flowers RotoBaller
Dak Prescott A Borderline Top-10 QB In Fantasy Football For Week 7
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 24, 2026, 12:02 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still ranks as the QB12 in fantasy football leagues despite a string of disappointing losses. He's had a safe floor this season, as he's scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in all six of his games so far. The Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. They're a favorable matchup for opposing QBs on paper, as they allow the ninth-most fantasy points to the position per game this season. That said, matchups with the NFC East are often strange in nature, and can be hard to predict. The Eagles offense has struggled all season, and now is missing its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis). This should give Dallas an opportunity to exploit by dominating time of possession and wearing out the opposing defense. Prescott checks in as a low-end QB1, as both his starting wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, practiced in full on Friday and look to be ready to go.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Bam Knight's Increased Volume Leads to Waiver-Wire Buzz
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight has started to generate some appeal as an intriguing waiver wire target after he handled 17 touches and averaged 5.3 yards per carry last week. Knight is officially the No. 3 option on the depth chart behind Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, but that didn't stop him from carving out a sizable role with Love sidelined due to an ankle injury in Week 6. Love has already been ruled out for Week 7, too, leaving Knight in line for an expanded workload alongside Allgeier. Although Knight has the lower floor among the two backs, he managed to score more than twice as many fantasy points (PPR) as Allgeier last week. As a result, Knight is in the mix as an RB3/flex option in 12+ team leagues for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. He has streaming appeal and can be an intriguing fill-in option for managers dealing with bye weeks and injuries, before he gets dropped back to waivers once Love returns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Priority Stash Ahead of Anticipated Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is likely nearing his activation from injured reserve, which makes him an appealing waiver wire target in fantasy football leagues. Tyson hasn't quite resumed practicing yet, but there's a strong chance that he gets back on the practice field next week in preparation for making his NFL debut midseason. The rookie's development was obviously hindered by the hamstring injury, so he may not be an immediate fantasy starter, but his first-round draft capital gives him tremendous upside, even in redraft leagues. Although Devaughn Vele has been playing well as the Saints' No. 2 receiver this year, there's a path to Tyson emerging as the No. 2 pass catcher in New Orleans behind Chris Olave. If that happens, the Arizona State product would be a high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 with additional upside. There will be a league-wide rush to add Tyson once he's activated from IR, so savvy managers should get ahead of that rush and add him now, while there's minimal competition. After all, he remains available in nearly 50% of redraft leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller