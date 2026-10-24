Dak Prescott A Borderline Top-10 QB In Fantasy Football For Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 12:02 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still ranks as the QB12 in fantasy football leagues despite a string of disappointing losses. He's had a safe floor this season, as he's scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in all six of his games so far. The Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. They're a favorable matchup for opposing QBs on paper, as they allow the ninth-most fantasy points to the position per game this season. That said, matchups with the NFC East are often strange in nature, and can be hard to predict. The Eagles offense has struggled all season, and now is missing its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis). This should give Dallas an opportunity to exploit by dominating time of possession and wearing out the opposing defense. Prescott checks in as a low-end QB1, as both his starting wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, practiced in full on Friday and look to be ready to go.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
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Bam Knight's Increased Volume Leads to Waiver Wire Buzz
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 12:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight has started to generate some appeal as an intriguing waiver wire target after he handled 17 touches and averaged 5.3 yards per carry last week. Knight is officially the No. 3 option on the depth chart behind Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, but that didn't stop him from carving out a sizable role with Love sidelined due to an ankle injury in Week 6. Love has already been ruled out for Week 7, too, leaving Knight in line for an expanded workload alongside Allgeier. Although Knight has the lower floor among the two backs, he managed to score more than twice as many fantasy points (PPR) as Allgeier last week. As a result, Knight is in the mix as an RB3/flex option in 12+ team leagues for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. He has streaming appeal and can be an intriguing fill-in option for managers dealing with bye weeks and injuries, before he gets dropped back to waivers once Love returns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Priority Stash Ahead of Anticipated Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is likely nearing his activation from injured reserve, which makes him an appealing waiver wire target in fantasy football leagues. Tyson hasn't quite resumed practicing yet, but there's a strong chance that he gets back on the practice field next week in preparation for making his NFL debut midseason. The rookie's development was obviously hindered by the hamstring injury, so he may not be an immediate fantasy starter, but his first-round draft capital gives him tremendous upside, even in redraft leagues. Although Devaughn Vele has been playing well as the Saints' No. 2 receiver this year, there's a path to Tyson emerging as the No. 2 pass catcher in New Orleans behind Chris Olave. If that happens, the Arizona State product would be a high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 with additional upside. There will be a league-wide rush to add Tyson once he's activated from IR, so savvy managers should get ahead of that rush and add him now, while there's minimal competition. After all, he remains available in nearly 50% of redraft leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Will be Tested in Week 7 Against the Niners
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 11:56 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. drew seven targets in Week 6, the second-most on the team behind Drake London (10), and scored for the second straight week, recording five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. The performance followed a recent upward trend that has seen the 6-foot-6 tight end become more involved in the passing game, notching 13 receptions over the last three contests after being held to just two catches over his first three games of the season. Unfortunately, it will be an uphill battle in order to continue that trend this week, with the 49ers ranking as the second-toughest defense in terms of allowing fantasy points to tight ends, with opposing TEs failing to find the end zone against them even once so far this season. His recent usage is certainly encouraging, and the rest-of-season outlook is growing brighter after a miserable start, but this week, the 26-year-old shapes up as a mid-range TE2, ranking as the No. 16 TE overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan a Top Stash as Teammate's Trade Rumors Heat Up
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:53 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan is a priority waiver wire target, given that he has the potential to ascend into the No. 1 role over the next few weeks. Trade rumors are heating up surrounding Jonathan Taylor, with several teams expected to have interest if the Colts continue to lose games and trade away some of their top talent. McGowan is the direct backup to Taylor, and he would presumably handle the lead-back role if Taylor were to be traded. While we wouldn't expect McGowan to slot in as a mid-range RB1 in fantasy football, his talent and presumptive volume could at least get him on the RB2 radar, as we don't expect he'd have a ton of competition from DJ Giddens, who has yet to play an offensive snap this year. There's definitely a possibility that the Colts keep Taylor, and McGowan doesn't get onto the fantasy radar this year. However, there's also a possibility that McGowan becomes a weekly fantasy starter in this hypothetical Colts backfield without Taylor. As a result, he's a worthwhile stash in 12+ team redraft leagues and almost all dynasty formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Should Continue Dominant Season in Week 7
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 11:50 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been incredible so far this season, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 32-year-old back is averaging 21.7 rushing attempts per game, 4.1 yards per attempt, and has eight total touchdowns this season. Besides last week's dud of 60 total yards and a fumble against the Cleveland Browns, Henry has averaged about 22 half-PPR fantasy points per game. That ceiling remains, especially if Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play this week after missing the last two games. Lamar has been dealing with an ankle injury, likely meaning fewer rushing attempts for him, leaving more for Henry. Against another division rival with a healthier offense, Henry seems like a clear bounce-back candidate in Week 7.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Derrick Henry RotoBaller
Rachaad White an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Stash While on Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:49 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White is a very appealing waiver wire target, even though he's currently on his bye week. The Commanders recently placed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve, leaving White as the team's primary running back. While he won't offer a boost to lineups this week, White will consistently find himself in the low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 range for the duration of Croskey-Merritt's absence. In his last outing, the game script limited him to just seven rushing attempts, but he made up for it with four catches, 30 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. Managers could wait until the Week 8 waiver process and try to compete with other managers for the opportunity to add White, or they could add him now with minimal competition. He can be a weekly flex (or better) option going forward, so managers in need of running back help should consider adding White right now, even though he doesn't play this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Low-End WR1 with Reliable Target Volume
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London drew a team-high 10 targets last week, but was only able to convert them into four catches for 62 scoreless yards. The 6-foot-4 wideout is averaging over nine targets per game with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm and tallied 96 yards or more in three straight before last week, but he's yet to find the end zone so far this year. The heavy target volume should continue in Week 7 as the team's unquestioned No. 1 receiver, but a matchup against the 49ers could prove challenging. The San Francisco defense is allowing just 209.8 yards passing per game (11th-fewest) and ranks as the 23rd-overall defense in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, limiting opposing wideouts to only five touchdowns in six games. Still, expect the 25-year-old to be peppered with targets again, and although he may not find the end zone, he ranks as the No. 10 receiver this week at RotoBaller in half-point PPR leagues, making him a low-end WR1.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee on Track to Operate as the Rams' Top Target?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:45 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has taken on an expanded role lately, and his production could continue to climb in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Higbee has an opportunity to step up as quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined and Puka Nacua (calf) questionable after missing Friday's practice. The veteran tight end had already been handling a larger role lately with Terrance Ferguson (ankle) on injured reserve, so the wide receiver injuries should only allow his volume to increase. This is a very favorable matchup for Higbee to handle more targets, too, as the Raiders have surrendered the third-most catches, third-most touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. Yet, Higbee remains available on the waiver wire in a whopping 78% of leagues. Managers dealing with tight end bye weeks, injuries, or poor production can instantly upgrade at the position by streaming Higbee for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson a Top Fantasy QB in Week 7 Despite Ankle Injury
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 24, 2026, 11:44 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is considered a 50-50 chance to play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He did log limited practices all week, which is promising. If he does play, fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to start him. Lamar has looked more like his MVP self this season, scoring a total of seven touchdowns and averaging 8.1 yards per carry, two yards above his career average. He missed the last two games, however, and left the game early in Week 4. Given the injury is a lower-body one, Lamar's rushing ability may be somewhat limited, but that shouldn't stop fantasy managers from inserting him into starting lineups. Despite playing just 52% of the team's snaps in Week 4 when he got injured, he passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and had just two rushing attempts. Even if he doesn't contribute much on the ground, he should still put up stats. Against a solid but not too intimidating defense, Lamar should be fine against the Bengals as long as he plays.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Lamar Jackson News RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Low-End QB2 Against Stout 49ers Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 11:42 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 225 yards and a season-high three touchdowns with no interceptions in last week's loss to the Bears. He was able to put up those numbers despite completing a season-low 57.6 percent of his passes (19-for-33). That makes back-to-back weeks with sub-60 percent completion rates, and Week 7 brings another tough matchup against the 49ers, who feature Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator, the same person who drafted Penix back in 2024 while serving as the head coach in Atlanta, so he's quite familiar with the left-handed quarterback. The former first-rounder was sacked five times last week, the most he's been sacked in the four games he's played thus far, while Morris' defense is averaging 2.5 sacks per game coming into Week 7 and limiting opposing quarterbacks to only 209.8 yards per game passing, which is just outside the top 10. With a 6:1 TD:INT, the 26-year-old has not thrown the ball to the other team much, but three-touchdown weeks like last week will likely be few and far between. View the University of Washington product as a low-end QB2 against San Francisco, ranking as the No. 22 overall QB at RotoBaller for Week 7.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Titans Defense a Reasonable Option in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:37 AM ETThe Tennessee Titans' defense is coming off an exceptional effort in a win over the Indianapolis Colts, during which the Titans finished with six sacks and two interceptions of Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. This week, the Titans take on a Cleveland Browns offense that has scored just 25 points over the last two weeks, including a 13-point effort in a win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked five times during the win over Baltimore, while he was limited to just 164 yards passing and was held without a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gunnar Helm a Tough Play in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:36 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm remains a questionable option for fantasy managers and should stay on the bench in Week 7. Helm wasn't targeted in Week 6 and has failed to record a reception in his last two games. He has just one reception in his last three games and has recorded more than two receptions in just one game this season, a Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Along with his limited usage, he is averaging a slim 6.7 yards per reception and has yet to find the end zone in 2026. In Week 7, the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns, who allowed Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas to haul in four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wan'Dale Robinson Looking to Bounce Back
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:35 AM ETIt was a slow week for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 6, as he hauled in just three of seven targets for 22 yards during a win over the Indianapolis Colts. This week, Robinson is hoping to rebound, but may find it difficult to do so as he and the Titans go up against a strong Cleveland Browns pass defense that has recorded the 10th-best passing EPA per play allowed (-0.10) in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. The Browns gave up just 10 receptions for 106 yards to Baltimore Ravens wide receivers a week ago. Fellow Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not practice on Thursday or Friday and has been marked questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, per the Titans injury report. If Ridley cannot play, that could mean more targets for Robinson.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Gaining Steam Entering Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:33 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate bounced back from a slow game in Week 6 with a six-reception, 70-yard performance that included a touchdown in a win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Tate now has 16 receptions for 221 yards and a score over his last three games, but goes up against a stingy Cleveland Browns pass defense in Week 7. The Browns limited the Baltimore Ravens to just 165 yards through the air a week ago and have allowed just 205.2 yards passing per game this season, the eighth-fewest in the league.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Has Tall Hill to Climb
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:32 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as he was limited during Friday's practice due to a knee injury, according to the Titans' injury report. Spears was a non-factor during the Titans' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, recording just one carry for one yard and one reception for seven yards. It was a disappointing effort after he hauled in nine receptions in a loss to the Houston Texans the week before. He is averaging a slim 3.7 yards per carry and five yards per reception this season. The Titans take on a Browns defense that allowed Ravens backup running back Justice Hill to record three receptions last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Titans injury report
Tony Pollard a Volume-Based RB Option in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:30 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has recorded at least 14 carries in five straight games, including a season-best 19 carries for 76 yards during a win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. In Week 7, Pollard faces a Cleveland Browns rush defense that has been middle of the pack this season, allowing 112.3 yards rushing per game, which is ranked 17th in the NFL. Last week, Cleveland did a nice job against Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, limiting Henry to just 58 yards rushing on 17 carries, while holding the Ravens to 3.8 yards per carry as a team. Fellow Titans running back Tyjae Spears is questionable against the Browns due to a knee injury that left him limited during Friday's practice. If Spears can't play vs. Cleveland, that could mean even more work for Pollard, particularly in the passing game, where Pollard hasn't recorded a reception in his past two games.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Denver Broncos Defense Retains Top-Five Appeal Despite Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:29 AM ETThe Denver Broncos defense is a strong starting option, coming off five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and three takeaways against the Seattle Seahawks, with Ja'Quan McMillian's overtime interception setting up the winning field goal. The unit visits the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 and ranks fourth in Joey Pollizze's D/ST rankings for RotoBaller. Arizona beat the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 in Week 6 but scored all its points on six field goals. Denver's injuries extend beyond the secondary: safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and edge rusher Jonah Elliss (ankle) are out, while cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) is questionable. Arizona will also be without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle).--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram's Sparse Receiving Volume Limits Week 7 Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:26 AM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is a low-end TE2 for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, having recorded two or fewer receptions in four of six games. He caught two passes for 13 yards against the Seattle Seahawks after a four-catch, 55-yard outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, continuing an inconsistent start. Engram has 12 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown this season. His lone score came in Week 1, and Denver has thrown only one touchdown pass across its past two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Remains a Week 7 Bench Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:24 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a bench option in most 10- and 12-team leagues for Sunday's visit to the Arizona Cardinals, having not exceeded 46 receiving yards in a game this season. He has 13 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown through six games, including two catches for 19 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. His 28 season targets have produced a 46.4% catch rate, so the disappointing results extend beyond a lack of volume. Arizona's injury concerns in the secondary improve the matchup, but Bo Nix has thrown for just 230 yards over the past two games, and Sutton has five catches for 41 yards across his past three appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a High-End RB1 Again Despite Tough Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 11:23 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was held to fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 6 for the first time since Week 2, although his 6.8 yards per rush were still impressive (nine carries for 61 yards). Getting in a big hole early forced Atlanta to abandon the run, but surprisingly, the fourth-year pro was targeted just twice, catching both passes for negative eight yards. This week's matchup against an undefeated 49ers team could follow a similar script, though the Falcons are just slight underdogs (+2.5). San Francisco has limited opposing rushers to just 90.2 yards per game, ceded only two touchdowns all year to RBs, and has allowed just four rushes of 10 yards or more, which is the fewest in the NFL. On the flip side, though, they've yielded the second-most receiving yards to running backs (276), so this matchup could provide the 5-foot-11 back an opportunity to get reinserted into the passing game. The league's scrimmage yards leader (785) through the first six weeks should see an uptick in usage this week back to his normal levels, perhaps even more so with fellow running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to miss this week's contest. As usual, the 24-year-old projects as a high-end RB1 again in Week 7.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller